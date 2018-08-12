Is The Reality Really That Bad For American Retirees?

Either way, the article once again points to the benefits of having a simple plan so that retires can face the challenges of the day and tomorrow.

Are things really that 'bad' or are the stats being used in a sensational manner?

The reality is that many North Americans either get blindsided by unforeseen events, or they simply do not plan.

With a modicum of financial planning, most North Americans should be able to retire 'rich'.

I recently penned, Yes, Most Of Us Should Retire Rich. The response from Seeking Alpha readers was wonderful, as usual. As I often write, the comments section is usually more insightful than the article, and that should be of no surprise as readers are often opening the door to their life stories and personal experiences - from the failures to the wonderful successes.

The above article suggests that with a simple plan, most Americans should be able to retire with considerable assets. It starts with knowing your spending patterns, looking at your spending patterns, finding some monies to invest on a regular schedule and seeking growth for those investment dollars. It certainly also includes reducing debt, holding the appropriate insurance(s) and the other basics of financial planning. A life financial plan is built with the goal of increasing the personal or family net worth. It's that net worth that can give you options or provide that security to help you navigate any troubled waters.

In the US, that net worth is certainly concentrated with the wealthy and uber wealthy. This according to the BuyandHold2013 who was kind enough to stop by to post a comment.

The average household net worth of Americans aged 60 to 64 is $1,180,377. The median household net worth of Americans aged 60 to 64 is $224,775. The fact that the average household net worth is so much higher than the median household net worth (slightly more than 5 times higher) tells me that the households of rich Americans aged 60 to 64 have a big impact on the difference between average and median household net worth. A lot of money is concentrated in the upper 1% who have a net worth of at least 10 million and the upper 10% of the upper 1% who have a net worth of at least 100 million.

And then mfposa chimed in with some more detail on the breakdown, though keep in mind that the age bracket does change.

Here is how much net worth you would have to have to rank at certain percentiles for ages 55 to 65 PERCENTILE NET WORTH (IN DOLLARS) 90% $2,140,000.00 80% $913,800.00 70% $487,210.00 60% $308,700.00 50% $188,260.00 40% $116,680.00 30% $54,300.00 20% $15,200.00 10% $1,520.00

We can certainly observe the obvious that the net worth is concentrated in the top 30%, and that the bottom 30 has virtually no meaningful net worth to speak of. Without considerable savings and net worth, those lower percentiles are not prepared for life's emergencies, and when those life emergencies hit, those without assets have to take the most drastic measure - bankruptcy.

In a NY Times article linked to in my retire rich article, the author pointed to a research paper that suggested that bankruptcy has been increasing at a torrid pace for American retirees. Those financial emergencies can be healthcare related, or even the student loans that parents had co-signed for their children. Of course, fiscal emergencies can come in all shapes and sizes. Also, the simple grind of increased expenses and stagnant retiree income can eventually paint a retiree into that corner with no way out, other than bankruptcy. From the study, 3 in 5 reported unmanageable healthcare expenses as a reason for declaring bankruptcy, while 2/3 also reported a drop in income as a contributing factor.

From the NY Times article …

The data gathered by the researchers is stark. From February 2013 to November 2016, there were 3.6 bankruptcy filers per 1,000 people 65 to 74; in 1991, there were 1.2.

I am certainly not a mathematician or statistician, but that seems statistically significant. And in the end, we should recognized that these 'stats' are real people, real Americans who have had to take the most desperate measure.

That article suggested that…

Not only are more older people seeking relief through bankruptcy, but they also represent a widening slice of all filers: 12.2 percent of filers are now 65 or older, up from 2.1 percent in 1991. The jump is so pronounced, the study says, that the aging of the baby boom generation cannot explain it.

The bankruptcy project is a long-running effort now led by Professor Thorne; Professor Lawless; Pamela Foohey, a law professor at Indiana University; and Katherine Porter, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine.

And the above stats can be seen as that canary in the coal mine. If that many retirees are being forced into bankruptcy, many more are on the edge and facing serious financial pressures. Bankruptcy is the final straw. Today as I write this, many are battling to fend off that final decision, many more are simply in a financial situation where the numbers don't add up.

Here are some other more than interesting or 'disturbing' observations from the ongoing project that studies retirees and bankruptcy in America.

The median household led by someone 65 or older had liquid savings of $60,600 in 2016, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, whereas the bottom 25 percent of households had saved at most $3,260. By 2013, the average Medicare beneficiary’s out-of-pocket spending on health care consumed 41 percent of the average Social Security check. For about one in three older people who receive Social Security benefits, their monthly check accounts for 90 percent of their income, according to the Social Security Administration.

We can see that the poorest of the poor is a very large group. The bottom 30-40% of seniors have little additional assets beyond their social security. Out of pocket healthcare costs are eating up a significant portion of their meagre 'disposable' income. We might even conclude that the bottom 50% of American retirees are not in 'good shape'.

So what can be done to help these retirees? Is it too late? Certainly there is a heated debate among politicians and American voters on the attempt to 'fix' the American healthcare system. This article is likely to stoke some debate on that important subject in the comments section. There's also the issue of runaway education costs and student loans. Fire away in the comments section.

But perhaps in reality, there's not much we can do for retirees in their current predicament. And that certainly does not mean that we should give up on trying to improve the situation for retirees in the US and north of the border in Canada. The deficiencies in the system are obvious, the fixes may be more than a challenge.

But looking forward and on the bright side, some of the comments from my retire rich article were very inspiring. Many readers reported how they had executed a simple financial plan and now in retirement they were 'sitting pretty'. Some of the frugality or common sense budgeting had set them up for a comfortable retirement. From my time on Seeking Alpha and conversing with many retirees and near retirees, I know that many of them had modest or average incomes, but they had well above average financial plans.

And even more satisfying to observe - when the Seeking Alpha community and authors can plant the seeds of financial planning and future financial independence in the younger readers. This comment brought a smile to my face.

Thanks for this article. I'm 25 and only starting my equity investments. Financial stability and financial discipline matter more than anything else over 30-40 years.

It might simply take a modicum of fiscal discipline and a simple and consistent investment plan. A staple of financial planning would suggest we save and invest at least 10% of our income and then we invest for growth. That might consist of US stocks (IVV), an international component (EFA) (EWC) and some bonds to manage the risks if need be (AGG) (TLT). Certainly there are many ways to build a sensible portfolio built for growth. For my Canadian readers, I offer these ETF model portfolio suggestions.

From there we 'set it and forget it'. Another phrase that I like is 'wind it up and let it go'. Invest on a regular schedule. Certainly invest more when and if you can. You might also invest in some tax advice or a meeting with a pay for service certified financial planner.

Hopefully with a simple plan, and in the future, more of us will 'Retire Rich'.

