Evraz's (EVRZF) CEO Alexander Frolov on H1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Evraz Plc (OTC:EVRZF) H1 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Alexander Frolov – Chief Executive Officer

Nikolay Ivanov – Chief Financial Officer

Irina Bakhturina – Director-Investor Relations

Analysts

Dan Shaw – Morgan Stanley

Oleg Petropavlovskiy – BCS

Nikolay Sosnovskiy – Prosperity Capital Management

Andrew Jones – Wood & Company

Vlada Novokreshchenova – Metal Bulletin

Olga Marjasova – Evli Bank

Operator

Alexander Frolov

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Alexander Frolov, the CEO of EVRAZ. It is my great pleasure to welcome you all to our first half 2018 results conference call. I will start our presentation with a short overview, and then Nikolay Ivanov, our CFO, will cover finance in more detail. For the first six months of the year, we have delivered another strong set of results, driven by the ongoing improvement in steel and vanadium markets as well as by our continuous efficiency improvements.

As a result, our consolidated EBITDA surged 65.5% year-on-year and reached $1.9 billion, pushing the margin to 30%. Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio reached 1.1x, well below our target level. And free cash flow generation of $661 million allowed us to announce another interim dividend in the amount of $0.40 per share.

Now moving to safety. Please turn to Slide 6. Safety remains a top priority for EVRAZ. Our LTIFR demonstrated positive dynamics during this year, and we have also managed to decrease the number of severe injuries. Still despite this progress, tragically, seven people lost their lives in the first half of the year. We will continue our restless effort in this area and remain committed to our target of zero fatalities.

Low cost is another important area for us. As you can see on Slide 7, our cash cost of slabs remains practically unchanged, and coking coal cost increased to some extent due to lower production in Raspadskaya.

Now moving to Slide 8. Our strategic priorities stay the same as before. In addition to retention of lower cost position, we continuously work on development of our product portfolio and make sure that our capital projects are solid enough and prioritized in a way that allow us to pay regular dividends to our shareholders. Slide 9 illustrates our achievement in strategy implementation.

Our customer focus initiatives generated additional EBITDA of almost $21 million during the period. We believe that customer-focused sales and effectiveness of product development are the keys to sustained market leadership and to ensure a further growth of the business. We have also generated another $117 million of EBITDA improvements through our efficiency gains and better yields. We have spent $232 million on CapEx in the first half of the year. It is 20% less than it was in the first half of 2017, mostly due to successful commissioning of blast furnace number seven in March 2018.

Our full year CapEx target is around $600 million to $700 million, just as guided previously. If you turn to Page 10 now, we will see the total net leverage reached 1.1x in the period. We continue to work on deleveraging and at the same time, have paid out $617 million of dividends in the first half of 2018. Given solid performance in the first half of the year, as you can see on Page 11, EVRAZ has announced another interim dividend of $0.40 per share, a total of $577 million to be paid on the September 6.

To conclude, I would like to say that we are proud of our strong ongoing performance, and we'll remain focused on delivering further improvements. In the second half of the year, despite possible price corrections, we expect market conditions to remain favorable for us.

And now I hand the call to Nikolay. Nikolay, please?

Nikolay Ivanov

Thank you, Alexander, and good afternoon, everybody. I'm happy to present financial results for the first half of 2018, which demonstrate significant improvement over the same period of 2017. Going to Slide number 13 of the presentation, you can see that EVRAZ reported EBITDA of $1.9 billion for the first six months of 2018, compared to $1.2 billion for the first half of 2017. This was the highest EBITDA since 2008.

Our performance was supported by the growth in global steel markets and was accompanied by the effect of cost-cutting initiatives. A few comments on segment performance. In steel, we saw revenue growth of 21.4% year-on-year to $4.4 billion. EBITDA showed significant growth in the period year-on-year and reached almost $1.3 billion. Main drivers were steel and vanadium prices and higher sales volumes of steel products, lower expenses in U.S. dollar terms and the impact of cost-cutting initiatives implemented in the period.

