Western Digital: Oversold

The stock is far too cheap to ignore, despite near-term headwinds in flash memory pricing.

Western Digital is down almost 20 percent, with the drop accelerating after Q4 results.

June’s bullish call that storage supply Western Digital Corporation (WDC) would have 25 percent upside is not playing out at all. By late-July, the stock broke its 1-year support of $75, free-falling to $64.79 last Friday, August 10. The fourth-quarter earnings report spooked investors. Despite beating on EPS and revenue, management voiced concerns over the semiconductor cycle. At a P/E of 8.65 times and a forward P/E of 5 times, this storage stock looks as inexpensive as Micron Technology (MU), which trades at a 5x P/E and 4.4x forward P/E. Why should value investors believe in any upside in Western Digital, with the stock now hovering at 52-week lows?

Strong Fiscal 2018

WDC grew revenue at the high end of its long-term range of 4 – 8 percent. Gross margin, albeit non-GAAP, rose ~ 5 percent to a record: 42.5 percent. Tight demand-supply dynamics drove profitability higher, thanks to storage demand drivers. This includes surveillance requiring more storage and smartphones having more storage capacity. The industry shifted from 2D to 3D and then 3D to higher layer counts. Yields improved and flash supply growth is increasing.

Micron stock is up an incredible 83 percent already so a decline to the $51 range is not detrimental to the long-term investor. Seagate failed to move higher since late March, while WDC is the worst of the three, down 18.9 percent in the one-year period:

Management countered these great numbers with a warning on the growth cycle. Software demand, caused by a slowdown in mobility, hurt flash pricing at a faster pace than the historical average. This pressure will continue through the rest of the year.

Micron investors are used to holding a dirt cheap stock, frustrated by the stock’s inability to break-out above $60 - $65. Instead, MU shares are close to $50 as the market factors in a slowdown for the remainder of the year. Yet the play here for both MU, WDC, and Seagate Technologies (STX), is to wait out the short-term volatility and to continue holding the stock. The storage suppliers have an edge over Micron: WDC’s dividend yields 3 percent and Seagate’s is nearly 5 percent. Conversely, Micron is spending its strong cash flow to pay down debt. In that regard, Micron has a superior balance sheet profile because it is not weighed down by debt.

WDC generated $4.2 billion in OCF (operating cash flow). In the June quarter, it returned $150 million through dividends and $436 million through share buybacks. It targets a share buyback of $1.5 billion in the next 12 months. So, as the stock tumbles further, expect WDC to step in to buy more shares at an accelerated pace.

WDC ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5.1 billion.

Long-term Growth

WDC continues to transition to 3D flash technologies through its joint ventures. Although the shift from slower mechanical storage drives to flash-based storage progresses, WDC has exposure to both segments. It launched a massive 12 terabyte capacity storage drive where demand is strong from cloud customers. Use cases for deep learning and analytics are positive demand drivers for 12 TB drives.

Western Digital continued to develop its 3D flash technology. It ramped up BiCS3, a 64-layer 3D flash solution and achieved solid manufacturing yields. Management said the yields set new records.

Headwinds

Soft demand in mobility is scaring investors. Sales trended lower than management expected during the quarter. It expects no seasonal weakness over the next two quarters but if mobility continues to weaken, the company will offset it with strong capacity enterprise sales.

Valuation

14 analysts covering WDC stock have an average price target of $108.92, implying a whopping upside of 68 percent (source: tipranks). The company received over a dozen analyst reports around two weeks ago. The latest reports come from those with a 5-star tipranks ranking:

I would use A5-year DCF Growth Exit model to crunch numbers and to arrive at a fair value. Western Digital historically reported steady revenue growth in the 5 percent range (at the low end). Assume revenue growing just 3 percent over the next five years:

Giving room for the company to raise ca pital expenditures from 3% to around 5 percent, WDC would have upside of around 20 percent. To access the financial model, click on this link.

Navigating the markets is getting trickier in light of the global trade wars but stocks are going on sale.

