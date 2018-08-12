American Renal Associates Holdings (ARA) CEO Joseph Carlucci on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Renal Associates Holdings (NYSE:ARA) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to ARA’s second quarter 2018 earnings conference call and webcast. On the call today are Joe Carlucci, our CEO; Syed Kamal, our President; Jon Wilcox, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Don Williamson, our COO; Dr. Michael Anger, one of our National Chief Medical Officer; and Jason Boucher, our Vice President of Finance, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer.

I want to remind everyone that we may make certain remarks today that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. The company’s actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, our earnings press release and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

On today’s call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are available in the earnings press release, which is available at the Investor Relations section of our website at americanrenal.com.

Finally, as a reminder, we adopted ASC 606 effective January 1, 2018. And under this accounting standard, for revenue, we are now reporting our revenue net of uncollectible accounts.

So with that, I’m pleased to turn our call over to Joe Carlucci.

Joseph Carlucci

Thank you, Darren. We are pleased with our results for the second quarter and midway through the year, I’m happy to report that we are progressing well on a number of fronts.

First, we are executing well in our business development program. We opened five de novo clinics in Q2 and ended the quarter with 26 signed deals in our pipeline. As our openings accelerated in the second-half of 2018, we’d expect our normalized treatment growth rate to move up slightly.

Second, our commercial payer mix on a volume basis remained stable with Q1 2018 thus marking three consecutive quarters of stability.

Third, we continued to maintain the more efficient cost structure we established as a result of our 2017 operating initiatives. Our patient care cost increased primarily as a result of the introduction of calcimimetics in 2018 and our underlying patient cost trends were in the range of 2% and remain consistent with our expectations.

Fourth, we are pleased that our adjusted net leverage is lower quarter –over-quarter at 4.1 times. Our longer-term goal is to move back into the 3 to 4 times range, and we believe our free cash flow generation should allow us to achieve that in a reasonable timeframe.

Fifth, as you may know, on July 26, we announced the transition of our Chief Financial Officer role through which Jason Boucher will become CFO effective October 1 following Jon Wilcox’s departure on September 30 for another opportunity. Jason is currently ARA’s Vice President of Finance, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer.

Jason is a talented individual and he is well respected within our company. He has more than 20 years of leadership in finance and accounting roles, including seven years at ARA. We are fortunate to have such a strong management bench to allow for such a seamless transition between Jon and Jason.

Finally, subsequent to the end of the second quarter, on July 9, we were very pleased to announce the resolution of the UnitedHealthcare litigation, and we will be an in-network provider beginning mid-Q3 as a result of our three-year network agreement with United.

Now on to some numbers. Q2 revenue was $217.2 million, as compared to $186 million in Q2 of last year, or an increase of 16.8%. Normalized for prior period revenue adjustment of approximately $5.5 million, our revenue increased 13.8%.

Q2 treatment growth normalized for clinic sales over the past 12 months was 6.3% and normalized non-acquired treatment growth was 5.3%. As expected, our first-half treatment growth performance was impacted by the timing of de novo openings. And we believe the volume ramp-up of recent and near-term openings in the second-half of 2018 gives us visibility to improve treatment growth rates for Q3 and for Q4.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA less NCI was $31.5 million, as compared to $27.4 million last year. The EBITDA less NCI impact of the favorable revenue adjustment was approximately $3 million, so normalized Q2 adjustment EBITDA less NCI would have been $28.4 million excluding that.

On a revenue per treatment and cost per treatment basis, the impact from calcimimetics make some of the year-over-year comparisons a bit challenging. But I want to emphasize that our core revenue per treatment and cost per treatment trends were in line with our expectations. Jon Wilcox will discuss these trends in greater detail in his financial review.

One thing to highlight on the expense side for Q2 is the significant progress we’re making with respect to the adoption of ESA alternative, Mircera. As of June 30, physicians have chosen to convert to Mircera as the primary ESA for nearly half of our clinics. And based on strong physician interest in this long-acting ESA, we expect 85% to 90% of our clinics will be converted to Mircera by year-end in 2018.

