Valeura Energy's (PNWRF) CEO Sean Guest on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sean Guest

Thank you, operator. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Valeura Energy’s second quarter results conference call. My name is Sean Guest. I am Valeura’s President and Chief Executive Officer. And joining me on the call today are Steve Bjornson, our CFO; Heather Campbell, our Financial Controller; and Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager.

Before getting started, I’d like to draw your attention to our general disclaimer, which is provided on our corporate website and in our updated corporate presentation, which is also available on the website and it’s available by link for those of you who joined through the webcast. I would also like to point out the advisories regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures used in this discussion. As of this morning, we filed our financial and operating results for Q2 2018 and they’re available on SEDAR and on our website.

To get started today, I will touch on some of the highlights and issues we faced through the quarter and then will hand over to Steve, who will take us through a brief financial review. After Steve, I’ll talk in more detail about our forward program and what you and the market can expect over the coming months. We will then take any questions you might have. I am not going to go through our corporate presentation page by page, but we will refer to a couple of slides as we go through.

So before starting, I would like to point out that in quarter two at our AGM, Statoil, our partner in Turkey, officially changed their name to Equinor and all of our discussion and filings as we make going forward will really reference Equinor. Well I am sure all of you are aware of this. The name is the only thing that is changed. Equinor is not a new or a new partner or a new smaller company. It is still the same major oil and gas company and they remain bound by all of their commercial agreements. If any thing the name change demonstrates that like other measures around the world today, their focus seems to be more towards gas and away from oil.

Okay, so if I look back at quarter two, there are a couple of things that I really want to point out and focus on and we’ll start really with ourselves Valeura. As you know our main strategic focus is on appraising the 10 Tcf of perspective unrisked gas resource attributed to us by D&M in our BCGA that was discovered last year in the Yamalik well. With our partner Equinor, we have finalized their plan for the appraisal of this and it includes long-term testing of the Yamalik well and the drilling of three new deep delineation wells. Our key objectives of this program are to prove that the gas is pervasive across this BCGA in our lands and also to demonstrate that the wells will flow commercially.

Now, while we finalized that plan in Q2, much of the work that we had in Q2 is really focused on the design and procurement for this suite of what are very significant operational activities. And now, we’re going to start now immediately and these operations are going to continue for the next 12 months. While during this quarter, this was a huge amount of internal work for our teams. It’s not exciting work and it is not generally the type of news flow that I think the shareholders and the market would really like to see. But again I emphasis that this work is important, it is behind us and we’re now backing to an operational mode.

The other key thing about Q2 was Turkey. Turkey has been in the news a lot during this past quarter both through the focus of economics and politics. A federal election was called and concluded and we saw the continued devaluation in the Turkish Lira. While many of you will have noted is that the Turkey appears in the news there tends to be a negative sentiment towards our share price. But I want to take a look at some of this news related to Turkey and try and put it into context of where we’re at now.

First of the election. The election concluded peacefully and the incumbent President Erdogan was reelected. The opposition when conceding defeat made the comment we have lost through a democratic process and we will continue to fight and challenge the government through a democratic process. This in our view is very positive to see how this election was concluded.

President Erdogan continues to lead the country as he has for many years. We are working in Turkey under his rule for our whole and completed many deals and many operations that have required government and regulator approval. We have been very pleased with the support we get in country and with how we get approvals from the ministry and the regulators during this period.

The decline of the Turkish lira, our gas prices denominated in country in Turkish lira and many people look at this is saying that we have a very high exposure towards the devaluation in the Turkish lira. I will emphasize that this is not true. The government continues to increase the gas price in Turkey to take into account one the changes in what we see is international or European price of gas and two the devaluation of the Turkish Lira.

We have seen a 43% increase in the price of gas in Turkey to the majority of our customers in 2018. This is as high as 87% increase for the gas going to power generation companies. This is all very good news. And if you look at our reporting, what it means for Valeura is we are seeing stability in our gas price when this is expressed in the either U.S. or Canadian dollars.

