E.ON SE (ENAKF) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stephan Schönefuß

Operator, thank you very much. Good morning, dear analysts and investors. A warm welcome to E.ON's first-half 2018 results call. My name is Stephan Schönefuß. As most of you know, I'm that Deputy Head of IR, and as such, I'm hosting the call today.

Alexander Karnick, our regular Head of IR, has an even more important event. His youngest son has his first day at school, which is a very big thing in Germany. I'm here with our CFO, Marc Spieker, who will present to you our results, and who will be available for Q&A.

Marc, please, over to you.

Marc Spieker

Thank you, Stephan. And indeed we cannot appreciate high enough that Alex takes care of Germany's academic future, and sure we will all benefit from that in the decade to come. Dear analysts and investors, a warm welcome from my side to our first-half 2018 results call. I'm pleased to report to you another strong set of results for the first half of the year.

EBIT in the first-half is up by 10% and adjusted net income is even up by nearly 20%. However, please keep in mind that the comparison base in the prior year was relatively low due to exceptional factors that burdened the first quarter 2017.

With the half year numbers, we are fully on track to achieve our full-year 2018 earnings guidance, which I herewith confirm. I also confirm our dividend proposal of €0.43 per share for 2018. Before I go into the details of the results, I would like to update you about the progress with respect to the innogy transaction and about recent operational developments in our businesses.

Let us move to the next chart. On July 18, we signed a framework agreement, which ensures innogy's full cooperation and support for the transaction and its implementation. This encompasses several key areas such as obtaining the necessary antitrust and other regulatory approvals, comparing the carve-out of innogy's Renewables business, and planning for the integration with E.ON.

Following this agreement, E.ON and innogy are now starting to jointly prepare for the integration. For example, both companies will work together to set up a joint project plan to design the integration process and to define the optimum future operating model. Nevertheless, please keep in mind that there will be clear leadership by E.ON, which means that the E.ON management board reserves the right of final decision.

We have also achieved a far-reaching agreement with innogy, to safeguard the interest of employees. As such, all employees, whether from E.ON or innogy, will be treated fairly and as equally as possible. The selection of the top leadership team for the new enlarged E.ON will be based on a fair and transparent selection process. We aim to finalize the selection of our top leadership team well ahead of the closing of the transaction.

The framework agreement with innogy further maximizes the prospects for a timely and smooth integration. Hence, I would like to confirm the synergy target of €600 million to €800 million by 2022 as well as the communicated transaction timeline with the first closing happening not before mid-2019.

I now come to the next milestone of the transaction, the voluntary public takeover offer to minority shareholders, the so called PTO. The PTO ended on July 25 and we are very satisfied with the result. 9.4% of outstanding innogy shares has been tendered to us. These added to the shares we acquired from RWE equals 86.2% of innogy's share capital.

As explained in the offer document, we intend to implement the full legal integration of innogy into E.ON. There are a multitude of options available regarding when and how to do this. For the time being, we intend to keep all options open and will inform you about our decision in due course. You will understand that we will not provide further details at this time. However, rest assured, that the time line for the transaction stays absolutely unchanged, and as I said, the expected synergies of €600 million to €800 million will be delivered on time.

With these important milestones of the transaction achieved, we are looking forward to continuing the joint integration learning together with our future colleagues from innogy. After this transaction update, I'm now moving on to the next chart where I will give you a short update on important developments in our business.

Let's start with the German network business, where the new regulatory review for electricity is in full swing. In the last weeks and months, we received first official feedback from the regulator regarding our cost filings and has had several hearings on the individual hearings of all our network operators. We expect that the regulatory cost audit will be concluded shortly, and given the constructive working mode of the meetings, we are confident about its outcome.

The next step in the regulatory review will be the regulatory efficiency benchmarking of the audited cost to derive the individual efficiency factors. We expect the final package for the new allowed revenues, including the general efficiency factor towards the end of Q4 or early 2019.

Looking at our Swedish networks, I would like to mention that we increased our networks tariffs again by 10% on July 1. We are therefore well on track to use as much of our revenue carryover from the previous regulatory period as possible.

