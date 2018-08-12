Rocky Mountain Dealerships' (RCKXF) CEO Garrett Ganden on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocky Mountain Dealerships, Inc. (OTCQX:RCKXF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 7:00 AM ET

Garrett Ganden – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Wood – Chief Sales and Operations Officer

David Ascott – Chief Financial Officer

Greg Coleman – National Bank Financial

John Chu – Laurentian Bank Securities

Thank you, operator. With me today are David Ascott, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Wood, our Chief Sales and Operations Officer. Please note that while talking about our results and answering questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially. We will also be discussing non-IFRS financial measures in today’s call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and operating SG&A.

For more information about these topics, please review the sections of Rocky Mountain’s management’s discussion and analysis for this quarter entitled caution regarding forward-looking information and statements, risks and uncertainties and non-IFRS measures.

Listeners should also review this Risk Factors section of Rocky’s most recent annual information form. These documents can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. Dollar amounts discussed in today’s call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

Given the significant increase in new equipment sales this quarter, I want to put the quarter into context by discussing the knock on impacts of new sales because it affects the entire business. So when we sell a new unit, if it isn’t a presale, it will lower our new equipment inventory, however, most of our new units are being presold to manage our inventories.

As part of the transaction, the customer will like to trade a used unit. This will increase our used equipment inventory. Then, before the used units can be sold, we need to bring it up to specifications, which requires parts and service activity, even though no revenue is recognized on that activity. Finally, most of our used inventory is sold in season, which means the used unit may have to wait until the right season to be sold. Only once it is sold will it come out of our inventory.

A key takeaway here is that there is a lag between the sale of a new unit and the used unit that we’ve – on trade-in. If the new unit was presold, the sale has a net effect of increase in our overall equipment inventory and increase in our parts and service activity without any reportable revenue.

One of the big wins this quarter was our used sale outpaced trade-ins which allowed us to reduce used inventory compared with the first quarter of 2018. We set a new record for second quarter new equipment sales and achieved year-over-year sales growth across all of our categories. That said, we continued to see a margin pressure this quarter, which we explore more thoroughly in a moment.

This waterfall chart breaks down the performance drivers of our adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018. A detailed description of our calculations can be found in our MD&A for this quarter. For the second quarter of 2018, adjusted EBITDA increased 8.8% or $0.9 million to $11 million compared with $10.1 million for the same period in 2017. This was due to a $9.3 million increase in gross profit driven by a 46% increase in new equipment sales and 18% increase in used equipment sales, and increased sales across all of the other categories.

A $5.2 million decrease in gross profit due to the composition of our new and used equipment sales shifting to lower-margin products; price competition and impairment charges on older units and with our phasing down of an equipment category to limit our exposure to declining customer demand.

A $2.1 million decrease in gross profit due to the dramatic growth in new and used equipment sales, which are lower margin than our parts and service. A $0.6 million increase in gross profit due to the OEM incentives and a $1.5 million increase in operating SG&A costs, which scaled slower than sales. And a $0.2 million increase in short-term financing cost due to increased average borrowings from our interest-bearing floor plan facilities.

Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% or $0.1 million to $13.3 million compared to $13.5 million for the same period of 2017. This was due to a $10.5 million increase in gross profit due to a 36% increase in new equipment sales, increased used equipment sales and partially offset by decreased parts and service revenue.

A $6.4 million decrease in gross profit due to the composition of our new and used equipment sales shifting to lower-margin products; price competition and the impairment charges that were previously described. A $2.7 million decrease in gross profit due to the dramatic growth in new and used equipment sales, which are lower margin than our parts and service. A $1.3 million increase in gross profit due to the OEM incentives and a $2.9 million increase in operating SG&A costs, which again, scaled slower than sales.

Short-term financing costs, which were relatively flat to the prior year. This year-to-date chart really tells a story of how we caught up in the second quarter after the tough first quarter we had due to the prolonged winter.

Turning now to the growth plan that we launched at the end of May. In the trailing 12 months, we have added $76 million in organic revenue growth. That said, this revenue growth did not translate into progress against our adjusted earnings growth target of $11 million and our adjusted EBITDA growth target of $20 million. As the year plays out, and we see sales across our broader sets of products and categories, we expect margins to normalize and for sales growth to drive an increase in adjusted earnings and EBITDA.

