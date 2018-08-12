Pure Multi-Family REIT LP's (PMULF) CEO Steve Evans on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (OTCQX:PMULF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Good morning, everyone. I'm Andrew Greig, VP of Investor Relations for Pure Multi-Family REIT LP. And I would like to welcome you all to our discussion of Q2 2018 Financial Result.

We will keep our opening remarks on this call brief, trusting that you've had a chance to review our consolidated financial statements and related MD&A dated August 8, 2018 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. If not, the documents are available on our website at www.puremultifamily.com under the Investor info section or on SEDAR.

With me today on the call are CEO, Steve Evans; CFO, Scott Shillington; and Senior VP, Samantha Adams. Following our formal remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up your question.

I would now like to pass the discussion on to our CEO, Steve Evans.

Steve Evans

Thanks Andrew, and thanks everyone for joining us today. I'm sure many of you on this call today will be wanting to ask questions regarding the strategic review processes that has currently been spearheaded by the special committee of our Board of Directors. What I can say today the special committee was formed to explore all options to maximize unitholder value including the potential sale of the REIT LP.

As previously announced the special committee have entered into confidential agreements with multiple interested parties and the strategic review is still underway. These agreements prevent me or our team from commenting in detail on the status, stage or magnitude of the review. Well providing commentary of any kind of relating to the parties involved in the strategic review process.

Having said all of that, I'm very happy to report another very strong quarter for Pure Multi-Family REIT's operations. We posted excellent same-store numbers once again and I would now like to pass the discussion onto Scott Shillington, our CFO for his comments on our financial performance.

Scott Shillington

Before going through the financial highlights for the quarter. I'd like to note that all amounts state on this call reflect Pure Multi's interest as disclosed within the MD&A. We feel Pure Multi's interest provides the most useful information to the unitholder looking at our financial results. Within the MD&A, we provided a reconciliation that reflects these adjustments.

Looking at our Q2 2018 results versus Q2 2017, same property rental revenue increased by 3.1%, which is driven by an increase in same property average rents of 0.8% and increase in same property physical occupancy of 120 basis points and a decrease in same property concessions at 38.2%. Same property net rental income increased by 12.6%. Adjusted same property net rental income which normalizes the property management fees over the periods and eliminates any income resulting from property tax refunds received increased by 5.7%.

At June 30, 2018, we reported debt to gross book value ratio of 53%, total portfolio leased occupancy of 97.7%, an increase of 270 basis points over the December 31, 2017 and our portfolio weighted average year of constructions was 2007 are just over 10 years of age.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, G&A as a percentage of revenue was 9.3% and for the six months ended it was 7.7%. Included within G&A expenses, our corporate level cost and all property management related expenditures subsequent to the internalization of the property management function which included near the end of the prior year.

During the first quarter, Pure Multi-Family incurred approximately $687,000 of expenditures related to the strategic review process which is currently on going and year-to-date we've incurred approximately $857,000 excluding these costs, result in a G&A as a percent of revenue of 6.8% for the quarter and 6.1% for the year-to-date.

During the quarter, our FFO payout ratio was 115.5% or 8.1 cents per basic unit and year-to-date with 107.3% or 17.5 cents per unit. And our AFFO payout ratio for the quarter was 124% or 7.6 cents per unit and 114.6% or 16.4 cents per unit for the year-to-date. While [indiscernible] by removing the non-incurring cost associated with the strategic review process, the FFO payout ratio was 104.4% or 9 cents per unit for the quarter and 101% or 18.6 cents per unit for the year-to-date and the AFFO payout ratio was 111.2% or 8.4 cents per unit for the quarter and 107.5% or 17.4 cents per unit for the year-to-date.

With the number of our newer property is still going through a stabilization and lease up period, we expect our run rate FFO and AFFO payout ratios to be in the low-to- mid 90% range respectively.

I'll now turn things over to Samantha, who will comment on our operations for the quarter.

