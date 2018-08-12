Owens Realty Mortgage's (ORM) CEO Bryan Draper on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ORM) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 1:00 PM ET

With me today are Bryan Draper, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Melina Platt, our Chief Financial Officer. Also with us today is Brian Haines, Senior Vice President.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Melina Platt, Chief Financial Officer of Owens Realty Mortgage. Melina?

Melina Platt

Thank you, Dan, and good morning. I will first discuss our financial results for the second quarter of 2018 before handing the call over to Bryan Draper. Please note that the following numbers are rounded. For the quarter, net income decreased to $2,343,000 or $0.26 per fully diluted common shares compared to net income of $12,756,000 or $1.24 for fully diluted common share for the corresponding period in 2017.

The decrease in net income was primarily a result of the following: a decrease in gain on sales of real estate of $12.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as compared to 2017, due to the sale of two properties during the quarter ended June 30, 2017, resulting in gain on sale of real estate totaling $13.9 million, the largest of which was gain on the sale of the TSV land of $13.2 million.

We sold five properties during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, resulting in gains, totaling $957,000, an increase in interest expense of $225,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to 2017, due primarily to increased interest expense on the Zalanta construction loan, as construction was completed in mid-2017 and capitalization of interest was discontinued and also due to higher balances outstanding and a higher average interest rate on the CB&T line of credit during 2018.

These items that decreased net income during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, were partially offset by the following: an increase in interest and other income from loans of $445,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to 2017, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of performing loans between the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 of approximately 9%, and due to discount and loan fee amortization on certain loans during 2018.

A decrease in management fees of $276,000 and servicing fees of $92,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to 2017, due to the amendment to the management agreement effective April 1, 2018, that permanently changed the management fee calculation to a calculation based on stockholders equity, eliminated servicing fees paid to the manager and made additional changes to the compensation of the manager.

Management fees for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 were approximately $398,000 lower than the fees that would have been payable to the manager using the prior management fee calculation that was based on loan balances. A decrease in general and administrative expense of $155,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to 2017, due primarily to the elimination of the salary-related expense reimbursements to the Manager, beginning April 1, 2018, pursuant to the amendment to the management agreement and also due to lower legal costs incurred, as certain legal costs were covered by the company’s applicable insurance policy see during the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

A decrease in impairment losses on real estate properties of $282,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to 2017, due to a loss recorded on the Marina property located in Bethel Island, California, when it was looked at for sales during 2017. We recorded no impairment losses during 2018. An increase in income tax benefit from income tax expense of $842,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to 2017, as a result of a larger increase in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets in 2017, due to higher construction costs and lower expected gains from the sales of the Zalanta assets in the future.

An increase in rental and other income from real estate properties, net of expenses on such properties, a $517,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from a loss of $256,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2017, to income of $261,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, due primarily to the sale of certain properties with operating losses in 2017 and 2018. We originated five new loans with note amounts totaling $28.8 million during the second quarter of 2018 with a weighted average interest rate of 7.5%.

We also extended the maturity dates on two loans during the quarter with principal balance of totaling $2.5 million and a weighted average interest rate of 8.4%. We’ve received full or partial repayment on seven loans in the total amount of $19.8 million with a weighted average interest rate of 7.7%. That’s our loan portfolio increased by 7% during the quarter.

During the quarter, we earned $3.1 million in interest and related income on loans, and incurred $225,000 in interest expense on our line of credit. As of June 30, 2018, there were $29.6 million outstanding on our line of credit and $20 million in other debt secured by real estate.

Considering the maximum currently available to advance on our line of credit is fully collateralized at $75 million and take into account the other debt currently on our balance sheet, our potential debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 49%. Maximizing value to our shareholders through a mix of dividends and share repurchases remained the strategic priority for the company, we declared a second quarter 2018 dividend of $0.20 per share, which was an increase of $0.04 per share over – or 25% over our first quarter dividend. And with that, we distributed an excess of 100% of our net re-taxable income for the quarter.

We repurchased approximately 358,000 shares of our common stock during the second quarter under the 2018 repurchase plan, at a total cost of $5.8 million and an average cost of $16.12 per share. And we repurchased another 128,000 shares in July 2018 for approximately $2.2 million at an average cost of $16.94 per share.

I will now turn the call over to Bryan Draper, our Chief Executive Officer. Bryan?

Bryan Draper

Thank you, Melina, and I thank everyone for joining us on the call today. The second quarter of the year continued to be benign from a real estate disposition viewpoint. We sold two additional residential condos at Zalanta, bringing the total sold to 13 of 30 total units. In addition, we currently have three units in contract, which we expect to close shortly. We also have our Auburn, California Gulf Course property in contract and expect to close the sale by the end of this month.

This property, alone, generated net loss from operations of $110,000 in the second quarter. We continue to analyze all remaining properties with regards to sales, considering the economics and retax loss. In addition to having four other properties in contact to sell, we continue to push sales and leasing at Zalanta. Our overall outlook regarding property dispositions has not changed in the prior quarter, and we expect to dispose of the majority of our real estate assets by 2019.

Loan production was relatively strong although loan payoffs increased, which we would expect as our portfolio increases. Our loan portfolio increased by approximately $23 million and $11 million, or 15.6% and 7% from December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018 respectively. Primarily, due to this increased loan portfolio, total income for the second quarter increased by $479,000 from the same period of the prior year.

As previously reported, the Manager and the board effective April 1 of this year, agreed to change how the Manager is compensated with regards to its management position. The Manager has completely discontinued the collection of servicing fees and compensation reimbursement in the company. These changes have contributed to the financial results of the company. As total expenses for the most recent quarter were $1.2 million, or 28.5%, less than in the same period of the prior year.

In addition, the Manager now shares 30% of its gross loan fees and late charges it collects on company loans with the company. Although due to accounting rules, only $14,000 of income was realized from loan fees in the most recent quarter. $200,000 was actually received, which the company will recognize over the original term of the respective loans. Due to the expected income growth generated from an increasing loan portfolio and decreasing REO expenses and the immediate benefit from the change in management compensation and sharing of fees, the board increased the second quarter 2018 dividend to $0.20 per share.

This dividend represented a 100% increase from the fourth quarter 2017 dividend, and a 25% increase from the first quarter 2018 dividend. We continually review income estimates for the year, and we’ll adjust future dividends accordingly. The company recently completed its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which included a contested election of directors. Partially due to this process, and the board’s addition of three additional independent directors, the board has increased its diversity and shareholder representation.

The board is now made up of eight directors, six of which are independent. One of which is a direct representative of the shareholder, and two of which were recommended for consideration as director candidates by the company’s largest shareholder at the request of the board. In addition, the Chairman of the board is now independent. This newly constituted board met for the first time on Monday this week. Although the meeting was productive, the four new directors are just getting their feet wet with regard to the company’s operations. It is important to give the board time to make its mark with regards to the company’s strategies. As such, I will not be taking questions regarding board issues or responsibilities.

With that, we will now open the call for questions. Kate?

