Nanotech Security's (NTSFF) CEO Doug Blakeway on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nanotech Security Corp (OTCQX:NTSFF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Troy Bullock – President and Chief Financial Officer

Doug Blakeway – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Pardeep Sangha – Haywood Securities

Anthony Prost – GMP Securities

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss Nanotech Security Corp's results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2018. On the call today, we have Nanotech's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Blakeway and President and Chief Financial Officer, Troy Bullock.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Troy Bullock. Please go ahead sir.

Troy Bullock

Thank you, Gillian. Good afternoon, and thank you for attending our conference call for the third quarter ended June 30, 2018. Doug Blakeway will begin the call today with an overview of our quarter and a brief discussion of our results. I’ll give a detailed review of our financial performance and then pass the call back to Doug, who’ll provide an update on the opportunities we are working on. Following the formal presentation, we would be pleased to take questions.

However, before we talk about results, I’d like to remind everyone that certain statements in this call may be forward-looking in nature. These include statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. For caveats about forward looking statements and other risk factors, please see our MD&A for the year ended September 30, 2017, which can be found on our company profile at sedar.com.

Also, as part of the company’s business involves dealing with national currency matters, you’ll appreciate that we are quite limited in our ability to provide details about specific customers and prospects. That said we will do our best to provide investors with general feedback to companies receiving from our customers, the industry, new opportunities that we are pursuing and give some general parameters on how these development contracts normally advance into full deployment on security features and future banknotes.

I’ll now pass the call over to Doug. Doug?

Doug Blakeway

Thanks, Troy. Good afternoon and thank you for joining our third quarter conference call. Q3 was another good quarter for Nanotech on both in operational and financial basis. Q3 revenue was consistent with Q2 and we continue to see strong year-to-date growth with revenues up 31% year-over-year. I’m also happy to announce this was our fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. We are very pleased with our company’s progress and feel Nanotech is now at its strongest position in its history.

We ended the quarter with $9.5 million in cash after making significant capital investments during the year including the state-of-the-art ebeam system used in making color optic images along with the latest and development and production equipment for our color optic and optical thin film advancement. We continue to own a 100,000 square foot building on 11 acres in Eastern Canada with 45,000 square feet dedicated and fully equipped as a high secure banknote production facility. And all this with no debt outstanding and five consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA.

[Indiscernible] has reported that central banks are spending over $12 billion annually on banknotes. Nanotech’s primary market continues to be the banknote security feature market, which in itself is an excess of $2 billion a year and continues to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 5%.

As we continue to establish our products and technology in this high profile recurring revenue market, we recently unveiled an exciting new security feature called M2, at the Banknote 2018 Conference in May. This breakthrough security feature combines multi-directional movement with clear colorful changing images defining a new category of security feature authentication. Industry experts responded very favorably at the product launch and since revealing the product, we have had significant interest from both issuing authorities and potential partners.

We’re excited about the market potential for M2 particularly as we can produce it in formats and qualities and quantities that can be applied to any banknote substrate. Nanotech’s position in the banknote market continues to improve, our strategy to disrupt the banknote market and become a key supplier in this $2 billion market is on track, and we are now gaining recognition in the industry as having innovative and disruptive products and technologies to address the needs of issuing authorities around the world. Given this, we expect a continued to introduce new and innovative products into this market to gain a leadership position.

As we have always said, winning the banknote market validates our technology and gives us the credibility as a leader in the anti-counterfeiting technology market. I’m pleased to say that we’re making significant progress on our banknote development contracts and we are also seeing the potential to expand our business with our existing banknote customers.

The sales cycle in the banknote market is long. However, we are currently working towards incorporating our nano-optic security features onto its specific banknotes and are actively designing new security features that we believe will be included in future banknotes. Once our features are included in a banknote, we would benefit from high margin recurring revenues for many years. One of the questions, we always get from investors is, but aren’t banknotes going away as we move to a cashless society.

