Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) CEO Greg Mount on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Nate Troup - Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Greg Mount - President and Chief Executive Officer

Doug Ludwig - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Eric Wold - B. Riley Financial

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the RLH Corporation's Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Nate Troup, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.

Nate Troup

Thank you. Welcome to RLH Corporation's second quarter earnings call. With us today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Mount; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Ludwig.

Before we get started, I want to remind you that the company's remarks today contain forward-looking that are subject to a number of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. For discussion of important risk factors, please see our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. On Form 10-K and other filings are available on our website rlhco.com in the Investor Relations section or through the SEC website at sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak as of today and we undertake on obligation to publically update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

The company will also be referring to a number of non-GAAP measures. The reconciliation of these measures to their comparable GAAP measure is provided in the table to the press release today. That release is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

I will now turn the call over to Greg Mount.

Greg Mount

Hello and thank you for joining the call today. We knew heading into 2018, it would be a vital year of transition and transformation for RLH. The key elements that we focused on were significant changes to our business model, our balance sheet, our technology advantage and our brands development. Our team has achieved a great deal on each of these key elements in the first half of the year.

Through July 2018, we have closed on sales of nine out of the eleven hotels we targeted for sale. The sales have resulted in eliminating joint venture debt more than $73 and allowed distribution to us of $20 million from the joint venture. We are now positioned to use our cash reserves and capital capacity to grow our franchise business more aggressively through targeted acquisitions. Our team has officially executed this strategy through the integration of Inner Circle's 10 upscale hotels earlier this year and the acquisition of Knights Inn in May. These acquisitions allow us to capitalize on our growth opportunities in the future. So on the nine hotels significantly reduce the risks in our business model and reposition our capital. This will as planned transform RLH Corporation into a high margin non-capital intensive franchise fee business model.

During this past quarter, we have added new key diverse skill sets and business resources to further the leadership team that will help to drive and execute our aggressive growth strategy. In July, two new board members who represent over 55 years of business in industry experience joined our Board of Directors. Amy Humphries is a financial expert with sea level experience and contributions around high performance leadership and business model transformation. Ted Darnall is a 30 veteran of hospitality industry and is recognized as one of the top innovators in lodging with experience at Starwood Marriott, Interstate and currently with HEI. Gary Sims joined RLH in June as our Chief Operating Officer with 30 years of experience with notable brands an extensive experience in franchise operations, sales, hotel management and human resources with Starwood Hilton and La Costa Resort. Paul Sacco was promoted in June to Executive Vice President of Global Development. With Paul's extensive franchise development background with large lodging companies like Starwood, he is making significant contributions to the expansion of our upscale and mid-scale brands.

Although we are currently an emerging franchise company, we are fortunate to have the depth and breadth of experience and knowledge on our management team and Board of Directors. This allowed us to put in place and executed aggressive plans to significantly grow the scale, profitability and value of the company in both the short and long term.

With the Knights Inn acquisition and integration completed, we have commenced a brand review to update the brand standards and signature moments to make Knights Inn more relevant to today's customer. Our technology and revenue management advantages will be meaningful to the Knights Inn owners allowing them to improve their returns on invested capital as part of the RLH group. We also see significant potential to grow Knights Inn franchise base. Our team has identified over 600 markets where economy brands are currently represented and were Knights Inn could expand into and create significant value for that brand. We are nearing the launch of our new groundbreaking website and related new initiatives that will allow us to improve the ease of taking reservations to offer additional services to our customers and to improve our reservation revenue.

The feedback from our testing of the new website has been extremely positive. Our talented team has brought our website development in operations in-house which has significantly reduce our costs. The new website is innovative and in the industry will create a strategic value for our franchise owners, which should provide us with further competitive advantage in potential franchise contracts.

I would like to turn the call over to Doug to discuss the financial performance and outlook for the company. Doug?

Doug Ludwig

Our net loss was $2.3 million for the three months ended June 20, 2018, compared to a net loss of $66,000 in the prior year. The increased loss was primarily due to lost income from the hotels that have been sold during the quarter. Important progress was realized with the July closing of the sales of our Spokane and Port Angeles hotels, bringing us to nine complete hotel sales versus the eleven targeted in our announcement last fall. We just leave it off from the nine hotels sold through July 2018 was $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and $3.1 million for the first six months of 2018.

We entered into new franchise agreement with the buyer the Port Angeles Hotel but not with the buyer of the Spokane Hotel. These two closings realize aggregate gross proceeds of $54.5 million, which allowed us to fully repay joint venture debt of $73 million, as well as distribute over $20 from the joint venture. The aggregate gross proceeds from the nine hotel sales to date were $116 million placing them within the guidance range that we previously provided for the divestiture program. The nine hotel sales are expected to result in combined realized gains on sale reflected in our income statement in excess of $40 million dollars.