Another key point that is news that the government is now making these corrections in a regular quarterly basis and not in an ad hoc fashion let’s say historically done in the past. For the power generation consumers, their pricing is now in U.S. dollars when purchased from BOTAS. So the corrections are immediate and this risk is even further reduced. What we've also seen recently is that government is introducing spot trading for gas and introducing this new gas market within Turkey. All of these changes that we're seeing in the gas marketing are very progressive and very positive for us and really speak to a de-risking of long-term value of our gas assets in Turkey.

A couple of other key points on Turkey I'd just like to note related to infrastructure. TANAP, the major new gas pipeline crossing Turkey from east to west and running just south of our block was commissioned and operational in June. Turk Stream 1, a major gas pipeline across the Black Sea from Russia and landing in the Thrace Basin, where our operations are, is well under construction and progressing on plan and due to be commissioned in 2019. Turk Stream 2, an expansion of that project, the route was approved by Turkey and I hear that they have already started construction on the Russian side.

And the last point is that we saw announcements in Q2 by a Qatari company that is partnered with a Turkish company that are planning to invest approximately US$5 billion into Turkey, almost all of which is for a petrochemical facility in the Thrace Basin where we operate. So when we look back at the news from Turkey, while there has been a period in the past of instability and uncertainty, we see that there is real progress there and the news related to the Turkish gas market is all very positive.

And when I look back to Valeura now is noted our planning, our procurement, our design is done for the operations and we’re now getting into an operational mode, which is going to be a very exciting period as we look at the next 12-months.

So with that introduction, I will hand the call over to Steve now, who will take us through some of the financial review. Steve?

Steve Bjornson

Thanks, Sean. Hi, everyone. A financial and operating results for the second quarter were summarized in a table on Slide 19 of the presentation. The biggest headline from a financial standpoint is that our balance sheet remains in an excellent shape. We have no debt and our working capital position is $60.3 million, which is sufficient for our share of the appraisal program taking us through 2019.

The costs for Yamalik operation and the first appraisal well as what we call Inanli-1 are carried by our partner Equinor. And thereafter, we will pay our working interest share meaning our capital spending really kicks in, in 2019. The wells will cost about US$25 million each on a growth basis. So as Sean mentioned our conventional gas production continues predictably. We produced an average of 736 BOEs a day in the second quarter was generated nearly $3 million in revenue. Sean also mentioned the gas reference prices continue to be revised, which results in relatively stable and strong realized prices. So through all the changes our second quarter realization for natural gas of $7.24 per Mcf. And in the first quarter if you remember we were $7.37 per Mcf and then looking at last year for the full year 2017 we were $6.98 per Mcf.

So not surprisingly the result is that the operating netbacks continue relatively unchanged as well and those are $22.53 per BOE this quarter versus $22.38 a year ago. Obviously, we are affected by the devaluation of the Turkish Lira, which continues to deteriorate, but the moves that we’re seeing by BOTAS help to keep local prices aligned with regional prices and adjust for exchange rates such that our margins remain intact. So Slide 6 of the presentation shows the long-term correlation between Turkey’s prices and the EU gas price. This trend plays into our long range models for how to value the BCGA.

So with that I’ll hand it back to Sean.

Sean Guest

Thanks, Steve. So, financially, we're in good shape for 2018 and 2019. Quarter two is really an important progress to get ready for our major operations and I'd just like to take the rest of the call now to really talk to you about those operations and what you can see. As I noted the key operations are the long-term testing of Yamalik and the drilling of three new delineation wells, so first the Yamalik. We are operating on you Yamalik again. There was a bit of a delay due to the snubbing unit, which took longer than expected to be released from its prior job, but everything has now arrived on site and it is rigged up tested and we expect we’re commencing operations again on drilling today.

What we're going to be doing is reentering the well, drilling through all of the plugs that were placed in the well to isolate the original fracking [indiscernible] eight separate tracks. Once those are all cleaned out and drilled, we’ll then put tubing in the hole, open up the well and flow the – back the frac through it and really go through that cleanup process to get rid of as much frac fluid as possible. Once we have a clean flow of hydrocarbons out of the well, we will then look so there is longing to evaluate where the flow is coming from and look at some more information on the fracs and where they were placed.

