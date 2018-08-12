Premier Gold Mines Ltd.'s (PIRGF) CEO Ewan Downie on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:PIRGF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 10:00 AM ET

John Begeman - Executive Chairman

Steve Filipovic - Chief Financial Officer

Ewan Downie - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Haughton - CIBC World Markets Inc.

John Tumazos - Very Independent Research

Thank you. And thank you for participating in today's call. I'm John Begeman, the Executive Chairman of Premier Gold.

Today, we will provide you with the company's 2018 second quarter financial and operational results. An update on the mine operations and projects will also be provided.

With me on the call today are Ewan Downie, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer; Brent Kristof, our Senior VP of Operations will also be available during the call for the Q&A portion.

For those of you that haven't already accessed the presentation, the presentation materials for today's call have been posted and are available on the company's website.

Before we get started, I first want to direct you to page three of the presentation and the associated disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements.

Ewan and Steve will provide the discussion and summary, but first a few points. The company remains in a strong position with a healthy balance sheet and US$67.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

I'm happy to report that the company is currently debt-free. While we currently have a strong cash position, we expect to use much of it to build the new South Arturo mines and advance the Cove project to what we hope will be a future production decision.

As well, our pipeline of growth remains on track. The Greenstone joint venture has had governmental studies submitted and is currently being reviewed. To date, we have received positive feedback from the government agencies regarding our applications.

A major milestone in our First Nations relationship has also been realized. Greenstone's work with First Nations have borne fruit. During the quarter, the Greenstone joint venture signed a long-term benefits agreement with Long Lake #58.

Optimization on mine plans and exploration of financial opportunities continue to be a focus for the Greenstone team.

Work on the PEA at the Nevada Cove project was also completed during the quarter. The South Arturo joint venture remains a large component of Premier's future also.

With phase 1 pit development and the portal for the El Nino underground mines have begun. Ewan will discuss these and other topics further after Steve's financial presentation.

At this time, I'll turn the call over Steve Filipovic, our Chief Financial Officer. After Steve's discussion, Ewan Downie will provide further operations updates followed by the time for questions. Steve?

Thanks, John. And good morning, everyone. At this time, I'll turn everyone's attention to slide six.

During the quarter, Premier produced 16,000 ounces of gold. 90% of that, just under 14,000 ounces of that, was from Mercedes and just over 2,000 ounces of that production came from our South Arturo stockpiles.

Now, we also produced just over 51,000 ounces of silver during the quarter And that compares to 30,000 ounces during Q1 of 2018 and just 38,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017.

As we have previously guided, our lower production levels year-over-year for Q2 and from Q1 to Q2 2018 are due primarily to the completion of mining at South Arturo in 2017 and the winding down of production from phase 2 stockpiles of South Arturo during 2018.

Our production levels have also been impacted during 2018 by the reinterpretation of stope design changes that we've experienced at Mercedes. And this is where our production profile is. As we've indicated several times here, including the first quarter, it is much more heavily weighted toward the second half of 2018 where our mining activities progressed into Diluvio and Rey de Oro higher-grade zones within those.

Our unit operating costs during the quarter, on a consolidated basis, were cash costs $US963. That's on a coproduct basis. And all-in sustaining costs $1,088, again, on a co-product basis.

Those unit costs compared to, on a cash cost basis, $705 during Q1 of this year and $481 on the same period last year. And on an all-in sustaining cost basis, $824 in Q1 of 2018 and $607 Q2 2017.

The changes in unit costs year-over-year and again between Q1 and Q2 2018 is really just – it's a function of our much lower production base in comparison to our continued development and mining spend at Mercedes. Our ounce production this quarter, particular as you could see from those statistics there is much lower than we've experienced in both year-over-year and in the first quarter of this year.

As we've also indicated, the waiting between our production from South Arturo and Mercedes has shifted. Where we used to see a predominant delivery from South Arturo in comparison to Mercedes and then in more equal ratios, now we're seeing the lion's share of the production during our quarter coming from our Mercedes mine where our unit costs are much higher.

We anticipate that as production levels increase at Mercedes throughout the year that our unit costs will begin to fall back in line.

