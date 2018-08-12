Baozun Is Flying Below The Radar Ahead Of Earnings

An upwardly-sloped trend channel has been guiding the stock higher in the last few years.

Chinese internet stocks have been hit pretty hard over the past month. Companies like Baidu, Alibaba, JD.Com, Netease, and Tencent have all fallen. Baidu is down over 16% in the past month and Netease has fallen almost as much. But there is one Chinese firm that has held up much better and that is Baozun (Nasdaq: BZUN).

Baozun isn’t an internet firm directly, but rather it offers ecommerce solutions to its business clients, so its performance does tie back to the internet.

The Shanghai-based firm is only down 2.2% in the past month and the company is set to release its latest earnings results on Tuesday. Looking at the total picture, the stock looks strong and it could jump after the earnings announcement.

First of all, the company’s earnings have grown at a rate of 114% over the last three years. That rate of growth is among the highest I have seen out of any company recently. The earnings grew by 29% last quarter and are expected to grow by 63% for the year as a whole. Analysts are predicting earnings growth of 55% annually over the next five years.

Baozun has averaged sales growth of 28% per year over the last three years and they grew by 25% in the most recent quarter. Analysts expect the company’s sales to grow by 26.6% in 2018 and by 32.6% next year.

The management efficiency measurements aren’t as high as some other stocks I have looked at recently, but they are still decent. The return on equity is 16.1%, the profit margin is 7.7% and the operating margin is 6.3%.

An Upwardly-Sloped Trend Channel Has Been Guiding the Stock Higher

Baozun’s stock has been on an incredible run since it was listed on the Nasdaq in May 2015. The price initially slid a little, but from the low in 2016 to the high in June, the stock gained approximately 1,400%.

Over the past few years, the stock has been moving higher inside a trend channel that seems to be guiding the stock higher. The lower rail of the channel currently sits around $51 while the upper rail is above $70.

The stock has dipped from the June high, but that has helped bring the stock out of overbought territory based on the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings. In fact, the oscillators are the lowest they have been since February when the stock was hitting the lower rail of the channel and was trading around $35 a share. The stock rallied sharply from there and doubled from the February low to the June high. Can you imagine owning a stock that doubled in four months? It doesn’t happen often.

Baozun Is Flying Under the Radar When It Comes to Sentiment

Normally I look at the sentiment readings trying to find extreme levels of pessimism toward stocks with great fundamentals and that are in an upward trend. But what I found with Baozun was that the stock seems to be flying below the radar of most investors.

The short interest ratio is at 4.31 which isn’t terribly high, but higher than I would have expected for a stock doing as well as Baozun. It is also worth mentioning that the ratio jumped from 1.97 to 4.31 during the period from June 29 to July 31. The number of shares sold short increased by almost 900,000 while the average daily trading volume dropped by almost half during this period.

Analysts are bullish toward the stock, with all but one rating the company as a “buy”. The problem is there are only seven analysts covering the stock. How can a stock with earnings growth like Baozun only have seven analysts following it? How can a stock that is up almost 600% in the last two years only have seven analysts following it?

Looking at the option activity, there are 8,107 puts open in the front two months of the options series and there are 11,044 calls open. This puts the put/call ratio at 0.734 which is pretty average. I mentioned that the average daily trading volume had dropped recently and it currently stands at 1,444,081. Looking at the options that are open, the call open interest doesn’t even represent one day of average trading volume and the put open interest barely represents half of a day.

The Overall Picture is Great for Baozun

Given the strong earnings and sales growth, the upward trend on the chart, and the way Baozun is flying below the radar, I think the stock is set up to continue climbing. Yes there is the risk associated with China’s economy and the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China. But from my perspective, the risk is lower with Baozun than it is with some of the more well-known Chinese stocks.

Analysts are expecting the company to report earnings per share of $0.88 on revenue of $1.07 billion. In the last four earnings reports, Baozun has beaten the consensus estimate each time. The reaction after the reports has been mixed, but the stock has jumped after each of the last two reports.

I would feel comfortable buying the stock ahead of earnings and holding it even if it dipped slightly. I think the upside potential for Baozun is incredible and can see the stock hitting $100 within the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.