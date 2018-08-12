Weekly Charts For Diamonds, Spiders, Nasdaq 100 Shares And Transports Are Positive; The Small-Caps ETF Is Neutral

Last week’s Turkey Turmoil has not yet adversely affected U.S. averages, but if the $247 trillion debt bubble springs a leak, stocks will suffer.

The weekly chart for the small-cap Russell 2000 ETF is no longer positive as its "inflating parabolic bubble" is popping.

The weekly charts for the Diamonds and Transports ETFs remain positive as Diamonds become overbought this week.

The Turkey Turmoil Does Matter

Most on Wall Street say that the U.S. stock market will not be damaged by the plunging Turkey lira, but that's not the real issue. The issue is that Turkey has a debt problem on dollar-denominated debt. A weaker lira makes these debts difficult to pay back.

While Turkey's debt alone is just the tip of the iceberg of the $247 trillion of total global debt, a small leak could easily pop the bubble and become that black swan event that leads to a bear market for stock averages around the globe.

The biggest U.S. banks have tentacles around the world and face financial time bombs. Remember that you cannot have a bull market for stocks with a bear market in the major banks. We learned this in 2007.

Adding to the dilemma is that the Federal Reserve is raising the federal funds rate and unwinding its balance sheet. Corporations and economies around the world still face unknowns relative to the impact on increased tariffs and potential trade Wars.

In the U.S., small-caps ETF should be immune to these issues, but it's the first ETF so show negative divergences on its weekly charts.

Today's Equity ETF Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Diamonds has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $250.71 and is well above its 200-week simple moving average of $199.16, which is also known as the "reversion to the mean". The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 79.84, up from 76.01 on Aug. 3.

My annual and semiannual pivots are $246.52 and $243.29, respectively, with my monthly pivot at $254.32, and my quarterly risky level at $264.99.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $279.14. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is at $227.62. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 87.57, up from 87.29 on Aug. 3, moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

My annual and semiannual pivots are $276.34 and $270.84, respectively, with my monthly pivot at $280.09 and my quarterly risky level at $288.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The Nasdaq 100 QQQ has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $177.13 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $126.78. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 83.41, slipping from 85.47 on Aug. 3, but still above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

My semiannual and annual value levels are $169.40 and $156.14, respectively, with my monthly pivot at $179.97, and my quarterly risky level at $183.98.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

Transports has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $195.41 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $160.79. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 69.96, up from 62.31 on Aug. 3.

My semiannual value level is $181.19 with my monthly pivot at $199.04, and my annual and quarterly risky levels at $204.61 and $215.57, respectively.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The small-caps ETF has a neutral weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $166.06 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $130.76. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 77.04, slipping below the overbought threshold of 80.00. The ETF set its all-time high of $170.20 during the week of June 22 when the stochastic reading was above the "inflating parabolic bubble" threshold of 90.00.

The ETF is above my annual, monthly and semiannual pivots of $165.04, $162.48 and $154.04, respectively, with my quarterly risky level at $177.79.

