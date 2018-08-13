Southern Company: Vogtle Pain But Dividend Gain

I will also show how much more or less in dividends investors can earn when buying the stock post the ex-dividend date. An interactive dashboard allows readers to fully interact with the data.

Is it best to forfeit the next dividend payment and benefit from a lower stock price in the beginning, or should you grab that next dividend payment?

Analyzing historic performance for one of America's top utility companies, the Southern Company, I'll compare total returns around the previous 42 individual ex-dividend dates across three strategies.

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. The question is how?

Southern Company is a decent dividend stock but subject to high degree of uncertainty related to the company's troubled mega projects, most notably cost overruns with its Vogtle project.

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly.

Timing the market is difficult. Timing to maximize income from dividends, however, is much simpler. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, whereas foregoing the next ex-dividend date should in theory give you a better entry price point as the stock is expected to trade with a discount on the ex-dividend date.

Over the next fortnight, precisely on August 17, the Southern Company (SO), one of America's largest energy operators, goes ex-dividend, and following better-than-expected Q2 2018 earnings offset by major cost overruns with its Vogtle project, investors could lock in an even higher yield than the current 5.2% it is trading on.

Source: Southern Company Investor Relations

Headquartered in Atlanta, the company primarily sells electricity and is structured into four segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Company Gas, Southern Power, and All Other. It sports a market cap of $47.5B.

The overall investment case for the Southern Company currently yielding 5.2%

The company's recent Q2 2018 earnings were mixed. The good news about easily beating expectations on both lines almost immediately gave way to the negative news that cost to construct the troubled Vogtle nuclear power plant jumped by $1.1B. In order not to further stress its balance sheet, the majority of this will be paid by raising additional equity worth $800M.

SO Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

This is actually a very common way for this utility to finance such costs. Since 2009 it issued more than $200M in equity each time diluting existing shareholders, although the projected equity increase now is much larger in magnitude. While other companies have embarked on major buybacks, Southern Company is going a different route.

Assessing the Vogtle Cost Increase

Naturally, as a shareholder hearing about a major cost increase paired with issuing diluting equity is anything but good news. So while the pain is already there now with the stock tanking almost 5% post earnings, the only question is whether short-term pain could mean long-term gain.

Management itself is fairly confident or at least hopeful that "this revised ETC (Estimated Total Cost) and new contingency will be sufficient to take Vogtle 3 and 4 project to completion". The $1.1B cost increase includes two parts: 1) $700M in base capital cost increase and 2) an additional $400M (not yet realized) as a contingency estimate until the project is completed.

Unsurprisingly, the good quarterly earnings Southern reported were hardly discussed on the conference call, but instead, there were a couple of very sharp and unpleasant questions asked on the Vogtle project.

Angie Storozynski from Macquarie Capital stood out with her questioning. She inquired if the cost increase is mainly related to labor-related issues and whether higher, tariff-driven, steel prices will further negatively impact future cost.

On the labor-related issues, management stated that:

We are seeing kind of a spotty labor constraints around the United States. So IT, high skill manual labor, pipefitters, electricians, electricians specifically because there's other activity going on around the United States. And it's requiring something special to draw those people to the sites, that is one of the big change conditions that we have seen since the original ETC was put in place that we're reflecting today. The per diems that we have put in place appear to be working. We do appear to be attracting more people. And interestingly, our turnover once we've gotten them onsite has been cut in half. So we have been seeing turnover kind of over 10%, 12% somewhere in there. Turnover now around 6%, so – 6% or 7% somewhere around there. But anyway we're able to attract and retain better with these per diems.

Source: Southern Company FY2018/Q2 Earnings Call

So, basically higher costs arise from drawing in and making sure to keep specialists required to run this project. Regarding steel prices, though, no further negative news are to be expected as "the major equipment is onsite, we don't have big exposure to that. We do have almost – I guess most of our steel is already purchased. We do have commodities, but we think we're accounting for that in this estimate. And the commodities go to the really small things."

Further, it was discussed if the seemingly high number of $400M that management estimated as a contingency is actually large and conservative enough so that investors do not have to fear additional cost increases. While there is never certainty on estimates, that's why they are estimates, management is reasonably confident that its probably weighted contingency estimate is sound and according to the best of their knowledge at this stage. You could also argue that management is dealing with the unknown here as they also hired expensive consultants like KPMG to derive these figures. In the end, as an external, it is impossible to evaluate if the estimate is sound or not, but given that it is a whopping 35% of the overall cost increase, it certainly does not appear small!

The good news about all this is that so far it is not impacting the schedule, with the completion date still targeted for November 2021 and the in-service data remaining unchanged as well. That is a major reason why management is taking this cost increase now as it deems it more important to remain on track rather than having to considerably increase efforts to find and retain talent without having to pay higher salaries.

With all this negative news, the actual performance in the quarter almost got lost by the markets. It is true that Southern Company has been reporting losses for several quarters if including extraordinary charges related to its Vogtle and Kemper mega projects.

Source: Southern Company FY2018/Q2 Earnings Presentation

I am generally not convinced that you can take $-0.15 loss and then "magically" convert it into big earnings of $0.80; however, constructing a nuclear power plant is probably one of the most expense single projects for a company to embark on and certainly not recurring in nature, so it only seems legit to exclude these charges. The Y/Y growth of $0.07 mainly results from positive effects of regulatory outcomes and weather and the company's state-regulated utilities but also from its Southern Power and Southern Gas divisions.

Overall, it is undeniable that Southern has made several mistakes and has to deal with multi-faceted challenges, but in the end, none of those are life-threatening but still a good enough reason for the stock to be trading at a 5.2% yield. This is one of the highest yields over the last 5 years from a company that has been raising its dividend for 17 consecutive years, with the latest increase coming in April at 3.4%. As a dividend growth investor, you will get rewarded in good and bad times and patience pays off over the long term.

