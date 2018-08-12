Dream Global REIT Real Estate Investment Trust's (DUNDF) CEO Jane Gavan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DUNDF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 11:00 PM ET

Executives

Jane Gavan - President and CEO

Tamara Lawson - CFO

Alex Sannikov - SVP, Portfolio Management

Analysts

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Genuity

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Mike Churchill - Churchill Research

Michael Markidis - Desjardins Capital

Pammi Bir - Scotia Capital

Matt Kronack - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Dream Global REIT Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast for Wednesday, August 08, 2018.

During this call, management of Dream Global REIT may make statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and certainties, many of which are beyond Dream Global REIT's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information.

Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Global REIT's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available on Dream Global REIT's website at www.dreamglobalreit.ca.

Later in the presentation, we will have a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Your host for today will be Ms. Jane Gavan, President and CEO of Dream Global REIT. Please go ahead.

Jane Gavan

Thank you, Operator. Good morning. Welcome everyone to the second quarter conference call for Dream Global REIT. With me presenting today are Tamara Lawson, Chief Financial Officer and Alex Sannikov, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management.

The second quarter for Dream Global continued with positive momentum from last quarter, with solid operating performance and continuing balance sheet improvement. We redelivered strong year-over-year same property net operating income driven by the performance of the acquisitions and the strong rental rate growth in Germany. Our 3.7% year-over-year FTNOI growth makes us quarter one of the best ever.

We successfully closed our equity offering of $201.5 million during the quarter, with the proceeds almost entirely allocated, and leverage declined again this quarter and is now at the lowest level in our history. The investment market stayed strong through the first half of the year. We sold or have under contract a majority of what we had targeted for the year. We’re now evaluating accelerating what’s left from our program of selling Deutsche Post assets since the momentum in the market remains still favorable.

What will remain from the Deutsche Post portfolio are those properties we’ve identified for redevelopment or those that are in good locations, good condition that we felt. In the quarter, we had our most successful round of negotiations with Deutsche Post, this time on their 2019 expiries. Of the 35,000 square meters of Deutsche Post space that expires in 2019, they’ve agreed to stay in 95% of that space at the same rental rate and with no inducements.

Last week on August 3, it was seven years since the second quarter of the Deutsche Post portfolio and the launch of Dream Global. From an original portfolio of 292 assets at €740 million, by next year approximately 50 will be left. And we’ve redeployed the proceeds of those sales in to the high quality portfolio we have today. July 26 was the first anniversary of the Merin transaction, the Dutch assets continue to perform quarter-over-quarter leading our leasing expectations and exceeding our underwriting.

More importantly, from transactions we’re seeing in the market, those assets have continued to increase in value. Cap rate have compressed for the higher quality portion of the portfolio and we’re realizing better than our purchase price on the Dutch assets we’re selling. Recent momentum in Amsterdam is comparable to that of the big seven German markets.

The continued strength of the investment markets has made capital allocation very challenging. We’ve been surprised at the sales price of some assets and have dropped out of those competitions where to us the pricing didn’t meet our return expectations. The core (inaudible) rate is that our own portfolio continues to get more valuable. In this quarter, our assets increased in value by more than a €100 million, driven by continued cap rate compression. This takes the REIT up for NAV per unit to $14.24 per unit.

In the quarter, we closed an equity issue for proceeds in access of $200 million. As we disclosed in our press release, with the acquisitions closed under contract or in the pipeline, we expect to have the issue deployed by the end of the third quarter. As a whole, the assets we’re buying are well located, the majority being in markets where we already own assets, and provide growth to active asset management. We add modestly to our pool of industrial assets and it continues to be an asset class we like and we’d like to continue to pursue.

So with that I’m going to turn the call over to Alex, who’s going to give you more color about the markets and our acquisitions.

Alex Sannikov

Thank you, Jane. Good morning everyone. Strong economic environment in Germany and Netherlands continues to support improving real estate fundamentals in our key markets. In Germany, the office vacancy rates fell further across the big seven markets and now stand at 4.3%, a decline of 80 basis points year-over-year and 20 basis points from Q1, 2018.