Our G&A cost per treatment in Q2 was $47, which increased approximately $3.50 per treatment year-over-year. G&A was up primarily due to corporate investments we’ve been making to support our research and integrated care initiatives.

Let me now turn to our outlook for 2018. We are reaffirming our 2018 financial guidance for adjusted EBITDA less noncontrolling interests to be in the range of $105 million to $111 million. All of the key drivers and assumptions related to our guidance remain intact at this point in the year.

Finally, let me close with a comment about the recent CMS proposal for 2019. We are pleased to see CMS introduce the ESRD PPS proposed rule for 2019 that included overall Medicare payment increase of 1.7% for the industry. After five years of relatively flat Medicare reimbursement in an environment where costs are increasing annually, it’s welcome news that dialysis providers will return to a more normal increase in 2019.

So now I’d like to turn the call over to Syed Kamal, our President, to give you an update on our business development during the quarter. Syed?

Syed Kamal

Thank you, Joe. We ended Q2 with 233 clinics in operation, up five clinics from Q1 due to de novo openings. Over the last 12 months, we have added 19 clinics, including 16 de novos that were opened and three We have also sold and merged a total of three clinics over the last 12 months as part of our operating initiatives to the footprint with as little disruption as possible to patients and staff.

We continue to have good visibility into future openings due to our signed pipeline, which stood at 26 signed clinics as of June 30, 2018. This is down slightly from 28 clinics at March 31, 2018, but consistent with the 25 signed clinics we had at December 31, 2017. We expect to add 15 to 20 new clinics during 2015.

We remain very encouraged about the de novo pipeline given the increased number of discussions we are having with both new and existing nephrology groups. And we look forward to continuing to affiliate with high-quality nephrology groups in other new markets during 2018 and beyond.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Michael Anger, one of our National Chief Medical Officers, for Q2 clinical update.

Michael Anger

Thanks, Syed. I’m pleased to join everyone today to provide the second quarter clinical update. As you know, ARA’s business model allows its physician partners to take the lead in the care of their patients. In this physician-driven model, our goal is to provide the highest quality of care. I’m going to review just a couple of important clinical metrics and update you on recent developments related to calcimimetics.

The first clinical metric I’d like to discuss is Kt/V, a marker of adequacy of the dialysis treatment. During the second quarter of 2018, 98% of ARA’s hemodialysis patients had a Kt/V greater than or equal to 1.2., the value at or above which is considered adequate dialysis. This measure has remained stable over the past year, and demonstrates that we are providing adequate dialysis therapy to the overwhelming majority of our patients, and we are doing so on a consistent basis.

The next clinical metric I’d like to discuss is vascular access of our dialysis patients. As has been discussed before on these calls, one of the focus areas for quality is the percentage of patients receiving dialysis through a venous catheter for greater than 90 days. A lower percentage is better, because prolonged venous catheter use in dialysis patients may be associated with a higher risk of infection or hospitalization.

In the second quarter of 2018, the percentage of patients who utilized catheters as their sole source of access for dialysis for 90 days or greater averaged 12% for ARA. This indicates that a meaningful percentage of our ARA patients are receiving dialysis through a safer permanent access, such as an AV fistula or an AV graft.

We constantly monitor numerous clinical parameters on all of our patients, such as Kt/V and vascular access, as they all serve as components of the ultimate goal of care, keeping patients healthy, out of the hospital and able to continue to dialyze in our clinics.

I’d like to close the clinical section with an update related to our recent progress with the calcimimetic transition. Starting on January 1, 2018, CMS implemented Medicare reimbursement for oral Sensipar and a new IV calcimimetic called Parsabiv. Under the transitional drug add-on payment adjustment, or TDAPA, calcimimetic-s are prescribed to dialysis patients to control secondary hyperparathyroidism, and these drugs are an important therapy in the management of bone mineral health. The transition continues to be managed well clinically and operationally.