Also in our Turkish network and sales business, we have achieved quite a positive development on the back of a continuously growing regulated asset base and a higher allowed WACC, which was increased at the end of last year to 13.6% from previously 11.9%.

Let us move on to Customer Solutions business. Compared to 12 months ago, we gained more than 100,000 additional B2C customers, reaching a total of more than 20 million. Looking to the isolated second quarter of this year, we continue to deliver slightly growing customer numbers in most of our markets. Germany, for example, gained 10,000 additional customers. The exception was the UK, where our household customer number declined by approximately 90,000 in the second quarter 2018 compared to the first quarter. However, the situation needs to be assessed against the backdrop of our recent price increases.

Compared to prior year, household customer numbers are also up in the UK. We gained roughly 50,000 with a total of 6.2 million by now. E.ON is the only large player that gained household customers over the last 12 months. With this achievement, we have become the second-largest player in the B2C segment having surpassed Scottish and Southern for the first time since 2007.

Let me now give you a quick update on the progress in our Renewables business. In April we completed the UK offshore wind farm Rampion with a total capacity of 400 megawatts. The German offshore wind farm, Arkona, is also on track for completion in the first half of 2019. In U.S. onshore, we just took the final investment decision for a 220-megawatt project located at the coast of Texas. Two further projects with combined capacity of 350-megawatt are close to get the final investment decision. All three projects are expected to be completed by end 2019.

Coming to the next chart, let me know focus in detail on the operational performance in the first half of 2018. You might have noticed that we have started to report our Renewables business as discontinued operations. However, as you can also see in our H1 material, we continue to report our main KPIs such as EBIT and adjusted net income in an unchanged manner, i.e. including the Renewables business to ensure transparency and like-for-like comparison. We will also continue to provide you with all relevant information that you need to model E.ON standalone over the coming quarters.

Now let me focus on operational performance. EBIT increased to roughly €1.9 billion in the first half, up 10% over prior year. This was supported by a low base in the prior year as I already highlighted, particularly in the first quarter. EBIT in the isolated second quarter declined approximately 10% year-on-year, in line with our expectations and consistent with our full year guidance.

Let me explain the developments in detail. Key driver in the first half was the EBIT in Customer Solutions, which is up 8% over the same period last year. Our customer business in Germany was the main contributor to this development EBIT increased by roughly €70 million year-over-year, mainly driven by price increases in the second quarter 2017, which were partly compensated by cost for our focused restructuring program. The program aims to deliver cost savings in the coming years that mitigate effects from a continuously competitive environment.

EBIT in the UK declined approximately €30 million over the first half. Several factors came together that overcompensated the positive impact from price increases in Q2 of last year. These include increased wholesale costs and ongoing competitive dynamics, in addition to the effects from price caps on prepayment meter and vulnerable customers. Furthermore, implementation costs for our restructuring program left its mark on earnings. Also this program is aimed to deliver sizable cost savings in the coming years. In this respect, we have announced around 500 job reductions in the UK last week.

EBIT in Energy Networks was approximately flat in the first half of the year. In our German network operations, the widely flat pension cost pass-through effects, the loss of our deconsolidation of the gas business in Hamburg and the new regulatory period for gas had a negative effect on EBIT in the first half. These effects were partly compensated by low to mid double-digit million one-off effect. Our Swedish networks continue to benefit from further tariff increases, which were partly offset by the adverse development of the Swedish krona that had a low-double-digit million effect on our EBIT in the first half of the year.

EBIT in Renewables improved by 15% in the first six months due to the positive contributions from the newly commissioned offshore wind farm, Rampion, as well as two U.S. onshore wind farms. In U.S. onshore, the effect of wind assets coming to the end of attractive subsidies and/or power purchase agreements had a compensating effect. The corporate functions and other line improved by roughly €100 million in the first six months. The result was largely supported by our cost savings program, Phoenix, that we completed by the end of last year as well as a favorable derivatives result.

Earnings of our Non-Core nuclear business were down 10% year-over-year. This was mainly due to the non-reoccurrence of a positive one-off effect that relates to a court case in the first half 2017. Lower hedge prices were overcompensated by higher volumes due to the full availability of the nuclear power, Brokdorf, which was suffered in the extended outage until end of July last year. The result of our Turkish generation business improved significantly on the back of the non-reoccurrence of a one-off book loss from the sale of our hydro asset in the first quarter 2017.