We continue to see moderate levels of new supply in Germany with only 330 square meters of new stock added to the market in the first half of the year or 20% less than a year ago. The forecast of new supply for the year is approximately 1 million square meters of which only 20% is currently available. The debt office market is also benefiting from strong absorption and employment metrics and supply remains moderate. The vacancy rate of Amsterdam declined to 4.8% in Q2 down 100 basis points from just the first quarter.

Solid fundamentals in our markets provide a strong tailwind for our portfolio. In Q2, we completed approximately 170,000 square feet of new leases in addition to 936,000 square feet of renewals. As a result of strong recent activity, the occupancy rate in our portfolio continued to increase in Q2. The Dutch properties posted an increase of 160 basis points on a like-for-like basis compared to Q4 2017. In the rest of our portfolio, the occupancy rate increased by 100 basis points.

The most notable increase was in our value-add properties with 570 basis points occupancy gain from December 31, as we continue our leasing strategy for these buildings. The in-place rents in our portfolio also increased by 1.9% year-over-year on a comparative basis.

Last quarter, we introduced a new portfolio segmentation that reflects our approach to capital allocation. In Q2, we added six high-quality assets value that add €160 million to our portfolio, including four closed transactions for 54 million and two properties under contract for €106 million. These properties not only have strong return metrics individually, but also fit well in to our overall portfolio strategy.

Out of these properties, three assets representing approximately 80% of total by value are high quality core and core plus assets with strong prospects for NOI growth from marking rents to market and built-in rent escalators. The remaining three assets are 20% by GAV have a value-add profile. The weighted average going in cap rate on these acquisitions is 5.8% and consistent with our strategy and with the equity offering press release, we will be using lower leverage on these acquisitions effectively reducing the overall leverage for Dream Global and keeping some of the assets unencumbered. As a result, we expect that these accretions will be largely neutral to 2019 FFO and will be slightly accretive going forward as we generate additional growth from these properties.

The largest asset out of these new acquisitions is Podbi Park in Hannover, a 400,000 square foot attractive, high quality and extensively renovated 4 plus office building. A historical form of cookie factory, the character and attractively how it appeals to a wide variety of tenants for this property. It is a well located asset with a high occupancy rate of 97% leased to over 40 tenants.

We intend to further amenitize the asset and execute a manage-to-core strategy over the next two years. We are acquiring Podbi Park at a going in-cap rate of 5% and although the property already has a high occupancy rate, we expect strong income growth as a result of active asset management and marketing wins to market. Hannover is the eight largest driven office markets with very strong fundamentals. The vacancy rate in Hannover is sub 4%. The properties located in the same sub market is Grammophon, one of our first and very successful acquisitions in Germany. We expect to realize management synergies as a result of the proximity of these two (inaudible).

On June 28, we acquired Sirius and Orion, a pair of office building totaling 70,000 square feet in the central business district of The Hague in the Netherlands. With 100% occupancy rate, its staggered weighted average lease term of 6.6 years and a high quality tenant base, it is well suited for our core portfolio. The purchase of price of €19.9 million represents a going-in cap rate of 4.6% and we anticipate steady growth from annual renting thesis.

Also on June 28, we acquired Europa Logistics Center in Bremerhaven, a 205,000 square foot logistics assets in one of the top logistics regions in Germany. It is 100% leased to two tenants with a weighted average lease term of 3.3 years. The purchase price of €13 million represents a going-in cap rate of 7.7%. We’re also enthusiastic about the upside potential of the recent additions to our value-add portfolio, in particular, Atoomweg in the Netherlands and Handwerkstrasse in Germany.

Atoomweg is 129,000 square foot office building in a strong office sub-market of Utrecht, where we already have a number of investments. Utrecht is the second largest and the second strongest market in the Netherlands after Amsterdam. It is widely expected by market researchers to see significant rental growth over the near term as a result of shrinking supply of high quality office premises. The first price of €10 million represents an attractive capital value of €78 per square foot and going-in cap rate of 24% in the first year after which the current tenant is expect to vacate the building.

