Meggitt Plc (MEGGF) CEO Tony Wood on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Meggitt Plc (OTCPK:MEGGF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Tony Wood - CEO

Doug Webb - CFO

Analysts

David Perry - JPMorgan

Nick Cunningham - Agency Partners

Rob Stallard - Vertical Research

Celine Fornaro - UBS

Rami Myerson - Investec, Inc.

Sandy Morris - Jefferies

Harry Breach - Raymond James

James Zaremba - Barclays

Tony Wood

Okay. Good morning, everybody. Very warm welcome and good morning to the 2018 Interim Results for Meggitt. Well, over the course of the presentation we'll provide an overview of performance across the first six months and share the progress we continue to make across the business. I'll introduce the results and provide some strategic highlights for the first six months.

And then as always, Doug will take you through the numbers in detail and then I'll take you through a view of our end markets and provide more detail on the progress we're making and executing the strategy that we laid out last year. And finally we'll open it up as always for questions. But first I'd like you to note the following cautionary statements, read quickly.

Okay, so trading has been encouraging in the first half and we're pleased to announce an upgrade to our guidance for the full year in July based on the strength of our first half revenue growth. Organic orders are up 24%, with book to bill at 1.13 times. And organic revenue growth has also been strong at 9%. In Civil OE, revenue was up 4%, despite some of the temporary destocking we saw in large jets and continued softness in regional jets.

In the aftermarket, organic growth of 11% reflects continued strong performance in CSS and the underlying growth in demand. And in Military, we're beginning to see strong order momentum translate into a meaningful increase in organic revenue growth. And in energy, the recovery at Heatric, together with good performance in our power generation business, has contributed to a strong start, but we still have much work to do.

And as you can see, margins are lower at 15.8%, as a result of the elevated and extended learning curve costs that we've incurred as part of the composite ramp up at Polymers & Composites, together with some of the investments we are doing to build capacity for military growth within the same division.

We're very encouraged by some of the margin improvements, we're seeing elsewhere across the group, however. And as you'll hear later, we remain very much on track to deliver our 2021 margin target of at least 19.9% and also our 2018 margin guidance, albeit at the lower end of our 17.7% to 18% range.

It's been a good half year for cash also, which is up 19% contributing to a year-on-year reduction in adjusted net borrowings to EBITDA, which is now 1.9 times and comfortably within our target range of about 1.5 to 2.5. And consistent with our dividend policy, the interim dividend will increase by 5% to 5.3p per share, reflecting obviously our continued confidence in the prospects for the group.

As you'll recall our strategy is focused on four key initiatives targeted to increase organic growth and deliver on the medium term targets, which we set for margin and cash improvement. Our pace of execution has accelerated across the first half.

Starting on the left of the slide in portfolio, we have three non-core disposals, which have further sharpened our focus on attractive market segments, where we're building some very strong competitive positions. In customers, we've expanded our share with notable contract towards across each of our civil, defense and selected energy end markets. And it's also been a great start to the year for CSS.

In competitiveness, the continued deployment of the Meggitt production system remains very much the backbone of our operational improvement journey. We won't focus directly on the rollout of MPS in today's presentation, but instead we will highlight some of the results that are being delivered through MPS in areas including inventory, purchasing, and the footprint consolidation activity that we're embarked upon.

And in culture, we've announced our plans to reorganize the group into 4 customer line divisions to deepen relationships, accelerate growth, and better leverage the operational benefits of our continued transition to a much more integrated group.

And I'll talk more about the progress in each of those areas later. But for now, I'd like to hand you over to Doug, who's going to talk through the numbers in more detail.

Doug Webb

Thank you, Tony. Good morning, everyone. As normal, I'm going to focus on the underlying numbers, which are shown on this slide. The adjustments between these and the statutory numbers are described in the press release, and the nature of those adjustments is consistent with previous years. So organic orders increased by 24% in the half with good performance across our civil and military businesses.

Revenue increase organically by 9% to £952 million, reflecting particularly strong growth in civil aftermarket, military and energy. Reported revenue was down 1% due to the sale of businesses over the last year or so and sterling being stronger against the U.S. dollar.

Operating margin of 15.8% down from 16.7% last year highlights the 260 basis point impact from the elevated learning curve cost of Polymers & Composites. This is not being fully offset by the considerable improvements elsewhere in the business, where operating profit was up 7%, a 170 basis point margin improvement, that I will detail shortly along with a breakdown of the revenue.

Finance costs were £4 million lower than last year, with reduced average borrowings and beneficial exchange rate movements reducing the sterling value of our largely dollar denominated finance costs.

And as previously guided, our underlying tax rate decreased to 21% benefiting from the U.S. tax reforms that were enacted in December 2017. With reduced underlying operating profit now fully offset by lower interest and tax charges, net profit for the period decreased modestly, which resulted in underlying EPS down 2% to 13.9p.

Let's turn to the detail and start with revenue, and this chart highlights the major drivers behind the performance for the period. Firstly, FX resulted in a headwind of £61 million, primarily from the translation results of our overseas businesses. Our largest single exposure is dollar sterling and the average rate for the first half of 2018 was $1.36 as compared with $1.27 during the same period last year.

The average rate during the second half of last year was $1.33, which means that if rates stay around their current level, we'd expect a modest currency tailwind during the second half of this year. As usual the sensitivity guidance around FX is contained in the appendix to the slides.

Next item on the bridge represents the net impact of acquisitions and disposals and that's primarily the sale of six non-core businesses over the last 12 months or so. In the following five bars then demonstrate the strong performance in each of our end markets, which I'll break down on this next slide.

Again focusing on organic performance, and actually starting on the far right. Orders up 24% with good underlying growth in civil aerospace, enhanced by the recognition of the Wizz Air aftermarket contract for A321neo wheels and brakes.

Military orders were also strong, as we booked a number of multi-year contracts in the period. Energy orders were down against the tough 2017 comp, although the book to bill in energy was only a little below 1 times.

Turning to revenue, Civil OE was up 4%, primary growth platforms for us where the Airbus A320neo family, the A350 and the Boeing 737 MAX, offset by declining revenue on some of the older wide body platforms, including the Airbus A380 and the Boeing 777.

Growth was also offset as we have expected by lower demand for our composite radomes and some of our customers reducing buffer stocks in the early part of the year, including on the 787. Although a much smaller segment for us, we did also see growth in business jet OE this period. 11% revenue growth in civil aftermarket was driven by particularly strong growth in large jets, where our growing content on new generation aircraft and the improved capabilities within our CSS organization have been enhanced by continued good traffic growth and the scarcity of Meggitt surplus parts.

We also benefit in this period from the continued one time stocking up by our new spares distributor, which has started in Q4 last year. This growth was partly offset by lower demand on the Airbus A380 and for brakes on old platforms that have grown by 8% in 2017.

