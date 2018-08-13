Oil - IEA OMR Confirms June Storage Draw But Q2 Global Balances Were Weak

China has also recently flooded the financial system with a massive amount of liquidity, and we think the oil demand thesis will depend heavily on what China does next.

H2 2018 is expected to show refinery throughput higher by 2 million b/d, and India crude imports are expected to hit a record high in August.

Our analysis indicates that the USD strengthening headwind combined with social unrest and higher oil prices did impact global oil demand, but not all is lost.

But Q2 2018 showed a build of 6.6 million bbls in OECD commercial stocks. This came as a result of oil demand growth decelerating to 1 million b/d in Q2.

IEA released its monthly oil market report (OMR) today. OECD commercial stocks fell seasonally by 7.2 million bbls in June to 2,823 million bbls, which is 32 million bbls below the 5-year average.

But the bearish variable was that this was the first quarter OECD commercial stocks build since Q1 2017. In Q2 2018, we saw commercial stocks increase by 6.6 million bbls. IEA also noted that outside of the OECD, inventories were mostly higher during the quarter.

On the supply side, IEA notes global oil supplies rose 3On the supply side, IEA notes global oil supplies rose 300k b/d m-o-m and 1.1 million b/d y-o-y. Most of the increase came from US shale oil.

OPEC crude oil output was flat m-o-m at ~32.18 million b/d. Saudi Arabia's oil production declined m-o-m. OPEC's compliance to the deal cut in July was 121%.

In this OMD, we are going to go over some of the variables in the oil market we are currently seeing. Namely, there are now real concerns over emerging market oil demand as the strong dollar, social unrest, and the trade war escalates.

Oil Demand Growth

Coming into 2018, we wrote to our subscribers that one of the key factors that will drive the oil bull thesis this year is oil demand growth. The key was that 2017 was the first year where we saw global synchronized growth across the board and with Q4 2017 coming in strong, our view was that this was likely to carry forward.

But there have been caveats to this thesis. Take for one our bearish stance on the USD coming into this year where we thought the Dollar would fall rather than appreciate:

With the Dollar now at the highest level for the year and the Euro trading below the key technical support of 1.15, we will need to watch closely how the adverse impact of the currency headwind has on oil demand going forward.

Note also that the USD started to appreciate in April 2018, and IEA just wrote today that global oil demand growth decelerated in Q2 to 1 million b/d from the 1.8 million b/d we saw in Q1.

The 800k b/d swing delta played a big role in explaining why OECD inventories built in Q2 rather than the draw our models suggested.

Digging deeper, we could see that oil demand growth in countries like Saudi and Brazil surprised materially to the downside, and US oil demand growth has not been as strong as the consensus expected:

Source: IEA

Source: IEA

Another key variable we pointed out in an article earlier this week was China's oil demand. We saw Chinese refineries destock crude inventories in June, so the reduced buying weighed heavily on the physical market coming into July.

The buying has recently rebounded, albeit much slower than we thought. We will be watching this very closely going forward.

But not all is lost with the oil demand outlook. IEA notes that refinery throughput will be some ~2 million b/d higher in the second half of 2018 vs the first half. We are also starting to see very strong crude imports coming out of Asia as a whole despite the sluggish Chinese crude imports.

Take for example India which is on track for the highest crude imports ever in August:

This is Asia crude imports:

And for the rest of the world, we are seeing a sizable pickup for August as well:

But the trade war and the appreciating Dollar are real risks that we will have to keep monitoring. Our analysis is that China is currently the bellwether factor that could break or make the emerging market oil demand thesis. We will be publishing an exclusive report this weekend to HFI Research subscribers, but our general view is that with China facing increasing pressure from the US with the trade war talk, China will need to start another cycle of credit expansion.

Many market participants believe that China's current economic slowdown is the result of the trade war issues with the US. While there are some elements of truth to it, the reality is that China's economy was already slowing at the start of 2017. The deleveraging started well before the trade war issue heated up and in a talk President Xi gave last year, the big focus was on deleveraging, financial regulation, and stability.

However, with the trade war potentially accelerating the slowdown in the economy, we believe that China will launch another credit expansion cycle. The Li Keqiang index compiled by BCA Research is already starting to lead the way higher, and we think with everyone now piling on the bullish USD thesis, the turn may be here for EM:

Source: BCA Research

Market is not focused on supplies, but it will eventually

For the time being, the oil market has now shifted focus from the potential loss in oil supplies from Iran and Venezuela to a potential slowdown in oil demand growth. If the Chinese stimulus that is underway proves to be ineffective, then there could be a real cause for concern moving forward with the demand thesis.

At the moment, however, our analysis indicates that China's own version of QE will be effective and propel growth higher in the second half of 2018. The consensus currently does not have this view, so any surprise to the upside will be very bullish for the demand moving forward.

In addition, there are also signs that China's crude imports are expected to rebound in August. Teapot refineries are now at their highest throughput since June:

The destocking trend that we've seen with China's crude imports starting in April may be finally turning around the corner.

But even with oil demand growth slowing in Q2 versus Q1, IEA's latest supply and demand forecast shows the global oil market deficit to widen in Q4 2018. Iran's crude exports have been trending lower with the August export volume so far averaging ~2.1 million b/d down some 700k b/d since May. Our view is that the market is currently not pricing this in because of the export and production ramp from Saudi, UAE, Kuwait, and Russia. Iraq has also contributed to the potential shortfall by exporting an additional 200k b/d in June.

Overall, our global oil supply and demand model continues to show a deficit into the end of the year. For the time being, the market is going to focus on the potential of an oil demand slowdown versus the potential loss in supplies, but eventually, it will.