The Coal segment's revenue climbed by 11% year-on-year. This was supported by an uptick in sales volume amidst stable demand and improved productivity. Coal prices followed global benchmark trends in the period. EBITDA grew year-on-year amid higher sales volumes, the impact of cost-cutting initiatives and lower expenses in U.S. dollar because of ruble depreciation. Steel North America revenue soared by 31% year-on-year mainly reflecting greater demand for all steel products. EBITDA growth was driven by greater revenues from sales of construction, tubular and flat-rolled products.

Now moving to Slide 14. Our free cash flow is a solid number of $661 million. Changes in working capital are largely explained by the increase in inventories and receivables at our trading companies, driven by output expansion in the view of positive market sentiment as well as by higher coal, vanadium and steel products prices.

Moving to the next slide, please. Just a few more words about CapEx, as Alexander has already briefed you on it a few minutes ago. During the reported period, EVRAZ's capital expenditures fell to $232 million compared to this $289 million in the first half of 2017 when significant expenses were incurred for the blast furnace number seven project. EVRAZ NTMK continued to implement its two main projects: construction of blast furnace number seven and the grinding ball mill construction projects.

EVRAZ North America began implementing two projects aimed to reducing costs that are scheduled for completion in 2019. Our CapEx forecast for 2018 did not change and is approximated to at a level between $600 million and $700 million. Going to the next Slide 16. EVRAZ began 2018 with total debt of $5.4 billion. During six months – during first six months of 2018, we used the cash flow generated in the period to further reduce debt and completed several transactions to extend our maturity profile.

As a result, total debt was reduced by $646 million to $4.8 billion, and net debt decreased by $82 million. The strong performance delivered in the first half of 2018 drove EBITDA growth and further debt reduction, helping to significantly improve our leverage metrics, which fell to 1.1x as of 30 June of 2018 compared with 1.5x at the beginning of the year. In the first half of the year, we made two dividend payouts to shareholders, a second interim dividend for 2017 of $0.30 per share and an interim dividend for 2018 of $0.13 per share.

Given the performance throughout 2018, on August 8, the EVRAZ Board of Directors has declared a second interim dividend for 2018 in the amount of $0.40 per share. In terms of positive development, I would also like to mention our strong results and improvements in our credit profile, which was recognized by rating agencies, resulting in upgrade to Ba2 by Moody's, BB with stable outlook by Fitch, BB with positive outlook by S&P.

To finish off, I would like to say that we are very glad to see such strong results. Even though the market support us, we put a lot of efforts in our daily activities and strive to improve and expand the business and deliver superior value for shareholders and our stakeholders.

For the year-end outlook, we anticipate that the market prices could decline, particularly international coal and steel benchmarks. However, the overall performance should remain solid, given the pipeline of internal improvements and supported by generous strong pricing environment relative to the average levels seen in the last three years.

With this, I would like to thank you for listening to our presentation, and we are now ready to take your questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our first question from Dan Shaw with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Dan Shaw

Hi, good afternoon. A couple of questions for me, so first one on working capital. There's a bit of a buildup in the first half. How do you see that developing? And two, should you expect some of that to unwind? And secondly just on CapEx, your annualizing quite a way below the $600 million to $7000 million guidance that you mentioned on your slides. Do you all see that full plan a step-up in the second half, and then that's going to get us to sort of $350 million or $400 million in the second half, to get us within to that – into that range? Or is there some downside risk to the guidance?

And then just finally on vanadium, it looks like you sold some inventory in the first half. Should we expect the opposite in the second half? And also just on pricing there, you talk about moving a proportion of your sales offers – off of contracts and towards spots. Can you give us an indication of, I suppose, what's the discount – in terms of what you're selling, what's the discount relative to the average benchmark price? And do you see that discount closing over the next six months or so? Thank you.

Alexander Frolov

Well, let me – this is Alexander Frolov, let me start answering your questions about vanadium, and then Nikolay will comment on working capital and capital expenditure forecasts for 2018. When I speak about frame contracts in comparison in the spot market, typically, it's just a few percent discount. So it's probably not material in terms of our vanadium segment profitability. At the same time, because those contracts are negotiated basically once a year, we don't expect any major change in 2018. If we see some results of, let's say, different pricing policy or some adjustments because of the high vanadium price, it will only happen in 2019.