Turning to slide seven, during the quarter, Premier generated $27.5 million in revenue. That's $19.6 million from Mercedes and $7.9 million from South Arturo. And that's on sales of 20,642 ounces of gold at approximately US$1,283 per ounce. And that compares to revenue of $55 million during the corresponding period last year based on 43,000 ounces of gold sold at around $1,256 per ounce.

We reported mine operating income of $1.2 million during the quarter. And that compares to $21.5 million during the same period last year. And our net loss during the second quarter of 2018 was $7.7 million or $0.04 per share.

And that's after taking into account approximately $6 million in exploration and development, about $1.1 million in finance charges. little over $1 million in taxes; and about $2.3 million in administration charges. Our prior-year net income was $12.5 million or $0.06 per share.

Again, changes year-over-year in our operating income is all directly related to our low reported metal sales and our increased unit operating costs as a result.

Our cash flow during the quarter, our mines generated just over $3 million in operating cash flow, and that's primarily from our South Arturo mine where those costs are lower.

And on a consolidated basis, we reported the net use in cash from operating activities of $738,000. That's after taking into account working capital changes of just under $2 million, the impact of metal deliveries against deferred revenue contracts of $3.4 million and, again, exploration expense of $6.2 million.

During the quarter, we also incurred capital expenditures of $6 million, and that resulted in negative free cash flow for the quarter of $6.8 million.

We finished the quarter with just under 4,000 ounces of gold and 17,000 ounces of silver in inventory. And we finished the quarter with just under $68 million in cash, and that's after taking into account repayment of the $20 million in long-term debt outstanding to Orion.

And that leaves us at the end of second quarter virtually debt-free. I think we had about a $50,000 payment remaining on our long-term debt, which was extinguished here in the – early in the third quarter.

As you can see, our company remains focused as John indicated previously. The cash that we generate from operations goes into exploration and development of our project pipeline.

And we continue to pursue our long-term objectives. We anticipate that this will continue. And as our production levels increase through Mercedes as we begin to move into the higher-grade zones with those Diluvio, Rey de Oro, we expect that our unit costs will again fall and we'll begin to generate free cash flow and continue to fund those projects.

Turning to slide eight, Ewan will begin to give you bit of a detailed discussion around our specific mining properties. Ewan?

Thanks, Steve. And thanks all for attending today's call. At Premier, this year is truly a – continues to be a transformational year in the company as we look to grow our mining business.

As we've mentioned earlier this year, we reported in the second quarter two new mining operations have now been started at South Arturo. The phase 1 open pit and the El Nino underground mines. These are both expected to contribute to Premier's future. And South Arturo has become more and more of a core asset the company as we grow these operation.

In addition to that, we're advancing both Cove and Greenstone. And our target is to deliver multiples of production, 3 to 4 times what we're doing this year within several years based on organic growth. And we think that the company is well-positioned to achieve that.

So far this year, we also have released three new resource estimates -- reserve and resource estimates. So, we continue to look to replace reserves and increase our resource base. And we are undertaking a very aggressive exploration program to achieve that where we'll be spending a $22 million in exploration.

We also released a PEA for the Cove project in Q2, a robust PEA. And we are completing final permitting to initiate the underground program. And the permitting process and relationship agreements are continuing to advance at Greenstone. In fact, at Greenstone, we are in the process of completing a detailed RC drill program on the upper portion of the ore zone and that should provide some additional news to come out of Greenstone here this year.

Our focus is on quality production. Currently, we have two mining operations, South Arturo and Mercedes. At South Arturo, we are advancing the construction of the El Nino in phase 1 open pit started in this current quarter – or last quarter and we are continuing to do drilling on the properties including expansion and infill drilling on phase 3.

At Mercedes, we're just finally completing development at Diluvio and Rey de Oro owing to some changes in ore geometries and mine planning, which set us back a bit in Q2, but Q3 is looking to be quite strong and we expect Q4 to be the same. As such, we're weighting the production to the second half of the year.

We're drilling 40,000 meters of drilling at Mercedes and we're completing the construction of the new tailings facility onsite as we speak which should be completed in September.

