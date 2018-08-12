Amber Road, Inc. (AMBR) CEO Jim Preuninger on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Thank you, operator and thank you for joining us on Amber Road second quarter 2018 earnings conference call.

During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including growth from our bookings and sales pipeline, client deployments, continued product demand and our guidance for our third quarter and full fiscal year 2018.

During the call, we will also discuss our non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today's press release.

With that, I will the call over to our CEO, Jim Preuninger.

Jim Preuninger

Thanks, Kevin. This was another good quarter for Amber Road. We had healthy deal closures adding a number of new customers and expanding our relationship with many existing ones. Our pipelines grew and we improved our ability to meet our total revenue objectives for the full year.

Total revenues were above our Q2 guidance coming in at $21.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA was strong for the fourth quarter in a row and ahead of our expectations in the second quarter. Plus we have generated positive cash flow from operations through the first 6 months of this year. Amber Road continues to execute against its goals of delivering solid revenue growth while producing positive and improving levels of profit and cash flow. Amber Road’s business is healthy today and our prospects for 2019 are improving due to the macro environment. Global trade is experiencing unprecedented levels of uncertainty, disagreement, confusion, and escalating cost. President Donald Trump has shaken the foundations of global trade by slapping steep tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods from the European Union, Canada, Mexico and China. These countries are responding in kind retaliating with taxes on thousands of U.S. products putting the world’s largest economies at each other’s throats.

Companies around the world are starting to feel the impact. In July, Caterpillar said duties imposed on the imports of metals would raise its material cost between $100 million and $200 million during the second half of this year, making the heavy equipment maker the latest U.S. company to warn about the effects of tariffs. Making matters even more uncertain, Brexit is nearing a deadline. In July, the European Commission issued a warning to governments, businesses and citizens in the remaining 27 EU states to prepare for significant disruption as a result of Brexit. Brussels’ officials said a no-deal withdrawal in March of 2019 cannot be ruled out and warned that preparations must therefore be stepped up immediately at all levels and consider all possible outcomes. It is estimated, a hard Brexit will cost British companies anywhere between 4% and 15% of the value of goods sold. Some British companies are starting to plan for the worse. Airbus, the giant aerospace company warned that the severe negative consequences of Brexit may force it to leave Britain.

In today’s frenzied trade environment, importers and exporters need a partner that can help them manage increasingly complex global trade regulations, new and ever changing free trade agreements and provide tools and knowledge to ease the growing anxiety amongst industry participants concerning trade policy by leading nations. With the depth and breadth of our suite of solutions and our Global Knowledge database, Amber Road is unmatched in our ability to integrate software with trade content on the scale that’s needed to solve these kinds of problems. Customers simply need us more than ever. We see greater demand for automating free trade agreements, which remains a growing part of our business. By automating free trade agreements, our customers can reliably comply with government regulations and save millions of dollars in reduced duties in taxes. We support more than 170 free trade agreements and we expect that number to continue growing. We are the only vendor in this marketplace that offers this level of free trade agreement support.

Each quarter, I share with you a selection of new and expanding customer relationships and the value proposition that we deliver them. I would like to share a few more that are relevant in showing our ability to serve customers across many industry verticals and geographies and how our expanding platform allows for meaningful expansion opportunities. Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technologies and services to the oil and gas industry. The company provides products and services for drilling, evaluation, completion production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells along with pipeline construction and commissioning. Weatherford operates in more than 100 countries across the globe and employs more than 35,000 people. Weatherford has been a great user of our trade export solution since 2011. In the recent quarter, Weatherford decided to expand their use of the Amber Road platform by implementing our supply chain visibility and free trade agreement modules as part of their corporate wide transformation project. With free trade agreement automation, they will gain significant return on investment and reduce the total cost of goods by taking advantage of preferential rates. With supply chain visibility, they will track inbound shipments to increase supply predictability and reduce detention and demurrage charges.

Honda Trading America was established in 1972 and supports American Honda Motor Company, Inc. through international supply chain management services. Its operations in North America enable thousands of clients to operate competitive supply chains through a variety of services, including raw materials procurement and delivery, equipment and parts supply, steel processing, manufacturing of dyes and molds, aluminum alloys, metals and sales of completed products and recycling. Globally, Honda Trading manages more than 1,400 distinct supply lanes from 57 locations in 21 countries. For nearly a decade, Honda Trading has been a client of Amber Road, utilizing our trade automation import and our supply chain visibility modules.