As mentioned during our first quarter 2018 conference call, some patients on this therapy were still consuming the oral calcimimetic supply into the early part of 2018, because they had 90-day prescriptions filled during the latter part of 2017. As a result of that dynamic as well as broader payer coverage, we have seen an increase in the number of patients receiving calcimimetics through their dialysis clinic as opposed to their prescription drug plan.

Also, during the second quarter, we’ve seen increased interest in Parsabiv among physicians due to stronger clinical adherence with the IV formulation. It is always the physician’s choice to write the prescriptions or order the supply items that from a physician’s perspective works best for their patients.

In closing, on behalf of ARA’s clinical team, I look forward to participating in these calls periodically and updating you on these metrics and other important clinical measures that will help you understand our focus on high-quality patient care.

This concludes my remarks on the clinical side. So let me turn it over to Jon Wilcox.

Jonathan Wilcox

Thank you, Dr. Anger. I want to say a few words about the recent announcement we made with regard to my transition from the CFO role effective September 30. After nine years at ARA, I have decided to pursue a new opportunity at a privately-held healthcare services company based in the Boston area, and I will begin that new role in October. The decision was based on my desire to have a new and different challenge within the healthcare sector.

I’m confident that the ARA team is in great hands with Jason Boucher, who is well respected internally and among our physician partners and who will be taking over as CFO effective October 1. You should expect a smooth transition, because Jason and I have worked closely together during these past seven years. I know Jason will do a great job.

Now let me turn to our Q2 results. Second quarter revenue increased 16.8% compared to Q2 2017, driven by a 10.6% increase in revenue per treatment and total treatment growth of 5.6%. Treatment growth continues to be driven primarily by the ramping of de novo clinics and the underlying growth in the dialysis patient population.

Revenue per treatment increased primarily due to the introduction of calcimimetic reimbursement in the dialysis setting, offset slightly by lower commercial mix on a year-over-year basis, although sequentially, payer mix was stable. Revenue growth was also favorably impacted by approximately 3% due to a revenue adjustment in Q2 2018 that is not expected to reoccur.

Adjusted for clinics that were sold, our normalized treatment growth in Q2 was 6.3% and our normalized non-acquired treatment growth would have been 5.3%. Over the past year, we have sold a total of three clinics. Our normalized treatment growth was below our 2018 full-year guidance range of 6.5% to 7.5% due to the timing of recent openings and the ramping of these clinics, and we continue to expect treatment growth to be stronger in the second-half of 2018 versus the first-half of 2018.

Our revenue per treatment in the second quarter was $379, or $36 above the second quarter of 2017 RPT of three $343. The revenue adjustment favorably impacted RPT by $10. The remainder of the year-over-year increase was primarily related to calcimimetics of approximately $30 per treatment plus approximately $2.50 per treatment due to the effects of ASC 606 related to Medicare bad debt accounting in Q2 and offset somewhat by lower year-over-year commercial mix.

For calendar year 2017, our non-ACA commercial mix was approximately 12% and our ACA mix was approximately 1%. Together, our total commercial mix for calendar year 2017 was 13%. We exited 2017 with a slightly lower Q4 mix than the average for the year and this lower trend has remained pretty consistent to the first-half of 2018 and in Q2 once again was consistent with the framework we provided in our 2018 guidance.

I’m now going to move on to a discussion about the expense side of our P&L in Q2. Patient care costs in the second quarter of 2018 on a per treatment basis were $245, and this is up $28 from $217 per treatment in the second quarter of 2017. The patient care cost per treatment trend is primarily attributable to higher ancillary costs associated with calcimimetics.

We experienced normal labor cost increases and we are not seeing anything unusual with respect to wage pressure. And our staff turnover metric remains low and fairly consistent with recent years. During Q2, we experienced a modest benefit from Mircera, although that was offset slightly by normal increases in labor costs and higher peritoneal dialysis supply costs, as expected.