With continued strong market conditions, we decided to market for sale our interests in Atlanta, Kalispell and Anaheim with the expectation that we would enter into new franchise agreements with the buyers of each. We believe the successful sale of those hotels accelerates our transition out of hotel ownership, so that virtually all of our financial resources are targeted to are growing our franchise contract base.

In addition, by selling additional hotels, we are further reducing the maintenance capital we need to spend on our asset base. There is no maintenance capital spending related to maintaining our franchise contract base.

The successful sale of these three additional hotels should realize more than 40 million of gross proceeds to RLG and will further increase our cash reserves.

We are optimistic that we will close on the sales of additional hotels in the coming months and hope by the end of the year, we will have reduced realize proceeds to offset the majority of the Deutsche Bank loan that was used for the closing of the Knights Inn. The outstanding debt expected at year end will be our share of Washington D.C. and the Baltimore property loans.

We entered the second quarter aware that our largest shareholder HNA would be selling its ownership but unaware of the manner they would choose to sell its shares. This cause concern because they represented a significant overhang on our shares and we believe trading volumes during the second quarter reduced significantly because of that. Ultimately, HNA sold all of its 3.8 million shares to Coliseum Capital Management and Vindico Capital in an overnight transaction on June 14, 2018. The closing the share price on June 14 was $11.65. The closing share price on June 15 was $12.20. So we are pleased that the entire HNA position was able to be transacted without a negative impact on our share price.

We have provided guidance of 150 to 200 franchise contracts excluding the Knights Inn acquisition. This represents a somewhat slower pace in the economy segments which has been more than offset by the Knights Inn acquisition and more production in the mid and upscale segments.

We assess our development deals and pipeline on a net present value basis. Our current pipeline of upscale deals is pacing nearly 60% than where we were at this time in 2017. The anticipated net present value of our upscale pipeline is currently about $20 million and we are making meaningful progress in achieving new deals with longer contract lives.

This concludes our formal comments. And we would now be pleased to open the call to questions. Operator, please open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

At this time, we'll be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Eric Wold from B. Riley and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Eric Wold

Thank you and good morning. A few questions I may. I guess one, you mentioned for this three new hotels been marketed, the 40 million plus some potential proceeds. Anyway break to now between the owned and the leasehold interest to get a sense of valuation multiples are seeing for both. And then kind of what's holding back the potential market of the other four hotels at this point and when do you think those will get to a point where you think it's probably at the front of the market?

Doug Ludwig

Yeah, if you look at the three that we've added, the largest contributor is going to be Anaheim that leasehold interest. The smallest contributor is going to be Kalispell, again a leasehold interest. And you know we're still we're actively studying the issue on the remaining properties. We don't believe now is quite the right time to put them into the market, but won't be surprised that by the end of the year, one or two additional one get added to that group. We clearly want to go from asset light to almost asset free through the execution of that those real estate interests.

Greg Mount

Eric, this is Greg. Good morning and thanks for jumping on a call. Just to add to that I think that we have always been consistent in saying that we will you know we will monetize these assets when we believe they're stabilized and we can get the return that we and our partners and shareholders are looking for. And so I think that more directly to your question is that the remaining assets still need some additional seasoning. We are confident that we're going to get to that point but we're also not going to rush it. You know we still feel that there is a good appetite for assets currently. I think you may have seen the recent announcement by Marriott where they are selling about $2 billion worth of give or take. And so I think you know they talked about the marketplace right now.

And so you know we're confident that we will get there but we're just not going to push it or rush it. We want to make sure that we maximize the value, but at the same time you know where we're winding down our operations and may see you know an opportunity to move those remaining a few assets into a third party operator which will allow us to completely buckle from that.

Eric Wold

Perfect. And final question, kind of a larger one. You obviously you now completed the Knights Inn transaction looking at ways to improve and grow that business. I guess take a step back, you're going to - what are your thoughts now on the acquisition strategy and as you recall from the past kind of a reluctance necessary to add a bunch of new brands to the portfolio, if there's an opportunity to kind of go out was more of these Knights Inn types opportunities and kind of grab portfolios of assets from other larger operators. Would you buy something of size that has a brand force conversion another brand, does it make sense to have now portfolio brands underneath one large corporate umbrella, what is the thought process behind that going forward?