Regional jet aftermarket revenue grew by 9%, driven by acceleration aircraft utilization in the second quarter, particularly on E-Jets. And our business jet aftermarket grew by 5% despite a slow start to the year compared to a much stronger first quarter in 2017, when we have grown by 22%.So overall Civil Aerospace revenue increased by 8%.

In Military, revenue also grew by 8%. In the first quarter we continue to see a lag between good order growth and revenue. In the second quarter revenue growth accelerated significantly, with particularly strong demand for composite parts on F-35, retrofit fuel tanks for the F-18 as we spooled up our manufacturing operations to meet the increased customer demand and also with our training systems business.

And finally, in energy, revenue growth was as expected very strong at 32%. Heatric revenue increased significantly in the first half having passed the trough in the same period in 2017. And in our power generation segments revenue grew by high single-digits despite limited growth in demand for industrial gas turbines, following a reorganization of our MSS business to better focus on customers in this market.

So moving onto operating profit, this slide shows a bridge of the 90 basis point underlying margin decline compared to the first half of 2017. Starting on the left hand side of the chart, with a 50 basis point margin benefit we get, primarily from the transaction hedging. This reflects a profit tailwind from an improving hedge rate, amplified by the associated revenue declining due to the unfavorable movements in spot rate, at which the revenue is recognized. The divestments of the six non-core businesses I mentioned earlier has resulted in a 60 basis point tailwind to the overall group margin.

The first and largest headwind of 260 basis points reflects lower margins at MPC related to two core challenges that we first saw in the second half of last year. Firstly, the incremental investments we've made to address the elevated and extended learning curve cost at our composites facility in Erlanger have significantly eroded margins in the first half. Given our focus on ensuring that we continue to deliver and sustained operational improvements, we expect continued margin pressure at the site during the second half, and Tony going to talk more about this shortly.

Secondly, we've been making investments in capacity to support the accelerated growth in military. This is included the recruitment of over new staff with our Rockmart site required to manufacture fuel tanks for the F-18. Training the new workforce in the three month build time for these tanks has added a significant short-term productivity drag, but this is now starting to pay off with meaningful increase in military revenue and initial productivity improvements.

As expected, headwinds to margin also come from the investments made in recent years to grow our position on new platforms, which will generate decades of profitable revenue going forward. The 60 basis points of D&A relates principally to the investments in product development and capacity expansion. And the 40 basis points related to the FoC costs where deliveries of original equipment, including brakes on business jets, and in particular engine sensors on the Leap program have accelerated quickly as production rates increase.

Next, you will see a modest tailwind from the favorable end market mix in the half, but more significantly you can see in the last green bar the 130 basis point benefit we're seeing from operational efficiencies, as a result of the investment committed to business improvement initiatives over the last five years. These include the growing productivity benefits of MPS, purchasing savings from the deployment of our centralized procurement team, driving a 1.4% net cost down in the half and the initial reversal of excess product introduction cost that have been a drag on margins in recent years owing to the volume of new programs, on which we enjoy greater chipset values.

Turning to the performance by division where I'll just highlight some of the notable trends. Revenue growth at Braking Systems was relatively modest compared to the rest of the group at 1%. Good growth in regional and business jet aftermarket was offset by lower demand for military brakes and those on the oldest commercial jets particularly the MD-80 and MD-90. These old large jets brakes are typically lumpy from one year to the next and were very strong during 2017 and of course they carry some of our highest margins. The margins also a little depressed by faster growth in FoC from business jets.

Control Systems has performed well with both double-digit revenue growth and a 100 basis points improvement in operating margins. Divisional revenue grew by 13% in the first half with market share gains in the new narrow bodies contributing to strong OE growth, and the scare supply of surplus parts together with the continued benefits of our CSS organization, enabling 21% aftermarket growth. This division was the beneficiary of the distributor stocking arrangements.

Military and power generation revenue also increased in Controls Systems. I talked about the margin challenges we've seen at Polymers & Composites on the previous slide so I won't repeat those comments here. Within Sensing Systems, organic revenue grew by 5% with good performance in Civil OE and power generation, partly offset by flat revenue in military and civil aftermarket. Strong margin improvement of 200 basis points reflects improving productivity, lower NPI and R&D costs and the disposal of lower margin businesses, which collectively were more than enough to offset the unfavorable mix and increased free of charge costs.

And finally in the Equipment Group, organic revenue was up 23% and margins increased from 1% to 11% thanks impart to very strong growth at Heatric albeit from a low base. Heatric grew sequentially quarter-on-quarter last year so the comps get harder in the second half. Good performance at both our defense and training systems businesses also contributed to the solid first six months in Equipment Group

So looking at how that then converting into cash flow and starting with working capital where we invested €7 million less in the first half than in 2017, despite increased inventory required to support our accelerating revenue growth. I would, though, highlight the good progress made towards our 2021 target of improving inventory turns to 4 times. In this period we increased inventory turns by 0.2 to 2.7 times. And thus reduced the cash we might otherwise have absorbed to support the revenue growth.

As guided, CapEx increased by 29% on an organic basis, as we continue to build capacity for growth and support future site rationalization, one of our key strategic priorities. We expect this elevated level of investment to continue in the second half, given the volume of activity around our factories, including our new site in San Diego as well as further IT infrastructure improvements.

Capitalized development costs continued their recent downward trend and were 5% lower on an organic basis, as platforms continue to enter into service. This contributed to a further 100 basis point reduction in total R&D as a proportion of revenue to 6.9%.

The cash outflow related to exceptional, decreased by 34% in the period. This is timing only, because there's a significant volume of site consolidation activity in progress. For example we just announced proposal to close our Basingstoke site in 2019 with production transferring to sites in Fareham and Vietnam. As you'll see in the normal appendix, we now anticipate the accounting charge for exceptional costs will be higher than anticipated at the beginning of the year, reflecting an accounting loss on the disposal of a surplus property anticipated to complete in the second half and charges related to new site consolidations.

However, as a result of the cash from the property disposal, we expect cash flow from operating exceptions to now be positive for this year. Overall, our H1 cash performance was good, 19% increase in free cash flow, which sets us up well for the year as a whole.

And to conclude for me, a quick look at the balance sheet, where our pension scheme deficits reduced as a result of lower discount rates, a small reduction in UK inflation assumptions and continued deficit payments.

In the change to our cash guidance, we're intending to accelerate U.S. deficit reduction contribution scheduled over the next four years into a single $40 million payment in the third quarter of 2018. This will have the benefits of reducing our PBGC levy, while being allowable against our 2017 U.S. taxable income.