When we launched our growth plan in May, we said that we would deploy capital in the areas that offer the greatest potential for shareholder return. Subsequent to the quarter, we acquired two New Holland dealership locations in Outlook and Tisdale, Saskatchewan and we also announced today that we have entered into an agreement to acquire the New Holland dealership in Olds, Alberta. As sales from these locations built into our results over the next 12 months, we look forward to reporting progress against our acquired sales metrics and synergistic revenue targets.

I will now turn the call over to Jim Wood to review our operations.

Thank you, Garrett. Agriculture equipment deliveries reported by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers for all of Canada continues to show growth, however, the 46% year-over-year growth in new equipment sales and 18% year-over-year growth in used equipment sales we experienced in the second quarter, surpassed what the broader market appears to be experiencing.

As we look towards the second half of 2018, we begin to see the impact of tariffs and a weaker Canadian dollar being reflected in new equipment pricing. While likely to moderate new equipment sales growth to an extent, increased pricing may encourage our customers to consider used equipment as a more cost-effective alternative. With a diverse and current profile of used equipment inventory, we’re confident in our ability to capitalize on the opportunity should it materialize.

On the operational front, our teams continue to be disciplined on cost containment and inventory management. Operating SG&A as a percentage of sales was 8% for the quarter, down 1.6% points year-over-year on increased sales. We set a new record for second quarter new equipment sales and achieved year-over-year sales growth across all of our categories.

Our used equipment sales also outpaced trade-ins, which reduced our used equipment inventory on a sequential basis. Our progress on sales and continued management of our inventory, allowed us to increase inventory trends in the quarter.

I will now turn the call over to David to review our balance sheet. Dave?

Thank you, Jim. Our balance sheet continues to be strong with total liabilities decreasing $70 million in the second quarter compared with the first quarter of 2018. In addition to our available cash of $8.6 million as at June 30, 2018, we have availability under our various credit facilities of $292.3 million. Listeners are reminded that the breakdown between interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing foreplans can be found on Page 11 of this quarter’s MD&A.

I will now turn the call back over to Garrett.

Thank you, David. We have made good early progress on our growth plan by achieving $76 million in organic growth since the beginning of 2018. As subsequent to the quarter, closing our acquisition of John Bob and agreeing to acquire the Olds New Holland dealership. It is now up to us to translate these achievements into strong adjusted earnings and EBITDA. We continue to be a leader in customer satisfaction and remain focused on increasing inventory turns, debt reduction, cost containment and strengthening margins.

As Jim mentioned, as we look into the second half of the year, we are becoming increasingly cautious about our outlook due to the compounded impact of OEM price increases, tariffs and foreign exchange rates, lower end markets remain healthy, increased pricing may lead our Canadian customers to either hold off on new equipment purchases or consider used equipment as a more cost-effective alternative.

Before turning the call over to the operator, I would like to remind investors of the change we are making to our dividend declaration schedule. Commencing this quarter, dividend and earnings announcement will be done at separate standalone press releases to align RME with best practices. Future dividend announcements will occur at the beginning of the month in which the dividend is to be paid. The record date will be scheduled for the middle of the month and the payment date will be scheduled for the end of the month in accordance with RME’s established payment schedule. They can expect to see something at the beginning of September.

Greg Coleman

Hey, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, Greg.

Greg Coleman

Good morning. I just wanted to start by thinking about margin expectations for the back part of the year. We’ve got a few moving parts. Obviously, on the macro side, we see the tariff issue and the currency issue but then on the micro side, you’ve also got the fact that we’re just shifting into a period where in-season sales pickup and parts and service typically picks up as well. If we look at historically where you’re margin profile have shaken out the back part of the year has exhibited strength versus the first part. Is that what we should be expecting in 2018 as well? Or do those macro headwinds sort of offset your optimism for potentially the microeconomic impacts there?

Garrett Ganden

We’re expected to be consistent with the previous years. So that’s the way that we’re looking in it. For that the piece around the increased – decreased value in the Canadian dollar and what might impact that might have on the new equipment, we think it’s going to be able to be offset by the used equipment side and we think we’ve got the right amount of inventory for that. So I think really from us, we’re looking for the second half of the year to be pretty consistent.

