Why I'm Downgrading Vereit To A Hold

While the current dividend yield is not unattractive, given the lack of growth, the near to medium term returns are not attractive enough to make VER a buy.

Vereit (VER) continues to make solid progress on its initiatives, and even reported encouraging advances on its litigation settlements in Q2. However, after the recent ~10% run-up in shares, the current dividend yield is just not attractive enough to buy without near to medium term dividend growth prospects. As a result, I have downgraded the shares from a buy to a hold.

Safety

VER's portfolio and liquidity continued to improve in Q2. Occupancy stood strong at 98.8% with 74% of properties unencumbered, a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.1 years, and same-store rent growth of 0.5%. While the rent growth is not impressive, especially considering that it trailed inflation considerably during the quarter, it does show that management is not having to cut rents to keep properties occupied. Ultimately, the high occupancy rate and the positive rent growth indicate that there remains solid demand for VER's properties.

Another two positive notes for the portfolio are that VER continues to make good progress at improving portfolio diversification by selling off Red Lobster and retail pharmacy properties. While their exposure to Red Lobster remains slightly outsized, they have already sold $58 million worth of properties year-to-date, and expect to sell an additional $42 million - $92 million by year end, bringing them into a healthy 5% total exposure range. Furthermore, with the entry of Amazon (AMZN) into the retail pharmacy business, management doubled down on the safety and diversification of their property exposure to this business. First of all, they have focused on partnering with the top two players in the industry CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA), each holding average lease terms of 13.5 years and 11.3 years respectively. Furthermore, over the past three years management has sold over half a billion dollars worth of CVS and Walgreens properties, further de-risking the portfolio by reducing their exposure. Meanwhile, the market's cap rate for those properties has stayed pretty consistent as well, only increasing from 6.1% to 6.2% over those three years, thereby indicating steady demand for pharmacy properties and perhaps an overblown immediate concern about Amazon's entry into the business.

VER improved its balance sheet liquidity during Q2 by increasing its unsecured credit facility by $600 million (to $2.9 billion), on which it only has a balance of $195 million. Furthermore, secured debt was paid down by an additional $45.9 million during the quarter and $597.5 million of 2018 convertible notes after the quarter ended. Debt metrics also remained steady, though net debt to normalized EBITDA increased 0.1x sequentially to 5.8x and leverage increased 10 basis points sequentially as well to 39.1%. The main item for concern is that the weighted average debt term is only 4 years. However, given their well-laddered maturity scheduled and enhanced balance sheet liquidity, this shouldn't be too big of an issue.

Additionally, progress is being made on the litigation settlements. The biggest individual counter party (Vanguard), recently agreed to a settlement of $90 million which set the projected total settlement amount at just under $700 million. While this is certainly significant, the recent credit facility expansion should help cover nearly this entire amount. Meanwhile, VER's dividend cash flow cushion and existing liquidity should more than provide for ongoing acquisition and CapEx requirements. Another good sign is that the SEC will not be pressing charges against the company, further de-risking the situation.

Growth

While VER's safety improved during the quarter, AFFO/share remained flat year-over-year. VER also was a net seller during the quarter, which, while improving the portfolio quality and diversification and balance sheet liquidity, does not imply strong growth is forthcoming, especially when combined with the weak rent growth. Furthermore, property sales were executed at a higher cap rate than acquisitions by 20 basis points.

The positives were that the properties sold did bring in a net gain of $6 million (equating to double digit returns on investment) and the company put some of the excess funds from dispositions into value creating share repurchases (an average purchase price of $6.95 per share). Not only were these buybacks executed at values considerably lower than today's, but the dividend yield (not to mention the FFO yield) of these shares was ~60 basis points higher than the cap rate on properties sold during the quarter. Furthermore, since the end of the quarter VER has more than offset the net sale of properties in Q2 with acquisitions, with a favorable cap rate trade-off of 30 basis points as well.

While management aims to continue being a net acquirer of properties and common shares moving forward, the volumes are too small to move the growth needle significantly over the near term, especially with the ongoing uncertainty of the litigation settlements hanging over the firm. As a result, investors should not expect any dividend growth for the foreseeable future and will need to be content with the current dividend yield to provide returns.

Valuation

As management pointed out at the end of their Q2 earnings call:

our share price multiples are still influenced by our last legacy issue litigation.

This is truly the big overhang on shares because it is forcing management to keep liquidity high by tapering their growth investments and any consideration of dividend growth. However, the company's portfolio transformation has also weighed on short term growth. With the Red Lobster dispositions projected to be pretty much completed by the end of the year, the pharmacy exposure concerns overblown, and litigation concerns (hopefully) six months to a year away from final resolution, VER hopefully is nearing the point of reigniting its growth story. In the meantime, however, conservative investors should not expect any more returns than the current dividend. While the current yield of 7.25% isn't bad, it isn't even up to the lower end of long-term market return averages. When the yield was at 8%, I was a buyer as it was a very conservative way to achieve an average long term return, with a speculative upside component.

Investor Takeaway

I am downgrading VER to a hold because the recent rebound in share prices makes the short term returns relatively unappetizing. However, the medium to long-term return potential remains fairly attractive, making it worth holding on to in a portfolio. As a result, VER is a hold, with buys when the yield approaches 8% or greater.

