RAV4: Toyota's Most Important 2018 Product Launch

For all of these reasons, the all-new generation of the RAV4 is Toyota’s most important product launch this cycle, and it should take place this Fall of 2018.

Given the success of the plug-in hybrid version of the Prius, one wonders why Toyota wouldn’t also prioritize a plug-in hybrid version of the RAV4.

Speaking of 10%, over 10% of Toyota’s U.S. RAV4 sales are hybrid. But will there be a plug-in hybrid version in 2019 or soon thereafter?

Not only does the RAV4 outsell the Corolla and the Camry, but the hybrid RAV4 is within 10% of matching the “basic” Toyota Prius in terms of unit sales.

The RAV4 is Toyota’s best-selling vehicle in the U.S. market, and the all-new generation shows up in late 2018.

Historically, for the last 30+ years, when the U.S. consumer thought of Toyota (TM), the two names that dominated were Corolla and Camry. It’s the small sedan and the midsize sedan.

Other than pickup trucks, the two megatrends for Toyota’s U.S. business over the last 15 years have been SUVs and hybrids, and of the latter category most notably the Prius. For this reason, I conducted a study of the recent sales trends of the most relevant U.S. Toyota models in this regard. All the numbers are from Toyota’s monthly U.S. sales filings:

Toyota USA RAV-4 RAV-4 hybrid hybrid % Prius basic Camry Corolla 2017 407594 50559 12% 65631 387081 329196 Jan 2018 26655 3502 13% 4011 24638 21407 Feb 2018 29867 3657 12% 3889 30865 25021 Mar 2018 34937 4128 12% 4064 35264 31392 Apr 2018 31007 3790 12% 3830 29848 25896 May 2018 38202 4268 11% 4760 29965 29578 Jun 2018 37722 3866 10% 4786 28215 28168 Jul 2018 41093 4265 10% 4531 26311 26754 Total 2018 239483 27476 11% 29871 205106 188216

As you can see in the table above, we are looking at the sales for 2017 as a whole, plus each of the first seven months of 2018. In the first column, we have the RAV-4 sales, as this is Toyota’s mainstream two-row compact SUV, which is also its best-selling vehicle in the U.S.

In the second column, we have the hybrid RAV-4 sales. This is not in addition to the main RAV-4 sales number, but rather the portion thereof. The hybrid percentage of the total RAV-4 is spelled out in the next column.

Then, while we are on the subject of hybrids, we have the sales of the most “basic” form of the Prius. This is the “regular” Prius that’s neither the smaller “C” model, nor the larger “V” model. It also does not include the plug-in “Prime” hybrid version. The rationale for this is that the C is so small, the V is being discontinued and the RAV-4 doesn’t have a plug-in hybrid variant anyway.

Then, we have columns for the Camry and Corolla sales. The Corolla column includes all the Corolla-badged U.S. Toyotas, not just the sedan version that’s built in the U.S.

With that out of the way, let’s draw the conclusions from this statistical exercise:

First, the RAV4 outsold the Camry and Corolla in 2017, and is doing so to an even greater extent in 2018. The sales rate is exceeding 34,000 per month thus far in 2018. In comparison, the Corolla and Camry are both a little under 30,000 per month, each.

Second, the RAV4’s hybrid percentage has fallen a little bit in 2018 -- from 12% in 2017 to 11% in 2018 -- and trending downward throughout 2018 thus far. This 10%+ percentage may still be a little better than most people realize.

Fourth, the RAV4 hybrid is selling almost as well as the “basic” Prius. For 2017, it was 65,631 vs 50,559, but the monthly averages in 2018 are 4,267 vs 3,925 units. Basically, around a 10% difference. In other words, the RAV4 is not far from catching up with the “basic” Prius.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the RAV4 is Toyota’s most important vehicle, especially in the U.S. market. The product hits in three directions:

It has surpassed what was the best-selling Toyota in the U.S. for many years -- decades -- in a row: The Camry. It has surpassed Toyota’s second-best selling vehicle in the U.S. market -- and its best one world-wide: The Corolla family. Its hybrid variant is now almost matching the U.S. sales of the “basic” Prius model, even though two things handicap it:

It’s been on the market for less than three years.

It’s available only as an all-wheel drive version, not benefiting from the lower cost of front-wheel drive only.

For all of these reasons, there is a lot of stake when Toyota launches the all-new fifth-generation model year 2019 RAV4 in the Fall of 2018. The RAV4 has come to carry the burden of being the best-selling Toyota in the U.S., and with positive sales momentum. It was only in 2016 when the RAV4 sold “only” 352,154 units in the U.S. which means that its 2017 growth rate was approximately 16% -- a most impressive number.

Toyota has mentioned a variety of improvements for the all-new 2019 model year RAV4: All-New 2019 Toyota RAV4 Serves Up a Breakthrough Debut at New York International Auto Show | Toyota

However, as you can see in that press release, it’s mostly a bunch of minor details. Frankly, what strikes the observer is how few interesting things are mentioned. The engines, for example, sound like minor tweaks from the current ones.

One gets the impression that Toyota will have all sorts of interesting surprises concerning the all-new RAV4 closer to its full Fall 2018 introduction. One such possibility might be a plug-in hybrid version, even if it would be available later than the non-PHEV versions.

One would think that a plug-in hybrid version of the Toyota RAV4 is beyond totally obvious. After all, the Prius Prime (PHEV) is selling very well in the U.S.

Then again, all sorts of things have been totally obvious when it comes to Toyota doing things in the U.S. market -- but that it hasn’t actually done. For example, when the current-generation Sienna minivan came out a few years ago, why wasn’t there a hybrid version?

Toyota should basically have a hybrid and plug-in hybrid version of almost every car in its U.S. lineup. The “regular” hybrid should really be at 100% availability, and Toyota currently has only one plug-in hybrid version in its U.S. portfolio.

Therefore, even if the RAV4 isn’t available as a PHEV from Day One this Fall of 2018, perhaps it will be a year later. That’s still on the lame side, but better than nothing.

Given the lack of major new stuff under the skin -- perhaps -- then one thing is at least clear about the all-new RAV4: Exterior design. There will be no confusing the all-new 2019 RAV4 with the current one. It looks completely different.

Basically, the all-new 2019 RAV4 takes on the look of the body-on-frame 4Runner, which is far more rugged in its appearance. I can’t say that I am a fan of Toyota’s car designs (as opposed to pickup trucks) these days -- a comparison with Mazda is distinctly unfavorable -- but I do think the all-new RAV4 will be viewed as an improvement over the old one, and feel very much “fresh.”

Plug-in hybrid or not, I am looking forward to the fuel economy number of the “regular” RAV4 hybrid version. The current one is rated at 34 MPG city and 30 MPG highway. Will the all-new 2019 improve on these numbers despite seemingly no radical new powertrain? Will any tweaks yield any measurably positive results? Will there be a front-wheel drive only version available this time?

Either way, with over 400,000 units per year sold in the U.S. alone, the all-new 2019 RAV4 will be Toyota’s most important launch 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.