We continue to see a growing population, acceleration of global economic growth and high proportions of cash payments in several countries, which indicate that the world won’t transition to a cashless society any time soon. Global security firm G4S notes that over 50% of transactions in North America involve cash. In Europe, 79% of point-of-sale transactions were settled in cash. Banknote growth continues globally and security features are the key driver, in fact, G4S noted the global cash in circulation relative to GDP stood at 9.6% up from 8.1% in 2011.

Bundesbank Board reported overall demand for cash in Germany; the Eurozone’s largest economy increased 7% last year, which is almost twice its normal growth rate. The European Central Bank reported that in 2017, the number of banknotes and circulations grew 5.9% year-over-year.

Banknote counterfeiting remains a problem globally leaning issuing authorities to ramp up the design and issue of new banknotes. The European Central Banknotes issued a new €50 banknote in 2017 in response to counterfeiting and stop producing the €500 banknote in 2018 to stop its use for illegal purposes.

The European Central Bank also withdrew 301,000 counterfeit banknotes during the first half of this year being 2018. In the first half of 2019, the euro system plans to simultaneously issue the new €100 and €200 banknotes, the last two denominations of the Europe series to help combat counterfeiting. Last year, the Reserve Bank of Australia noted the counterfeiting rates has continued to rise in recent years about from relatively low levels, but increasing by an average of 20% per year over the past five years. The Bank of England also indicates that the number of counterfeit banknotes increased from 2015 through 2017.

Outside the banknote market, late last year, we decided to embark on new initiatives with partners to help accelerate our growth into markets that were complementary to our primary $2 billion banknote market including tax stamps and commercial markets. The International Tax Stamp Association says that over $140 billion tobacco and alcohol stamps in the form of security affixed labels were issued every year by over 150 provincial and national revenue agencies around the world, indicating that governments and agencies see the value of using them as a central feature in effective revenue gathering strategies.

Currently, the majority of tax stamps used outdated security features like holograms that are easy to counterfeit. We are starting to see these agencies investing in new technologies as counterfeiting is becoming an issue for governments around the world. Indian authorities issue about $29 billion tax stamps each year in 29 states excess departments. To address this market, last quarter we finalized our supply and license agreements with our partners, Holostik and Kumbhat in India to initially address the tax stamp and pharmaceutical markets. Both Holostik and Kumbhat are currently supplying the Indian government with tax stamps and have significant customer list that includes pharmaceutical and consumer products companies. Kumbhat and Holostik are also pursuing other opportunities in India outside the tax stamp market. We will update the investors on these opportunities as they develop further.

Before I hand the call over to Troy to discuss the financial results for our quarter, we are pleased to report that our shutdown of our surveillance and van conversion business has been completed. We sold the business assets during the third quarter and for the year-to-date; we have been able to recover approximately $94,000 in cash from the struggling legacy operation.

With that overview, I would now pass the call over to our President and CFO, Troy Bullock to discuss the third quarter financial results in detail. I will return for some closing remarks before we take questions. Troy?

Troy Bullock

Thank you, Doug. Again, good afternoon, everyone. First, I would like to mention that all the dollar amounts are referred to, are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were $1.9 million consistent with the second quarter, but down from the $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2017. This was primarily due to the timing of a recurring annual optical thin film order, which is anticipated to be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018. Our year-to-date revenues increased 31% compared to the prior year even without this optical thin film order as a result of expanded development contract revenue.

During 2017, the company disclosed a development contract for up to $30 million over a period of up to five years. These development activities incorporate both our nano-optic and optical thin film technologies and are focused on developing customized security features for future banknotes. This project is progressing well and it positions the company in the near-term for continued revenue growth from development activities, which could lead to long-term recurring revenue.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2018 remains strong at 83% compared to 84% in the same period last year.

Research and development expenditures for the third quarter of 2018 were $456,000, 10% higher than the same period last year. This increase was mainly resulted to the timing of the OTF deliveries from our Thurso facility as lower OTF deliveries in the current quarter allowed for more research and development compared to the prior year.

