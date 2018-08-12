Snap's recent slowdown and sequential decline in DAUs could turn out to be a transitory phenomenon, and user growth should return going forward.

Snap's earnings show that the company is becoming more profitable, and its achieving its profitability goals faster than many analysts had anticipated.

So, why is Snap this heavily shorted? Well, there are quite a few reasons why many investors believe Snap is overvalued.

Source: TechCrunch.com

Snap's Improving Profitability

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has only been trading as a public company for roughly 18-months, but in this short time the company has become quite a battleground stock for bulls and bears. In fact, roughly 15% of the company’s float is sold short right now, a position equivalent to about $1.35 billion.

So, why is Snap this heavily shorted? Well, there is the projected 2018 13.5X sales valuation, the redesign debacle, the decline in user growth, and various other factors why many investors believe Snap is overvalued.

Snap 1-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com - It's been a rocky ride, but Snap is essentially flat over the past 52-weeks.

It's not all bad news. Snap’s recent earnings show that the company is becoming more profitable. Additionally, there is compelling evidence that suggests the recent slowdown and slight decline in user growth may be transitory in nature. Also, several elements imply that despite Snap’s relatively rich valuation the company is a very dangerous short. Ultimately, investors may be surprised by Snap’s profitability potential, user growth will likely return, and the company’s stock should go substantially higher from here.

Snap’s Q2 Earnings: Better than Expected

Revenues beat by roughly 5%, $262 million vs $250.4 million consensus estimates.

YoY revenues increased by roughly 44.4%, and ad revenue shot up by 48%.

EPS beat by about 18%, 14 cent loss vs loss of 17 cents consensus estimates.

Average revenue per user ARPU beat by 8%, $1.40 vs $1.30 estimates.

Daily Active Users DAUs missed by about 2%, 188 million vs 192 million estimates.

DAUs dropped by 1.6% sequentially, but rose by about 8.7% YoY.

Q3 revenue guidance lower than expected, $265-290 million vs midpoint estimates of $289 million.

Q3 EBITDA guidance, $185-165 million vs estimates of $179 million.

One of the first elements that jumps out is that Snap beat substantially on revenues, despite the lower than expected number of DAUs. Additionally, the company’s ARPU was much higher than expected. As a result, the company is becoming more profitable, delivering a smaller than expected loss for the quarter.

How is Snap improving profitability? Snap substantially lowered its overall operating costs and expense over the same period last year while growing revenues at 44.4%, which is rather remarkable. The company’s R&D expenses dropped by 20% YoY, and G&A expenses declined by 6.5%. Moreover, YoY Snap’s H1 2018 loss narrowed substantially over last year, improving by roughly 4.2 X or 320% from H1 2017.

Snap's Income Statement

Source: SEC.gov

The bad news is that the company guided slightly lower on revenues than some analysts expected. This is likely due to the slightly lower than expected user growth. However, Snap tends to surpass revenues estimates most of the time as the company has beat its EPS estimates by an average of roughly 17% the past 3 quarters. Therefore, Snap could easily beat its forward revenue targets, especially if user growth stabilizes and/or resumes its trend higher.

Snap's EPS History

Source: Nasdaq.com

Also, the company guided for higher EBITDA than analysts expected, suggesting that Snap will likely continue to beat EPS targets. Higher ARPU also implies Snap’s profitability will likely continue to surprise higher. Moreover, profitability should increase substantially when Snap’s user base resumes its growth again.

DAU Drop Likely Transient

There is a lot of noise about Snap’s DAU drop, but the bottom line is that it is not unexpected. Snap’s faulty and unsuccessful redesign launched early this year caused a big stirrup, alienating users and impacting the company’s user growth and revenues. However, since the problems were recognized, the company has taken significant strides to alleviate the redesign issues, and has returned many of the key features back to the way they were before the update.