Moving on to the next chart. Let us now take a look at the bottom line. Our adjusted net income came in slightly above €1 billion for the first half of 2018 and was up nearly 20% over prior year. The EBIT increase translates obviously to the bottom line and is amplified by roughly €60 million improvement in our interest expenses on the back of lower financial liabilities.

Let me now turn to the development of our economic net debt. Economic net debt decreased by €3.4 billion over the end of 2017, mainly driven by the proceeds of roughly €3.8 billion from the sale of the Uniper stake. The seasonally low cash conversion rate of 21% in Q1 has normalized, as expected, to a level of 74% for the first half of the year. Pension provisions are approximately €700 million lower versus year-end. This is more of an accounting effect and has a minor impact on economic net debt. The effect results mainly from the liquidation of our last on-balance sheet pension plan and was reflected already in Q1 of this year. Accordingly, assets were transferred from our balance sheet to the CTA, reducing our liquid asset position in the same amount as pension provisions were reduced.

Following a strong first-half year and an unchanged operational outlook for all segments for the remaining six months, I confidently confirm the guidance for 2018 of an EBIT between €2.8 billion and €3 billion, and an adjusted net income of between €1.3 billion and €1.5 billion. I also confirm our dividend proposal of €0.43 per share for 2018.

Now, I would like to thank you very much for your attention, and then, over to Stephan for the Q&A session.

Stephan Schönefuß

Thank you, Marc. Operator, please start the Q&A session.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] One moment please, for the first question. The first question is from Alberto Gandolfi of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Rule of two questions on my end, please. The first one is talking about your guidance, particularly at the net income level. The question, I guess, has two aspects. The first one is that you've already achieved just over 80% of the bottom end of your net income guidance of €1.3 billion for the year.

So I was wondering what prevents you from narrowing down that guidance or upgrading it. Or maybe put it differently, what could go wrong, so that you do not end up at the top? Because, also if I'm not mistaken, there's quite a lot of non-recurring negatives that you'd be booking this year, lots of them already booked in H1. So it's about €100 million restructuring costs that I estimate on Customer Solutions, about €100 million on pension for the networks, which should more than offset the positive in networks that you booked for Germany.

So I'm trying to see if there's anything I'm missing in the development on the second-half that particularly worries you.

The second question is a comment on innogy, could you comment about what could be the scenario under which you may try to merge with innogy before having to revise or without have to revise an offer for the minorities? There was an article in the press - I know you don't comment on speculation - but if you can elaborate maybe a little bit on the legal aspect of this? And just in case you say no answer on innogy, I'm ready with a backup question, which would be the upside from the Dusseldorf court ruling, which you seem to never ever mention in your slides.

But according to the consultant report could be at least 80 basis points on the equity return. But if you answer second, I'm happy not to have an answer on this one right now. Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Hey, Alberto, good morning. Actually, now that you managed to get four questions into two, congratulations for that.

Alberto Gandolfi

My apologies.

Marc Spieker

But we will not have that - now being set the benchmark for the remainder. So let me start with guidance on net income. You heard me say that we confidently confirm the outlook range and from that you can take that I'm not overly worried. Still at this stage of the year, there are reasons why we keep the range at the stage where it is. You referred to the 80% net income. As of now, yes, I would be very happy if the run rate continued, but the past shows that the seasonality in our business means that the by-product of net income this year as in many years before is being earned in the first two quarters.

And for the remainder of the year, now specifically, what are the factors we - where we may see variations compared to what we see and can assume today there are some factors such as our FX rates. We have seen a meaningful devaluation of the Swedish krona. There is the topic of wind yields, which last year already was a subnormal year but this year is also a weak year. And if you look at the development in the first weeks of the quarter, then the wind has been below norm also during July.

Nothing to worry about in the sense that I would have to now flick any weakness or question marks around our guidance, but also I think reasonable grounds to say at this stage we keep it with the range where it is.