Moving across to debt, where you can see the impact of IFRS16 on reported net debt, which now includes former operating mainly property leases. Net borrowings, which excludes leases remains the key measure for our bank covenants though and these increased modestly in the half, reflecting our normal cash flow seasonality. As a result, our net borrowing to EBITDA covenants is 1.9 times down from 2.2 times at this time last year. And in the middle of our target range of 1.5 to 2.5 times.

And so with that strong financial position, I hand back to Tony.

Tony Wood

Great. Thank you, Doug. Before I outline the progress we're making on executing our strategy. I'll start with a brief overview of the dynamics in our major end market starting obviously with Civil OE. And despite delays on some of the new programs, we've seen 5% growth in large debt deliveries in the first half of 2018. However, business jets and regional jet deliveries were both down in the first half.

In the civil aftermarket, demand drivers have been strong, traffic continues to grow comfortably above the long-term average of 5%, despite a significant increase in jet fuel prices. Passenger load factors also continue to grow and low retirement rates have led to limited availability of surplus used parts.

In the first half, we've seen record numbers of parked aircraft being brought back into the fleet to satisfy growth in passenger demand. As you'll appreciate, we have a much greater exposure to the business and regional jet segments, given our strong wheel and brake franchise. And whilst growth is not as fast in these areas both business jet and regional jet utilization has modestly increased across the first half.

And in Military, as you've heard, our recent strong order performance has begun to translate into meaningful revenue growth. And with the U.S. at 72% of our revenues remaining our most important market and both 2018 outlays and the initial 2019 budget outlook both were positive.

And finally in energy market conditions are improving in the oil and gas sector where the potential for a return to the large scale investments in LNG projects particularly would accelerate the recovery of Heatric. In power generation, demand for industrial gas turbines has reached a cyclical low point, but is stabilizing and the aging installed base along with stricter environmental regulations should steadily lead to demand for retrofits and upgrades over the medium term.

So, turning then to our strategy where as you can see, our focus remains very much unchanged from the position we outline in May last year. And notwithstanding the positive market backdrop, we remain focused on executing our four priorities shown on the slide that will enable us to outperform the market over the medium to long-term. And I'd like to share more about the progress we're making starting with portfolio, where the continued development of differentiated technologies is enabling us to increase our share and improve our positioning for the next generation engine and aircraft platforms.

We continue to make great strides in the introduction and exploitation of new technologies in a number of areas including optical sensing, thermal management, Time Domain Reflectometry statutory and also new manufacturing technologies. And maintaining a portfolio of differentiated technologies is as important as ever. And as this slide shows just two examples of how we've been able to mature some of our early stage research concepts to expand our product portfolio for our customers.

The first example is a really important breakthrough in the development of our wireless tire pressure monitoring system or TPMS as we call it, and a contract that we sign with Textron to provide our system across its business jet fleet. Incorrectly inflated tires are one cause of aircraft dispatched delays together with wheel and tire failures. Our checking of tire pressures with - checking of tire pressures without the TPMS system is a very manually intensive process. Our wireless system however, provides a real time diagnostic direct to the Textron Aviation Services app in this instance, replacing the need for manual gauge, a handheld reader or the weight penalty that comes historically with a wired system.

This is an excellent example of the synergies we're now able to leverage combining our expertise in wireless systems and sensors with our market leading position in business jet brakes. To help operators not only reduce maintenance costs, but also increase fleet reliability. The second example demonstrates how our strong pedigree in thermal management systems enables our military customers to operate even more effectively.

Managing heat really is a key challenge given the proliferation of complex electronics within modern aircraft and also in ground vehicles. And the extreme environments in which they are often deployed. In the first half, we secured a contract with General Dynamics to provide a new modular cooling systems for the Abrams grand vehicle, enabling a significant increase in the capability on this platform.

We've also made some excellent progress on our program of sharpening our portfolio through the disposal of non-core businesses, having now made seven divestments since December 2016. In order to increase our focus on attractive markets where we're building strong competitive positions. Last year, we set ourselves the goal to have around 80% of our revenues in the top right hand quadrant of the portfolio chart by around 2021.

And as you'll can see on the slide, we've made excellent progress in a relatively short space of time and there have 70% in this area. Our focus is now very much on further strengthening the portfolio. And as I've just highlighted, we continue to invest organically in our technologies and also to enhance customer service and our competitiveness. And we will continue to target value enhancing bolt-on acquisitions over time. We have a clear strategy and a very well defined set of criterias to determinant were belt-on acquisitions can enhance competitive positions our extend our root to market adjacencies.

With strong positions for example in valves and sensors, where the opportunity exist to acquire to infill some of the gaps in our portfolio. We also have some strong positions in defense with the opportunity to extend our reach with the acquisition of some complementary technologies.

So, turning next to customers, where our book to bill ratio of 1.13 times reassures us of the continued success we've having in expanding our relationships and increasing our market share. This slide shows just some of the recent examples of customer contract awards. It's been another good half for Military, we've secured additional orders to provide complex composites for F-135 engine, which powers the Joint Strike Fighter. These complex parts use a propriety six access molding technology and build on a successful partnership with Pratt & Whitney on this key program.

In Civil, we were pleased to secure Wizz Air as our launch customer for the A321neo wheels and brakes. Airlines will typically only have one brake provider, so our focus here remains on growing our share in this market. And in energy, we've extended our partnership with Solar Turbines and this strong early progress being made across our end markets, is the start of the change that we're making to align our strategy to that of our customers. And also to sharpen the accountability for growth amongst our teams internally in Meggitt.

I'll talk more about our new customer aligned organization shortly and what we're seeking to do in terms of growth, but these awards and our recent successes at the Farnborough Airshow really do demonstrate growing momentum as we build longer term relationships and really leverage the full suite of what Meggitt has to offer for our customers.

So moving now to supporting the installed base through our aftermarket business. CSS has also had an excellent start to the year transitioning from a much more transactional approach and providing spare parts to more one-off services and longer term partnerships and embedded support with our customers. In the first half we've continue to see steady demand associated with our new distribution arrangements. As you'll recall we agreed these in late 2017 to replace the very long tail of many small distributors that buy very low volumes from us in any one particular year.

Some of the growth in the first half will be building stock, but we expect this partnership to improve our ability to support this once neglected section of the market very much more in the years to come. We've also had very good success in defense, in early 2018 through expanding our sales force and better capture of the increased demand coming through the defense logistics agency and other military customers.

And we continue to build for the future in line with our ambition to build a world class customer support capability during the first half some examples here, we launched our smart support offering for instance incorporating fixed price spares, material scoping to optimize materials used in repairs and provide guaranteed turnaround times using routable pools. We've opened our new 24/7 support center in Miami and we're improving our reach to market with new long-term agreements and strategic alliances signed with the likes of Pratt & Whitney and also Boeing in the first half.