During the second-half of 2018, we expect our savings from Mircera to increase further, although some of that benefit will be offset by higher de novo start-up costs due to our opening schedule in Q3 and Q4.

G&A expenses in the second quarter of 2018 on a per treatment basis increased approximately $3.50 year-over-year to $47 per treatment. This is primarily attributable to higher corporate costs, as well as slightly higher recurring stock-based compensation expense of approximately $1 per treatment due to the company being in the second year of the annual equity grant program adopted following the 2016 IPO.

Our adjusted EBITDA less noncontrolling interests or adjusted EBITDA less NCI during the second quarter of 2018 was $31.5 million, a 15% increase as compared to the second quarter of 2017. After excluding the approximately $3 million favorable impact from the revenue adjustment, our underlying adjusted EBITDA less NCI growth was approximately 4% during Q2 2018.

NCI as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA decreased to 39.2% in the second quarter of 2018 from 40.3% in the second quarter of 2017. Our clinic ownership level has increased approximately 1 percentage point year-over-year to 54% at June 30. So the year-over-year change in the NCI percentage is due primarily to slightly higher ownership levels. We still expect our NCI percentage to be in the 39% to 40% range for 2018.

We reported a GAAP net loss attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. of $18 million in the second quarter of 2018, as compared to a loss of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Our Q2 2018 non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. was $6.9 million, or $0.20 per share, excluding certain GAAP items as disclosed in our press release.

Turning to cash flow. For the second quarter of 2018, we generated $37.5 million of cash flow from operations, up from $35.8 million in Q2 of 2017. After deducting distributions to noncontrolling interests of $17.5 million, our adjusted cash flow from operations was $20 million.

During Q2 2018, we spent $8.6 million on capital expenditures, of which $1.9 million was related to maintenance CapEx and the remainder was related to development CapEx. We expect to deploy 1% to 2% of revenue on maintenance CapEx and 3% to 5% of revenue on development CapEx in 2018.

As of June 30, 2018, our adjusted owned net debt was $459.6 million and our adjusted net leverage was 4.1 times our trailing adjusted EBITDA less NCI of $111 million. Our net leverage improved slightly from 4.3 times at March 31, 2018.

Our accounts receivable net of allowances represented 38 days of revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and this is consistent with the prior year quarter DSO.

That concludes my second quarter financial review. I’d like to now turn the call over to Jason Boucher for a discussion about our 2018 guidance.

Jason Boucher

Thank you, Jon. We are reconfirming our outlook for 2018 adjusted EBITDA less NCI to be in the range of $105 million to $111 million. Recall we recently updated this guidance following our announcement related to UnitedHealthcare settlement.

Please keep in mind that our guidance continues to assume the following: personnel cost growth in the 2% range; total normalized treatment growth for the full-year of 6.5% to 7.5%; new clinic additions in the range of 15 to 20, which is similar to recent years. As it relates to calcimimetics, we continue to expect calcimimetics to be a slight positive in 2018, while we are in a cost-plus transition with Medicare. But the environment for calcimimetics is expected to be dynamic due to the timing of additional coverage by non-Medicare payers, any introduction of generic versions of Sensipar and increasing physician adoption of the IV drug, Parsabiv.

Below the adjusted EBITDA line, all of the items we reviewed during our Q4 2017 earnings call such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, stock-based compensation expense and tax rate, are still relevant guideposts for your models for the full-year 2018.

I want to add some additional color to our guidance with respect to the settlement in the 8-K filing from July 9, 2018, which discussed our revised outlook. The revision we made on July 9 and that we are reaffirming today is that will be $5 million below our original guidance for adjusted EBITDA range of $110 million to $116 million, which reflects being in network with United.

The $5 million estimate does not take into account any improvements in volume as a result of being in network and more United members choosing our dialysis clinics. Our expectation is that, over time, our clinics will expand and increase in these patients due to the in-network status, thereby mitigating some portion of the impact.