On the scenarios to merge, I mean, we were clear from the outset that with the 76.8% we have all the means in our hands to legally integrate. The options which led out, largely remain on the table, which can be from concluding profit and loss transfer agreement up until merger scenarios. All those remain on the table, and we will take a decision at the appropriate point in time, which has not been up until today and will not be during the next weeks. But we will, of course, inform the markets in due course.

And for that time, I will not - also not speculate about specific implications and so on, because there are so many subtleties and rules also in the various options, which you can take, which make that a very lengthy. And I think they are not very fruitful discussion. Again, we will take a look at that at the appropriate point in time.

Now, your afterburner question, if I may call it so, on the OLG Düsseldorf, yes, indeed you're right. We, together with many other network operators, went to court up on the initial proposal from the German regulator to set the allowed return at 6.91%. The Düsseldorf courts decided in our favor, stating that the - in my words, it's not a quote, but in the meaning that the regulator did not take into account certain factors, which would actually call for a higher allowed return. And in that context the 80% were also mentioned from independent auditor, which kind of was engaged by the court.

And so, this provides indeed for upside as we highlighted in the past. Our midterm guidance is based on the 6.9% allowed return. And anything from that would be in isolation an upside. But let me also highlight that things like the efficiency factor and the kind of final decision on the cost base are still outstanding. So there are still a number of open elements before we can ultimately draw a conclusion.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Great.

The next question is from the line Deepa Venkateswaran of Bernstein. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you. I had two questions. One is on UK energy retail, congratulations for becoming the second-largest supplier. Your competitor is the big six, the other big five, are losing customers more rapidly than you. So I just wondered, and obviously, some of the cheapest tariffs in the market from the really small players are quite deeply in the red. So I know you've lost customers in Q2, but overall in the last 12 months you still gained. So is your strategy different? Are you pricing really low? How are you doing it and why are you doing this?

And my second question is on below the line item for second half. So obviously if I focus on the interest line for the first half, I can definitely see one tailwind coming in the second half from your €2 billion bond that matured in April, which carried a coupon of 5.8%. So clearly the second half you will benefit six full months rather than three months. So I was wondering is there any headwinds on the financial line to be aware of in the second half or can we just take the first-half extrapolate it and then take the financing gains for this particular bond? Would I be missing anything? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Deepa, good morning. Let me start with the UK retail question. And indeed, we are quite satisfied with the development in the UK business when it comes to the operational efforts and achievement of our business. And our worries with regard to the overall setup of the market and the upcoming proposals, and from off trend, that remain high.

So we still need to see what, obviously, the price cap and so on will mean. Operationally, we have a strict value focus i.e., we are not taking customers on board and aggressive pricing strategy, and hence, giving up on value. What we're doing is in fact turning every stone upside down and that goes from efficiency and cost cutting.

As we highlighted with the restructuring program, which we initiated or started well last year, which is now being implemented as we speak, but also up to optimizing our sales channel approach working with predictive maintenance on identifying and optimizing our churn management in a highly competitive environment, which you highlighted yourself, and the amount of competitors is still rising. Although they are loss-making, but it remains highly competitive field.

And we are addressing every lever we can see in order to be ahead of the pack. The interest rate, is there any headwinds ahead? We can't see any major headwinds. I think what - will burden, but this is a minor effect, our net interest line, is that we feel proceeds from the Uniper disposal. We now have liquid funds, which we have to place in the market at slightly negative interest rates. That doesn't come as a surprise and this will provide for what now may call this headwind, I will just say this is a minor effect, but essentially with a minor adjustment you can just extrapolate the first half for the remainder of the year. Does it answer.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Just one follow-up maybe. What kind of negative interest rates should we assume for this?

Marc Spieker

If you look at market rates, I mean, you are at minus 0.5 percentage points, roughly.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Okay.

Marc Spieker

Yeah. So of course, we would try to optimize that, but if you took it kind of all to overnight, that's what you get.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from Vincent Gilles of Credit Suisse. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Vincent Gilles

Yeah. Good morning, everyone. My two questions will focus on Slide number 5. Could you put numbers in the boxes basically where since the Energy Networks, you list a number of effects here, some of them will be pretty clear, some of them will be less clear, particularly the one-offs. And maybe coming back to the one-offs of last year, so it's slightly open-ended as a question. But just for us to really get a grasp of what really moved in H1, and what may move in H2. Same question for Customer Solutions, here the split probably Germany, UK would be important as we would have visibility on the UK. It's a very public market. It's always a bit more difficult to get visibility on supply margins in Germany. Thank you very much.