General and administrative expenditures for the third quarter of 2018 increased by $24,000 or 4% to $702,000 compared to $678,000 in the same period last year. This slight increase was due to salaries, increased rent and other expenditures related to the expansion of our Burnaby lab facilities.

Sales and marketing expenditures for the third quarter of 2018 were $569,000, an increase of $66,000 or 13% compared to $503,000 in the same period last year. The increase mainly relates to increased marketing expenses such as market research, industry trade shows and the new marketing staffs.

Depreciation and amortization expenditures for the third quarter of 2018 were $395,000 compared to $664,000 in the same period last year reflecting the company’s declining balance depreciation policy and the intangible assets being completely amortized as of September 30, 2017.

Other income for the third quarter of 2018 was $52,000, an increase of $698,000 compared to other expenses of $646,000 in the same period last year. The increase is primarily due to a reduction in interest expense followed by the repayment of debt in the third quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018 was $100,000 compared to $858,000 during the same period last year. This decrease was primarily due to reduced optical thin film revenue in the current quarter in combination with increases in sales and marketing and research and development expenditures.

The net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $627,000, an improvement compared to the net loss of $905,000 during the same period last year. The improvement in our bottom-line reflects reduced interest and amortization expenses. The company remains debt free and we ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $9.5 million.

Cash decreased by $1.4 million from September 30, 2017 due to capital investments of $2.5 during the year-to-date, partially offset by cash generated from operations of $1.1 million. The capital investments included research and development – a research and development embedding line in a steam boiler for our Thurso facility as well as a new state-of-the-art ebeam lithography system.

Each of these equipment purchases is expected to generate revenue. The embedding line in Thurso will expand operation – sorry, opportunities for development revenue while the boiler is used to supply steam and heat to both our facility and to two-third party neighboring facilities during the winter months. The new ebeam lithography system is already being used for pay development work and we expect that there will be other opportunities to generate revenue with hourly charge out rates on this equipment.

The company has now recorded its fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA with our solid balance sheet increased development contract revenue and advancing customer relationships. We are very well positioned to deliver on 2018 revenue and adjusted EBITDA goals and to pursue additional growth opportunities.

This concludes my comments on the Q3 2018 financial results. I will now pass the call back to Doug for further information on our outlook for the future. Doug?

Doug Blakeway

Thanks, Troy. As you’ve heard from our financial results, Nanotech had another good quarter, and we believe that we have a strong foundation for growth.

I would now like to reiterate our 2018 goals that we laid out previously and discuss how we are tracking with each of these. Number one was to grow the existing customer revenues by 20% to 40%. So far this year, we have grown revenue by 31% and based on our projected revenues for the fourth quarter, we are on track to deliver revenue growth in the 25% to 35% range.

Number two; begin to collect revenue from tax stamp and commercial markets. This year, we have finalized our agreement with Holostik and Kumbhat to pursue tax stamp and commercial security feature opportunities in the Indian market, which is preceding well.

Number three, a strong focus on earnings with a target of 15% to 20% adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA margins for the year-to-date are 11%; however, we anticipate stronger adjusted EBITDA margins in the fourth quarter, and are on track to reach our goal of 15% to 20% for the year.

Number four; continue to pursue a volume optical thin film partnering opportunity with Hueck Folien and others for banknotes. While not yet successfully qualified Hueck Folien has made some significant advancement in closing the GAAP to meet the production specifications. While we also continue to support their activities, we’re unable to provide any update on when they will be successful. At this time, we are not planning for any volume optical thin film revenues from Hueck Folien this calendar year or for the foreseeable future.

Number five, invest in several key marketing hires to ensure the internal resources are in place to develop the products, sales channels and marketing materials that are necessary to penetrate potential commercial markets. So far this year, we hired people in marketing, finance, and support roles to lay the foundation for future growth. In the fourth quarter of the year, we expect to add several positions in the development and production and sales areas to further support our growth.