Samantha Adams

Thanks Scott. During the quarter we were able to concentrate on operations and we worked diligently to reduce vacancy with the goal of eliminating rental concessions being given to new tenants in locations featuring new supply. This strategy of focusing on improving occupancy across the entire portfolio has provided us with the ability to raise rent as efficiently is impossible.

Our Dallas portfolio is performing well, despite some continuing supply challenges and the same property occupancy improved to 95.6% up to 95% in the comparative period. The increase in occupancy and improving demand supported same property revenue growth for Dallas of 2.6% Q2 over Q2. The NOI for Dallas increased 10% quarter-over-quarter or 3% with normalizing property management fees and property tax refund.

In Houston, our properties continue to demonstrate strength. Physical occupancy in Q2, 2018 was 97.3% versus 94.9% in the comparative period. As a result of our higher occupancy revenues increased 4.7% quarter-over-quarter and experienced NOI growth of 14.2% or 8.2% when normalizing property management fees and property tax refunds. With respect to San Antonio, the same property numbers are continuing to improve. On a same property basis, our cyclical occupancy increased by 2.5% quarter-over-quarter and revenues increased by 3.6% for the quarter. This led to an increase in NOI Q2 over Q2 of 19.5% or 12.3% when normalizing property management fees and property tax refunds.

We continue to experience solid growth at our property in Phoenix, San Brisas with still over 8.5% NOI growth, 3.8% when normalizing property management fees and property tax refunds quarter-over-quarter. The physical occupancy did decrease by 140 basis points this quarter. However same property average rent increased by 3.6% which resulted in same property revenues increasing by 1.2%.

On a portfolio wide basis, we increased our weighted average rental rate to $1,272 per occupied unit or $1.40 per square foot for the second quarter compared to $1,243 average rental rates per occupied or $1.36 per square foot for the same quarter of 2017. As our occupancy in revenues improved, we continue to diligently and monitor and manage our cost structure something our new system have been very good at [indiscernible]. As a result our same property net operating margins have improved by 390 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 57% or 54.1% an increase of 130 basis points when normalizing management fees and property tax refund.

I will now turn things back over to Steve to wrap up.

Steve Evans

Thanks Samantha. I'm very proud of our continued strong results in Q2, 2018. Having completed the internalization of our property management function last year, we further de-levered balance sheet, geographically diversified our portfolio and improved the average age of our portfolio to just over 10 years of age. With property management internalization behind, 2017 we were able to remain focused on operations at our properties and continue to execute our strategic business initiative [indiscernible] very strong operating results.

In our results today, we reported Q2, 2018 same property NOI growth results of an impressive 12.6%. When utilizing the most conservative adjustments to normalized property management and tax refunds we still delivered a very strong same prop, same store NOI growth for Q2 of 5.7%. For perspective, this brings us 14 out of the last 18 quarters where we have exceeded 4% same store NOI growth. I'm not sure if there's any REIT in Canada that can make that claim.

Looking ahead, the US tax reform changes have created fertile ground for positive economic growth in the US and job growth especially in our target markets it continues to be positive. Despite interest rate figures, we believe Multi-Family real estate defensive asset class and we've worked to insulate the REIT from interest rate increases by standing debt maturities over seven, 10, 12 and 15-year terms. We currently have a weighted average term to maturity of approximately 8.4 years and a very low fixed weighted average mortgage interest rate of 3.72%.

Many reports suggest that the demand for apartments will be further sustained by rising mortgage rates which will increase monthly payments on purchase homes and the new US tax reform have reduced several economic incentive that previously benefited homeowners. We believe Pure Multi-Family continues to be an excellent vehicle for investors to obtain exposure to the robust and growing US Multi-Family marketplace.

So on behalf of the management of Pure Multi-Family REIT. I'd like to thank our employees and directors for their hard work and loyalty and of course, we would like to thank our unitholders for their continued support and with that, I'd like to open up the lines for any questions anybody may have.

