Revisiting Cytosorbents

We revisit the company's prospects after its recent second quarter earnings report in the paragraphs below.

The stock of this name has almost tripled in the past year as investors have bid up this 'razor & razor blade' story.

The man who reads nothing at all is better educated than the man who reads nothing but newspapers.” ― Thomas Jefferson

Today, we revisit Cytosorbents (CTSO) after its recent Q2 results. The shares have almost tripled since we called out the company as an attractive 'razor & razor blade' story just over a year ago. It is time to digest recent results and follow up analyst commentary on Cytosorbents.

Company Overview:

Cytosorbents is a New Jersey based firm. The company specializes in blood purification to control deadly inflammation in critically-ill and cardiac surgery patients which represents a significant market. Their core product, CytoSorb, is approved in the European Union and distributed in 43 countries and in use to reduce cytokine release syndrome which is known to cause organ failure, massive inflammation and death in illnesses like sepsis, lung injury and cancer immunotherapy. The stock has a current market capitalization of just north of $350 million and trades at just over $11.50 a share.

Second Quarter Highlights:

The company posted a loss of 19 cents a share, 7 cents a share higher than the consensus (see analyst color below for one explanation).

More importantly, revenue increased over 60% from the same period a year ago to just under $6 million. The is the 24th quarter in a row revenues have increased. In the middle of the quarter, the company received approval from Europe to expand the indications CytoSorb can treat to reduce high levels of bilirubin, frequently elevated in liver disease, and elevated myoglobin associated with severe trauma.

This could be a significant indication. This is what company management presented as the opportunity in its press release

There are 50 million people who suffer from chronic liver disease due to chronic hepatitis, alcoholism, and non-alcoholic fatty liver (NYSEARCA:NASH), leading to one million deaths from chronic liver disease, and another one million deaths from hepatic cancer each year. Many of these patients are admitted to the hospital annually due to acute exacerbations of their existing chronic liver disease, such as acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), alcoholic hepatitis, and viral hepatitis flares.

Product gross margins rose to 74% from 65% in the second quarter of 2017.

The company is proceeding to build HemoDefend pRBC devices in front of pivotal trial for that product that should initiate in the first quarter of 2019.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Immediately after second quarter results hit, H.C. Wainwright ($15 price target), Maxim Group ($18 price target) and B Riley FBR ($16.50 price target) all reissued Buy ratings. Here is the color from Riley's analyst

Buy-rated CytoSorbents Corporation reported 2Q18 results and held a corresponding conference call at 4:45PM ET. The company posted a top line/adj. EPS/ adj. EBITDA of $5.8M/($0.14)/($2.1)M versus our estimates of $4.9M/($0.13)/($2.7)M and consensus $5.1M/($0.12)/($2.7)M . The top-line beat was primarily due to CytoSorb (NYSE:CS) sales coming in above expectations. The adj. EPS miss was primarily due to opex coming in at $8.2M while we were looking for $6.8M; however, the company recognized $2.1M in SBC vs our estimate of $1M. As a result, the company posted an adj. EBITDA beat which was directly tied to its stronger top-line and GMs coming in at 69.0%, ~600 bps above our estimates.”

The company ended the first half of the year with just over $25 million in cash on hand.

Verdict:

We obviously thought the risk/reward profile of this name was more attractive in July of 2017 when it sold near $4.00 a share than in the low teens now. However, the company has done a good job of executing on several fronts and remains opportunistic. Here is a passage out of the company's Q2 press release that illuminates some of the opportunities management believes Cytosorbents has ahead of it

We are now very close to achieving our stated objective this year of operating profitability on a quarterly basis, that excludes non-cash expenses and clinical trial costs. With a solid cash balance, we expect to drive continued rapid sales growth and product gross margin expansion that can put us in the upper echelon of medical device companies. We believe we are at the beginning of a compelling long-term growth story, targeting a $20 billion opportunity in critical care and cardiac surgery worldwide."

While I have culled some profits on the big run in the stock over the past year using the 'Jensen Rules', I have retained the majority of my original stake in this emerging razor & razor blade story

Option Strategy:

A alternative way to accumulate an initial stake or add to existing holdings in CTSO is via a Buy-Write order. Using the February $12.50 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $9.70 to $9.90 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its just over six month hold period.

I believe in equality for everyone, except reporters and photographers.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

Author's Note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTSO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.