Number six; continue to open new corporate development opportunities by partnering with established companies to enable Nanotech to enter new markets. We continue to work on agreements that can accelerate our geographical and market reach. While we are seeing several opportunities today with discussions going on the specific timing of finalizing these new initiatives is uncertain.

We continue to remain focused on patents and protecting our IP around the world. Nanotech now holds 21 issued patents in the areas of nano-optic technology and color shifting optical thin film. With more than 30 additional patent applications pending in over nine countries, Nanotech redeems vigilant about protecting its research and intellectual property. By continuing to invest in research and development, the company will expand its intellectual property including patents and ensure the investment provides value and benefit to the company and our shareholders.

In closing, we remain confident that we are on track for continued growth. We’ve been building our banknote development contracts and anticipate that the development revenue will continue to grow, positioning the company for long-term recurring licensing revenues in the future. In addition, we’ve started to explore new markets, where we believe we can become position to win new business and if successful, we’ll also be harm high margin recurring business.

With that, I’d like to now ask the operator, Kelly Ann to please open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. We’ll go first today to Pardeep Sangha with Haywood Securities.

Pardeep Sangha

Hi, good afternoon guys.

Doug Blakeway

Good afternoon, Pardeep.

Pardeep Sangha

With regards to you mentioned sort of the Hueck Folien and Asian customer there, you said closing the gap for production. Can you just sort of highlight sort of just a bit more color on that with regards to what exactly mean buy closing the gap and kind of how much work of kind of left or…

Troy Bullock

Hi, Pardeep, it’s Troy. Yes. I guess there has been a number of things as you know and where hopefully and has been selected is our sort of – is our outsourcing partner to deal with large volume optical thin film opportunities, I mean, in particular, we’ve been pursuing the one in China, but as well as other Asian opportunities around the world that are progressing. And again particularly, it relates to color shifting optical thin films, so not our color optic products, but just specifically for that.

So, this past year and certainly, even beyond that, they’ve been working towards trying to get the quality of their production up to a level that we could qualify them, so that they could be accepted as a supplier into the Chinese opportunity. This quarter, they did make some really good progress, specifically around some of the earlier issues that they were having related to color, but there are still some levels some areas that they still need to make some more progress on, they are still working on that. but it it’s really hard for us to give much further color on sort of how they’re going to get there or what timeline they’re going to take to get there.

And so at this point in time, we’re supporting them. We still are very much of the belief that the optical thin film opportunity is a strong opportunity. but at the same time, our primary focus right now is on the – is on the color optic products that we’re putting out and we’d like to see this optical thin film get over to the finish line. but at this stage, it’s not really within our control, so we don’t have much visibility to update people on the timing of it.

Pardeep Sangha

Okay. Fair enough. In terms of the development contracts, can you talk about sort of pipeline, what does the pipeline look like for additional development contracts that kind of and in the past, you’ve talked about potential for development contract that may even be bigger than the $30 million development contract. Could just talk about the pipeline and sort of the number of opportunities you may be looking at or how big these opportunities are?

Troy Bullock

Sure. Yes. I’ll go again. The development contracts, right now, it’s a very big part of our current revenue and strategically, it’s probably the most important thing we have as an organization. When we received that $30 million development contract years back or a couple about 18 months ago I guess, we we’ve been going back and drawing upon that each year, and we have seen revenue growth in both 2017 and 2018 as it relates to specific revenue as it relates to that contract. And so as we go forward, we still think there’s opportunities to see further revenue growth related to that same customer as we are making significant progress and moving up their sort of decision line on that banking contract.

And again, just to be clear on that Pardeep, what we’re doing is working with that country to design a customized color optic and optical thin film feature for their future banknotes, and so although we’re enjoying the development revenue now, we have been when we’re successful on that, the opportunity for recurring revenue as we go into production for that product is very significant. Countries of significant size could be spending upwards of $40 million to $50 million of year of annual recurring revenue related to a security feature.