Honda Trading has achieved significant ROI through the automation of the customs entry processes, post entry auditing process, government filing and by having a single point of control on visibility throughout their global supply chain for in-transit goods. Now with the addition of trade automation export, Honda Trading will assure compliance with their exports for North American countries to anywhere else in the world. All products and all transactions will automatically be screened for export control requirements. All parties will continuously be screened against over 400 restrictive party lists. Export documents will be created and customs filings with the U.S. government will happen automatically. The return on investment for the automation of these processes is significant.

Leggett & Platt is a $3.9 billion company, which conceives designs and produces a diverse array of products that can be found in most homes, offices and vehicles. Founded in 1883 and based out of Carthage, Missouri, the company has organized around 14 business units, employing 22,000 employee partners and operating from 120 facilities in 18 countries. Leggett & Platt recently looked to drive efficiencies, reduce cost and improve service levels across their businesses, so they turned to Amber Road to provide an integrated sourcing, logistics and trade compliance platform. In June, L&P subscribed to Amber Road’s Global Logistics solution to manage their ocean contracts and transportation rates. We will automate their ocean bookings and provide end-to-end supply chain visibility across their network for both international and domestic shipments. Additionally, along with the trade automation of their imports, Leggett & Platt is also implementing our supply chain collaboration solution to streamline the communication and activities they have with overseas suppliers.

Doosan Infracore Company Limited, Korea is a subsidiary of Doosan Corporation and is a heavy industrial company headquartered in Changwon, South Korea. They were established in 1962. Its business includes manufacturing and construction of nuclear power plants, thermal power stations, turbines and generators, desalination plants, castings and forgings. Doosan Infracore has facilities throughout the globe and employs over 7,500 staff. Our new customer will utilize the Amber Road import solution within the United States for the purpose of post-auditing its entries with U.S. customs. The process should result in a 100% review of all entries to capture errors and declarations by customs brokers and reduce the chance of incurring fines and penalties with various U.S. government agencies. Doosan Infracore will also use our Global Product Master to store a pertinent trade data and automate their product classification activities.

Finally, GlaxoSmithKline is the world’s sixth largest pharmaceutical company based in the UK. We will deliver substantial savings to GSK by implementing our trade automation export module, which automates compliance checks with export shipments. Our technology will also be implemented to help GSK establish a global product database to help them audit imports and claw back on duties already paid at higher levels.

I have just described our relationship with Weatherford, Honda Trading, Leggett & Platt, Doosan Infracore and GlaxoSmithKline. This sampling of transactions from the recent quarter covers five companies who are leaders in their respective industries, spanning pharmaceutical, oil and gas, home products, automotive supply chain management and power generation and headquarters in the USA, United Kingdom, Korea and Japan. Each company runs large global operations and is implementing an array of Amber Road solutions with the goals of realizing substantial return on investment and ensuring compliance with trade regulations around the world. These are great companies with innovative ideas and we are proud to have them as customers and plan to leverage their success as future references of Amber Road.

Overall, I am pleased with our results for the second quarter. We are well positioned to reach our annual revenue and earnings goals and have built a business that can respond to ever changing macro global trade events in 2019.

With that, let me turn it over to Tom.

Tom Conway

Thanks, Jim. I will start with a detailed overview of our second quarter 2018 financial performance and then provide some commentary on our third quarter and full year 2018 outlook. Following my closing remarks, we will open up the call to your questions. As a reminder, we adopted ASC 606 on a modified retrospective basis.

Starting with the second quarter results, beginning with the statement of operations, we generated GAAP revenue in the quarter of $21.1 million compared to $19.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. Subscription revenue was $15.4 million, an increase of 5% compared to $14.7 million in the prior year period. Professional services revenue was $5.6 million compared to $5 million in the same period a year ago with growth being positively impacted by the timing of project starts and higher utilization. We would expect our professional services revenue in the second half of the year to remain at least at Q2 levels based on the strength of our pipelines.

Our trailing 12-month recurring revenue retention rate for 2018 was 102%, reflecting the long-term value of our customer relationships and giving us a high level of revenue and billings visibility. On a GAAP basis, our gross profit was $11.3 million or 54% of total revenue compared to $9.8 million or 50% of total revenue in the prior year period. Subscription gross profit was $10 million or 65% of subscription revenue compared to $8.9 million or 61% of subscription revenue in the second quarter of 2017. Our gross profit on professional services was $1.3 million or 24% of professional services revenue due to solid utilization compared to $900,000 or 17% of professional services revenue in the same period last year. Our expectation is that our professional services margins will remain in the 20% range for the remainder of fiscal year 2018.