Fred Blondeau

Two quick questions for you. First year-to-date, you've incurred call it $150,000 [ph] waiting to the strategy equity process. I was wondering if you could give us a bit more color on that and what are your expectations in this regard for the second half of the year?

Scott Shillington

The cost related for the first half of the year was our legal cost, opening [ph] cost and this other that we've incurred related to it. I don't believe we can comment on the remaining part of the year that depends on the timing how long it goes on for, which we can't comment on.

Fred Blondeau

And not on the strategic process itself, but when you think you'll be able to actually comment and give us more details on the process.

Steve Evans

We really can't comment until we can comment.

Fred Blondeau

All right. Thank you.

Dean Wilkinson

I'll say it's not specific to the strategic review process, but as you're going through the process. Have you had to change anything that you would have done, if the process wasn't going? Talking about leasing. I don't think you had any debt maturities. But I know you've got some coming up in 2019, how does it cause you to put any things or in advance CapEx or anything like that or is it just business as usual and if nothing comes out of this, it would be continuation or with everything catch up stuff that we would probably be looking at.

Steve Evans

Right. I think all we can say is, the business is usual with I think it's fair to say we haven't undertaken a ton of new acquisition investigative work until we determine what the outcome is going to be. Other than that, business is usual.

Dean Wilkinson

Business as usual. Are you out looking in the market and sort of still looking at deal but with the caveat that you have this overarching issue?

Steve Evans

Absolutely, we keep totally abreast to the market and all is well to see what's happening in each of the market and of course you stay engaged in that, will just, with the prudent during a process like this type of assets to anything like that, so obviously we're not doing that.

Dean Wilkinson

Fair enough. All right we'll just - we'll continue to wait, is the message.

Steve Evans

Right.

Dean Wilkinson

That's all I've got then, all right well hand it over. Thanks guys.

Yash Sankpal

Your occupancy increased from the last quarter, does it reflect an improving market like - or improving market conditions or is just fewer leasing efforts? Like what do you think reflects that increase?

Samantha Adams

It's a combination of both, but predominantly improving market conditions.

Yash Sankpal

Okay and are you providing or maybe you could provide some color around incentives that you're providing for new leases?

Samantha Adams

Sorry, [indiscernible] incentives I'm sorry. It really depends to every property in sub market is a little bit different and if there's a lot of supply any particular area, you're sort of two to four week, of rental concession that will be typical.

Yash Sankpal

Right, okay. That's all from me. Thank you.

Himanshu Gupta

So on the IFRS portfolio value, is I would say largely unchanged in quarter two from the last quarter or even quarter for number. Just wondering did you do any new appraisal on the portfolio recently? Did you revisit any NOI or cappied [ph] assumptions under portfolio for any specific properties?

Steve Evans

Yes we did five appraisals this quarter throughout the different markets. They've all increased. They're increasing as they were historically as cap rates have now stabilized, but we're getting NOI growth for the properties and that's the main driver now for the increases in the appraisal value.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure and any market specifically you appraised these five properties. I guess is it Dallas any of markets.

Steve Evans

Yes we did three of them in Dallas, one in Phoenix I believe and one in San Antonio this quarter.

Himanshu Gupta

Okay, thank you and maybe just a broader question any color on the cap rate environment. Steve you mentioned about the rising interest rates here and I think.

Steve Evans

Cap rates have been - are fairly stable in all the markets. We're not seeing the compression like we were historically but they're all stable now. There was quite a big spread over the last year between interest rates and the cap rate. So even though interest rates have gone up a little bit, the cap rates have remained stable just because of the spreading.

Himanshu Gupta

Okay, awesome. That's it from my side. I'll turn back.

Michael Smith

I think you ended the quarter June 30 at least occupancy of 97.7% and versus I guess average physical actually 95.5%. I was wondering if you could just talk about what your expectations are for Q3, Q4 in terms of occupancy and rents in the market.