Lastly, our guidance excludes material lobbying, PR or consulting costs to the extent they are material and occur as a result of the ballot initiatives in certain states where we operate. I want to note that our range could be impacted by a variety of other factors that are discussed in great detail in the risk factors in our SEC filings and press release.

The biggest swing factors of our financial results continue to be further changes to our commercial mix and the reimbursement rates they’re able realize from commercial payers.

Joseph Carlucci

Thanks, Jason, and congratulations again to you on your new role. I want to express my gratitude to Jon Wilcox for his nine years of service at ARA, and we all wish him well in his new endeavor. And on a personal level, I look forward to your future success and ongoing friendship, Jon. Our team looks forward to a smooth transition between you and Jason over the next few months.

And finally, I want to thank our entire organization for the contributions each and every day and their unwavering dedication to providing excellent patient care.

With that, we’ll be happy to take your questions. Operator, can you please open up for Q&A session. Thank you.

At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Kevin Fischbeck of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question.

Catherine Anderson

Hi, this is Catherine Anderson on for Kevin. Thanks and congratulations to Jon. Your guidance implies about $1 million per month in pressure from the United agreement or $12 million annualized, but kind of bringing up the point from before that’s before offset. So how should we think about those offsets? What exactly are the offsets you have? And how should we think about the impact in 2019? Thanks.

Joseph Carlucci

Jon – thanks, Catherine. Good to hear from you. Jon Wilcox can answer that one.

Jonathan Wilcox

Yes. Hey, Catherine, and thanks for the comment. So, we’re not saying anything right now about 2019 and how that will impact those offsets. I mean, I think, as we would hope, as patients – now that we’re in network and patients who have United insurance who choose our clinics, we would hope to see an increase with that. But it’s too soon to tell, so for right now, we’re just – we’re not talking about 2019, we’re just giving really the 2018 effect for the agreement.

Catherine Anderson

Okay. And then can you give us an update on your managed care contracting? You had a public statement announcing the United agreement. How does that influence your rate negotiations with other payers at all, or do you foresee that potentially happening?

Joseph Carlucci

Yes Catherine, we do not, and we will continue to apply a rational decision-making as to going in network or not, and we’ll just continue to move ahead as we have in the past.

Catherine Anderson

Okay. And then my last one was, you guys had a solid quarter and reiterated guidance. Is there a level of conservatism in that? And do you feel more comfortable towards the higher-end of the range?

Joseph Carlucci

I’m going to turn that over to our new CFO, Jason, as of October 1. Go ahead, Jason.

Jason Boucher

Hi, Catherine, thanks for the question. Right now, we see no change in our business outlook, and we think keeping the guidance as it is appropriate.

Catherine Anderson

Okay, thank you very much.

Joseph Carlucci

Thanks, Catherine.

Jason Boucher

Thanks, Catherine.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Steve Tanal of Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Stephen Tanal

Good morning, guys. Thanks for the question. I guess, just first, on calcimimetic. I was wondering if you could share sort of the – sort of total incremental reimbursement you collect for calcimimetics on a single treatment on average?

Darren Lehrich

Good morning, Steve. Hey, it’s Darren. I’ll – I guess, I can start with that and Don Jon are also here can chip in. Don, do you want to start?

Don Williamson

Yes. I mean, I think, Steve, let me just walk it over for the quarter. I think, we talked about the $30 per treatment, I’m not sure if that’s really the number you’re looking for, but that’s obviously across all treatments. So, you can kind of figure it out from there. So the $30 and really just the reason for the increases, if that’s what you’re getting at, I’m happy to talk about what that increase is. But I want to make sure I’m answering your question first.

Stephen Tanal

Yes. I’m trying to think about like sort of a single treatment, where you get reimbursed for calcimimetics, what the step-up might be for that drug outside the bundle?