And so that opportunity is very important to us. there are other opportunities out there, I wouldn’t suggest that there is as large as that contract, but they’re certainly countries out there that are much larger. And so we’ve been successful getting in to a development contract into this one particular country, and we’re optimistic that we’re going to be designed into their banknotes. We’re going to try and take that same approach with other countries and we certainly have at least several other discussions underway trying to proceed without as well.

Pardeep Sangha

Would you say that other development contracts in the pipeline, have you seen progression in your pipeline over the last couple of quarters with the potential for bringing some of these development contacts to perhaps even closer by the next couple quarters in terms of the signing the contracts?

Troy Bullock

Yes. It’s hard to put a timeline around that and we’re certainly seeing progression on them, Pardeep. We’re actually kind of approaching it with kind of maybe two different ways. The one way is to work on getting some paid development, work out of them to divine – design a customized security feature for them much like we’ve done with the other example. But at the same time, what we’ve also done is we’ve launched our M2 products. So, we’ve taken what we think they’re looking for the markets looking for in a security feature, and large that is a so-called finished product or something very close to what they would be looking for in a security feature.

And so we’re working with both of them to – both approaches 1) to either design something a little bit unique for them, which will come to development contract work or 2) get them to sign on to incorporating the M2 product offering that we’ve launched in May into design that into their banknote. And so we’re having some success on both fronts, there’s a lot of interest in our M2 product, and we’re still talking them about our customized product as well. but at the same time, it’s probably a quicker path if we can get them to agree on the existing product that we’ve already launched.

Pardeep Sangha

Okay, that’s helpful. All right. Thanks. I’ll get back in the queue.

Troy Bullock

Thanks, Pardeep.

Doug Blakeway

Thanks, Pardeep.

We’ll get next from Anthony Prost with GMP Securities.

Anthony Prost

Good afternoon, gentlemen.

Troy Bullock

Hi, Anthony.

Doug Blakeway

Hi, Anthony.

Anthony Prost

Hi. We’ve discussed a lot of opportunities in Asia, but I wanted to ask if you’re directing your marketing efforts elsewhere in the world. I mean for example, I’ve read that in early 2019, the EU is planning to put in legislation and to stop at least trading falsified medicines via improved packaging. and so forth is there any space or even bandwidth for that matter for Nanotech on the project with that?

Troy Bullock

Yes. So, a few different questions there, Anthony. and let me try to address some if I can. I guess on the broader question, are we looking globally absolutely. I mean, at this point in time again, our primary – primarily, our focus is in the banknote space, and we are meeting on a regular basis weekly, literally weekly with issuing authorities, central banks if you will around the world in various countries upwards of 10 to 20 different countries showing them our product offerings, showing them our technologies and trying to get ourselves designed into those banknotes. And certainly on so therefore on a global basis, we’re absolutely, that’s our primary focus of our marketing efforts.

Outside of banknotes, we are on a sort of a lot more opportunistic basis pursuing different activities, and industry-by-industry, there are little bit different, but our technology fits extremely well when you’re designing a high secure – high secure label if you will, security level for packaging to prevent any counterfeiting, but it also has applications for brand enhancement and to differentiate a product in the marketplace.

And so I can’t speak to specific product offerings or deals that we’re actually working on, but absolutely looking that globally. The one example of that obviously that we have announced and talked about is our pursuit of tax stamps in India. We’ve got two great partners that we’ve signed up this year, and they’re very actively marketing those products into the Indian market both at tax stamp side, but also into some other industries including the packaging as well as pharmaceutical markets.

Anthony Prost

All right. Thank you. And as far as this new M2 product, I mean you’ve spoken out it was well received, now is that a 2019 story or a 2020 story in your view?

Doug Blakeway

Hi, Anthony, it’s Doug. That is an ongoing strategy that we have attacking I guess the first areas that we’re going after on our tracking on, it is on banknotes that would come online earlier than later and that would be in the commemorative basis as well as putting it in to reach out stripes that are coming into banknotes that are coming up in the near future that can be changed from something that presently using today.