We intend to reposition the asset to our multi-tenant boutique office concept and are in advanced discussion with potential tenant for significant portion of the building. Our base case underwriting assumes an additional investment of €3 million resulting in a stabilized NOI of €1.2 million or a 9% yield on cost. Another value add asset currently under contract is Handwerkstrass, a 132,000 square foot office complex located in Stuttgart, one of the strongest office markets in Germany with a vacancy rate of just over 2%.

The property is located in a close proximity to Officivm in the sub-market of Vaihingen, a well-connected, high demand office node. Both Daimler and Allianz are building 1 million square feet of new office campuses in Vaihingen for their exclusive use. The sub-market is also expected to see significant rental growth over the near term. The complex consists of two buildings which were recently vacated.

Our base case strategy is to extensively refurbish one of the buildings for continued office us and to redevelop the other building in to a high office and hotel complex achieving premium rents. Under this scenario, we expect to be investing approximately 30 million to 35 million in hard and soft construction costs in addition to the purchase price of €15.4 million resulting in a mid to high 5 yield on cost and low teens on lever IRR. The construction cost will likely be funded through construction loan as the property was acquired without debt.

We’re also currently working with the municipality to explore the possibility of increasing density on the site. This would be incremental deposit of our underwriting. For 2018, we were targeting the sale of approximately €100 million of non-core assets in Germany and the Netherlands. So far in 2018, we closed or have under contract €82.6 million of dispositions and we are in an advanced negotiations on additional €22.6 million of sales and have received offers on a further €5.1 million of potential transactions.

Based on this progress to date, we are track to slightly exceed our sales target with respect to both German and Dutch known core properties. Lastly, we are making progress with respect to our redevelopment properties. Out of 20 assets we identified earlier, we prioritized five sites; three of these sites are Offenbach, Bonn and Kiel requires rezoning to maximize the value potential.

Over the past six months, we refined the urban dining and architecture concept for these properties, refined our cost estimates, completed the required environmental and geological surveys and have been working with municipalities on rezoning. The feedback from municipalities has been generally positive and we are encouraged by their response. We anticipate that the zoning process will take 12 to 18 months for Offenbach and Bonn and somewhat longer for the Kiel site as it is leased to Deutsche Post until 2020.

We expect to create substantial value for these sites upon completion of rezoning and will then evaluate for each site whether or not it makes sense to proceed with the sale or construction. The remaining two sites in Ziegen and the excess land next to the Siemens campus in Nuremberg can be intensified without rezoning. For the Ziegen site, we are evaluating the prospect of a hotel intensification almost identical to the Hildesheim project that is currently under construction.

For the Siemens land, we are working on a master plan for a mixed use commercial development within the current zoning time. We expect to be reporting back on these two projects later this year.

I will now turn the call over to Tamara to discuss our financial results.

Tamara Lawson

Thank you, Alex. We delivered 26.5 cents FFO fully diluted per unit this quarter, an increase of 26% compared to Q2 2017. The increase was driven by investments in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and strong operating performance. The occupancy for a total portfolio was 89.7% on June 30, an increase of 170 basis points since the end of 2017. NOI for Q2 was 69.9 million from 44 million in Q2 a year ago due to increased revenues from acquisitions and leasing activity. A slightly higher exchange rate partially offset by dilution related to capital recycling.

Comparative properties NOI increased by 3.7% year-over-year reflecting the continued leasing momentum. In Q2 we reported income from interest and other sources of 400k compared to 1.2 million for the comparative period in 2017 and that’s related to termination fees now being included in NOI. G&A was 7.1 million, 1.9 million higher when compared to Q2 last year and this increase relates primarily to the higher asset management fees related to acquisitions.

Our [FNF] per unit increased to €9.27 at the end of the quarter from €8.44 at the end of Q2 2017 and that’s a 10% increase. The IFRS value of our investment properties in Canadian dollars increased to 13.49 from $13 per unit at the end of Q1 2018 and that’s a 3.8% increase reflecting higher values offset by a lower euro at the end of Q2 versus Q1. The lending environment in Germany remains favorable with interest rates continuing to remain at historic lows. Our expectations are that rates will remain low for the remainder of the year.