Don Williamson

Yes. So, Steve, I guess the way I would frame that is somewhere between 25% and 30% of dialysis patients receive a calcimimetic, and I think that’s consistent with what our experience has been. We’ve seen it really three drivers to the increase. We did have a full quarter of those patients receiving the drug in the clinic setting as opposed to through their Part D benefit. We’ve seen an increase in Parsabiv. We’ve also seen broader coverage from non-Medicare payers.

Specific to the reimbursement, Medicare does publish their allowed reimbursement. And I think if you look at sort of average dosing, it would be in excess of $100 a treatment for Medicare patient.

Stephen Tanal

Perfect. That’s helpful. And I guess, on the commercial side, would you say that the reimbursement may be tied more closely to AWP or WAC on Parsabiv? We’re just trying to get our heads around how to think about the drug?

Joseph Carlucci

We’re not sure yet, Steve.

Jonathan Wilcox

Yes. And I would just say, just in terms of just commercial pricing for drugs, we really don’t talk about kind of our pricing strategy for drugs on an individualized drug basis. But yes, it’s – for now, we prefer just not to talk about that.

Stephen Tanal

Got it. Understood. And then just I guess, more broadly on the issue, was the 2Q performance of calcimimetics, the reimbursement as well as the margin you referenced, sort of in line with expectations kind of coming into the quarter? And I guess, I’m just trying to understand how you’d frame the – what’s occurred there relative to the guidance you reiterated in the release and what that might imply for the back-half?

Joseph Carlucci

Darren, you want to take that, or Jon, you want to take?

Darren Lehrich

Yes, I’ll take it. So what I would say is kind of what we’ve talked about earlier is we’re still only in the second quarter of this in the dialysis setting. So it was within the range of our expectations is what I would say. And so in terms of the second-half of the year, we’ll see, as I think, we’ve mentioned again, it’s still early. It’s only the second quarter, so we’ll see what happens. But it was within the range of our expectation.

Joseph Carlucci

And Steve, this is Joe. I just want to make sure that everybody understands that the doctors write the prescription. We follow the lead of the doctors, and the doctors do what’s best for their patients. I’ve got Don Williams here and Mike Anger, I don’t know if you want to comment on that.

Don Williamson

Yes. And I think one of the issues with the calcimimetics is that, it’s – we’re just early in the game on the transition over almost to TDAPA. And so of each of our positions make a choice for each patient at the clinical level, and we’re seeing that evolving as the quarter goes on. So I think, over the next couple of quarters, we’ll have a better outlook and insight into that for you.

Joseph Carlucci

Thank you, Don.

Stephen Tanal

All right. Thanks a lot, guys. I appreciate it.

Joseph Carlucci

Thanks. Thank you, Steve.

Jonathan Wilcox

Thanks, Steve.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Ana Gupte of Leerink Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Anagha Gupte

Yes, thanks. Good morning. Yes. if you could just give us a directional sense of the headwinds and tailwinds as you go into 2018, that would be very helpful? I think, we’ve got a lot of good color for 2018 at this point.

Joseph Carlucci

Sure, Ana. Don – Darren can answer that one.

Darren Lehrich

Good morning, Ana. So, I think as we think about next year, obviously, it’s too early to be giving any specific guidance. One thing, I would say is, we are pleased that we’ll have a more normal Medicare rate increase and we’ve had that proposal out now to digest that that’s a positive. Obviously, we expect our treatment growth to continue.

We’ve got a lot of visibility into other pipeline, as Syed talked about, with 26 signed clinics. We’ve been opening between 15 and 20 clinics per year, and we’re not speaking to 2019. But we think that pattern should be consistent over time and over the near to medium-term. And then as we’ve talked about on this call, we’ll have probably a full-year of normal impact from the calcimimetic reimbursement, which just started this year, as well as some additional benefit to Mircera, which is still ramping.

I’d say, the headwinds would be a full-year of the in-network agreement that we’ve talked about, because we only have a partial year of that in the second-half of 2018. Those are the big items that I can think of at this point. And we’ll be happy to update you as we progress further and have a little more visibility into our 2019 outlook.

