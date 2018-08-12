Tesla 2025 Bonds: One Year In

It was one year ago where I actually gave Tesla (TSLA) credit for something, this being the company getting a very good deal on a major bond issuance. Many thought Tesla should have been paying more, but there was enough demand to bring the coupon down to 5.30%. A year later, investors that bought into the deal have not done so well.

(Source: Finra Tesla 2025 bonds page, seen here)

As the chart above shows, this bond actually got off to a good start in the market. There were a number of days where it traded above par, with three closes above the $100.70 level. For a couple of months, trading between $98 and $100 seemed reasonable given the Model 3 ramp was supposed to be starting and Tesla's results would soon be improving.

However, once it became clear that there would be delays, the bonds started trending down and fell into the mid $80s at their low. One year in, they closed Friday at $90.50, meaning a 9.5% loss to par in their first year. Interestingly enough, Tesla shares closed Friday at $355.49, a whopping 9 cent gain over the close of August 10th, 2017. While that's better than the bonds did, it significantly trails the 26% gain in the NASDAQ index over that time.

So why are the bonds doing so poorly? Well, continued delays in the Model 3 have pushed back Tesla's plans to get to GAAP profitability as well as free cash flow. Even though management has cut back significantly on its capital expenditures, the balance sheet has weakened a bit. The two charts below show net debt at an all-time high and working capital at a new low. That has resulted in surging interest expenses that are adding to Tesla's losses.

(Source: Tesla quarterly/annual SEC filings, seen here)

With the fall in these bonds, they are yielding more than 7% currently, which is a significant premium to the 2.82% current yield of the 7-year US Treasury bond. That tells you the amount of risk involved in holding these securities, and the yield could go further higher if Tesla's credit rating is downgraded again, which isn't out of the realm of possibilities.

The next major move for these bonds could come as early as next week, if we get a resolution on the go-private scenario that Elon Musk has tweeted about. We are still waiting to hear details on how that size deal could be funded, as many remain skeptical that there was actually a plan in place to begin with. That has resulted in two lawsuits being filed late on Friday (here and here) for securities violations, since Tesla shares surged Tuesday then fell back down as the chart below shows. With a nearly 1% decline in Friday's after-hours trading, Tesla shares were roughly $35 off their high from earlier in the week.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

If we get any news from the SEC regarding Tesla in the near term or the board is forced to make a move like firing Elon Musk, I could see these bonds (as well as Tesla shares) taking a hit. There is upside if a funding plan was actually in place, but if Elon Musk's tweets turn out to be fraudulent, then I don't see how investors do well moving forward. Likewise, more declines are in order if Tesla cannot reach its goals for the second half of the year thanks to soft Model S/X demand or more issues with the Model 3. While Tesla's 2025 bonds have lost 9.5% of their value in the first year of trading, things could get a lot worse if this week's events play out to a doomsday scenario.