Later in this quarter, we expect to start drilling on Marianas, which is a pretty substantial upside opportunity at Mercedes, and I'll provide a bit more detail on that.

Moving to slide nine, South Arturo project, the capital expenditure is expected for Premier are $9.2 million this year. And in addition to that, $1.2 million in exploration.

The two mining operations are in construction. We have updated reserves and resources which were released in Q1, a pretty substantial increase compared to what we had there previously. And we continue with there to advance the potential run-of-mine heap leach opportunity that we hope will add to our future production at Mercedes.

Our guidance this year at Mercedes was increased to 15,000 to 20,000 ounces, owing to an acceleration of processing of the stockpiles through the roaster, and that has resulted in the company increasing its full-year production guidance to 90,000 to 100,000 ounces from 85,000 to 95,000.

Looking at slide 10, production from South Arturo, we produced 2,227 ounces of gold and just over 7,000 ounces of silver. The costs at Mercedes remain very low, with all-in sustaining costs during the quarter of $506.

On slide 11, just introducing the property package. The reason we pursued the acquisition of South Arturo was primarily where it is located. It fits in northern part of – the central part of the Carlin Trend.

The phase 2 operation was one of the lowest cost operations in the world in 2017, with all-in sustaining costs of just over $350.

We see several outside opportunities on the property, and the relationship that we form with Barrick has extended to other opportunities in Nevada, where we're working with them at McCoy-Cove where there are earning into a joint venture surrounding the core part of that deposit. And we are also in the process of acquiring the Rye property through Barrick.

Slide 12, the image you see on the left is the conceptual long-term vision for the property. We mined phase 2. The phase 1 pit that is currently in construction, sitting to the west is an expansion of the historic Dee pit. And we continue to advance the phase 3 opportunity which would include likely both heap leach and mill roaster high-grade ore should we proceed with that.

In terms of exploration, we will be pursuing South Hinge and East Dee, which is located proximal to the phase 1 pit and some of these programs are being undertaken as we speak.

The drilling that we did on phase 3 and the El Nino underground last year provided many extremely strong results and we look forward to the opportunity to be mining these areas.

On slide 13, just a couple of images of the ongoing construction. The upper right image is the early pre-stripping that we're doing on the phase 1 pit. On the very right side of that picture, you can see the old Dee pit. So, it's a fairly large step back from the historic Dee pit, and that stripping is now underway.

This is going to involve some substantial automation, using some of the new technology coming into the mining industry. And the phase 1 open pit will – is expected use fully – entirely fully autonomous trucks.

The current mine plan is to process refractory and mill ores with the run-of-mine heap leach mineralization to be stockpiled for a potential future facility to be constructed onsite.

The production, assuming we go ahead with some heap leach, et cetera, conceptually the South Arturo project could produce, in the future, more ounces than Mercedes does. So, it's a very, very substantial undertaking we're doing here in Nevada and Barrick has been a very solid partner to work with as we advance this project.

Slide 14 is an image of some of the early work that's going into the underground at El Nino. The two ramps are being constructed in the side of the phase 2 pit to access high-grade mineralization down dip of what we just mined.

Some mineralization that is right near the portals will be processed later this year, but most of the production from the El Nino underground will ramp up later in 2019.

Slide 15, one of the major upside opportunities on this property is the phase 3 open pit option. You can see in the table on the test some of the intercepts from drilling in 2017.

I'd like to point out the last step-out hole which intersected a high-grade upper zone, grading 0.48 ounces or about 17 gram per ton over 117 feet. And also a lower zone, grading 3 grams or 0.089 ounce of gold over 265 feet. That mineralization remains open down dip and is the target of drilling in 2018. We expect to have results from this likely coming out in Q4 of this year.

Moving on to Mercedes, at Mercedes, we have a substantial program going. As we've mentioned and released several times earlier this year, we expect production to be weighted to the second half of the year, owing primarily to delays in getting ventilation permits for our ventilation raise at Rey de Oro and changes in the mine plan at Diluvio.