Our near term maturities are at the end of 2020 and we’re working on some of those lenders on extending the maturities. The excess cash on our balance sheet resulting in a significant reduction in a leverage at the end of Q2, while the deployment of these funds would result in an increase in Q3. We expect a year-over-year reduction making progress in our goal of leverage in the low 40% through a combination of over equitizing acquisition, easing excess cash flow to repay debt and improving operating metrics to drive increases in values.

Our interest coverage ratios remain strong at 4.9 times and while we are tracking slightly ahead of our guidance for the year, we are expecting approximately $0.02 of dilution in Q3 from the equity issue, but we expect to be in line with consensus for the year.

I’ll now turn it back over to Jane.

Jane Gavan

Thanks Tamara. Operator, we are now going to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our first question comes from Mark Rothschild with Canaccord Genuity.

Mark Rothschild

The fundamentals clearly are strong in Germany and you’ve done some leasing. To what extent do you consider the portfolio stabilized and where do you think occupancy can get to over let’s say the next 12 to 24 months?

Alex Sannikov

When we look at our portfolio, our core and core plus assets generally are stabilized. We see some occupancy upside potential in those assets, but at 95% occupancy rates for a multi-way portfolio that’s close to full, we can probably move it by another 1%, but then it reaches kind of a normalized, stabilized level. And then with a value-add portfolio that’s where we see more occupancy outside its just under 70% right now, we think it can get to 90% range over time. And then when we look at redevelopment assets, again occupancy is probably not the more meaningful metric for those buildings, because some of them will be vacated to achieve kind of value maximization and then the non-core assets are something that we’ll sell over the next 12 months most likely.

Mark Rothschild

And may be just one other question chained with the growth in FFO unit from the NAV portfolio. The payout ratio has come down considerably, is there a payout ratio target right now and how you’re going to think about distribution growth over the next year.

Tamara Lawson

I think we are just so focused on de-leveraging and bringing those ratios so they’re a little solid. I think that’s our pursuit right now and we look at it every quarter with the Boards that we revisited every quarter, but I don’t think we have any plans right now.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sam Damiani with TD Securities.

Sam Damiani

First question, just on the cap rate on the acquisitions; first of all, great to see the proceeds been put to use so quickly. The one acquisition the logistics property had a relatively high cap rate. I wonder if you believe if that is a market cap rate or was it reflective of any potential risk on the property perhaps one of the tenants having a short lease.

Alex Sannikov

Sam the property is at market in terms of rental rates. The market trends are fairly low, just over €4 per square meter. We think that the cap rate is a reflective of the relatively shorter vault, but we are confident with the short vault because it’s a well-established logistic node and we know and we happen to know that region pretty well, we’ve been offering there for a while and so we’re confident with that vault.

Sam Damiani

Not relatively with that particular port but it looks like the property is literally right beside this massive shipping port, is that right?

Alex Sannikov

That’s correct.

Sam Damiani

So it’s very well located that way. Just slipping over the Podbi Park, that’s again a relatively large asset as you mentioned and it has just under gone a fairly major redevelopment in the last few years, and it’s clear you see some more upside there. But I wonder if you can provide a little bit more detail of the types of tenants that are in there, maybe name a couple of largest tenants, may be point to Grammophon. What’s the success you’ve had on that property over the last few years?

Alex Sannikov

It’s (inaudible). Podbi Park is home to a wide range of very different talents. On the office side the largest talent is a subsidiary of Siemens called HaCon, they are doing apps for traffic systems etcetera. Another big tenant is in the energy sector. We have large retail tenant who’s a big Vermont office retailer, a furniture retailer in Germany, the city of Hannover is a tenant in the building, so a very wide range of different sizes and different sectors.

Sam Damiani

And then Grammophon, you’ve done clearly well on that one, and could you give an example on the other NOI growth or the rental growth you’ve seen in that asset last few years?