Nikolay Ivanov

Yes, thank you. So answering to your first question on working capital, negative changes in working capital in the first six months is primarily explained by the increase in inventories and receivables at our trading company in Steel segment and also in Steel segment North America. The key reason for such an increase is – a significant increase in the prices are pretty much all of the commodities, but especially for steel.

Speaking about the forecast in the second half of the year, I believe that the situation with working capital will stabilize, and I do not expect any negative changes in the second half of 2018. Answering your second question on CapEx, yes, we do believe there will be some catch up in CapEx spend in the second half. And the indication we just give you that CapEx will be somewhere in there between $600 million and $700 million, we confirm that.

It might be closer to $600 million, especially taking into account that the ruble is devaluing. It's at a higher rate during especially the last two days, since 50% of our CapEx spend is in Russian rubles.

Dan Shaw

Thank you. And can I just follow up on the working capital? Do you mean that you will see – sort of working capital in second half will be neutral? Or do you mean you will see some of the buildup in the – having the first half potentially reverse in the second half?

Nikolay Ivanov

I believe it's going to be neutral.

Dan Shaw

Okay, thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our next question from Alexander Kruzavlav [ph] from AK Invest. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Thank you, gentlemen for great results. I have a question concerning subsidiary company. We know about developing dividend policy in Raspadskaya. But still, you don't need policy for such payment, you need net profit. So my question is, does EVRAZ consider getting dividends from Raspadskaya in this calendar year? I mean interim dividends for first half year 2018? Thank you.

Alexander Frolov

Thank you for your question. We are thinking about Raspadskaya situation and potential of paying dividends there. On the other hand, unfortunately as you have seen from our result, operational performance of Raspadskaya mine in the first half was not the greatest one. We have lost some production because of changeover of some longwalls. And basically, the mine is still struggling a little bit to get to the budgeted production volumes. So this is probably one of the aspects which would potentially influence our decision. And I think right now, it's quite premature to speak about any dividends in 2018. I think the higher probability may be in the next year, not this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our next question from Oleg Petropavlovskiy from BCS. Please go ahead.

Oleg Petropavlovskiy

Good morning. This is Oleg Petropavlovskiy from BCS. Thank you for the presentation. One question from me, can you please give us some guidance how your U.S. or North American division will be performing in the second half? Or any kind of view as you wish?

Alexander Frolov

Look, normally we are not giving any detailed forecast on our future performance. I would probably say that for sure, our North American business has – was impacted by the tariffs which were introduced by United States and afterwards by Canada also during the first half 2018. So that's why it's quite difficult, let's say, to make any prediction because especially in Canada, the situation remains quite difficult for us.

Oleg Petropavlovskiy

And if we compare for example, third quarter and second quarter, can you tell us how the division was performing?

Alexander Frolov

Look, I think that the major impact on performance is coming from tariff and tariffs from Canada to U.S, although let's say, it's become effective more or less at the end of the second quarter. So from that point of view, you would not see a major difference comparing second quarter with the first one.

Oleg Petropavlovskiy

So we cannot see impact from the regions in the first half, right?

Alexander Frolov

U.S., Canada, no. What you can see impact on tariff on Russian slabs, for sure. But U.S. Canada will be coming only in the second half of this year.

Oleg Petropavlovskiy

But are you still supplying slabs from Russia for the U.S. and Canada?

Alexander Frolov

Yes, we continue to supply slabs because prices for plate in United States went up significantly. But at the same time, we are spending 25% of whatever C&F price of slabs, paying tariffs, and it's not a comfortable position for us. We have requested the possibility of exemption, and we are just waiting announcement from the authorities where there would be some positive movement there or not.

Oleg Petropavlovskiy

Okay, thank you very much.

And we’ll take our next question from Nikolay Sosnovskiy from Prosperity Capital Management. Please go ahead.

