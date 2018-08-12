Hummingbird Resources Delivers Again But Market Is Unimpressed

Introduction

Last time I wrote about Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF) was on May 10 and since then the shares of the company have lost almost 19% of their price on the London Stock Exchange. Sure, the price of gold is down more than $100 per ounce since then but the selloff seems unjustified considering the amount of free cash flow that the company is generating and the excellent production results for the second quarter of 2018. Let’s review the latest developments.

Q2 Production Figures

On 19 July, Hummingbird released its production figures for the second quarter of 2018 and the results were very close to the full year guidance:

Source: Hummingbird corporate presentation

In its latest presentation, the company confirmed that its production guidance for 2018 is still 105,000-115,000 ounces of gold. There was already information available that Hummingbird has poured 10,423 ounces of gold in April 2018, which means that 22,678 ounces were poured in May and June, an average of 11,339 ounces in these two months. With six months remaining in 2018, the miner has to pour an average of just 8,852 ounces per month to meet the lower end of the guidance and 10,520 ounces to go over the guidance.

Also, during the second quarter of the year the gold recoveries from the carbon-in-leach circuit at the Yanfolila gold project continued to surpass the design figure of 93%.

As I mentioned in my previous article, Hummingbird has an incentive plan for certain employees and directors, which is linked with reaching 100,000 ounces of gold poured between April and December 2018 and getting all-in sustaining costs below $750 per ounce. This means that the third and fourth quarters of the year need to be slightly better on these two metrics to meet the targets and I expect Hummingbird to push the Yanfolila mill hard over the next months to achieve this.

Balance sheet strength

The company is scheduled to release its interim financial results at the end of September but the production update revealed that it closed June with $46.2 million in cash and net debt of $15.6 million. This compares to $28 million in the bank and a $60 million debt facility at the end of March, or a net debt of around $32 million. It’s a remarkable reduction of net debt by some $16.4 million in just three months.

Considering that due to the timing of shipments Hummingbird sold 5,625 ounces more that it produced and that the average gold sale price achieved was $1,307 per ounce, we can assume that the net debt would have been reduced by roughly $9 million if output matched sales. Also, the company made a $1.5 million investment in Bunker Hill Mining Corp (OTC:BHLL), which holds the Bunker Hill zinc-lead-silver mine in the Coeur d’Alene Mountains in northern Idaho. Exploration at Yanfolila was supposed to start in May but drilling was announced in July, so let’s assume that free cash flow generated by Hummingbird for the second quarter of 2018 was around $10.5 million, or $3.5 million per month. However, keep in mind that these are of course very rough and basic assumptions and it’s usual for free cash flow to vary wildly month-on-month due to a number of reasons.

Hummingbird’s latest corporate presentation still shows that the company expects to generate around $70 million of free cash flow during its first full year of production, or average of $5.82 million per month.

Exploration

On 2 July, the company announced that it has started its exploration drill campaign in Mali. It’s a small delay as the campaign was initially scheduled to start in May. The exploration program aims to add some 400,000 ounces to reserves with a budget of USD 8.7mn, or just USD 22 per ounce:

Source: Hummingbird Resources

This program could add over three years to the mine life and significantly improve Yanfolila's net asset value which stands at $216 million at an 8% discount rate at a price of gold of $1,250 per ounce.

Dugbe

In June the Liberian Senate ratified the Mineral Development Agreement for Hummingbird’s 4.2Moz Dugbe project in the country. However, in July president Weah vetoed the bill due to technicalities and insufficient social responsibility of the company to affected communities. For example, the document bears 2017 instead of 2018 and there are several missing date which the office of the president is not authorized to correct. Commenting on the Community Development Fund by Hummingbird from year one to eleven of the operational period, Weah said that:

These periodic payments are commendable, but are not appreciable in amounts for such an undertaking of this nature, the amounts should be substantial to ensure that communities are impacted as a support to the government’s pro-poor policy.

Also in July, research company Align research said in a note that ongoing negotiations with well-financed joint-venture partners could fund the development through to production at Dugbe.

Additionally, Hummingbird has begun posting tweets with pictures of the Dugbe camp with #dugbecamp so it appears work at the project is progressing.

Reasons for share price decline

Besides the decline in the price of gold and the setback with the Dugbe MDA, there was a 10% drop in a single day for the share price of Hummingbird at the end of May as there was an accident at the company’s operations at the Komana West deposit. Mali’s Malian National Guard killed at least three people and injured many other.

However, this appears to be an isolated incident and tensions have eased since May 29 but nevertheless the damage to the share price was done.

I think that there are two additional reasons that contributed to the share price decline after the Komana West incident.

First, several large retail investors have voiced on the message boards at ADVFN their dissatisfaction with Hummingbird’s investment in Bunker Hill Mining. The main reasons cited were that the company was moving into away from gold and Bunker Hill required around $100 million to restart its mine. Hummingbird said that it financed the cash-strapped company in order to keep the lights on while it conducts its due diligence on the Bunker Hill project. And indeed, the investment is structured as a convertible loan at an attractive 10% interest rate which gives Hummingbird good flexibility and the chance to walk away if the results of the due diligence are not satisfactory. However, on August 9 Bunker Hill Mining said that the amount of the investment will be increased to $2 million.

The terms are pretty much the same but there is one very interesting change which could fuel speculation that Hummingbird is considering acquiring of merging with the company:

(NYSE:D) a provision requiring the Company to pay cash to Hummingbird in lieu of the issuance of a number of common shares exerciseable under the loan and warrant agreements where such issuance will result in it holding more than 9.999% of the Company's issued common shares, will no longer apply in instances where Hummingbird acquires any interest in common shares in the Company pursuant to (i) accepting a general take-over offer for the entire issued share capital of the Company; (ii) accepting a tender offer or partial offer where the offeror may come to hold 30% or more of the Company’s outstanding shares (iii) accepting a general offer for the share capital of the Company pursuant to a scheme of arrangement, a plan of arrangement or any merger or amalgamation; (iv) executing an irrevocable commitment, deed or undertaking to accept an offer referred to in (i) to (iii) above; (v) pursuant to an issuer bid by the Company;

Second, the shares of Hummingbird are not very liquid. The volume of the OTC market is rarely over 10,000 shares and on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (the primary listing) the average volume for the past 20 sessions is just 955,457 shares as of time of writing or just over $340,000 at the current share price. This means that moves in the share price are likely to be very sharp in both directions as there is very little liquidity.

Conclusion

Hummingbird Resources has been successfully delivering on the several ambitious goals it set for 2018 and gold production and costs are close to meeting annual targets. However, this has not been reflected in the share price due to the drop in the price of gold, the security incident at Komana West, the setback with the MDA at Dugbe and concerns about shifting to zinc and lead. As the company’s shares are not very liquid, declines are usually sharp which I think provides an excellent buying opportunity.

Hummingbird Resources is currently valued at just over $120 million on the AIM market which seems too little for a company which expects to generate $70 million of free cash flow during its first full year of production. As possible catalysts for the company I see a joint venture for the development of Dugbe and the release of the interim financials in September.

I think that Hummingbird should also consider a listing on the NYSE or TSX to improve the liquidity of its shares and attract more attention from both institutional and retails investors.

