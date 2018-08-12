Electrameccanica: Buy The EV IPO And Potential Tesla Challenger

While Tesla (TSLA) has dominated the headlines this week as CEO Elon Musk looks to potentially take the company private, another electric vehicle name is in the news for going public. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is now trading on the NASDAQ. The EV startup is known for its single person SOLO vehicle, seen below, but plans to launch a two seater roadster next year (the "Tofino"). This small name might just be the next major hit in the EV space.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. As of July 20th, the company had 50 full- time employees and 7 part-timers. Because the company is in its early stages, it has contracted with Zongshen Industrial Group Co. Ltd. (“Zongshen”), an affiliate of Zongshen Power Machinery Co., Ltd. to produce the Solo. Here are the key details of the recent offering:

On August 8, 2018, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a British Columbia corporation (the “Company”), entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) with The Benchmark Company, LLC, as representative of the several underwriters listed therein (the “Underwriters”), with respect to the issuance and sale in an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by the Company of an aggregate of 2,353,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, with no par value (the “Common Shares”) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,706,000 Common Shares (the “Warrants”), at a combined public offering price of $4.25 per unit. Each unit comprised of one Common Share and two Warrants. Each Warrant is exercisable for five years from the date of issuance and has an exercise price equal to $4.25. The Common Shares and the Warrants have been approved to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols SOLO and SOLOW, respectively, and began trading on August 9, 2018. Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Company granted the Underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 352,950 Common Shares and/or Warrants to purchase up to an additional 705,900 Common Shares, representing 15% of the Common Shares sold in the Offering and 15% of the Warrants sold in the Offering. The Benchmark Company, LLC, and ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering and Cuttone & Co., LLC is acting as co-manager for the Offering.

So far, the company has built 30 SOLOs at its Vancouver facility, but commercial production with Zongshen is slated to start during this quarter. Once production starts, the plan is for 5,000 units in the first twelve months, 20,000 units in the next twelve months, and 50,000 units in the following twelve months. The company has provided the following chart to show the SOLO against others in the space:

As of the filing linked below, the company had deposits for 755 SOLO vehicles, along with 120 deposits for the Tofino roadster. The company also has non-binding letters of interest for almost 62,000 corporate orders. The Tofino is what really has my attention, as it is a two-seater with an expected price range of 50,000 to 60,000 Canadian dollars ($38,750 USD starting) with range of 250 miles. It is slated to go into production late next year.

Like Tesla, the company is taking $1,000 deposits for the SOLO and Tofino. Obviously, it is raising some money in the IPO, and their were a little more than 25.26 million shares outstanding before the offering. You can see some selected financial date below, but remember that revenues are likely to be minimal until customer deliveries start likely in Q4 2018, and the end of Q1 2018 data doesn't include proceeds received from the IPO.

At this point, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is obviously a risky play. We're talking about a startup that has a market cap of less than $100 million, and it really hasn't generated meaningful revenues yet. The company will likely need to raise more capital in the future, and there will be a significant amount of dilution from items like stock based compensation moving forward. However, what you are betting on is that the company can crack into the EV space over the next couple of years, and that it grows into a significant valuation. Remember, Tesla is currently valued at more than $60 billion, so even if Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. gets to a a couple of billion in market cap it could be huge gains from here.

(Author's note: All images and financial data taken from company's Form F-1 statement, which can be viewed here)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.