And as you've heard from Doug, MPC margins declined in the first half as a result of two issues. Firstly, we made some significant investments to spool up capacity at Rockmart to deliver the F-18 fuel tanks, which is now contributing profitable revenue growth. The second, which I shall focus on here concerns our advance composite facility in Erlanger Kentucky, where investment to address elevated and extended learning curve costs has significantly reduced the current margins in that business.

We acquired that business on the strength of its technology and deep relationships with key customers, including GE Aviation who happened to have their headquarters literally adjacent to this facility. A successful track record in making low volume and a higher variety parts enabled this business to win some excellent content on the Leap engine with both GE and Safran, which was then exploited on Pratt & Whitney's PurePower engine program.

The market for aerospace composites is growing rapidly given the weight, performance and cost benefits from converting metals to composites. But the market is also highly fragmented with few who could many manufacture parts for engines particularly, which is the more technical challenging and in some instances only Meggitt that can do what we do in this sector. These highly engineered products magnify the need to work closely with customers to define the geometries in particularly the acceptance standards and then to fine tune the design, which is owned by the engine manufacturers in order to qualify each individual part to optimize the yield ahead of production ramp up and this has driven those elevated learning curve costs in this business.

To support our customers and their rapid rate increases, we've moved quickly to expand the capacity and made extensive investments in people and process and new equipment to create a high volume medium variety business to meet these challenging requirements and close the gap as outlined on the slide behind me.

And we're starting to see yield, output volumes and lead times improved, but there's much more work still to be done. As we deliver further operational improvements we'll begin to release some of the higher cost contract labor that we've put into this business and also some of the group expertise that we've brought from other sites with additional benefits coming progressively from the transfer of rate production to our facilities in Mexico. And we expect some improvement in the second half, but the recovery will extend into 2019.

Composite parts for engines remain a highly attractive market and significant growth potential and high barriers to entry exist in that market. And delivering this complex and rapid ramp up is a challenging task, but is one that we really do feel we're well placed to deliver and in doing so will enable us to consolidate our lead in the engine composite sector.

So turning next to our broader competitiveness priorities, and in particular, the improvements that we're targeting for inventory turns and purchase cost reductions. And I am very pleased to report further progress in both of these areas. In purchasing, we've stepped up our efforts to rationalize our supply chain and secure agreements that will drive recurring annual savings in direct material purchases.

And in the first six months we have delivered a net reduction of 1.4%, with savings from our category strategies. Unlike many of our peers, we're keeping a particularly close eye at the moment on tariffs and the potential secondary effects in key role material prices, during the second half. But we remain focused on delivering our target of a 2% net cost down per annum by 2021.

In inventory, we have also made steady progress towards our target of achieving four turns. The strong revenue growth in the first half is meant a continued investments in our gross inventory, but our improvement in turns has been really important driver in our good cash performance, because absent that improvement, we would had to absorb around another £30 million worth of cash during the period.

And moving next to footprint, where significant activity in the half means we are on track to not only meet, but to beat the 20% reduction target that we've set ourselves by 2021. The graph shows the progress that we have made since 2016, having closed three sites and exited seven more, as a result of our non-core disposals. Reducing our overall manufacturing footprint to 46 sites today.

Looking forward, we have also announced a series of additional site closures and in the first half we have made good progress in building the program, teams and capabilities that we're require to deliver this. We have doubled the size of our low cost facility in Vietnam, which will become a key production facility for engine sensors, including those currently manufactured in our Basingstoke facility.

We are expanding our facilities in Queretaro and Saltillo in Mexico, the latter of which is now our low cost site for full rate production of advance composites, which will make an important contribution to margin recovery in Polymers & Composites, once we are fully utilizing that facility. And we're expanding in the USA, including the state-of-the art advance composite facility which will open in Santiago this very months, replacing the smaller existing site nearby.

And finally, we mark the commencement of the build of our new UK super site, with a ground breaking ceremony last month. This facility houses four of our existing manufacturing facilities when it opens in late 2019, together with our corporate headquarters, which will also transfer on to that site shortly thereafter.

And finally to culture, where we have announced our plans to realign our organization to better serve our customers and accelerate our journey from a holding company to a much more integrated group. Our new organization will enable us to accelerate delivery of our strategy. And by creating four customer aligned divisions, will strengthen our relationships with our customers, it really will make Meggitt much simpler for them to work with and provide access to the complete suite of our capabilities. Through one very clear and consistent interface with the company.

Our new divisions will remain very focused on product innovation, in order to strengthen our competitive positions in those attractive markets. And closer customer relationships will enable us to both, better align our technology road maps to meet their future requirements, but importantly also to better implement their plans, as they consider new programs. And becoming a more integrated group, will increase our competitiveness through the operational benefits of scale in areas such as purchasing and footprint consolidation and through just becoming a much simpler organization.

It was only last month that we announced this important next step in our journey, but thus far, we are very encouraged by the reception from both customers and our employees alike. In particular, our efforts to build a more collaborative high performance counter over the last 12 months are creating a very strong foundation for the change that comes next.

And this next slide just provides a little more detail on our new organization structure, including obviously the four new divisional presidents, who together hold nearly 100 years of experience across the various sectors. In Chris, Dennis, Paul and Stewart, we have a very capable and experienced team to lead our businesses, with a really good combination of experience with Meggitt and also across the broader sector.

And in their new roles, they are very much charged with the responsibility for building the enduring customer partnerships that will enable us to capitalize on those strong end market opportunities that really do exist in every division and working to strengthen our technology portfolio, and the operational performance, across their market area. The new structure will take effect from January next year and we'll provide further information in due course to help you understand the model, the effect of some of those changes.

So looking at the outlook for 2018 and recapping on the upgrade that we announced in July. We continue to expect civil OE revenues to grow by 2% to 4% as the destocking effect we've seen particularly on composite radomes together with declining revenue on regional jets continues to dilute what is otherwise very strong growth. Over the medium term, our increases in chipset values on the major new platforms means we're well positioned to outperform the market.

In civil aftermarket, we expect organic growth of between 4% and 6% for the full year, with slower growth in large jets as a result of the tough comp that we have in the fourth quarter, and lower stocking demand from some of those distribution agreements. In the medium term, growth will increase as both our fleet and traffic volumes obviously continue to grow with increased content on the new civil programs, benefitting our aftermarket as we get into the early 2020s.

And in Military, strong performance in the second quarter underpins our expectations for 6% to 8% growth for the full year and we really have finally begun to see positive order momentum translate into revenue. But remain somewhat cautious for the fourth quarter in particular given the strong likelihood of a continuing resolution in the U.S.

And finally in energy, we're expecting growth of at least 5% in 2018 and the Heatric recovery continues to gather pace, and we've seen good performance in both of our power generation focused businesses. So in aggregate, this means a meaningful increase in the rate of growth for the group, with organic revenue growth expected now to be between 4% and 6%.