So, it’s not requiring the normal eight plus years of development before you’re on something. So both of those are – it’s a very unique feature that is very thin that you can’t feel it with your hands, it gets placed on a banknote, it can be used as a thread a patch or a stripe, which allow activities right across the board whether it’s on a polymer or a hybrid, which is part polymer, part cotton or on a cotton paper based substrate. And the response from issuing authorities from that banknote conference has been, we haven’t been able to go and meet with all the requests we’ve had from issuing authorities to see it and see how it could be adopted to their series of banknotes.

Anthony Prost

That’s a great color. Thank you.

Doug Blakeway

Great.

[Operator Instructions]. We’ll take a follow-up from Pardeep.

Pardeep Sangha

Hi, thanks, thanks again. You’ve mentioned that there are some recurring OTF revenues that was basically pushed back from Q3 into Q4. Can you give us sense of sort of what magnitude we’re talking about there?

Troy Bullock

Yes. So, this is work obviously that we do at our Thurso facility and when we talk about recurring revenue, it’s actually – it predates obviously our purchase of that business. but as I understand it this group of people have been producing that recurring revenue for in excess of 17 years now. So when we’re talking about long-term revenue streams, this has been something that that we’ve been doing as a predating us, but as a business for a very long time back in the Bank of Canada days. It fluctuated from year-to-year, it’s typically gone from somewhere in the $0.5 million to about a $1.5 million range Pardeep, and again, it’s a color shifting optical thin film for a banknote that’s in current circulation.

Pardeep Sangha

So that’s kind of the main thing that was kind of shifted from Q3 to Q4 $0.5 million to a $1 million?

Troy Bullock

No. Sorry, what I meant was the typical annual purchase from these guys from this country is in the $0.5 million to $1.5 million range. I don’t necessarily want to say how much has been shifted over into the third quarter – or sorry, into the fourth quarter, what I just – what I can say on our fourth quarter, we’ve given pretty specific guidance on our fourth quarter given that we’ve narrowed our range from 25% to 35%. And I think you can sort of back into that as to how much of that would be related to this optical thin film order.

Pardeep Sangha

Okay. Thanks. And a follow-up in terms of the tax stamp opportunity was, I understand things are going quite well with Holostik and Kumbhat, but just sort of getting a sense of your pipeline for their customers, what are you seeing as being sort of coals is that the tax stamp stuff, we have also talked about packaging, but what are you seeing as being the furthest along and closes to coming to fruition with the Holostik and Kumbhat?

Doug Blakeway

Hi, Pardeep, it’s Doug. Both of the opportunities that you mentioned there in the farm and the foil business along with tax stamps are moving in pretty parallel same state raise. There’s a little more approval processes needed in tax stamps than there is in the pharma and the things in foil. and so I would imagine that foil would be one of the things that comes on first, and tax stamps follow on it.

And there is a cycle underway you do think we’re plugged into those queues and we’ll be bringing everybody the news of those as they happen. We’re trying to do it as things happen now post of forecasting, because one of the things that we found in government or in this business is it shifts from quarter-to-quarter as you get an indication now that they want the product you quote it, you do it, you get it ready, and then they go – we don’t want until next quarter, and we’ve come out and said things. So in the case of these things now, what we’re saying is once that we start producing the production on them, we will make announcement on that.

Pardeep Sangha

Okay. All right. Thanks again, guys.

Doug Blakeway

Okay. thanks, Pardeep.

Troy Bullock

Thanks, Pardeep.

[Operator Instructions]. And Mr. Blakeway, I’d like to turn things back to you for closing remarks.

Doug Blakeway

Okay. thank you, Kelly Ann. I’d like to thank everyone for your questions and for joining our third quarter 2018 conference call. We’re pleased with the financial results and growth initiatives that we’ve put into place and we will continue to advance these in the coming months. We look forward to updating you on our continued growth path at our next quarter conference call.

I’ll now turn the call over to the operator for closing details. Kelly Ann?