I'm happy to report that, in June and into July, we have had some of our best months of the year as we expect a second half weighted year at production and lower cost for Mercedes in the second half. We are now mining at Diluvio and Rey de Oro, which has contributed to some of this increase.

Slide 17, just a bit of a background on the production, lower production quarter for us at just under 14,000 ounces of gold and just over 44,000 ounces of silver. Our costs were higher given a lot of the development. And processing grades and tonnage were down as we are processing development ore, often in lieu of producing stope ore, which has changed really in June and July.

The all-in sustaining costs for the quarter at $1,325. We expect to be the highest owing to the lower gold production and expect that to come down significantly in Q3 and Q4.

Moving on to slide 18, just quick to illustrate the production at Mercedes. You can see in April, we had our worst month of the year as we were changing the mine plan and we produced less than 4,000 ounces in April, bumped up slightly in May to just over 4,200 ounces, and in June produced just under 6,000, July being our best month of the year.

That's the first month of the third quarter where we produced 6,635 ounces and we are looking to have an increase in August over that. So, we do expect to meet our guidance for the year, which was changed to 75,000 to 80,000 and we're hoping to be at the high end of that by the end of the year.

Our team at Mercedes has done a great job bringing the new operations on and looking to achieve some of our goals for the year.

Slide 19, you can see some of the mine areas. The main Mercedes trend is going to be a focus for us starting here in Q3 as the Marianas deposit is not part of reserves or resources at Mercedes, but is the extension of the main mine trend down to the northwest. We are currently constructing a drift from the Lagunas mine workings towards Marianas and it's our expectation that we'll begin drilling at Marianas in Q3.

Another area where we've recently achieved some substantial exploration success is at Rey de Oro. We just accessed that ore body, started mining it. It's returning some very good grades. But as we have been completing some of the drilling – definition drilling and step-out drilling to the west, we've intersected some of the best results we have had so far since we've acquired this property from Yamana.

Slide 20 is just an illustration of the potential resource area at Marianas. In green are the planned working as we access this deposit. And drilling stations 1 and 2, we expect to start drilling in this year and look to start bringing the Marianas zone into reserves and resources in the future.

I'd like to point out that the surface drilling in Marianas, the typical intercepts are substantially higher than our current reserve grade. So, for us, this is a good upside opportunity to not only replace reserves at the mine, but also to increase our future grade. And that'll be important for future production at Mercedes.

Some of the previous intercepts are shown there with drill grades up to 14.5 grams gold and we will, over the balance of 2018 and into 2019, be completing the definition drilling to move this into our reserves and, hopefully, into our mine plan. The deposit remains open down dip.

On slide 21, Rey de Oro. This is the press release we had out last week, put out some of the results. We are mining at Rey de Oro. But drilling the extension on the west side, we intersected some of the best grades and widths we've seen at Mercedes since the acquisition of the property highlighted by an intercept of 21.95 meters, grading 36.65 grams per ton and 171 grams silver.

We're also quite happy about the silver grades here, which are well in excess of our reserve grade and could contribute to additional silver in the future.

In addition to the two mining operations and the substantial upside we see there, we're also, on slide 22, advancing our growth organically. We have two projects that we are moving towards what we hope will be future production decisions.

The Cove property in Nevada that we 100% of and the Greenstone Gold joint venture in Geraldton, Ontario where we're advancing the company's largest deposit, the Hardrock deposit, a large open pit property that is currently going through the permitting process for future production decision.

Slide 23 is an introduction to Cove and what we call McCoy-Cove because of the new joint venture with Barrick. You can see in that image on slide 23 in blue is the larger land package, approximately 48 to 50 square miles of very favorable geology in Nevada, just south of Newmont's Phoenix mine.

We have, in the red block, retained an area 100% ownership which contains the underground deposit that we're looking to start the access towards later this year – the Helen and the Gap zones.

Earlier this year, we completed a PEA that demonstrated potentially robust economics with low upfront capital. With the resource, grade and the indicated of 11.2 and inferred of 11.24 grams, it remains one of the highest grade deposits within the company's portfolio.

And given our expectation of custom processing, not having to build the milling facility, it is a very low cost option for us to move into development. And given its grades, we expect it to be a very strong operation for the company in the future.