Marc Spieker

Yeah, Vincent, let me try to create - I will not now run through, run off every effect and put a number to, but I think…

Vincent Gilles

You could, if you will.

Marc Spieker

You are asking for some - yeah, I could, that you can rest assured that we have the transparency. I will try to give you visibility kind of what does the H1 result actually mean, also with regard to the second half, and kind of how to see all those effects more with a view to the full year. I guess, and this is where you're after. If you look at the networks business, indeed in the German business this year, compared to prior year, quite some meaningful movements.

The one-off effect from the treatment of pension cost will add up to the full year roughly €200 million burden and that is more or less split even. Hamburg business and regulatory, if you would guess, are also more or less full year effective, so piling up equally also in the second half and out of minor up to mid-double-digit effects. Sweden, it's a question of the FX increases what will happen but this year on average, that may mean that there is not a lot of movement compared to prior year also for the second half.

Customer Solutions business very much driven by the extraordinary effect in the first quarter last year. You should expect for the second half to be a more or less operating on the level of last year, but take into account that the restructuring programs are being rolled out and as we book them from start of this year as part of the operating earnings. They will take their toll, and hence provide for a slight burden in the second half.

Renewables, I think, you should expect that the - in line with our full year guidance for that segment, that it will not hit - with major part of the wind park now operating wind will not hit a lot. And Phoenix, our cost-cutting program continues. And for PreussenElektra expect some - compared to last year, some additional burden simply because we see prices come down compared to last year and with some one-offs last year of positive nature related to the KFK. As of Q3, and also our Non-Core business will be behind last year in the second half.

Overall, which is important, and this is kind of the bottom line which you should take away, it's not being referring a lot to effect of last year which are disappearing and of kind of extraordinary effects which are kicking in. So underlying operation, it was in the networks business as well as in the Customer Solutions business unfold as planned and the same for Renewables and the Non-Core part.

Stephan Schönefuß

That's all important there. If no - nothing new, nothing that we have discussed haven't been discussed before. Maybe - remember that last year in Q4 in Renewables, we had record wins last year.

Vincent Gilles

Yeah, I remember, I was just hoping you would put some numbers on all these things, because it's not that easy to actually to get exact numbers and therefore forecast what goes out what comes in.

Stephan Schönefuß

But that's all the - we are always at all-time available to help you to create this number.

Vincent Gilles

I know, it would've been helpful as well on in public. But that's fine. I'll give you a call.

Stephan Schönefuß

Next question, please.

The next question is from Sam Arie of UBS. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Samuel Arie

Hi, good morning. Thank you. Just one question for now for me. And I want to come back early in the year when you gave us some guidance for group EBIT growth from 2018 through 2020. I think you had group EBIT at 3% to 4% and core EBIT of 5% to 6%. So I just wondered, could we return to that longer term guidance. And in particular, implications for the Non-Core Business? And I ask because if group is growing 3% to 4% and core 5% to 6%, then it seems like that you were planning to something like a 30% reduction in the Non-Core business.

So what I'm seeing today is a positive movement on Turkey on your Slide 16, it looks like nearly €50 million. And then I'm looking at carbon and power prices where they are, and I think in the same slide is showing PreussenElektra 6% hedged in 2020. So I'm just wondering overall, could we see some good upsides coming from the Non-Core Business and if so, could there be some upside to your guidance for growth from 2018 to 2020? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Yeah, Sam, it will not come as a surprise if I tell you know that we do not now do a mark-to-market every quarter on our mid-term guidance. And by some of the effects which you referred to, I think are served in the market when, for example, it comes to electricity prices and the impact on our nuclear business. But please understand that we will not now factor this into kind of a mark-to-market now. What that may mean in terms of percentage points, we will give with the full year results next year an update on this mid-term guidance as well.