Anagha Gupte

Great, thanks. So just a couple of follow-ups. So on the non-acquired treatment growth, do you expect any acceleration as we get back to the second-half of this year into next year? There’s a lot of ramp – ramping of the de novos and the like that seems to have slowed down the first-half of the year?

Joseph Carlucci

Yes. What opening the clinics is lumpy. Last year, we opened a bunch of clinics at the end of last year. We see sort of a similar pattern this year. BUT we’ll be between that 6.5% and 7.5% that we’ve guided you on.

To Syed’s point earlier, 26 signed deals is pretty good compared to where we ended the year last year at 25 signed deals. So we’re guiding at 6.5% to 7.5%, and that’s where we’ll end up the year, I think. Jon?

Jonathan Wilcox

Yes. And the other thing I would just add to that is within that range, you can see that first-half of the year, we were slightly lower. So to Joe’s point, we’re going to be within that range for the year implies that the second-half of the year we’ll have a faster growth just primarily to given what Joe just mentioned on the lumpy de novos. We opened six in the first six months, and as Syed mentioned, 15 to 20 for the year. So, that will be the effect of that playing out in the second-half of the year.

Joseph Carlucci

And I would like to just add to that, health certification in the industry, I think, will be a welcome benefit for the future.

Anagha Gupte

Great. Thanks. Another follow-up, if I may. On the payer mix, you’ve talked about the pressure year-over-year, but sequentially you saw stability. What is the dynamic that you’re seeing that would make you comfortable that there wouldn’t be any pressure on a go-forward basis through this year and then getting into 2019?

Joseph Carlucci

Well, the last three quarters have been very stable for us. Jon, do you want to?

Jonathan Wilcox

Yes. I mean, what I would say just on the rate and it’s as true as it was before, is the majority of our commercial treatments are under some form of contractual arrangement, whether it be direct contract, in-network exception or third-party arrangement. So, we have some visibility in terms of where we are in the current year for pricing, as well as into next year based on the discussions with payers.

So I think to answer your question, that’s really just going to depend on, are there continuing discussions with payers between now and this year as well as next year. But we started to be…

Anagha Gupte

[Multiple Speakers] last quarter – yes. sorry.

Jonathan Wilcox

No, that’s okay. I would just say it’s always been a tough environment and we expect it to continue. And I don’t really see that changing, but it’s been a stable environment is what I would say, just on the mix and the rate is we’re in a stable mix and rate environment.

Anagha Gupte

That’s good to know. Thank you. And then finally, would – you have already [indiscernible] the annual run rate in that of – the part of your guidance for United and the contract. But for next year, is there any indication that they might have a preferential volume steerage or whatever now that they’re in network to you? And how much might that be, if at all?

Joseph Carlucci

Just over patients – yes, patients, I’ll turn it over to Darren. Go ahead, Darren.

Darren Lehrich

Thanks, Ana. Yes. So I think, as Jon talked about before about the in-network agreement, what our guidance assumes really is the rate impact of that, not the increase in volume. So that would be an offset as we think about the future. We’re not making any predictions about that. But as patients have greater in-network access to our clinics, we’d expect that they choose our clinics and that to be a potential offset as we look out into next year, but we’re – it’s too early to predict that. We’re just starting the network agreement this quarter in Q3, so we’ll have to see how that plays out, Ana.

Anagha Gupte

Thanks so much. I appreciate the color.

Joseph Carlucci

Sure. Thank you, Ana.

Darren Lehrich

Thank you.

If there are no further questions, I’d like to turn the call back to Joe Carlucci for closing remarks.

Joseph Carlucci

Yes. No, thank you again, everyone. And I also want to thank our entire staff, our physician partners, and wish Jon Wilcox the best in his future endeavors and welcome Jason as our new CFO. So thanks, everybody. Hope you have a good rest of the summer and thanks for your continued support and interest in American Renal. Have a great day.

This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.