We also find that joint venture on the surrounding property with Barrick where we're currently drilling with Barrick, they can earn up to 60% in the surrounding ground by spending $22.5 million over four-and-a-half years. The drill program has started and we will see results coming from the joint venture in the coming weeks.

In terms of our work that we're doing at the Cove property, we're just in the process of getting ready to start drilling for completing additional hydrological blow testing to help us assess how we'll deal with the groundwater in the area.

The underground infrastructure development is planned to begin in the second half, followed by definition drilling from the ramp. A feasibility study will follow with and what we hope will be a production decision as we continue to advance the permitting for full production. Drilling at the JV, as I mentioned earlier, is underway.

Slide 24 is an introduction to the project. The Helen and the Gap zones are the only deposits that were considered in the preliminary economic assessment that we released. That PEA showed 740,000 ounces of production at a mined grade of 10.46 grams per ton.

There's about 500,000 ounces in the resource, proximal within those zones that was excluded, and we hope to move some of that material into the mine plan with the definition drilling from underground.

The deposit remains open along trend, underneath the Cove pit, and we also expect to complete that drilling from underground.

The 2201 zone, which is a polymetallic deposit, in a different rock type, below the pit was not considered in the study. And I'd like to point out that the 2201 zone contains 305,000 tons at a grade of almost 0.6 ounces per ton. So, very good grades. The deposit remains open and will be a future target for us to drill.

Moving on to slide 25, conceptual image or a surface image of what the plan for the project is, is to put in a ramp from that ramp, complete the definition drilling that will be required to move the inferred resource ounces into indicated for the purpose of a feasibility study, and we will be able to pursue the Gap extension platform from below – from the side of the pit.

The last two intercepts in the Gap zone for surface drilling were 28 grams over 4.5 meters and 8.7 grams over 6.3 meters. So, we're quite keen to get into this drill program and we'll be able to hopefully continue to expand the resource that we have at Cove.

I'd like to point out, on the very lower right side of the image, some of the drill locations from the joint venture drilling, and we will see results from that program in the coming weeks.

The key targets being tested on the JV are Lakeside, which are the holes you see in this image, the extension of the main trend to the east, and the Windy Point which is the Helen extension to the west.

So, the current targets are focused primarily on potential extensions of the known deposit prior to starting to look at other targets on the property.

On Slide 26, an introduction to our Greenstone property. This is our company's largest deposit. It contains a reserve, 4.6 million ounces at just over a gram per ton. That is the Hardrock which was subject to a feasibility study that we released back about a year-and-a-half ago.

The project also contains a significant resource, primarily underground mineralization that is an upside opportunity for this property and that is also host to, in all categories, over 4 million ounces.

Centerra is our partner here. It is currently undergoing, dealing with the various governmental agencies required to get our permits. The earn-in for Centerra is CAD 185 million and CAD 103 million remains to be spent as of June 30 of this year.

The three-phase budget this year is based on certain milestones and could be up to $37.9 million, a very substantial increase over 2017. And as John mentioned earlier, we're happy to say we have advanced our relations and agreements with the local aboriginal communities with the announcement of an IBA, or an impact benefit agreement, being signed with Long Lake #58 and we continue to advance our discussions with the other communities affected by this project.

The feasibility study showed a 14.5 year mine life, producing 4.2 million ounces of gold solely from the pit. The life of mine grade prior to low-grade stockpiles is 1.11 million ounces, giving annual production of over 300,000 ounces a year, up to 400,000 in certain years early in the life.

The project is a project that we're very keen to advance not only because it's our biggest deposit, but it is a very robust project, very long life operation, with substantial upside.

The certainty we have in being able to mine and the metallurgy is complemented by the fact that this was a historic underground mine and we are able to look at the geometries of the historic high-grade mining, which was underground, we're looking at a lower-grade halo proximal to those deposits. So, the continuity and the comparison of our metallurgy to what was historically processed at the site is in line. So, we're very confident with the results we provided and the ability to mine this project.