And then turning to margin, we're guiding to the lower end of our 17.7% to 18% range and as you've heard our focus on addressing the elevated and extended learning curve costs and delivering the increased ramp up of complex engine composites and MPC will offset some of the strong margin improvements that we're seeing elsewhere across the group. Over the medium term however, we remain very much on track to deliver the 2021 target as these benefits continue to build and we execute on the recovery program in the MPC business.

So in summary, we've made some good progress in the continued execution of our strategy during the first half of the year. We've continue to sharpen our portfolio with an additional three disposals and our focus now turns to strengthening our position in attractive markets. The progress we are making in improving inventory turns and reducing purchase cost and also consolidating factories demonstrate the initial results that are coming from our transformational program in operations.

And our plans to transition to a customer aligned organization from 2019 will further build on our high performance culture and enable us to accelerate our transition to a fully integrated group. There is still much work to be done, but we have a clear strategy and we have a great team in place to deliver it. And our performance in the first half of 2018 is very much a positive step towards delivering on those medium term targets. And also delivering on the full potential of Meggitt.

And with that, I'd now like to invite your questions. And as always, if you could wait for a microphone and state the name and the organization that you represent, we'd be very grateful.

So we start with David.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Perry

Yes, good morning. David Perry, JPMorgan. I've got three quite potent ones I guess. The first one just on MPC, there is not just the problem contracts and there must be other stuff. So I just wonder if you're able to disaggregate the actual cost overrun you're bearing particularly on the civil issue there maybe for the half year and the full year.

The second one, in terms of the full year guidance, it looks like you are well on track probably to beat the full year revenue guidance, the new guidance. So is that fair that you're holding back because you think there maybe an upgrade to sales guidance but a downgrade to margin guidance later in the year? And then the third one, the consensus on your website, the new consensus has an 18.4% margin next year, but you've talked about the spillover the MPC issues. So just wondered if you're happy with that consensus? Thank you.

Tony Wood

So maybe I'll start, and I'm sure Doug can join on some color on the MPC things. Maybe the first thing that I would say is really two elements in the MPC business, both of which have received a lot of focus. And I think we've got absolute clarity on the road forward now. The first one and arguably the one that's relatively straightforward for us to fix and where the physicals are showing us that we are coming through is the Rockmart facility where we produce the fuel tanks.

So just based on the numbers January versus sort of mid-year, we have increased our fuel tank volumes per month from around 50 to 80, on those critical F-18 programs and that gives us a lot of confidence that that 60% increase is starting to come through. And that's largely on the back of the 300 additional staff that we've recruited that we have had to train, these highly engineered polymer containment systems for fuel. Takes quite a while to actually get people up to full productivity on those, but we are now starting to see that comes through, in terms of the output volumes.

And that's sort of business as usual, weren't able to hire the teams until the orders were confirmed and we are running fairly quickly obviously to support the customer as fast as we can. So pretty confident, we'll see that coming back in the second half.

Little more challenging in the Erlanger facility, which is the advanced engine composites. So these are literally parts that go in the front of jet engines on civil programs. A lot of people brought into that facility, both full time employees and contractors. And again, we've seen outputs volumes increase by about 35%, 36% if you look sort of mid-year versus start of the year.

So where clearly the machine starting to work and we are still catching up and working the yield profile, which is ultimately what determines the cost base for producing those components wanting to stabilize that in the current facility, before we then obviously transfer it to low cost where we get the full dropdown to the mature manufacturing costs.

So that's what's going on, I mean in terms of how we're guiding obviously we're guiding that in the second half we are absolutely building on the learning that we've had over the last 12 months now and starting to see those volumes and obviously the margin improvement come through. But it will extend into 2019 and that's why we're guiding to the lower end of the 17.7% to 18% range. So I think…

Doug Webb

That's pretty much, I don't want to start disaggregating a division to an even lower level David, but you can assume that because we've probably talked more about composites than we have about the fuel tanks that composites is a bigger issue than the fuel tanks in terms of how it plays across the margin. So in terms of the unwind the composites is the key to the unwind as we said it will take a bit longer.

David Perry

So the third question, I mean the Street is looking for 70 bps group margin improvement next year, you've sort of told us the MPC cost will carry on into next year. Do you still think, the group can do a 70 bps margin improvement next year?

Tony Wood

So we're not guiding at this stage on next year's margin. Obviously we're growing in confidence and you can see that in some of - both the revenue and the margin expectations that we're giving for the full year. And we would expect to see continued recovery in that business, particularly into 2019, but it's not an all solved in 2018 issue.

Doug Webb

David, I think, we've guided on the path to the 2021 margin target of at least 19.9% in the past and we've talked about how that would accelerate over the five year period from when we set that with the acceleration starting in 2019. So I guess consensus is sort of reflecting on what we said, but obviously coming end of the year, we'll give our normal guidance for what we believe specifically about 2019. But sort of celebration in margin from next year would be consistent with what we said previously.

Tony Wood

Yes, one at the front.

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham, Agency Partners. Just picking up on that question about second half. Obviously the implication is that the aggregate second half, I mean, if you do 46% for the year and you've done 9% in the first half. So the aggregate is sort of flattish, but the margin is obviously has to be up, having done 15.8% in the first half, is that all in composites or are there any other significant features that we should look for amongst the other divisions in the second half. And then I have a second question, should I…

Tony Wood

Yes, sure. So first one is about growth in margin, yes.

Nick Cunningham

Thanks. Looking at civil aftermarket particularly at aircraft brakes there is obviously a mix effect of higher OE, negative margins effectively and fewer old aircraft parts with very high margins is that a very temporary effect or is there something slightly longer term going on? And so in other words how should we think about that over the next few years? Thank you.

Tony Wood

Yes, sure. So the first one on growth and margin into the second half, I mean, there are a number of factors that we believe will sort of act to slight dampen the growth in the second half. I mean, in the civil market we've still got a pretty challenged regional market sector that continues in terms of the outlook for the second half.

In defense, we've got the question mark of the continuing resolution and exactly how that might affect, the evolution in defense revenues in the second half. But in terms of the margin generation, then I think as we've indicated on the margin bridge that Doug showed, a lot of activity going on in the deployment of the Meggitt Production System. And some of those structural things that tackle purchase cost footprint that obviously help our margin performance. So 130 basis point improvement across the rest of the business, really starting to get traction on some of those improvements.

And we expect that to continue in the second half. So, I think in a nutshell, yes, we are very focused on reversing the position in MPC. But there's an awful lot going on in the rest of the group as well that also should continue to underpin the full year guidance.