Greg Coleman

Okay. That’s good to hear. And then just following from that, the most surprising number I think we saw in the quarter – I mean, the margins are a little bit disappointing but the most surprising number we saw on the quarter on the positive side was the 34% year-over-year growth in equipment sales. That was a huge number. And the same-store sales growth was similarly, literally off the charts that we keep.

Is there a risk that with some of these headwinds coming there, you’ve got farmers potentially pulling sales forward similar to the impact we saw in the earlier part of the decade when the rulings on tax treatment of equipment impacted farmer purchases? Is there a chance – or are you hearing any of that from either channel checks on the ground that we are basically just pulling the sales from forward quarters? Or is this same-store sales growth something which we should start to expect?

Jim Wood

Yes, Greg, it’s Jim. The sales in Q1 and Q2, the new sales were all incremental presales. We didn’t – there was no pull forwards from Q3 and Q4.

Greg Coleman

Okay. That’s it from me. Thanks very much.

Garrett Ganden

Okay. Thanks, Greg.

John Chu

Hi, good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, John Chu.

John Chu

In terms of – obviously the weather has been pretty hot out West and so there’s talk about an early harvest because of that. So how do we factor that into what the second half may look like?

Garrett Ganden

Well, harvest has started in some of the areas, especially in Southern Alberta, which is, maybe it’s a little bit earlier than normal but not of any real significance, John. So really, the way we’re looking at it is, we have had a relatively good growing season across the Canadian Prairies, we’re continuing to see some areas that have had great rains, some that have been a little bit less, which is pretty normal. And really we’re expecting the harvest to be, therefore, pretty normal depending upon obviously some regional differences based on how the growing season has gone.

John Chu

And can you talk a little bit more about just the price competition that you’re seeing? And whose driving that? And how long do you see that persistent for?

Jim Wood

Yes, it’s Jim. It is a very competitive business and the manufacturers are always fighting for share. We’re able to hold or gain in some areas as we go. I don’t see it getting any less competitive, John.

John Chu

This is something that’s popped up recently or is it something that’s been ongoing? It does seem like it impacted this quarter more so than others, is that fair?

Jim Wood

I would say the large impact was just the amount of new we sold, and like you say, a lot of these customers haven’t replaced their equipments in a while and there’s a lot of parties out there trying to share the same wallet. So we want to be competitive. We want to gain our installed base. So – but like I say, I don’t see it getting any less competitive. I don’t see it getting any more competitive.

John Chu

Okay. And then can you just elaborate a little bit more on just the aged seeding equipment that you liquidated and just continuing one of the product lines? Can you give us a sense of the impact and/or the charge that you took?

Jim Wood

Yes, look, we always want to be responsible with our inventory and the more it sits, the less value it has. So I think we talked a bit about used seeding being a larger portion of our sales in Q1 that brought down margins and once we went through Q1 and we still had some lingering, aging product, we made the decision to move it out.

The other category that we’re trying to minimize to is windrowers, it’s a declining market with – I believe the industry is half of what it was the year before. So we had some new inventory that we made the decision to decrease our exposure and same with used as well.

The reason for that is just farming practices. Most of the windrowers in Western Canada are used for canola and now with the straight-cut canola, farmers are now able to use their straight-cut headers on the comb mines, which are eliminating the windrowers market. So we decided to decrease our exposure in that prior to harvest.

Garrett Ganden

And John, I just want to add a little bit here. In regards to the seeding equipment that we had talked about both in Q1, we’re talking about it again in Q2, and whether or not we sold those at a big loss or a big gain, basically, we sold those very, very close to what do you want to call it, par I guess, or zero loss, zero gain and really at the end of the day, the impact of that ultimately has on our average selling prices is where the impact comes in to play. So it was a decision that we made that we wanted to reduce that inventory but we had it priced right.

John Chu

So is there anything else in the inventory that you’re looking to potentially sell at par? Or just to get it out of the book?

Jim Wood

Well, like the majority of our inventory, it’s very late-model equipment. So I don’t think there’s a huge amount of exposure there. But there’s always going to be something when you have a larger network as us, that we always – we’re very diligent about our inventory and making sure it’s priced right and evaluated right. So there’s always going to be something but I don’t see any see any major impairments coming down the road.

John Chu

Okay. Thank you.

Garrett Ganden

Thank you.

Jim Wood

Thank you, John.

Garrett Ganden

Thank you, operator, and everybody, and I hope you all have a great day.