With that clean flow, we can also then start to actually produce this well into our gas gathering system. Our ops team have been ahead of the curve on this and they built, tested and commissioned the pipeline already, so that it’s a very quick matter to really connect the well into our system and to be selling that gas. Once it's flowing, we expect it will announce production results based on that initial production probably in a two to three week period and thereafter we're really share additional information of how the well is declining in the longer term flow rates.

A couple of things I really want to point out on the Yamalik program. Again Yamalik was exploration well. When we went into that fracking program at the end of last year, our key objectives were to see if gas would flow naturally post-fracking from several different zones in that well over a 900 meter interval as the well really met those objectives and we were able to get good samples and see the pressure in the flow from that. This was not a development well. The design was not designed to achieve the maximum flow rate. It was really designed to look at the flow from different intervals about information gathering.

We only did eight tracks that were relatively small and did not even access about half of the net pay in the well. So we do know as we go forward that we will be able to improve on the results we get from this well. But what can the market or yourself expect as we look at that initial flow rate is again with the operations we've had here, we've got 2.9 million a day aggregate rate from the well is whether we get back to that remains uncertain and people familiar with unconventional production will understand how important it is, how you bring these wells on post-fracking.

And as we've said with Yamalik, we've fracked it, we've flowed it, we've killed the well and that's generally not the optimal way when looking at these, but I emphasize again that the initial flow rate is not as important as really how this well performs over time. It really is about information gathering that we're going to get and look at – to see that the actual well behaves like a normal unconventional well. And the other benefit we do have is that given our fiscal terms within Turkey, we’re able to tie this intermediately and be selling that gas right away. Okay, so that’s the Yamalik.

Now when I look at the drilling programs, I said the objective of our delineation programs to really prove that that over pressured gas is continuous and pervasive across our lands and we've designed these wells as true appraisal wells, again they're not commercial development wells, it’s about information gathering. So we want to first –we were looked to drilling laterally to prove that the play is extensive across the large area and then to try and look at the fracking and testing program to demonstrate that we can get commercial flow.

And then only one will be the first of those wells, so it’s our first major operation. We selected a location that's about six kilometers to the northeast of the Yamalik on discovery well and it’s based largely on what we could see in the seismic there that we predict this will be an area that’s more naturally fractured in the reservoir. Natural fracturing in these unconventional plays can be very important because it really enhanced as a man made fracturing that you’re doing and can give you a much larger recovery per well when you’re tapped into that natural fracturing network.

So this well is also designed to go to 5,000 meters, which is about 800 meters deeper than Yamalik-1. If you look at Slide 12, shows why that's important. Those that you've been following this story, recall that we had to stop drilling at Yamalik when it’s about 4,200 meters because of the pressures exceeding the – reaching the limits of the rig and we’ve now got everything in place to be able to drill Yamalik on to much deeper and to experience much higher pressures.

Now drilling deeper is important from a resource set point of view. As you can see that the D&M report was only done down to the depth of the current well, which was 4,200 meters. So that by going deeper, we can prove up volumes further in the play. We do expect that if going deeper, reservoir quality will deteriorate but again it's very important to find how deep the play can go and to find that reservoir flow.

When we get into the fracking and testing of that well, we do expect that we’ll be looking at larger fracs and we’re trying to access a much larger portion of the net pay than we did in Yamalik-1. So as of today, the Inanli well site is being constructed and prepared. We signed all of the contracts for major services and equipment that we need and the rig is being mobilized out of the Netherlands. We expected to arrive in country in the late August. We should be getting all the equipment out say in September and plan to spud the well around the end of Q3, so around the end of September.

There will be a very extensive data acquisition program in this well where we’re looking to acquire more than even 300 meters of core. And you’re going to appreciate that that will be quite timely when you're drilling down at 4,000 to 5,000 meters depth to acquire that amount of core. But again as we say this is early delineation phase and it's about information gathering.

We expect the well to take about 80 days of drilling case, so we will be expected to release results from the drilling probably in the second half of Q4. And then with success in the well, we'll move on to fracking and flow tests in Q1. This well will and the testing will be placed for by Equinor under our Banarli farm-in agreement and this will really complete their farm-in obligations with us. So that’s the first well in Inanli-1.