And a number of things will factor into that things, which will be subject due to regulatory approvals, which we're expecting in Germany and, of course, as well as the market developments in Customer Solutions business. We mentioned already the price cap in UK. So a number of things, which we will have to take into account, at the stage, there is no reason why I should now kind of up or down manage the guidance we gave.

Samuel Arie

Okay.

Marc Spieker

And a more detailed discussion around that in March next year.

Samuel Arie

Yeah. Very clear, very clear. But I suppose if just to help me with this particular point, is there any reason that we should be worried about that improvement in Turkey not holding? Or anything negative in 2019, 2020 on PreussenElektra that's making you feel conservative about the Non-Core side?

Marc Spieker

Again, I won't give an specific guidance for individual businesses. And with regard to Turkey, as you should not know from a group guidance point of view, you should not be worried. But as always, also, I do not have the crystal ball how the situation in Turkey will unfold. But from today's point of view, no reason for a concern for it.

Samuel Arie

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from Peter Bisztyga of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Peter Bisztyga

Yeah, good morning. Three questions for me, if I may. First on, I was wondering, if you could just summarize what the practical implications would be if you decided to maintain a 14% minority in innogy. Are we just talking sort of additional administrative costs? Or is there anything sort of more severe we should think about?

And then the second question regarding the UK supply business. Can you just sort of tell us what you're doing to sort of mitigate the impending tariff cap aside from cost savings? So are you doing anything to change tariff structures? Are you doing anything in terms of migrating customers off standard variable tariffs and so on? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Yeah. Hi, Peter. On the first one, I can't cut it simpler but I won't not also not go further into detail marginal - impact is marginal and it is quite also not a further major worry for us. Secondly, on the UK supply, I think one which we highlighted that when we see market developments coming, you can rest assured that we, as a company, will address those early on. And therefore embarked on a far-reaching restructuring program already last year.

Now with regard to specific responses to what may be part of a price cap or not, we are now just a week or two away from the formal consultation paper from Ofgen [ph]. I think we should have the patience to see what the mechanics are which they propose, and also waiting for final parameterization and go through the discussion before we speculate on what the appropriate mitigation of response measures may be. It's just too early although it's just kind of few weeks and months away.

Peter Bisztyga

Can you maybe just tell us how many customers you've got on standard variable tariff out of your 6.2 million or how many of this?

Marc Spieker

Yeah. It's slightly shy of 3 million and the exact figure is 2.95 million.

Peter Bisztyga

Great. Okay, thank you.

The next question is from Sofia Savvantidou of Exane. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Sofia Savvantidou

Yes, good morning. Probably two simple questions from me. One is on Rampion. My understanding is that after the assets you're actually intending to keep a stake in that offshore wind farm and will not transfer it off to RWE. Have you - or could you remind us if you haven't tell us the intentions shown on that stake? Do you plan to keep it as [perhaps some] [ph] hedge for the supply business or would you look to actually sell that down once there is a bit more operational time behind the farm?

And the second thing is just on the German networks business, obviously we have the negative on the - from the pensions this year. Just wondering on whether you have any visibility already on how that will evolve next year. Is it going to be a neutral effect year-on-year, positive or negative? I don't know if you have any color on that yet, but some of it will be helpful. Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Yeah. Hi, Sofi. Let me start with the Renewables related question. You are right, there are some assets from our Renewables business which stay in our portfolio. In addition, just taking Rampion that is some onshore wind farms in Germany. Overall, this is a negligible position. And this is why, at this stage, I have not shared any specific views on how will we will deal with that in going forward. It is just relative to the group size, too small.

For the German networks business, you see - very steep development compared to prior year. I will not now go into kind of specific guidance already for 2019 at this stage. But you should assume that there will not be in any kind such a magnitude of effect for next year, because this was very markedly positive effect last year, which is kind of now leveled down. And so from that level, which we see this year, you should not expect anything major to happen.

Stephan Schönefuß

I mean, what you will have, Sofie, is a positive effect because the negative effect from 2018 will not reoccur in this sense, you have at least the positive element.

Sofia Savvantidou

Okay. Thank you.

Stephan Schönefuß

Next question, please.