Greg Mount

You know Knights Inn acquisition was very accretive for us and it was opportunistic. You know we saw an opportunity and we ended up you know somewhere around about a five multiple in that acquisition and we're seeing and then we anticipate on full year you know very strong flow through in the low to mid 90s, because we didn't take on any cost from that acquisition whatsoever. And as it related to a more specific question with Knights Inn, we are excited about the opportunity to grow that brand. To give you a good example of that you know we out of the almost 900 America's best value end markets that we are in throughout North America, 600 of those markets did not have a Knights Inn. So it allows us an opportunity to go into those markets you know with a fair amount of knowledge and insight and look for additional conversion opportunities.

But the first thing we need to do which is critical to you know what we have done in the past and what we will continue to do is to make sure to reposition that brand, so that it's meaningful, it mirrors what the consumers are looking for, you know it's relatable something that we think is exciting. And I will tell you I think that as a brand it has some really great recognition in that brand itself and we plan to leverage that.

To your last part of your question as it relates to you know future acquisitions, you know we're constantly looking at opportunities. That our focus is really in the mid-scale and upscale segment. You know that is where we want to make those type of acquisitions and we can make them hopefully and you know a larger transaction if available if that opportunity exists, but we also feel that we can aggregate that through smaller regional brands that may be available as well. But to answer the specific question, with the right brand we would definitely add it. As you know this year, we will be moving from the eleven down about nine brands and we're not opposed to adding another brand, but we want to make sure that it's strategically makes sense to do so. And I think that that opportunity particularly in the mid-scale, upscale is one that that we'll keep an eye on.

Eric Wold

Perfect, thanks, Greg.

Greg Mount

You're welcome, Eric.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Alex Fuhrman from Craig-Hallum. Please proceed with your question.

Alex Fuhrman

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question and congratulations on another strong quarter. You know Greg, I was particularly interested in what you mentioned in the prepared remarks about your pipeline of negotiations right now and mid-scale being up still significantly and particularly given that you know it's not too long ago that you added the Inner Circle deals. I'm curious just what's been driving that increased interest in your mid-scale properties just as you're starting to hit a certain scale with the Red Lion brand there's becoming more interest or do you think it's perhaps more broadly across the economy that there's this renewed interest in the mid-scale price point. I'm curious you know what you think is driving that and how much room there could be to go there for your mid-scale brands.

Greg Mount

You know you know we keep a real close eye on the performance of what's happening in all of our segments and we've seen you know some great growth in our mid-scale performance and a lot has to do with the platform that we've created and we've talked about it numerous times. So that platform is really started to pay dividends and where pays dividends as in the fact that we're able to deliver a room to our system, a fairly good discount for the owner. And where that translates is, it translate into additional dollars in their pocket and you're starting to see owners recognize that. We also seeing owners starting to recognize the technology and the innovation around where the industry is going and how the consumers are booking, is changing at a very fast pace. And while our competitors tend to continue to block and tackle the way they have for the last 20 years, we've really looked at how we can maximize our opportunities to become much more innovative and proficiency in our e-commerce the digital marketing. And that's paying significant dividends to our system. And you know right now we're able to compete in a meaningful way as it relates to the overall demand generated from our system versus kind of the more typical systems that you see in the industry.

Again I think I would remind you that we tend to be more focused on the leisure, traveler and that consumer that you know accounts for 80% of the rooms that are book in the United States that travels you know five to seven times a year. And so we work very hard to drive that customer base, get the right shelf race as it relates to where that consumer is looking and how they're booking and making sure that we're pricing in real time that particular channel so.

Alex Fuhrman

Things Greg. That's very helpful. And then if I could ask a financial question. I mean clearly there's a lot of moving pieces here with the first round of hotel sales and now the additional properties being marketed and the Knights Inn acquisition and others. But as you put all the pieces together and presumably there could be some nice reductions going forward in interest expense and depreciation. Wondering if you think being net income positive is something you expect in the near future and when we might start to see that on an annualized basis?

Doug Ludwig

Yes, very much of focus. I mean we're going to be net income positive this year because of the 40 of gains that we're going to be accounting for from the nine asset sales. But that's just a stepping stone. You know as we look into next year, significant reduction of interest cost, significant improvement in interest income/depreciation and amortization to where it really won't be relevant beyond about the next year. So net income is in the near future and it's a key result of the strategy shift.

Alex Fuhrman

That's great. Thank you very much both of you.

Doug Ludwig

Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] With no more questions, I'll pass the call to Mr. Mount for his final words.

Greg Mount

Thank you, operator. Folks, thank you for joining us today and we hope that you have a great week.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude today's teleconference. A replay to the conference will be available until April 11, 2018. I am sorry that is the wrong date. You may access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 and entering ID 136748805. And with that you may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.