General Dynamics: Buy This Military Contractor For Great Total Return

General Dynamics' dividends are about average at 1.74% and have increased for 20 years in a row, a dividend aristocrat almost there.

General Dynamics (GD), one of the largest manufacturer for defense and other government markets, is a buy for the total return growth investor. General Dynamics has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to expand its product line and buy back shares. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, General Dynamics has a good chart going up and to the right for most of the five years. 2015 was a bit slow, but the other years made up for it. The latest dip in 2018 has created a buying opportunity for this solid growth investment.

Fundamentals of General Dynamics will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am considering for the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article, "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

General Dynamics passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

General Dynamics does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 20 years of increases and a 1.74% yield. General Dynamics is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year dividend growth rate is also good at 8.6%. The payout ratio of dividends is low at 31%. After paying the increasing dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and buying back shares.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. GD passes this guideline. GD is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $57 billion. General Dynamics' 2018 projected cash flow at $4 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth, buybacks and increasing the dividend each year.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 6.0% misses my guideline requirement by a small amount and I think the CAGR will be above my requirement of 7%. This fair future growth for General Dynamics can continue its uptrend, benefiting from the continued sales growth of their defense products in the United States and foreign countries.

My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. GD passes this guideline since their total return is 119.03%, more than the Dow's total return of 54.89%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $24,500 today, and this makes General Dynamics a great investment for the total return investor looking back.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. GD's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $248, passing the guideline. GD's price is presently 22% below the target. GD is under the target price at present and has a relatively average peer PE ratio of 17, making GD a good buy at this entry point with a steady dividend and earnings growth to continue. The present dip provides a good entry point to buy this company at a discount.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great and the increasing dividend for 20 years makes a good combination. This makes GD a good business to own for the total return investor long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes GD interesting is the long-term growth of the economy and defense budget giving you an increasing growth in the military sector.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. General Dynamics beats against the Dow baseline in my 55.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 119.03% makes General Dynamics a great investment for the total return investor. General Dynamics has an average dividend yield of 1.74% and has had increases for 20 years, making General Dynamics a good choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend was last increased in March 2018 to $0.93/Qtr. from $0.84/Qtr. or a 10.7% increase.

DOW's 55.0-Month total return baseline is 54.89%

Company name 55-Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly dividend percentage General Dynamics 119.03% +64.14% 1.74%

For the last quarter on July 27, 2018, General Dynamics reported earnings that beat expected by $0.33 at $2.82, compared to last year at $2.45. Total revenue was higher at $9.19 billion more than a year ago by 19.8% year over year and beat expected revenue by $120 million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out October 2018 and is expected to be $2.76 compared to last year at $2.52, a good increase.

General Dynamics is one of the largest manufacturers of military defense systems sold in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters:

General Dynamics Corporation, is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair. The Company operates through four business groups: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Systems and Technology, and Marine Systems."

Overall, General Dynamics is a good business with a 6%-7% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for GD's military products. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides GD with the capability to continue its growth as the defense business increases, and foreign sales are expanded.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th, they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year, but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

From July 27, 2018, earnings release, Phebe N. Novakovic (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said:

We enjoyed a very good second quarter with revenue of $9.19 billion and net earnings of $786 million. We reported EPS of $2.62 per diluted share $0.17 a share better than the year-ago quarter and $0.12 per share better than consensus. Compared to the year-ago quarter revenue of $9.19 billion was up $1.51 billion or 19.7%. Of this number, approximately 3% represents organic revenue growth with the remainder coming from the acquisition of CSRA. Aerospace had a very good quarter in all important respects. Revenue of $1.9 billion and operating earnings of $386 million were $183 million and $35 million lower respectively, but consistent with our outlook and the production plan for the year. Operating margin improved ten basis points to an impressive 20.4%. On a sequential basis, revenue was up $70 million, and operating earnings were up $40 million on a 140 basis point improvement in operating margin. We enjoyed a brisk order activity in the quarter. The dollar-based book-to-bill was a strong 1.3 to 1. This brings the book-to-bill to 1 to 1 for the first half and for the last 12 calendar months as well. One year ago at the end of the second quarter, the Aerospace funded backlog was $12.12 billion. At the end of this quarter, it was $12.19 billion. Total backlog is up from $12.24 billion to $12.34 billion. The total estimated contract value is up $14.15 billion to $14.63 billion. So as you can see, we have had very good order performance for a full year now. The 650 and 650ER led the way in the quarter. The interest in all of our products remains quite good. The demand signals in North America are very good and growing in Europe as well."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the General Dynamics business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. GD has good constant growth and will continue as the world military budgets grow.

General Dynamics is a good investment choice for the total return investor with its good projected growth as the worldwide defense budgets increase and the company buys back shares. General Dynamics will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio to increase the defense group of growth companies. If you want a steady growing total return and dividend, in the growing defense business, GD may be the right investment for you. Also, read my reviews of Raytheon (RTN) and Lockheed (LMT) that also have good fundamentals.

On August 9, reduced AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to 0.4% of the portfolio. I will most likely sell the remainder of ABC next week. The company margin is very thin, and I don't like the present pressure of the opioid crisis. The risk has gotten to high versus the reward.

On July 12th, bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulations Plus (SLP), a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. This is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20th, closed out covered calls and sold Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) position, I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8th, sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14th, I trimmed the position of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

On March 29, increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio. I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29, sold entire position of L Brands (LB). It does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 23, increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 16, increased the position of Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 7.8% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II 8.5% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) 9.8% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) 13.5% of the portfolio, therefore BA, EOS, and Home Depot are now in trim position with JNJ getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic, with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72, beating the expected by $0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year, another good report. The first-quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) by about $6 billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second-quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in October of 2018.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, PEP, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, DLR and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