Snap's DAU Growth

Source: Statista.com

Therefore, the 1.6% sequential decline in DAUs from last quarter is not the end of the world for Snap. After all, we knew that many users were not happy with the company’s update, we knew that user growth would likely stall or decline temporarily due to the issues, but the important thing is that one quarter does not make a trend. Even if there is a slight sequential decline in DAUs next quarter, it still would not be considered a tragedy growth wise.

I will start to become concerned if DAUs continue to decline sequentially for several quarters. For instance, if we continue to see DAUs falter in Q3, and in Q4, then there is likely a deeper, more serious structural problem with Snap’s growth. But until then, this is still likely a transient phenomenon due to the redesign issues from earlier this year. I expect DAU growth to recover and pick back up by the end of this year.

Stock has Limited Upside, For Now

However, due to the uncertainty surrounding Snap’s DAUs the stock likely has very limited upside potential between now and the company’s next earnings call, barring any unexpected positive news. Q3 and Q4 results will be instrumental in illustrating the future for Snap’s growth prospects. However, risk is now to the upside in Snap, as expectations are extremely low, estimates have been brought down, and any positive news regarding user growth and/or improved profitability could send the company’s shares surging following next quarter’s earnings announcement.

A Few Reasons Why I Would Not Short Snap

Quite a large portion of Snap’s shares are sold short right now, 110 million shares, worth about $1.35 billion. This represents about 15% of the company’s float. Although Snap appears overvalued from a traditional valuation standpoint it remains an incredibly dangerous stock to short for several reasons.

First, it is still an incredibly fast growing business. Despite the likely transitory slowdown in user growth, Snap just clocked in a 44.4% revenues growth quarter. In addition, the company is set to expand full year revenues by over 40% this year, and is expected to do the same next year. Will, the company’s revenue growth slow down due to worsening user growth performance? It’s possible, but at the same time the opposite could turn out to be true as well.

Second, with nearly 200 million DAUs Snap is an incredible platform for advertisers, and the company continuously reports better than expected ad related data, and profitability metrics. Reporting an 8% higher than expected ARPU, and growing ad revenues by nearly 50% YoY are not small accomplishments and suggest the company will likely continue to become more profitable due to strong ad revenues, especially once its DAUs start growing again.

Third, and probably the single most obvious reason I would not short Snap is because it can become a takeover target at any moment. In fact, the company represents a compelling takeover play for numerous internet and/or media giants aiming to block Facebook’s (FB) near monopoly in social media. Provided that they could find their way around antitrust issues, I could easily see either Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), or another suitor putting in a bid to acquire Snap down the line.

The Bottom Line: Substantial Long-Term Potential

The bottom line is that Snap has only been trading as a public company for about 18-months, it is essentially just getting started, but it seems clear that the company has enormous long-term potential. Despite being substantially lower than its post IPO highs Snap’s stock is not likely to stay down for long. The company is becoming increasingly more profitable, and it’s doing it at a more rapid pace than most analysts had anticipated. In addition, the DAU slowdown could prove to be a transient phenomenon due to the company’s temporary redesign folly. Furthermore, Snap deserves to have a permeant takeover premium factored into its stock price. Therefore, and despite having somewhat limited short-term upside potential Snap’s stock is likely to trade significantly higher longer-term.

If you enjoyed reading this article, hit the "Like" button, and if you'd like insight about my future ideas, press the "Follow" link. Thank you for taking the time to read my article, and I hope that the information was helpful!

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

If you’d like to learn more about how to best position yourself for a rally in Snap and to receive information about other high alpha ideas, please consider joining Albright Investment Group. Subscribe now and receive the best of both worlds, deep value insight coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Join and get access to FULL ARTICLES that include technical analysis, trade triggers, comprehensive trading strategies, portfolio allocations, and price targets.

that include technical analysis, trade triggers, comprehensive trading strategies, portfolio allocations, and price targets. Enjoy access to my best investment ideas, and trade alongside AIG's top-performing core long portfolio which has outpaced the S&P 500 by about 73% over the past year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.