We've also selected the location for the second well which would be called Devepinar-1 and it’s a largest stepout that’s 18 kilometers to the west of Yamalik. And some people point out they say well with that largest stepout how do you correlate between Yamalik-1. But I emphasize again, we have a large number of wells in this basin and generally have a good understanding of the geology. While it's an 18 kilometers stepout from Yamalik, the well is going to be drilled in between two deep wells that already exist, which are higher [indiscernible] and can damage. So it's really only about a 5 to 7 kilometers stepout from those wells.

So just looking at the status of that well, we have all the permits in place from the government for it. So we – our intention is it will be a continuous three well drilling program, where we’ll move right from Inanli to Devepinar-1 and start the drilling there. The location for the third well is not yet finalized, but we have seven different well locations that are already approved by the government, so we have the optionality to move between them depending on what we see in the early well results.

So just in conclusion, this is a really exciting time for Valeura. We’re really on the cusp of starting to get major new information about this play in de-risking and appraisal of it. Our balance sheet is an excellent shape, all contracts are in place and we're now looking at a continuous news flow over the next twelve months.

With that I'd like to thank everyone for calling in this morning and I’ll now turn the call back to the operator, so that we're able to take questions. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Does Valeura makes formal expression of interest in purchasing TransAtlantic?

Sean Guest

No, no we did not. We – obviously, a year ago, we concluded the deal to buy the assets from TransAtlantic. We’re already partnered with them in there, but no we were not involved in that process.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Sean. Thank you for the presentation. Just to be specific the float tests you’re doing is that in two to three weeks, we are going to hear something and that's what your expectation is?

Sean Guest

Yes, thanks, Sean. Yes that is our expectation. The drillers faced while it’s quite complicated given the pressures in the gas, we expect that that will take about a week to really conclude. We would then as you go running the tubing, looking it cleaned up. We do have to do some logging run. So we're kind of – our expectation is once we have seen kind of that mostly cleaned up flow that we will be – we would release some information there and then release further information as we go forward whether it's IP30, IP60 or 90 to really look at how the well is declining over time.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Sean. Do you have an infrastructure in place to sell the gas that’s produced there or just layering?

Sean Guest

No, it’s a good point. It's obviously a very important point for us is that the pipeline has been constructive to the well site and is there. The moment the well is flowing clean and cleaned up, we will tie it in and start to produce into our existing infrastructure that we owned and operate and the gas will be sold to our clients. So those agreements were all in place. There's nothing new that had to be done there. Additionally, we just haven’t seen the higher condensate than we normally see in our productions. We have tanks installed to capture the condensate on site and then we have procedures in place to actually truck that to the local storage facility into refinery.

Unidentified Analyst

Are those going to be split 50:50 between you and your partner or with a new name, which I didn’t quite remember, but – or it – because they pay for it, they get most of the revenue.

Sean Guest

No, going forward it's just the equity, the working interest split in the block, so we will be 50:50 share of the production going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you, Sean.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning and thank you for doing this call. I know it's still early days, but on the Yamalik-1well when it's in production, can you give us sense for the low end and high end potential is? What daily production might be for natural gas? The reason I asked was I'm trying to better understand to what to be that well could be? The cash flow from it could be supporting financial operations to an extent outside of it separate from capital expenditures.

Sean Guest

Yeah, no, it’s a good question. I think one thing we do need to make clear is that it really will not contribute a large number to our cash flow and that is very nice to have and it is supportive. But we would see even going through this campaign given the natural declines on our fields and what we expect from just these delineation wells, it really we're not going to see is a growth in our production. We'd like to be able to maintain the level of that production, but it won't yield a growth and will not yield the potential to really fund itself. We do look and as we've been working on an early development project, where you would go back to a single pad and maybe put somewhere between four to eight wells of it.