SO Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Now, let's get straight into the analysis itself!

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in SO has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 10 years (42 in total) by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. This also factors in a tax rate of 15%.

The results for these 42 ex-dividend dates are completely one-sided. Expressed in % of most beneficial outcomes (i.e., the strategy that yielded the highest return), it looks as follows:

Buying the stock one day before the ex-dividend date: 1 case; 2.2%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: 15 cases; 32.6%

Buying the stock one day after the ex-dividend date: 30 cases; 65.2%

An unprecedented record 97.8% of outcomes favor NOT buying before the stock goes ex-dividend, thus implying that SO's stock behaves in practice virtually identical to as expected in market theory.

Thus, it is not really a question of whether to buy before ex-dividend or on/after, but more about how much time is needed to catch up with performance to make up for that initial dividend payment.

Figure 1: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

In every single year, investors have fared better NOT buying the stock before the ex-dividend date. Both the "ex_div_+1" and "ex_div" strategies show identical patterns over the last four years. This implies that forfeiting the next dividend payment is by far the better strategy, while the decision whether to buy right on the ex-dividend date or to wait one more day appears to be unaffected by that behavior. The pattern of Southern Company is by far the most one-sided I have discovered so far.

I have conducted a similar analysis on a variety of stocks and following you can find the aggregated results for your own studies and conclusions. If this analysis resonates well, I will further extend it to other utility stocks such as NextEra (NEE), Dominion Resources (D) and Duke Energy (DUK) as well as to their limited partnerships, such as NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) and Dominion Midstream Partners (DM) to find out if there are any different patterns or fairly identical ones.

Table shows the share of most beneficial outcomes by strategy (ex_div-1, ex_div, ex_div_+1) by stock

Advancing the analysis

Please note: You can check out the following two visuals with interactivity right here!

You can switch between the tabs in the upper section...

... Hover over the actual visualization and you will get more information per data point. What exactly is displayed will be explained in the following section.

Next, I have calculated the actual price changes of the stock around the ex-dividend dates as follows:

Change Day 1 : (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1) Change Day 2 : (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date) Total Change : Day 1 + Day 2

: Day 1 + Day 2 Total Discount/Premium: Total Change - Dividend per share

This total change over the two days has been put in relation to the actual dividend payment which serves as a proxy by how much the stock price would have been expected to drop if the stock price were solely to reflect that change.

By putting that total discount/premium in relation to the actual dividend per share, we get something I have termed "discount/premium in dividends" and which is depicted below for all the ex-dividend dates contained in the analysis.

Discount(-)/premium(+) in dividends: (Total Discount/Premium)/Dividend per share

A simple reading example for the latest ex-dividend date on February 16, 2018, reads as follows:

Around the 2/16/2018 ex-dividend date, investors received a total discount of $-0.24 over the two days following the day before the ex-dividend date. Expressed in dividends this amounts to 0.4 dividends gained.

Click on the link mentioned atop this section and switch to the "Discount/Premium" tab

That is a very interesting observation as above I mentioned that buying on or after the ex-dividend date is the superior strategy. This remains true, but as we have aggregated the daily price changes for TWO days here, the results look less one-sided now.

To better understand this behavior, let's create a tree map, which is sized based on the "discount/premium in dividends" metric. This clearly shows when the best opportunities have occurred in the past. Similarly, it also shows when investors have lost dividends by waiting too long for the stock price to drop following the ex-dividend date.

Click on the link mentioned atop this section and switch to the "Distribution across all dates" tab

Again, the reading example helps understand what exactly is shown here (refers to the February 2018 ex-dividend date as well):

The stock changed by $-0.58 from the day before the ex-dividend date to the opening on the ex-dividend date. On the post-ex dividend date, the stock changed by $-0.24 which results in a total change over the two days of $-0.82.

This represents an overall discount of $-0.24 (paid dividend: $0.58) and translates into an extra 0.41 dividends gained for the investor!

I believe that this is a very powerful way of looking at the pricing action around ex-dividend dates for stocks.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions here). This handy tool allows me to view respective next ex-dividend dates and provides an automated dividend dashboard. Here is a sample screenshot of my portfolio's dividend performance and the dividend calendar:

Investor Takeaway

Despite all the troubles and the 5% post earnings selloff, Southern is a solid company and dividend stock. Certainly, the times could be better, but they could also be worse and the patient investor stands to be rewarded.

Out-of-control costs and issuing equity to pay for these is never a good sign and comes with risk and this is where the current yield comes in handy.

For dividend investors, a depressed stock price has now resulted in an above 5% yield, and for those investors willing to accept that above described level of risk, the stock can be a great income vehicle.

Dividend investors who want quick income from their investments without having to sell anything could screen the market for ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. However, in the case of SO, it makes more sense to forego the ex-dividend date and instead buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date. Historically, this has produced superior returns.

The company goes ex-dividend on August 17, and as historic analysis has shown that buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date has produced better returns compared to buying it right before the ex-dividend date, another entry opportunity is looming around the corner for investors.

Although, as so often, results are subject to one's own individual interpretation. It definitely shows that for Southern Company, solely relying on the stock price to decrease following the ex-dividend date would have been the best decision in the cases covered in this article.

Naturally, the "buy" or "not buy" decision should depend on far more factors than just the ex-dividend date, but it is one variable to consider when trying to optimize your income.

What do you think about the Southern Company? Are you timing purchases in line with ex-dividend dates or not care at all about this?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO, D, DUK, NEP, DM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.