I will now discuss our Q2 operating expenses. On a GAAP basis, total operating expenses were $14.1 million compared to $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. Our second quarter GAAP operating loss was $2.8 million, an improvement compared to a GAAP operating loss of $3.7 million in the second quarter of last year. On a non-GAAP basis, our Q2 operating loss was $510,000, an improvement compared to an operating loss of $2.5 million in the year ago period and ahead of our guidance. Non-GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2018 excludes stock-based compensation.

GAAP net loss was $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to a GAAP net loss of $4.5 million in the prior year period. GAAP net loss per share was $0.12 in the second quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss per share of $0.16 in the second quarter of 2017. These per share amounts are based on 27.7 million and 27.4 million shares outstanding respectively. On a non-GAAP basis, our net loss improved to $924,000 for the second quarter of 2018 compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3.3 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.03 in the second quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss per share of $0.12 in the prior year period. These per share amounts are based on 27.7 million and 27.4 million shares outstanding respectively. We are pleased to report another quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. For the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $753,000, an improvement compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1 million in the same period last year.

Turning the attention to our balance sheet, as of June 30, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of $7.5 million compared to $9.4 million as of December 31, 2017. Our deferred revenue was $37.6 million, up 4% sequentially and down 1% year-over-year due to the material impact of 606 on our deferred revenue balance. Cash flow used in operations in the second quarter of 2018 was $653,000, an improvement compared to $1.9 million used in Q2 of 2017. For the first 6 months of this year of 2018, cash flow provided by operation is $774,000 compared with the use of $1.1 million in the prior year period.

Turning to guidance, I would remind you that our guidance is based on the modified retrospective adoption of ASC 606. Our expectation of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP loss per basic share for the third quarter and full year excludes stock-based compensation. Starting with the third quarter of 2018, total revenue is expected to be in the range of $21.3 million to $21.9 million. Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss is expected to be in the range of $800,000 to $200,000. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.05 to $0.03. These per share amounts assume 28 million basic shares outstanding.

From a 2018 full year perspective, we continue to expect total revenue in the range of $84.4 million to $86.4 million. We now expect non-GAAP adjusted operating loss to improve and be in the range of $3.2 million to $1.2 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share is now expected to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.12, assuming 28.5 million basic shares outstanding. We also expect to continue to generate positive cash flow from operations. Our guidance reaffirms our commitment to managing the business for stronger revenue growth, while generating positive cash flow from operations and adjusted EBITDA and continuing on a path towards non-GAAP profitability.

With that, operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will move first to Tom Roderick with Stifel.

Matt Van Vliet

Yes, hi, good afternoon. It’s Matt Van Vliet on for Tom. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess going back to some of your prepared comments. Jim, I think you referenced that you guys are comfortable and confident that the business is continuing to grow and that faster revenue growth should sort of be on the horizon. Could you just give us maybe a little bit more in terms of whether there is any bookings metrics or what’s giving you that confidence? I know you announced a lot of deals, but just curious what as we look into 2019 is really growing to drive that acceleration in revenue?

Jim Preuninger

Well, as we look to the close of this year, we have had slightly better bookings than planned, we have good visibility to how we are closed out the year and you will see improvements in our growth rates in Q3 and Q4 particularly on the subscription line. So we are going to be exiting this year on a nice uptick. And with the size of the pipelines and the sales forecast that I have for Q3 and my expectations, an early look at Q4, I just think we are going to be heading into ‘19 with a nice backlog of revenue. Beyond that, as I mentioned, I think in the earnings call that the environment for Amber Road continues to improve and it just improves as you see more confusion, more disruption, more difficulties within global supply chains given things like Brexit, like trade wars, like new free trade agreements being introduced.

Matt Van Vliet

Great. And then looking at a bunch of the deals that you really sort of detailed, it sounded like a lot of more expansion deals, but then the revenue retention metric at 102% seems like it was maybe a little lower for the amount of expansion deals there. Are we still working through any significant churn events? Could you help us out with sort of the calculation there and how the overall cross-sell business went in the quarter?

Jim Preuninger

Yes. So when we talk about revenue retention, that’s a back looking calculation, most of the bookings that we take in the quarter it happened in the last month sort of the last 6 weeks. Occasionally, we will get started faster with a few deals, but those would be new bookings that would have subscription starts that would kick in either later in the summer or early fall timeframe. So even if we are selling to new customers or existing customers that revenue really doesn’t play into that recurring revenue metric that we reported.