I think on the civil aftermarket picture, we had a particularly strong first half on some of the very old jets, MD-80s, MD-90s last year where we're having a slight pause on some of those. Those are very profitable pieces of business on some of the legacy platforms. Nonetheless, the sort of midterm dynamics remain pretty good.

So we certainly would expect we're flying out on the size of the fleet and actually some of these aircraft that have been taken out of the desert at the moment, they will ultimately, if they continue to fly for the next couple of years, certainly no indication that they won't, they will also require some spare parts ultimate there Meggitt equipment on those aircraft. So Doug, if you want to add anything.

Doug Webb

I mean, just on your first question, couple of other points just to think about. I mean, obviously for us second half always tends to be a bigger half than the first half on revenue. And so then you can sort of run that math. Remember that that's coming off a stronger comp last year, so you're still seeing H2 as a bigger half than the H1. So we always tend to get a bit of operational leverage into the second half, so you get some margin improvement.

And so, Tony, touched on the other the big one, the MPC challenges shown through in the second half of last year, if you actually look at the half, sequentially the first half of this year in absolute profit terms for MPC is roughly the same as the second half of last year. So if you like any improvement in MPC in the second half is actually going to be margin helpful to the second half. So you sort of see how those dynamics play out a little bit.

It's also worth saying on the large jets, I mean, we were talking specifically about brakes on the larger aircraft. If you look at our aftermarket more broadly, we were still getting decent aftermarket growth on other older platforms. It's just that it's always more stark to within the MABS business than it is within some of the other parts of our operation, so you can sort see the good performance that was coming through on aftermarket MCS and MSS, which obviously includes older planes as well as younger ones.

Nick Cunningham

Just a follow-up on the MABS question. So the mix within the mix in aftermarket should improve in the sense that that older aircraft headwind, which is really from tough comps kind of goes away. But the mix between OE and aftermarket as you look forward, how do you see that developing?

Tony Wood

So the OE part of the business is still growing quite strongly and there obviously, with the new the new content on the new platforms. And obviously, as we continue to push market share on the A321neo as well, then overtime as we've always said, that will be a headwind to us on the FoC side. But overtime, when you look out into 2021, and beyond, that starts to look like a very strong dynamic.

Nick Cunningham

So, is it sort of stabilization or is it - is that sort of active headwind until it turns around or starts to generate spare in 2021?

Tony Wood

I think, as we've indicated, we are facing a near-term headwinds on some of the growth on the breaking programs.

Nick Cunningham

Thank you.

Doug Webb

I'm thinking about what we talked about the restatement for the accounting changes, we talked about a 60 basis point headwind from free of charge out to 2021. And actually that's before we really start shipping on the 321neo. And as we've always said, that's a great program long-term, but unfortunately the way, the dynamics and the economics of that work, obviously it takes - we take a hit to start with to generate that long-term revenue growth.

So it's quite interesting, around bizjets, we made a couple of comments about bizjet OE being stronger for us in those parts of the business where we generate bizjet OE revenue. But in MABS, bizjet OE caused are a headwind because it meant more FoC in the period. So you see that dynamic playing out, but long-term good news for us.

Nick Cunningham

Thank you.

Tony Wood

Thank, Nick. Gentlemen with the red tie just behind.

Rob Stallard

Thanks so much. Rob Stallard from Vertical Research. Doug first of all, a couple of questions for you. On slides 30 and 31, just wanted to work out what's going on with the 2018 cash guidance. Very basically it looks like the additional U.S. pension contribution is being offset by the proceeds from the disposal and some foreign exchange in there. Is that pretty much it?

Doug Webb

Yes, it's not quite. The pension is a little bit higher than the disposable proceeds, but, yes, broadly you're in the right place, Rob.

Rob Stallard

Okay. And then secondly, on the A321neo wheels and brake maybe for both of you. How do you expect this to pan out from here? Both in terms of market share potential, the revenue potential, but also the financial impacts again if you do well then it means you're giving away more sets for free so the initial drag on the cash flow?

Doug Webb

So we've always said a great business case would be about 10% market share in that market and anything more than that's a really great business case. So, overtime I think we're pretty confident in this substance we've made that's of the order of about $1 billion I guess, a 10% share. So we'd expect that to grow overtime.

Tony Wood

I don't want to confuse things even more, but they're likely to be PBL type contracts as well so we'll be getting cash before we book revenue.

Rob Stallard

So the airlines would be paying you in advance of the expenditure on the aftermarket?

Tony Wood

Correct, yes.

Rob Stallard

Okay, right. Thank you.

Tony Wood

Yes Celine.

Celine Fornaro

Thank you. Just staying on the theme of the future OE platforms on wheels and brakes, if you could just remind us on the 60 basis points FoC assumption, what you take for the A220 so now the CC risk, and the volumes for A321 neo because potentially they could be much higher by 2021. And also on the new business jet platforms developed by Bombardier, what is your exposure there and kind of assumption? Thank you.

Tony Wood

So we don't split it out sort of program by program in terms of how we provide that because there's pluses and minuses in the whole portfolio. I think just on the C Series or the A220 as you call it out, we're feeling an awful lot better clearly we put a lot of investment into that program as you can see on the balance sheet, that's looking like a strong program now going forward. So it's quite clear that the sales teams in Airbus are very focused on making a success of that. So we're feeling pretty good about that overtime as 47 aircraft I think today that are flying in that fleet and that's being added to every week as we go forward.

So that's part of the story and on A321 as Doug says you really don't start to see deliveries until out to about 2021 on that. So it's a little while before some of that FoC headwind start to hit us.

Doug Webb

Yes, so to be clear the 60 basis point really didn't take in account the 321neo at all because the timing is beyond that horizon. The A220 was more about what we were expecting the A220 to be doing sort of six months ago when we were making those adjustments. So to the extent that the Airbus ownership is positive and accelerates build rates significantly over the next two or three years then that could have an impact interestingly. In the current year actually our FoC was slightly down on 220 just because of the way they were working out their stocking. So I think we'll have to see a little bit how that actually plays out in terms of build rates, Celine.

Tony Wood

You mentioned business jets and actually broadly in line with our expectation. So if you look at the Bombardier fleets and Gulf Stream fleets we're pretty much on where we'd expect to be give or take I mean it's very small numbers of aircraft per year. But the 7000 platform particularly in Bombardier and Gulf Stream brakes that we have we're exactly where we expect it to be so within that guidance.

Yes Rami.

Rami Myerson

Hi, Rami from Investec. On the civil aftermarket, can you talk a little bit about the past volume dynamic given the lack of available spare materials and of course the work done by CSS in the last few years? And the second one on the tax rate, given this accelerated pre-payment [ph] on pension, does that impact this year, does that impact next year? Thanks.

