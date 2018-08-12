LendingClub: Perplexing Value

By all measures, LendingClub (LC) reported an impressive quarter. The stock again tanked as the market got lost in one-time expenses and charges in a similar manner to my previous research from a couple of months ago. The online lending platform remains one of the best values in the market after this dip back below $4.

Market Doesn't Know What It Wants

In past quarters, the market didn't like that LendingClub wasn't generating loan origination growth. Most of the reasons were due to prudent risk management as the company had the applications to boost originations. Even in Q2, the fintech boosted loan originations by 31% over last year to $2.8 billion though the actual applications surged 50% over last year levels. The company was still constraining growth by restricting loan approvals.

A big part of the origination boost went to LendingClub's inventory for future structured transactions. After several recent successful deals, the market shouldn't find any concerns in this number rising from $214 million in Q1 to $506 million in the last quarter.

LendingClub ended the quarter with a cash balance of $584 million that includes $92 million held for regulatory risk requirements. Either way, the company isn't stepping into a risky financial position by taking on these loans for a short period. Their net cash and loan position less the $249 million in debt financing still amounts to a cash and investment position of roughly $850 million.

So without any meaningful risks here, the market should be celebrating the record revenues of $177.0 million and the EPS beat. Not to mention, the EBITDA margin surged to 14.5%, up from only 10.1% in the prior quarter.

Another big benefit of the resurgence in loan originations is that the servicing portfolio got a big boost. The outstanding loan balance grew to a record $12.6 billion. This 13% increase from last Q2 levels provides a revenue boost over the next year as LendingClub collects fees for servicing the loans on higher balances compared to last year levels.

Perplexing Value

One of my favorite charts to highlight a market disconnect with the valuation of a stock is to look at trailing revenues versus the stock price. Despite LendingClub surviving the corporate scandal in 2016 and returning to revenue growth last year, the stock is back at the lows. The revenue impact from the scandal is only blip on the five-year picture now.

The original stock dip after the IPO in 2015 was logical because the valuation was rather expensive. Now though, the fintech is valued at the opposite spectrum suggesting the company doesn't have a future despite the recent trend of 20% growth for over a year now.

Once one balances the $700 million revenue runrate with the $850 million in cash and net loan balances, the market cap of $1.56 billion is highly misplaced. The fintech is now running at a $100 million EBITDA rate with an EV of only $800 million while growing at over 20%. Very few larger disconnects exist in the market.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market typically doesn't overlook record numbers and a cheap valuation forever. Some of the short-term charges and impairments reported in the quarter are causing the market to lose focus on the growth in the core business.

