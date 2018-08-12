Chesapeake Energy: Probably One More Multi-Billion Sale Needed

The Gulf Coast leases may be a logical group of leases to sell because they do not produce a lot of liquids.

However, the working capital deficit ballooned to $1.6 billion. Many include that deficit in the long term debt calculations.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) management announced a $2 billion sale of the Utica Shale operations recently. Mr. Market reacted very coolly to this debt reduction progress. All kinds of wonderful company valuations had been bandied about prior to the latest announcement. Somehow actual sales tend to fall below some very optimistic expectations. Plus now the market will begin to value Chesapeake Energy as a going concern. Therefore growing production and cash flow will be paramount objectives. However, continuing significant sales to pay down debt send both continuing cash flow and remaining production in the wrong direction. Mr. Market appears to be losing patience just when management appears to be finally solving many of the company's inherited problems from a past chief executive officer.

One of the problems Mr. Market has with the announcement progress is the continuing setbacks on the balance sheet. Notice that the working capital deficit expanded to $1.633 billion from $.831 billion.

The bottom of the balance sheet shows long term debt decreasing by $255 million. However, the increase in the working capital deficit of $802 million means that in essence debt grew by more than $557 million since the second quarter of 2017. Therefore the recent announcement to pay down $2 billion of debt will in reality show closer to about $1.5 billion of debt reduction.

Of course, if management continues to outspend cash flow, then long term debt will again significantly increase. Still the sales announcement marks the first significant debt progress in quite awhile.

Part of the reason for the working capital deficit increase has been the lack of adequate cash flow. In fact the previous fiscal year had no cash flow from operating activities as shown above. The cash flow had been consumed by non-recurring events. Management had to borrow money to fund daily operations.

Since last year management has cut back two rigs to try to begin to live within cash flow. Yet as shown above, capital expenditures comfortably exceeded cash flow from operations.

Management has previously discussed the reduction in debt and the potential interest savings as a result of the lease sale. However, management has yet to address the effect on cash flow from operations. The Utica Shale operations appear to represent less than 20% of total reported production volumes. These volumes are mostly gas with some liquids and oil production. But the absence of the total volume of production will be very significant to the market. Management hopes to replace the production lost from this sale with more liquids rich production elsewhere within a year.

In the meantime, management needs a far tighter handle on costs. General and administrative expenses sky rocketed from previous levels. Some of that is due to the sales activity. But there are competitors out there with administrative costs as low as half the level shown above. Since cash flow is clearly inadequate, general and administrative costs would appear to be an appealing target for spending decreases.

Gathering processing and transportation expenses continue to inch downward but still appear to be comfortably above industry norms. In the past several large payments ended some particularly burdensome contracts. But it still appears that more work needs to be done in this area.

One worrisome sign is the increase in interest costs to $2.43 per BOE. That very roughly interest rate increase may signal the end of lender patience. The profit turnaround for this company has taken a very long time. Oftentimes when profits were reported, the supporting cash flow was lacking.

In fact the only way this company could report any profits in the first place was by impairing assets enough to enable future profits. Previous sales had resulted in additional impairment charges. Time will tell if this large sale will also result in writeoffs.

The sale of the Utica Shale should increase the liquids percentage of remaining production. Plus management now drills mostly in liquids rich areas. Therefore the percentage of oil and other liquids produce should continue to grow in the future.

The most likely candidate for a future sale would appear to be the Gulf Coast leases because they produce mostly gas and the Appalachia North leases generally have a lower breakeven price.

Maybe some of the mid-continent leases could be sold. However, Oklahoma in general can be a tough location to sell properties because of the earthquakes supposedly caused by all the fracking activity. Certain areas with little or no earthquake activity could be more marketable. But those leases are generally in the Scoop or Stack areas. Both those areas have superior profitability potential.

Summary

Management has done well to announce a significant sale for $2 billion. Unfortunately another $2 billion to $3 billion in sales are needed to bring the debt down to acceptable levels.

Cash flow has been sub-par. So management has cut back the number of operating rigs in an attempt to live within cash flow. So far that attempt does not appear to be a success. As a result some of the proceeds will cover the part of the working capital deficit.

But for the first time in a long time, it does appear that management can sell enough assets to escape the debt spiral. This company finally has a future assuming key ratios continue to head towards acceptable lending guidelines.

Management continues to report well production improvements as well as more reserves for each new well drilled than in the past. That will definitely help management establish a viable future for this company. In the past production improvements were not enough to significantly improve some very weak financial ratios by themselves. That still appears to be the case. Hence the suggestion for management to sell one more operating area.

The company emphasis will remain with oil and natural gas liquids.

In THE MEANTIME, THE MUTED RESPONSe to the sale and the second quarter accomplishments may indicate that Mr. Market is getting impatient about waiting for tangible results. Mr. Market has waited too long for the consistent reporting of profits along with adequate cash flow.

Even now, the market value shown above combined with the debt noted earlier results in a very expensive valuation for the annualized cash flow shown above. Including the preferred stock in the calculation would make things significantly worse.

This stock is volatile. That volatility will offer significant trading opportunities. However, buy and hold investors are advised to wait until lease sales have reduced debt to satisfactory levels and management indicates there will be no more lease sales in the future. Until such an announcement is made, this stock is unlikely to sustain a significant long term appreciation from the current price.