Some of the work going this year on slide 28. We're doing a detailed program in the upper parts of the deposits to upgrade reserves and to find the initial years of mining. That program is underway. The first drilling we've completed on site in a couple of years and we will be providing the results of this and how the program could affect the early years of production in this project.

In terms of exploration, we haven't just become an operating company and given up on exploration, we have a very large expiration budget of $22 million this year. And what we are advancing, our project in Ontario and a project in Nevada that we hope will become our mines of the future and continue to provide production growth for the company for many years to come.

Just a couple of slides to go over on these projects. New results, we just completed drilling what we call our sort of phase 1 2018 drill program at Hasaga. We are defining a new gold deposit in the prolific Red Lake district.

In 2017, we released a resource of open pit, potential bulk mineable or open pit style mineralization on the property, and since then we've been completing drilling on what we call the C and D zone targets with pretty substantial success.

Our best hole to date in the C zone was 10.94 grams over 54 meters and we are stepping in where we believe the plunge direction of this deposit is. A couple of the last intercepts of the program which were wedged driven, 176 wedge 2 and wedge 3, those results will be released in the coming weeks.

We continue to assess what we do next with this property which will likely include continue drilling down plunge to increase the underground resource potential and we have started baseline environmental work, so that, in the future, should we decide to move this project towards an underground program or production decisions that we have the background data that will be required to pursue permitting of the project.

Lastly, Goldbanks and Rye properties in Nevada are a very exciting target for the company this year. We have completed some drilling on what we call the Golden Devil zone on the Kinross joint venture. That's the Goldbanks property, highlighted by the intercept of 255 grams or 7.4 ounces per ton gold and 251 grams silver over 11 feet.

We've just completed modeling of the drilling in that area and will be completing some additional holes that we hope will demonstrate continuity of this zone this year.

But very exciting for this property, we are advancing drilling the Hawkeye target. Hawkeye is an open pit and high-grade vein target that occurred on the boundary of the Kinross owned property where we're earning 50% and the Rye property where Barrick owns 100% and we have a deal with Barrick to acquire 100% of Rye.

The target had very little drilling or work done on it in the past, owing to the fact that it's out on the boundary. Through the consolidation of this property, we'll get to drill this exciting target in the coming weeks and then we'll move on to drilling Rye, which has the indications of a high-grade deposit and we'll be following up on historic drill holes to hopefully define a resource on the Rye vein and expand the mineralization in that area.

So, to summarize our company's year, 2018 is a year of growth for Premier as we pursue two new mine developments at Arturo, the second half weighted production out of Mercedes and we continue to advance what we hope will be our next two operations, the Cove and Hardrock properties.

Reserve and resource growth remains focused for us, so that we can continue to have a robust future for the company. And the exploration effort active in Canada, US and Mexico is very important for our future as well.

We're very happy to work with several very formidable companies in these joint ventures and expect to spend approximately $93 million in 2018, including the dollars funded by our partners, and more than 50% of that is funded by our JV partners.

With that, I thank everybody for attending our quarterly release and we will take any questions that there might be.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from David Haughton of CIBC. Please go ahead.

David Haughton

Good morning, John, Ewan and Steven. Team, thank you for the update. First question, over at Mercedes, pretty happy to see that you've got – getting up towards 7,000 ounces in July. Just wondering how that's made up. Are you getting your mill throughput towards the 2,000 tons day and whether it's mainly driven by grade? And what I'm hopeful of is that the grade is making its way towards the 4 gram kind of level.

John Begeman

Hi, David. John here. Yes, to answer your question, in both grade and tons, we've been able to stabilize the tons coming out of Diluvio and Rey de Oro, and that grade is approaching the 4 grams or near the reserve grade and above in certain instances. So, grade is picking up.

David Haughton

Okay. So, quite a healthy turnaround from the way we were just last quarter. Maybe for Steve, the depreciation seemed abnormally high at Mercedes for the quarter. It was over $400 an ounce compared to the usual run rate of less than $250 an ounce. What should we be thinking about for the – going forward for that depreciation rate?

Steve Filipovic

I think we're probably seeing it fall in line and it will remain probably where it is right now, heading into the remainder of the year.

