Q2 Earnings Are The Nail In The Coffin For Orchids Paper Products

Since learning about the dire financial straits at Orchids Paper Prodcuts (TIS) at the end of April, I have been warning people about how bad the situation is; this quarterly report shows things are actually worse than I even could have imagined. This article will highlight a few standout items from the quarterly report, discuss the inadequacies of the accompanying press release and explain why I think we have reason to expect big news on Monday, August 13.

Background

Orchids Paper Products makes store-brand toilet paper for large customers such as Family Dollar and Sam’s Club. The business is low-margin, capital-intensive, and highly competitive even in the best of times. Profits are subject to cost pressure from pulp prices, energy and transportation costs among other things. At a temporary peak in the margin cycle, Orchids and its competitors expanded production capacity far beyond what was needed, and now the entire “super-premium” market segment is vastly over-supplied.

Orchids’ Crushing Debt and Defaulted Loan

To finance the construction of a new facility, Orchids borrowed over $140 million while losing money on existing operations at the same time. Throughout the last seven quarters, Orchids and its lenders amended their credit agreement, essentially waiving default after default as Orchids failed to meet significant loan covenants related to financial stability. Starting in the second half of last year, Orchids undertook significant efforts to find new financing or sell equity, but no other lenders could be find. (These plans to find a new lender went so badly that Orchids took the almost unheard of step of breaking out “failed debt refinancing costs” asn EBITDA adjustment. That is to say they asked investors to consider the business as if it could have been millions of dollars more profitable if only they didn’t have to beg and plead for someone to help keep them from going under.)

On April 1, despite over one year’s worth of loan amendments, Orchids defaulted on its loan by failing to pay principal, interest and penalties due. Orchids and the lenders agreed to “Amendment 8,” which set forth some extreme terms. For one thing, Orchids had to begin filing weekly cash flow projections and reconciliations like a company in bankruptcy. Most importantly, Orchids agreed to put itself up for sale on an extremely short time frame, showing to all potential purchasers that this was a forced sale. It was clear from that point based on the history of losses, failure to may payments, conditions of the sale and generally overbuilt status of the industry that Orchids had no equity.

Quarterly Report

Thursday night after the close, Orchids filed its report for the second quarter of 2018. Page after page of the report shows just how bad things really are. First, the debt which Orchids couldn’t even make payments on in April is almost $15 million higher than it was at the end of the first quarter. Management’s statements and bullish commenters on websites such as this one had claimed that the lenders’ offers to increase the size of the revolver with each loan amendment were “increased liquidity” that would somehow be good for Orchids. Taking on more debt to fund more losses may be “increased liquidity” in a strict sense of the term, but this company is not “more liquid” today in the sense that it had assets and is now more able to spend them; rather it just went out and lost more money.

(We should also pause to note the accumulated depreciation which is noted on the balance sheet. A note to the financial statements describing depreciation as a percentage of gross margins explains that of the almost $5 million in depreciation in the second quarter, approximately 15% of it was related to the new facility. This means more than four million dollars worth of depreciation is attributable to the company’s old facility at Pryor, OK. The old facilty is already unprofitable and underutilize, but if you did want to replace it, it could have a replacement cost of $80 million. Generally speaking, you have $16 million per year in depreciation on a toilet paper factory that cost $80 million to build. Good luck with that.)

Second, the income statement is a bad dream’s idea of a nightmare. Gross margins were 1.3% for the quarter!! Before interest costs, before SG&A, before everything else, this company had to spend 99 cents to earn $1.00.

Third, combining the interest expense from the income statement to the loan specifics described on the statement of cash flows shows in excruciating detail how deep in hock this company is. Orchids borrowed an addition $22 million on its revolver and almost $1 million in short term borrowing to repay the same lenders $4.5 million in interest and reduce the principal under its term loan by more than $2 million and the principal under its delayed draw loan by more than $3 million. The net total looks like an increase in debt of almost $13 million. (I’ve gone to more trouble than usual in describing the relationship between these financing items because previous commenters persisted in misreading the April loan amendment as “only” amending the revolver portion of Orchids loans. The three facilities [revolver, term loan, and delayed draw loan] were all created by the same document, extended by the same lenders to the same borrower and have amounts paid under one applied under another. If you still think they’re somehow separate loans, then OK. Have it your way.)

Poor financial performance at Orchids was a given, but the real shocker came from reading that a major customer representing 23% of Orchids’ business would be moving its orders to a competitor. Orchids was already doomed, but this means that there is no question that Orchids capacity is superfluous in an over-supplied market. Trying to read between the lines, it seems as likely as not that this loss of a customer is an “effect” of the financial distress just as much as a “cause.” That is to say that seeing that Orchids was in financial distress, the customer may have decided to move its business elsewhere.

EBITDA Adjustments at this company have been interesting for some time. This quarter, even though consulting and professional fees related to employing an investment bank and a “chief strategic officer” cascaded to almost $2.5 million, they took a 48,000 downward adjustment for “failed debt refinancing costs.” I assume this means they found that work used for some other purpose offset other refinancing costs. It’s a very small item, but interesting.

In the risk factors section of the report, the company included language about the possibility of having its assets foreclosed on by its lenders, which hadn’t been included in previous reports despite significant disclosure about the company’s inability to pay debts. I infer from this that lenders communicated the possibility of foreclosure to the company at some point.

Press Release

The statement from Orchids’ CEO attached to the press release is just about as misleading as a statement can be without being untruthful, and I find it remarkable that he choose to speak this way on three-out-of-three topics expressing a judgment about the company and its future.

First, the CEO says that prices are improving in the industry and that Orchids is implementing price increases. The first thing I want to point out is that this is starkly at odds with statements on the Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) earnings call. Second, price increases in “branded” segments have not redounded to Orchids products, whether they get regarded as “branded” or otherwise. Simply, this company does not make name-brand toilet paper, and they will not enjoy price increases associated with national brands.

Second, the statement about extending deadlines in the credit agreement is certainly true, but wouldn’t it be nice to point out that these deadlines will result in the sale of the company’s entire business, they’ve been working on the sale for four months, and there is not a snowball’s chance in hell that any equity will be left over shareholders? That’s like saying the last-place Baltimore Orioles (35-80) are going to go out and play every last game this season like they could still win a pennant (mathematically impossible, for non-baseball-fans).

Third, he says they’ve lost one of the company’s three major customers, but believe they’ll be able to replace a “significant” part of the volume in the coming quarters. Let me just say that this strains the meaning of the words “believe” or “significant” to such a degree that they would not be recognizable in common parlance.

Conference Call

Very unusually, Orchids released its earnings statement Thursday night, but won’t hold a conference call until Monday. Companies typically put these two items next to one another. I believe the timing of these two items is driven by the tight timeline on which the company must sell assets.

Orchids was required by the April amendment to enter a purchase-and-sale agreement by July 31. Four days after that, it would have been required to file an 8K, which would have been August 6. Instead, Orchids announced that they entered another amendment to the credit agreement. This 8K would have been due on its own Thursday. I infer that the quarterly report was released on Thursday so the company wouldn’t have to release an 8K for the loan by itself, which is also how the company handled the release of the April credit amendment.

So why hold a call on Monday? I believe that at the time Orchids entered a 30 day extension to the credit agreement, they were close enough to getting their deal done to sell the company that the banks wanted them to proceed, but not close enough to finish without impacting the deal. The lenders gave them thirty days even though the they may have only needed a week. I suspect that the deal is getting done on Friday, and the plan will be announced at the wake — I mean conference call — Monday.