Samantha Adams

Michael, the occupancy through I mean my expectations in fact I don't have a crystal ball, but the occupancy should remain fairly strong Q3. Q3 typically a very strong leasing month. And one of the benefits of having higher occupancy of course is you can start to move rental rates, much more than when you're struggling with lower occupancy. Q4 who knows that, as I've said on previously calls Q4 for example is a bit of example and San Antonio, which we're trying to get ahead of now, but that the economy down there in our markets anyway continue to strengthen and we're starting to see new supply trial off a little bit in some of the [indiscernible] markets where we've had new supplies as an issue. So my expectation would be consistent. The occupancy should remain fairly consistent across throughout the year and hopefully rental rates will follow.

Michael Smith

Okay and just to expand on that, could you give us some supply, demand characteristics of your major markets like just give us some more color on what you're seeing and what you're expecting for this year and next year based on what you know is under construction?

Samantha Adams

I mean I think it's fair to say we've got a balanced supply and demand in - so our Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio, some of the sub markets may tip one way or the other it's a big of a challenge talking about markets from a general basis because some of the sub markets are quite different. The sub markets in Dallas continue to deal with some new supply coming on, especially in the Richardson, Plain [ph] Frisco Corridor which is where the bulk of new supply seems to be focused. But the reports that we're reading certainly indicate that we're going to see levels drop off in 2019. So whether that remains true time will tell. But we're certainly starting to see strong occupancy number which is a sign of supply being used up.

Michael Smith

Okay and Steve. I mean you gave that stat about your same property NOI. I think it was 14 over the last 18 quarters, quarters north of 4% and this quarter was on a normalized basis, 5.7% and for the first six months of the year it was I guess 5.2%. Q4 was it was I think just north of 7%. Are you let's say for the next few quarters and then a supply kind of starts to get absorbed into 2019 like what are you thinking in terms of same property NOI. I know you can you have a specifics but just ballpark ranges and from what you could see today?

Steve Evans

I think if we can stay in the growth north of 4% on a consistent basis, quarter-over-quarter. We'll I think everybody should be happy, we'll be happy with that. Obviously we tried to get the maximum but I'm not sure how many REIT's doing that range are able to make that kind of statement. So that's what we anticipate, we don't see it trailing off dramatically. I think it's going to be consistent rent growth with all the job growth that's going on and population versus continue to go on down there.

Michael Smith

Okay, thank you. That's it from me.

Brad Sturges

Just to go back on the rental concession a bit, how does a rental concessions compared today versus maybe where you were few quarters ago? And do you think it's going given where you [indiscernible] deals are, is there further improved reductions on the concessions now or well that stabilize for now given you're still doing with some new supply in some markets or soft [ph] markets.

Samantha Adams

Yes I think the term in terms of what it was two to four weeks. I think some of the properties last year may have gone [indiscernible] six weeks in terms of rental concession. What we're seeing is, the frequently is having to offer rental concessions is declining rapidly, which is great for us. I think we're going to continuing decline, whether it will be as faster decline as we've seen in the last sort of six months. I don't know because we're now, we're in more sort of stable levels, but [indiscernible] Q3 does ultimately for concession. The trend is still coming down. I'm just not sure it's going to be at the same rate that we've seen in Q1 and Q2.

Brad Sturges

All right, okay so the pace is going moderate a bit given.

Samantha Adams

Correct. Yes.

Brad Sturges

Okay, perfect. Great. Thank you.

Samantha Adams

I mean my dream, my ultimate goal is to have no rental concessions, but I'm not sure that's realistic.

Brad Sturges

Right, right. Great thank you.

Steve Evans

Thank you operator. On behalf of Samantha, Scott, Andrew and the entire Pure Multi management team. We'd like to thank you all for spending time us today. If you have any questions prior to our next call. Don't hesitate to give us a ring, we are happy to chat on operations, not on strategic review. Thank you.