Nikolay Sosnovskiy

Yes, hello. Thanks for the presentation. The majority of my questions have been answered already, but I still wanted to ask you on your M&A strategy in the past 12 months, let's say. You had quite a bit of deals that supported your free cash flow generation, like sales of Ukrainian assets, your equity investments and so forth. It would be really interesting to hear your current thoughts on what still remains within the group, maybe some noncore assets or some investments that can be divested as well, and that can support free cash flow generation and dividend payments. This, for example I know, free floats in Raspadskaya, North American division IPO, all of this fall into this category as well. Thank you.

Alexander Frolov

Again, it's a little bit difficult to answer because the possibilities you have mentioned, they are working in different direction in terms of improvement of cash flow, or on a contrary, let's say, being the use of cash flow. But in general, my answer would be the following, we don't have any immediate targets either for disposal or acquisitions. So basically there is nothing to comment here.

Nikolay Sosnovskiy

Okay, thank you.

And we’ll take our next question from Andrew Jones from Wood & Company. Please go ahead.

Andrew Jones

Hi, guys. I just have a few questions, firstly, just on the North American division. How much of your Canadian sales go to the U.S. currently? Or can you give us the figures for 2017? Secondly, out of the Portland asset, which was paying tariffs in the second quarter – you probably have an idea about profitability right now, given how high U.S. spot prices are. I mean, how much EBITDA per tonne are you currently making at that asset?

And just thirdly on the dividends, the payment so far seems to have been very ad hoc. Could you give us some guidance on how you plan to pay dividends going forward? Now that leverage is nicely under control, free cash flow is very strong.

I mean are you planning to pay out 100% of free cash flow or even more than that? Or do you tie it to net income? How do you think about paying dividends going forward? Thank you.

Alexander Frolov

This is Alexander Frolov. I will probably start on your dividend question. As you know, our policy states that we intended to pay minimum USD600 million of dividends per year. And then what we said, depending on the company needs or one-to-one strategy including capital expenditures or level of debt or profitability, the board will decide at the end of each reporting period what sort of dividend could be distributed to the shareholders.

What's happening right now, as we have mentioned in our presentation, we are quite comfortable with our level of debt. We do not expect any material reduction in the near future. We also gave you a guidance for capital expenditures. And at the end of the day, we don't have intention to sit on the cash. So this probably should give you a relatively clear view what sort of dividends you should expect from EVRAZ.

Then speaking about Portland, I don't think that we are prepared to give you such detailed information. As I have mentioned, given this tariff, we are making money there in Portland, but I'm not prepared to give any further details. Then speaking about spread between Canadian and U.S. markets, probably we need to take this question off-line because I don't remember the split for 2017 right away. Sorry about that.

Andrew Jones

Okay, no worries. That was very helpful. And just one further follow-up on the working capital question, what is the reason that you expect working capital to be neutral in the second half of the year, given we've already have this large buildup in inventories and so forth for the trading company? Would that – would it not be logical for that to reverse in the second half? Or do you see it reversing in 2019? Or – I mean, what is the reason behind your view that working capital will be neutral in the second half?

Nikolay Ivanov

Right, this is Nikolay. The buildup in inventory and receivables of our trade income is primarily due to prices, okay. So if the prices will stabilize or will go down, as we expect in the second half, I don't believe that we'll put any more pressure on our working capital. I also should probably add a little bit, the volumes grew also for raw materials and finished products, but only at the North American division. And I believe that there will be no any further increase in volume there because the current utilization of assets in North America already at very high levels.

Andrew Jones

Okay. But if prices were to fall, you would expect a reduction in working capital.

Alexander Frolov

Yes, that's true. So if there will be a significant decrease in prices, I expect that there might be, yes, a reduction in working capital.

Nikolay Ivanov

But we would think that it's better for the company if prices stay high.

Andrew Jones

Yes, I’d go with that. Okay, thanks very much.

And we’ll take our next question from Vlada Novokreshchenova from Metal Bulletin. Please go ahead.

Vlada Novokreshchenova

Hello?

Alexander Frolov

Hello.