Matt Van Vliet

And then just lastly would you mind give us an update in terms of where you might be on a go-to-market basis for the EU duty manager product that you are developing?

Jim Preuninger

Our development is on track. We have code drops and early capability that’s being released at the end of this year. We will be implementing our first customer in early ‘19. We have started to launch some marketing and sales campaigns to build up a pipeline for that product, but I would tell you, it’s particularly given Brexit the demand for a solution like that is in our view going to really escalate. So we are hitting the market I think absolutely at the right time with a very unique solution.

Matt Van Vliet

Alright, great. Thank you for answering my questions.

Jim Preuninger

Thank you, Matt.

Operator

And we will move next to Monika Garg with KeyBanc.

Monika Garg

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. First on the quarter Q2 subscription growth of 5% year-over-year was slightly lower than like even Q1, maybe could you walk us through the items?

Tom Conway

Yes, Monica. It’s Tom. So, the 5% growth was in line with what we were expecting in our internal plan as we talked about. And I think we talked about on the prior calls, we do have acceleration in subscription revenue in particular for the remainder of the year. And as Jim talked about prior question, we are going to exit the year with subscription revenue growth that is double-digits. I think based on the deals that we signed in Q1 and Q2, our pipelines for Q3 and Q4, we are confident that, that type of trajectory is going to pan out for us. So again, we are pleased with how Q2 came out from both subscription perspective.

Monika Garg

Got it. And Tom professional services growth in first half has been quite strong, HOW are you thinking about that for back half of the year?

Tom Conway

Yes. We think it will be consistent – the Q3 and 4 will remain consistent with the level you saw in Q2. If you recall, Q1 was actually lower than perhaps we wanted internally and our margins were showing of 14% gross margins. This quarter, the projects that we talked about that started a little slower Q1 we are on full board Q2. Utilization was high. We had a lot of big projects. So, we did really well in that regard, but we do expect that revenue levels to remain consistent with Q2. And I think in my comments I said as well that we expect the gross margins to be in the 20% range.

Monika Garg

Alright. Just the last one here, you talked about deferred revenue Q1, Q2 both down because of the 606 impact, what would have been the number in 605? Thank you.

Tom Conway

It would have been double-digit because we would have added back over $3 million worth of deferred revenue to get it back to a 605 comparative.

Monika Garg

Thank you so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] At this time, we will move next to Glenn Mattson with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Glenn Mattson

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I am curious there has been a lot of news about one of your customers who is a large industrial conglomerate shutting off business units and things like that. Is there any risk to the story as far as how a big customer like that maybe using your software less perhaps as they shut business units?

Jim Preuninger

Well, I think I know the customer you are talking about, but let me say of the roughly 1,000 customers and couple of hundred large enterprise customers we have, there tends to always be one or two of them that are buying another company or maybe shutting or breaking themselves up. And so there are some puts and some takes for sure. In many cases, we see an opportunity to actually write more business. So, as the company spins out maybe an entity, they are going to want to write a new agreement with us and so we actually get another customer at an increased subscription level. So right now, we don’t have any material risk that we are viewing with any of our large customers over the next 12 months certainly. So, we are in good shape.

Glenn Mattson

Thanks for that, Jim. And then secondly, I am curious in the script you talked about the ROI was quite significant for the Honda, the export control product. Maybe, is there more you can share with us as to just kind of how quick the payback is on a product like that and how you split this for the customer?

Jim Preuninger

Yes. I mean, the way we sell technology in the marketplace is that it certainly describe that the capabilities of those solution, how we are differentiated in the marketplace, but our customers also enjoy working with us in a pre-sale to understand what a payback period looks like and it helps them justify a procurement cycle with us and get the final fundings approval things like that. So we pay pretty close attention to this with every larger transaction we do and we try to see some element of our solution being implemented in a very quick period of time, a couple of months. If they are using Quick Start, maybe faster and start seeing some payback occurring first year. Over a 3, 4, 5-year window certainly the ROI can be fairly impressive for us.

Glenn Mattson

Okay, great. Thanks for the color, Jim and that’s it for me.

Operator

And that does conclude our question-and-answer session at this time. I will turn the call back over to Jim Preuninger for any final or closing remarks.

Jim Preuninger

Well, thank you, operator. In closing, I just appreciate everyone’s support. We look forward to speaking again soon and I will express my thanks to our executive team and our staff for all the hard work that they showed us in the quarter and really good results that they produced for us. So again, thank you.