The next question is from Chris Laybutt of JPMorgan. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Christopher Laybutt

Thank you. Good morning. Yeah, a couple of quick questions. The first is on UK retail again. I'm sorry to come back to it. Would you be able to give us any idea of when you might be able to give us an update on what you think the impact will be? I guess, it's a question on timeline, but also on when you might be able to give us some detail.

And then secondly, just on the dividend, in terms of, I guess, the latest discussions on the dividend, you previously indicated that the payout will be at least 65% in future. Are you any closer to providing some clarity on what that 65% payout ratio might be based on with regard to any non-cash transactional adjustments, please?

Marc Spieker

Yeah, hi, Chris. UK retail, so we will not now speculate before the proposals from option [ph] will be on the table. We then, if they are on the table, first and foremost we'll focus on responding and kind of making our point in the consultation to make sure that the outcome is a fair one and ensures that the UK retail market remains sustainably a functioning market.

The regulator timeline would say that in November time all things should be on the table and we should be able to draw a conclusion. But we will depend on the delivery, so to say, from the regulator on that end. And we'll not start to speculate in public before.

On the dividend, I clearly said in the past, that you should not expect us to give an update during this year. And here are just kind of fort to my statements, and I have nothing to add.

Christopher Laybutt

Okay. Thank you very much.

Marc Spieker

Yeah, all right.

The next question is from Dominik Olszewski, Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Dominik Olszewski

Hi, good morning. Two questions, how are you - firstly, how are you progressing with discussions with the Swedish regulator for the next period? You have some catch-up revenues, which you presumably hope to bring in to the next period. Do you expect any difficulties with carrying these over?

We're trying to understand the underlying sustainable earnings for that unit. And then, I understand that building and utilizing provisions is part of the ordinary course of your business. But are there any specific significant provisions currently being built within E.ON Group we should be aware of? Thanks.

Marc Spieker

Hi, Dominik. On Sweden, the discussions with the regulator are on ongoing and focusing on the difficult elements of regulatory schemes i.e., allowed return, efficiency, and then so on. In parallel to that the question of the carryover is something which now lies with the courts in Sweden. So we - having now on first instance a court procedure ongoing and we will just wait and see what this brings.

I may remind you that this is, for the Swedish market, nothing unusual. And in the past, we actually very good experience with the outcome from those court proceedings. But there is nothing kind of what I can give you now an updated status from those proceedings.

On provisions, I kind of understand where you come from and I just want to use that question to make a point very clear that we are very transparent and want to be very transparent on any kind of extraordinary movements. While, for example, in the German networks business we are now mentioning this low- to mid-double-digit million euro effect, because this is what has been happening in the first half.

If you generally look at - and as part of our annual reporting in the notes, we actually provide a lot of detail, actually full transparency on that. You see that the movement in provisions of our core business are very minor, yeah, double-digit million amount additions, but also double-digit million amount releases, which is kind of ongoing operating thing that you sometimes build a provision and then release it and so on. But the net effect from that is marginal or a small one. And this is why you can, kind of when we talk about EBIT you get it all in. And if there are extraordinary one-offs we highlight them.

Also adding to that, be reminded that when it comes to HR-related provisions, restructuring expenses are included in our operating earnings and we are transparent on them. So if you ask me kind of what has happened, well, the buildup of the restructuring provisions, which not always immediately turn into cash out, but I think we've been very clear on those effects for this year as well.

And when we have positive one-offs like, for example, the book gain from the deconsolidation of the Hamburg gas business, we actually do not include it in our EBIT, but reported as a non-operating result, because we do not see this as a fair representation of how our underlying business really performs.

So those provision movements beyond the ordinary up and down which we have, should not be a concern. And if things move or change of material manner, we will tell you.

Dominik Olszewski

Okay. Thank you.

We haven't received any further questions. I hand back to the speakers.

Stephan Schönefuß

Yeah, thank you, operator. Thank you, dear analysts and investors. Thank you for your questions. We will see most of you shortly, mostly probably tomorrow and on the road, and in further meetings. We thank you very much and have a nice day.

Marc Spieker

Same from me, thank you very much. Bye-bye.

Stephan Schönefuß

Bye.