In that case those wells will success because therefore they would return an economic return. But right now the well costs are very high given the data acquisition. And as we're not fracking all of the pay and doing smaller frac, that’s not going to generate that large revenue. We will look going forward to try and bring on more of that net pay and use larger fracs, but again we're in the first couple of wells that’s fracking here and there will be a lot of learning that takes place as we go to the next year is how to optimally frac this rock and how to bring it back.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you very much.

Sean Guest

Thanks.

Chris Potter

Hey, Sean, can you talk about any other foreign investment you're seeing in the Thrace Basin and I know you have mentioned the Qatari investment. And then also just in general what the climate for foreign investment in Turkey is at the moment? Thank you.

Sean Guest

Yeah, yeah, Chris. So in the Thrace Basin itself, what we can see and people probably would have been following quite closely what's been going on with TransAtlantic, who based on our results and share price increase and then lot of they – they picked up, a lot of that having a corner of this place up and they started strategic process. We haven't heard where that’s gone. It seems – we’re going to be still, but what we do know is there seems to be a real desire by them to get in there and start drilling on this play as well, so people have been following them. We do see them starting to look for investments to be able to go in and drill the deep well on this place.

Other than that the Thrace Basin itself is quite moderate and you do see companies, Canadian companies like Condor has developed gas last year and now have that on production, but it is quite moderate. We see TPAO, where the state company is picking up more acreage around this land, but we can’t see from their acreage that we believe their focus is still more on the shallow site. So the Thrace Basin wise in investment. Obviously, the main one we're seeing is from that Statoil and – sorry, Equinor and ourselves and the amount of investments that Equinor is willing to put into this which is just looking at the – there’ve been early farm-in we did with them. It looks like they will invest to come into the farm-in approximately US$100 million at that point before we start to look at the forward program.

And then on other investments, a lot of it what we try and do as well is look at mining companies and there are a number of mining companies has operations there. And they continue to invest in Turkey to invest in large projects. So generally, we think there's opportunity there, but we do recognize that with the period we've gone through maybe some companies are kind of watching and standing back to which things progress.

Chris Potter

Thanks, Sean. That's helpful.

Sean Guest

Thanks, Chris.

Stephan Schütz

Hi, Sean, a quick one. On the well program the three rigs plus the four rigs, you said one well is just basically more important for Statoil to feel more comfortable with their plans. They feel it’s more divested, so they really [indiscernible] program that’s really need to focus upon. Thank you.

Sean Guest

Yeah, we think that Inanli will be quite importantly because looking there the flow potential we hope we can get from the natural fracture. And again we're using the seismic method to try and predict so that will be enhanced. We do need to drill the well to really ground through, what is an interpretation from the seismic data. But we think that that will be quite important is to see that flow. And the kind of question we face is that we believe ourselves and I expect that Equinor themselves also believe that the gas is there and that’s the over pressured gas is present everywhere.

So we think that a lot of the focus will move towards the ability to get these well to flow commercially. So in some ways, yes, this Yamalik-1 will be important, but we only have a small amount of the well that's fracked there. I think it will be more important in Inanli. And then how we learn the fracking that further wells as we go into this program. So I do believe a lot of the focus will be on demonstrating commercial flow.

Stephan Schütz

And the rigorous question, for Statoil to be more comfortable at the end of day, it might be big, very big or very, very big, but it might be not just to be big for Statoil to be – to confirm this investment to be interesting. In that well program, is there way which is perhaps not as important to confirm the plan, confirm the interest of Statoil?

Sean Guest

No, I don't believe so. And as we shown we haven’t selected the third well location and obviously we’ll maintain some flexibility on that. So but we are trying to look at strategy there is to whether with that third well, we could return back more towards the Inanli, Yamalik area dependent on results and really try and get things ready for what would be that early production program of going into a pad of drilling a number of more wells. And that's really I would guess what's on their mind is really they see that as the next phase here once we've kind of done this outstep testing looking into play in general. It's about looking at an early production facility to really structured and push more on the commerciality of the project and how would you develop this whole thing in the future.

Stephan Schütz

Thank you.

Sean Guest

Okay, thank you very much for everyone for calling in. And again our contact details as you know are on the website and we're very welcome to take more calls or any questions that could come off online as well.