Alex Sannikov

Then we acquired Grammophon in 2012, the rent in the building been around €8 per square meter and leasing transactions or leasing deals we’ve done where in about €10.50 to €11 per square meter and its now fully occupied.

Sam Damiani

And last question just on – I think I asked last quarter, but just what is your current view on potential new market opportunities for the REIT or you’re just going to stick to your current local markets.

Tamara Lawson

Well Sam, I think it’s probably going to be the same answer as last quarter. We’re always looking. I think we deployed the assets in our home market because we knew them. It’s a tough market, but because our guys know the markets well and we’ve got big teams there we have a lot of success. That said as I always say, if you know we’re always sort of looking for the best risk adjusted returns, Bruce has got a big team and they look at other opportunities. I think one of the things you heard me say in my comment is we’re looking a little bit more industrious. So Bremerhaven is a good example of an asset that we think fits nicely, we can manage it well, it’s a nice balance to the office portfolio so we’ll probably look at that a little bit more.

Operator

We have our next question from Mike Churchill with Churchill Research.

Mike Churchill

I was wondering if you had any thoughts on the REIT legislation. I find it very difficult to even understand exactly what’s going on? Looks like they are phasing out REITs and then they will have to pay the tax rate, but then they are getting late at the dividend withholding that. A bit confusion, I’m wondering if A, you understand it; B. you think its neglig on what’s going to happen; and C, is that true, it’s a Canadian (inaudible).

Jane Gavan

We’re having a little bit of trouble hearing you. I think first and foremost, I’ll take the first crack and then Tamara can speak to it. I mean we are a Canadian REIT, so there’s no impact on us. Tamara?

Tamara Lawson

And I didn’t hear the first part of you question, I think was it related to the Netherland because there are as you know tax changes going on in the Netherlands and we are aware of those changes and we planned our affair accordingly taking in to consideration. We are not a REIT in the Netherlands, so we’re not impacted by the changes they are implementing with respect to REIT. So doesn’t have an impact on us.

Mike Churchill

And you don’t think it’s going to impact the real estate environment there. I guess I don’t see why it should?

Alex Sannikov

If you look at the REIT players or public real estate companies in Europe in the context of the general market they’re relatively insignificant to have an impact on the market if there’s kind of less buying coming out of them. So we don’t think that that will change the market overall.

Mike Churchill

I did have one other question and that is, I was going through the dark ends for the quarter and I didn’t actually see a specific number for book or NAV, but I heard you mention 13.44 in your comments. Is that the book of the NAV?

Tamara Lawson

Well that is recorded IFRS value and that is basically recorded at fair market value. So we’re under IFRS which is GAAP in Canada. We basically every quarter value our investment properties based on appraisals that we do on an annual basis and then we get updated - quarterly updated cap rates from our appraiser etcetera. So we go through a process to value our portfolio every quarter and that becomes the value and that was what we talked about. And we talk about two values, we talk about IFRS value and then we also talk about an upper value that is what mostly the European companies are using for their valuation purposes, but they are based on fair market values as well. So it’s not historic.

Mike Churchill

Did you give a number for the upper NAV?

Tamara Lawson

Yes. And just so you know we have posted a supplement on our website of all the upper information and we think it is and in Canadian, in euros I should say its 9.27.

Mike Churchill

Do you know what it is in Canadian dollars for 6.30?

Tamara Lawson

It’s 14.24.

Jane Gavan

14.24. And Canadian?

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our next question from Michael Markidis with Desjardins Capital.

Michael Markidis

Two questions from me, just first touching on, Alex that’s a good color you gave on the redevelopment properties and the near term rezonings that you’re working on. If we just think of maybe another 24 months out for those five assets that you’re talking about, because first of all how significant would those buy be relative to the value of the 20, and second of all, what sort of value lift could you possibly think of obtaining on those assets if you’re successful at getting those rezoning entitlements in place?