Vlada Novokreshchenova

Hello, can you hear me?

Alexander Frolov

Yes.

Vlada Novokreshchenova

First of all, I'd like to thank you for the presentation and for the great results. And I actually have two questions. First, in your financial report, you say that EVRAZ expects steel and coal prices to decrease in the second half of 2018. So could you please tell about the reason for the potential decrease? Why do you think there will be decrease in steel prices?

Alexander Frolov

And what is your second question?

Vlada Novokreshchenova

The second question is about slab and billet sales. So in the report, you mentioned that sales to the U.S. and Europe decreased, both of billets and slabs. Meanwhile, they were directed to Asia and Africa. But the report doesn't mention the exact volume sold to Africa and America of steel products. It shows mix of Africa, America and rest of the world. So probably you have some figures in hand to say how sales to the U.S. and Africa changed so – on a year-on-year comparison.

Nikolay Ivanov

So let me answer your second question. There was no significant decrease in sales of slabs to America. But we'll not disclose such detailed information with regards to the volumes of sales by geographies.

Alexander Frolov

On the other hand, you should assume that prices for all these destinations are more or less on the same level, if, let's say, we deduct transportation costs and speak about tax law…

Vlada Novokreshchenova

So once again, price is at the end, it is the same for Europe, America or Asia? For any destination, it's more or less same?

Alexander Frolov

Well, it's similar. There might be some variation depending on specification of particular product, but not a major difference.

Vlada Novokreshchenova

All right, I see. Thanks a lot. As for the first question about the probable decrease of prices in the second half of 2018 for steel and coal, what do you think will be the reason?

Alexander Frolov

Look, for sure, we see at the moment some pressure on coal prices, which we believe is a temporary situation and most likely would return back in September and later this year. Speaking about steel, it's just a cautious statement because prices have been on quite high level already for a while. And given the local prices in China, for example, right now are improving, we're still seeing more downside risk than upside potential.

Vlada Novokreshchenova

Thanks a lot. So we can say it's because of over-heated market in the first half.

Alexander Frolov

Again, what we are saying there is potential risk of downside. We are not able to define that unfortunately.

Vlada Novokreshchenova

Thanks a lot, thank you.

And we’ll take our next question from Olga Marjasova from Evli Bank. Please go ahead.

Olga Marjasova

Hi, it's Olga Marjasavo from Evli Bank. I would like to ask two questions. The first one is clarification question on working capital. As of your calculation, what is your current net working capital to revenue ratio? And what is your target?

Nikolay Ivanov

Right, our current percentage is around 8% of the net working capital to the revenues at the end of six months.

Olga Marjasova

And what is your internal target?

Alexander Frolov

I don't think that we are ready to disclose our internal targets. We would like this situation to be better than it is right now, but it is probably hard work to achieve any material improvement there.

Olga Marjasova

And currently, it is 8%?

Alexander Frolov

Yes.

Olga Marjasova

Thank you. May I also please ask regarding maybe some more accounting question. But if you took your balance sheet under long-term liabilities, there is a deferred income tax liability and employee benefits. How do you treat it internally? Is it like future obligations which may arise?

Nikolay Ivanov

Yes, that's exactly right. That's the right way to read it, yes.

Olga Marjasova

And if to speak about, for example, rating agencies, do they treat it as debt?

Nikolay Ivanov

I think that's a good question to ask from rating agencies. But it's not part of our – but it's not viewed as part of our debt. That's for sure.

Olga Marjasova

Okay, but when you think like internally regarding leverage, do you add this, like numbers for deferred income tax and employee benefits?

Nikolay Ivanov

No. When we calculate our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, we do not include those two items you mentioned in our debt.

Olga Marjasova

Okay, thank you very much.

And this concludes today's question-and-answer portion of the conference. I'd now like to turn the conference back over to our speakers for any closing or additional remarks.

Irina Bakhturina

Ladies and gentlemen, so if there are no further questions, we would like to thank you and finish this call. Goodbye.

Alexander Frolov

Thank you.

Nikolay Ivanov

Thank you.