David Haughton

Okay. Keep it an elevated grade – elevated depreciable rate for now?

Steve Filipovic

That's right.

David Haughton

Okay. Then I'll just finish with looking at South Arturo. So, quite a few things going there with the phase 1 open pit and the underground. Wondering if you can give us an idea – perhaps Ewan, you had mentioned that we should see some underground ore later this year and into next year, but I presume not at your kind of mining run rate. When would we expect to see the underground really kick in at its rate and if you could remind us what the mining rate should be?

Ewan Downie

We haven't formally released what the mining rate is. They are still undergoing planning on how quickly it will be processed. Obviously, the operation has to fit in with Barrick's other operation. So, that is subject to change. We find that that has been a changing target. The ore that would be processed this year would be just some development ore that will be – basically, the ramp will drive through early on. Given the mineralization in the pit continues immediately below the pit and given the ramp is out of the pit, we will go through some of that ore.

The current plan, though, would be not to start full mine rate until all of the upper zone was developed and then start mining. That would likely ramp up late in the second half of 2019.

There is the opportunity, though, we hope, that some mineralization will be fast-tracked given the near pit mineralization that we drilled in 2017. Appears to be better grade and a bit more tonnage than was expected from the surface drilling that was done prior to the pit. And we had released those results earlier this year and included that language in that press release.

David Haughton

Okay, thank you. I'll leave it there.

Ewan Downie

Thanks, David.

David Haughton

Your next question comes from John Tumazos of Very Independent Research. Please go ahead.

John Tumazos

Ewan, good morning. Thank you. Are there any reductions in expenses planned for the second half of 2018 with the spot gold price having dipped to $1,210. For example, do you still budget $40 million of exploration outlays?

Ewan Downie

Yeah. We've got no indications that any of our partner-funded programs will be curtailed or delayed. And our projects, a lot of the exploration dollars have been expended at Hasaga for the year. And we're just starting to ramp up the Cove underground program, which is one of our bigger outlays other than South Arturo this year. So, we are continuing to advance our projects as planned.

John Tumazos

So, I'm not singling your company out in particular. We're beginning to look at all of our companies just in case the dollar strengthened or the gold price fell a little more and stress testing them at $1,200 gold to next several years, $1,100, $1000. Your cash position would probably fund whatever your budgets are going to be for 2019. But when we get to 2020, how do you think Premier will proceed? Will you borrow for your matching monies in Hardrock and just let other projects be delayed?

Ewan Downie

Well, we try not to predict if gold price is going to go to $1,000. Our view is the gold price should recover. So, given that the last month or two we've seen a headache, it doesn't make us change our whole plan of how we're going to grow our business. Obviously, if that trend continues for a substantial amount of time, we'd have to revisit projects like Hardrock, et cetera. But South Arturo is in construction and will go into production and we continue to run Mercedes as planned.

Really, when it comes to production decisions in the future, we won't be seeing those decisions until – for Hardrock and Cove until likely later in 2019. So, at present, we haven't made a decision to pursue the construction of those as yet officially. And those are also dependent on permitting. So, when the time comes, we would sit as a board and decide what we do.

Our cash position is funding the ongoing development of our project. We are quite comfortable with that, but as we build, say, Hardrock, we would – and Steve is actively working with Centerra, talking to certain banks because there would be borrowing associated with both projects in the future likely required.

John Tumazos

Do you have any lines of credit at the Premier corporate level?

Steve Filipovic

At this point, John, we do not. That's something that we're also considering, looking at a variety of alternatives over the next couple of years in terms of how we'll approach project development across both Hardrock project as well as the Cove and Arturo.

John Tumazos

Thank you.

Ewan Downie

Feel free to give me a call too, John, and we can get into some additional detail.

Ewan Downie

Okay. Well, thank you, everybody, for attending. Steve, John, myself and the rest of our crew are available for further questions if you wanted to call offline.

And thank you very much. Look forward to our next quarter, which we expect to be a pretty strong quarter, especially on the back of Mercedes having a nice turnaround occurring right now. Thank you very much. And we'll talk to you soon.