Alex Sannikov

As a percentage of book value, the five assets would be at least about 40% of the book value of the redevelopment assets based on the IFRS value to date. I think it’s a bit preliminary for us to comment on the value lift on the rezoning assets, it could be significant, we have some indications from the market but perhaps as we advance through that process we can report back later this year. And then on the assets we’ll be looking to intensify within the current zoning plan, again when we report back as we finalize the planning work, we can provide some goal posts there as well.

Michael Markidis

Last one from me before I turn it back. Tamara I’m sorry to hear that you’re leaving for I guess depending who you’re talking to greener and not for greener pastures. Unless I missed it, I didn’t get a sense of any plans in terms of interim or back-filling, just wondering Jane if you could give us a little bit more color on that.

Jane Gavan

Well I mean the many benefits of being part of this big Dream platform is we’ve got a lot of bench strength I think we’ll commence and we’ve got extra hands here and then I’m sure we’ll fill the role.

Operator

Our next question comes from Pammi Bir with Scotia Capital.

Pammi Bir

Just a couple of housekeeping items, with respect to the FX contract settlement gains or losses, and I realize this is a bit of a tougher question just given it’s FX related. But would Q2 be a good run rate for the balance of the year? And just second part to that question is, is there any type of smoothing that you do to that amount when you book it?

Tamara Lawson

There’s couple of questions in there. We hedge our distributions and other costs that we have in Canadian dollars. So we do ongoing hedging, we have a three year forward contract hedging program. So there is smoothing that goes on in terms of the reported numbers. I think Q2 is a pretty good run rate. In Q2 we saw a little bit higher euro and then it came down and it back a bit. So I think the average euro rate for the quarter is pretty good estimate for the balance of the year.

Pammi Bir

And I guess apologies, I did miss the earlier part of the call, and if that was mentioned, but what’s the rough estimate of the NOI coming off in Q3 from the Deutsche Post space that was not renewed?

Alex Sannikov

It wouldn’t be in Q3 this year, right. It would be in Q3 2019. You are referring to last years.

Pammi Bir

Yes, the 2018 expirees that take affect this quarter.

Tamara Lawson

Pammi we’ll call you back.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question is from Matt Kronack with National Bank Financial.

Matt Kronack

Apologies as well, I was a little late to join in the call, so you may have touched on this. But with regards to the 2019 Deutsche Post renewal, it seems like you got the bulk of that space. Rates were flat, but do you still have the same CPI adjustment build in to that lease?

Tamara Lawson

I mean it was flat but no free rent, no TI, no nothing, so we thought that was pretty good and it’s got the same CPI escalators.

Matt Kronack

So it’s essentially status quo on the existing lease, it’s almost as it’s said was just pushed down.

Tamara Lawson

Yes.

Matt Kronack

And then on the value add, I mean occupancy did move on a same property basis but the NOI growth was fairly substantial there. Just wondering, A, how you see that developing throughout the balance of the year and in to next and obviously you’re going to push that occupancy rate fair bit higher so, should we look at that as a fairly significant same property NOI growth generator going forward?

Alex Sannikov

Yes, that’s how we think about it. One thing that is due to point out there. Had some wagers in the value add bucket and the income on that property will drop off in May next year, so it will kind of impact the overall portfolio, but that’s already factored in when we under wrote the asset.

Matt Kronack

And do you have a sense as to what the value or quantum is there in terms of what will come off?

Alex Sannikov

Yes, it’s about €2.4 million annually.

Matt Kronack

Now with that I guess that’s still going to be classified in same property NOI growth or would that be stripped out at that point, I guess that’s in there now, but --?

Alex Sannikov

We’ll need to evaluate it. I think we’ll at least quote two numbers with and without that asset given that it’s kind of a no vacancy.

Tamara Lawson

We’ll certainly give you a color around that.

Matt Kronack

Because it was under and essentially you knew the vacancy (inaudible).

Tamara Lawson

Exactly.

Operator

I see no further questions in the queue. I will now turn the call back over to Ms. Jane Gavan for closing remarks.

Jane Gavan

Thank you everyone for your attention this morning, and we look forward to reporting to you next quarter. Thanks very much.

Operator

And thank you ladies and gentlemen. This concludes our conference call and webcast for today. We thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.