Tony Wood

I'll give Doug to do the tax one in a moment, just on aftermarket. So 11% growth obviously very pleasing result. A few things going on in there, I mean, clearly the tailwind obviously because very little surplus material around. We're sort of walking and chewing gum on that having built the capability to participate. So we see it in the market when there's an opportunity to buy it and obviously we're very much in most of the pricing dynamics of that, but frankly there's a very little surplus Meggitt material out there in the market today and we've got relationships with all the big holders.

I mean, it's clear that obviously having done the right thing strategically to go from some 500 distributors that were sort of all over the U.S. to two we've not only got leverage in terms of our relationship with the distributor, we're getting far better feedback from our customers frankly that they're getting better service by having rationalized two high quality ones. But equally, we're getting a slight near-term tailwind on the stocking that they've been doing to make sure that they've got coverage and the weather forecast demand works.

That if you want to pick that from the 11% growth it's 3%, just over 3% of that it's probably the stocking effect. So quite a bit of growth in there just from the fundamental market dynamics from the tightness on surplus and just the usage that we're seeing.

Rami Myerson

And volume price?

Tony Wood

Volume price pretty good, I mean, our sort of catalog pricing aspirations on average about 4%, but obviously there's quite a wide band around that depending on the type of aircraft and much greater on the legacy aircraft that is sort of out of contract. But now pricing dynamics holding up quite nicely on that one.

Doug Webb

So Rami, on those of the pension acceleration. I mean that's mainly about bringing the deficit down, because the PBGC levy in the U.S. is related to the size of the old deficit for those down at the PBGC is equivalent to the PPF levy that you get in the UK. The rate of lavvy is quite a bit higher in the U.S. so there is a real benefit if you can get your deficit down for those purposes. So that's the main driver of doing it, by paying it before the end of September you can take the contribution back into 2017. As always with U.S. tax, when you take a dedication on one thing you lose something somewhere else, so it is of benefit, but not a sort of direct read across. So I would say the main driver is the levy rather than tax.

Tony Wood

Wherein albeit [ph] our quantum is significantly lower than some other aerospace companies. We've made the decision, but then so that others were doing similar as well.

Yes Sandy?

Sandy Morris

Yes, I didn't want - you don't know who I was because I was going to come over is a bit dim. This margin thing, just next year will sort itself out, depends what sales do and everything I suppose. But what surprised me in the first half, I know we picked out the bad stuff and then we picked out the production system effect. Was the 0.3 increase in the margin for mix because that actually isn't what I was expected at all. So is there anything mysterious lurking in there?

Tony Wood

No I don't think so. We've talked about this earlier.

Doug Webb

You're right not to be expecting it, because we've been saying of course we expected mix to be a headwind. So that reaction is entirely understandable. Obviously in the period though, civil aftermarket growth relative to Civil OE was quite a bit stronger than we were anticipating over the next few years on average. So we got a little bit of one of those periods when things have diverged a bit in an unusual way.

Obviously we talked about why OE growth is a big lower than we would have expected with some of the destocking dynamics, the random dynamics. So that gap is not the sort of gap we're expecting over the next few years on the base of which we've given the mix likely to be a headwind dynamic. So this period is a bit unusual in that sense.

Tony Wood

On the distributor stocking.

Sandy Morris

Okay. It's just a pleasant surprise, so it just suggest business responds well, also when pricing is okay, nothing else. And then second thing, and I hate to label this laying out thing, which shouldn't be in the state surely it should be in Germany with a name like that. When you look to that business just as you were acquiring it. And I've never looked at glass door as it's called for Jefferies. But, I mean, it clearly was quite challenged operation if any of the employee feedback is to be believed. So I don't know whether it was ready at all for this ramp if you see where I am getting out and that is so you just didn't have time to turn it around.

Tony Wood

Yes, so we're walking and running and pretty quick in that business. It's interesting actually. I mean, I have been and spoken to the workforce three times now over the last 12 months and very recently a few weeks ago. That is one of our most constructive and collaborative workforces of all of our facilities. I mean, it's non-unionized and actually when you look at the challenge we're asking them. We're try to take them from a few really gifted individuals on there how do you produce a very complex composite part and then how do you actually put a production system and that can produce these at extraordinary volumes relative to where that business comes from.

And quite a challenge for the people on that side. But actually the reception from the workforce is incredibly good and I worked the shop and actually spoke, done a few town halls as well. Because that was one of the questions I had have we got a team with the right mindset, we have. But actually as a team the size of the growth we're growing through has required us to put really capable people in from other Meggitt businesses that know what good looks like and know how to set up a scale production facility and get it matured before you then transition it to low cost.

And there was real danger I think that what they've done in the past was they sort of transferred parts into Mexico where they were half matured and then continued on the yield and recovery in Mexico and frankly that makes life very complicated. So we've absolutely insisted we've got clear yield targets, lock it down in current site and then move it. But very collaborative workforce. I mean, that is not our constraint. It is at the pace at which we can train and bring those skills and mature the yield and process.

Sandy Morris

Yes, it felt like they were begging for some help basically.

Tony Wood

So they've got you.

Sandy Morris

And I know this is going to sound backward looking. But I think have taken my eye off the sensing systems ball. Because we're clearly changing more there than I ever thought. And I think I still have this vision of a lot of stuff coming out of Switzerland. Where my sense is that actually that perhaps not quite the case apart from very specialist stuff. And I don't know what we've decided to do with things like China, where we have gone to Vietnam instead, but it really seems like we're having a major reorganization where we do things in sensing systems as well.

Tony Wood

So, yes we are, but just to sort of tees the various part of that out. So Vietnam is really our low cost sensing facility. That's where we are producing at volume and rate or Leap sensors for instance really high volume programs. Transitioning from sort of UK facilities, I mean, Fribourg, Switzerland is still a big facility over 600 people, it's where some of our best sensing, engineering actually evolves from and they equally source from low costs. But a lot of the capability in Switzerland actually - we're still manufacturing in Switzerland where the supply chain is pretty global.

China, you mentioned, China is really more about Polymers & Composites, it's a low cost facility that's also supporting some of the stuff we're doing on polymers particularly. And actually quite a few of the industrial activity that we still do for that market, we're doing that in China as well. And overtime we're going to be starting to do more MRO in that facility for the Chinese fleet. So it's a good footprint over 300 people, but it's really for China and the Chinese market rather than a low cost facility other than polymers, which is China. So quite separate, we're not doing sensors in China.

Doug Webb

I am probably going to say exactly what Tony said, just using slightly different words about Vietnam. I mean, for sure, we're looking to see what more we can move to Vietnam as a sort of an internal low cost transfer. But an awful lot of the growth in Vietnam is actually growth to the group, where we bid the program on the basis that we would manufacture in low cost, so the Leap program for instance is a lot of volume going to Vietnam, we bid that program on the basis that we would make it in Vietnam. So, it was part of the growth strategy, rather than sort of internal reorganization for MSS.

Sandy Morris

Do we make any money profit on the new sensors, for example, just in terms of and MBR and other products [ph].

Doug Webb

As I commented, one of the big drivers of our FOC was Leap sensors. So…

Harry Breach

Thank you. Harry Breach, Raymond James. And I am just wondering guys can you give us a bit of the feel that the second quarter civil aero aftermarket number. And then Doug, you called out sort of if we look at the first half, the stocking in Paris about 3% of the 11%. Was that about even in the two quarters? And then sort of if we're thinking about trends, it looks as if peers across the sort of component space. That you got this combination at the moment, you got high capacity growth, relatively high number of - higher amount of maintenance activity, very, very limited surplus flows, can you talk a bit about sort of trends you are seeing aftermarket, July, you went through the second quarter, how it's looking for the back of the year results.

Tony Wood

So, quarter one, quarter two, I think we gave a little bit of color on this at the end of the first quarter. But so quarter one civil aftermarket about 7%, quarter two about double of that. So, quite strong in the second quarter, if we actually look at the mix the larger jet pretty much the same quarter one, quarter two sort of 15%,16% I think off the top of my Doug. But really the return to strength was what was going on in the regional and the business jet aftermarket, we've done quite a bit of that, but it's quite lumpy particularly as we've always said before on business jets, because the sale is through the platform producers.

So I wouldn't take anyone quarter on the business jet, one as an indicator of exactly what a long-term trend is. They tend to buy and restock based on their own sort of availability and stock counts and when they've got into the money to replenish some of those.

Harry Breach

The probably that's same on regional jet.

Tony Wood

The region jet growth in the second quarter was stronger than you would think in the market will you given we all know that market is not really growing much as an underlying market. There is about 14% overall…

Doug Webb

On the stocking, Harry, I mean, it sort affected the whole of the first half, I couldn't tell you exactly the numbers as they fell Q1, Q2, but it was certainly applying to both quarters.

Harry Breach

Terms of just more recent trends last few months accelerating, stable, or just too volatile to say.

Tony Wood

Still pretty solid, we have yet to I think get enough months under our belt to see exactly where the sort of restocking position is, but we do expect that to soften in the second half, just based on the lead times of our parts, and what we've shipped to them. So, we would expect a slight softening in some of the stocking activity in the second half.

Harry Breach

And then, slightly more bleakly, and maybe I am just barking at the wrong tree or the wrong forest. But, the recently announce sort of say CFM International-IATA settlement. Do you think there is any possibility that might result in any sort of acceleration of shoppers activity on legacy fleet that could benefit you or you think that's something we won't really notice.

Tony Wood

No, I think. We are watching with interest, I mean, we stay pretty close to them. We've got bigger footprint arguably on the Leap than we've on some of the CFM parts. So, as you saw on the chipset gains, I mean that was one of the big gains for us that were slightly under weight on the CFM. But we've yet to see the direct effect of that.

Doug Webb

I think having the CSS organization is quite important though, because it means we're reaching into all parts of the MRO market in a way that perhaps we weren't before. So to the extent there are changes in the way that markets operates through that segment we're probably in a better position than we were before to be able to ramp to it, whereas in the part it would have probably been a little bit down to us. So, I think the work we've done on CSS is sort of helpful in that space. But that is too early to tell what will really come out of it. But at least, we can react.

Tony Wood

Any final questions?

James Zaremba

Hi. James from Barclays. Maybe a few model questions for Doug, if that's okay. One on the FY19 pension payments, is that your current best interpretation of what happens in the China review was that more of a 2020 thing. And then also in terms of the as oppose P&L versus cash charges on operating exceptionals. Is any of that P&L stuff is that go into 2019 or does as oppose the site sales could fully offset that 24 to 27 charge? And lastly on working capital, could you may be help us differentiate between the outflow between inventory receivables, payables and also a bit the inventory turns, how you calculate that, because inventory was up a lot, the revenue was flat I wasn't quite sure how that worked? Thanks.

Doug Webb

Very detailed, I'll try and be - give you a short answer so we can take it offline. I mean on the 2019 trial, no, too early to tell how that will play out, but I'm not expecting sort of a massive deterioration in the deficit for those purposes may add a bit but given our current reparation period is that to 2024 so is well within the 10 year standard period and I'm not expecting a big increase in the short-term in cash flow around that. But that's all to be negotiating with the trustees obviously in due course.

On the OpEx for 2019, we'll guide on that later in the year obviously it depends on where we're with site consolidation programs in particularly that's the big driver and when you have to recognize cost associated with that. And on the working capital split of the increase in working capital in the first half inventory is the biggest driver on that actually receivables probably down slightly, if anything in the half, which I was quite pleased with.

Payables, you always get a cash outflow on the broader payables balancing the first half. Because, I mean like everybody including your house I am sure we tend to play all the variable comp and all that sort of stuff in the first half and you accrue it in the second half. So, you always get a better to reversal and in first half that's one of the reasons our working capital is always seasonal.

James Zaremba

That's great. Just following up on the site consultation, so, is any of that just an accounting challenge this period, which will then spin the cash in it in 2019.

Doug Webb

Yes, absolutely and that's why we guide cash and accounting separate because the cash quite often can be anything between 6 and 12 months after the accounting charge coming through. Because when you trigger the accounting requirement.

James Zaremba

Okay.

Tony Wood

And second question from Rami.

Rami Myerson

Yes, fourth probably, but just a quick one. Supply chain health has been a discussion point recently. And given your perspective from where you sit, how do you feel supply chain is performing into Meggitt and how do you feel that your peers are performing?

Tony Wood

Interesting, the physicals are actually pretty good. When you look at the end of sort of on time delivery the sort of quality performance on PPMs and such like. And actually there is a still lot a lot of self-help to come because we've got still quite a broad supply chain. We're working our way through these categories to get electronics, to get machining, to get fasteners, to accounting in such like into capable suppliers that we can then start to have a long term relationship with.

So, I see the opportunity actually is that that should - even though it's already it's not the Achilles' heel, it's not what's holding our ability to deliver and drive margin actually we're reasonably pleased with what's going on there. And actually we're getting better collaboration on some of the cost down efforts, some of which is coming through as we start to make those deals on a consolidation play. But I think we're - how we compare ourselves with others I think we are very focused and the fact we still see a huge opportunity for Meggitt there we've got still a pretty large number of suppliers, I think it's more about self-help in implementing our strategy, I am less worried about comparatives with others.

We're not seeing pinch points on capacity constraints and such like which I know I've read with some others, particularly on sort of large structural castings and things not the sort of commodities that affect us in the same way.

Tony Wood

Okay. Thank you all very much anyway.