Bombardier's De-Gearing Is A Mirage: It's Time For Another Equity Raise

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bucephalus Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Despite bullish comments from Bombardier's management, Q2 2018 results show the company is making little improvement.

There is plenty of comment on the future post 2020, but with no detail as to how the miraculous forecasts will be achieved. They talk about consolidated adjusted EBIT, neatly ignoring the increasing cost of funding. Even the comments on Free cashflow are mis-leading because they ignore working capital manipulation, one-off items and the parent's inability to access those cashflows.

Bombardier shows no ability to de-lever or return to meaningful profitability. In contrast, we expect it will have to raise more capital to fund its C series commitments. Even if they can sell assets to raise the cash, we think that equity market has more than fully priced the recovery. There is a significant risk of correction in the stock price.

Over the next eighteen months, we expect the issues we have identified will start to have an impact on CDS pricing, with the result that credit costs will rise pressuring working capital. It may also undermine orders for new aircrafts/trains if buyers lose faith in company’s ability to survive. Many analysts are confident that Quebec government would not let the operating units fail. But this does not necessarily protect the equity holders.

Over the next eighteen months, we expect Bombardier continue to burn cash at an operating level and to only show cash inflow thanks to working capital manipulation, mimicking the changes in 4Q 2017. There is a very high likelihood of a significant equity raise in 1H FY2019 to support BBDBCN 7 ¾ refinancing and pay for working capital delays from Q4’18.

Our key concerns

Real cashflow (Cash EBITDA less Interest, Tax and Capex) is negative. The sale of Downsview generated profits to offset the increased losses on the sale of the C- series to Airbus. However, it looked better as a cashflow item because there was no cash offset to the Airbus deal. However, this sales and lease back transaction adds cash rent payments cutting cashflow and profits Without Downsview, free cashflow in 1H 2018 was unchanged, negative $1.1bn, very similar to 1H 2017. Cash EBITDA and Reported EBITDA are not only completely different to each other, they bear little relationship to the Parent's cashflow. The Parent only receives 72.5% of dividends from Transportation, which appears to be about 40% of reported EBITDA. Net debt is reported as US$XXXbn but gives little indication of Bombardiers real leverage. The cash and debt are in seperate parts of the group so should not be netted off. Moreover, much of the cash is advance payments and is likely to be ring-fenced and cannot be used to pay down debt. The cash earns little whereas the debt costs 8%+ is negative carry of US$xxm on the cash There are US$XXXXbn of other liabilities that will need to be addressed before Bombardier can really be said to have addressed its leverage. Based on their liabilities and last twelve months cash EBITDA, we think that gross leverage of the business is 19.0x Bombardier has a commitment to purchase CDPQ's stake in Transportation. Under the terms of Feb 2016 deal, their minimum contingent liability is $2.1bn. The accounts revealed that the Bombardier lost US$500m on the early sales of C series jets. It is therefore safe to assume that they will be called upon to fund the full $925m of CSALP support. payments to Airbus in the next three years. Bombardier is guiding for strong growth in revenue in all segments. Based on Bombardier's history and other similar companies, we would expect that net working capital would rise not fall. Surprisingly, their pension liabilities dropped by US$500m in the unaudited 2Q 2018 accounts with no explanation beyond “changed actuarial assumptions”. This is a surprise because most companies only review their pension costs in their audited accounts. We are not suggesting that Bombardier is doing anything illegal, but, as with most of Bombardier’s assumptions, the change is timely and favours management. Managements forecast of cashflow breakeven is ambiguous and it is not clear if the CSALP loan is included. Nonetheless, using management assumptions, cash from operations in 2H 2018 should match the first half, ie negative US1.1bn. If all capex and CSALP payments are all included in their forecast then the US$xxxbn balance will have to come from working capital. A one-off change and hardly a recurring return to cash generation. Possible profit warning. If the CSALP US$350m is excluded, ie they are in addition to original FY2020 guidance, Bombardier has provided profit warning with Q2 results In FY 2019, Bombardier's US$850m BBDBCN 7 ¾ will become current debt. To get a clean audit, Bombardier will have to show that the bond can be either refinanced or repaid. With leverage at 19.0x and break-even cash flow, simply refinancing this bond will probably require either further assets sales or an equity raise.

Notes

It looks to us that the market has accepted management's guidance without challenging any of the assumptions behind it. We think the stock has significant downside risk. As shown in the sensitivity table below, Bombardier would have to generate EBITDA of over US$2.3bn for stock to have upside based on a 11x EV/EBITDA 2020 multiple.

Sensitivity table based on 2020 EBITDA and 2020 EV/EBITDA multiple:

Upside (downside)

Below please see references and calculations backing our analysis listed above:

Cash EBITDA and reported EBITDA

On page 17 of Q2’18 report, Adjusted EBITDA for four-quarter trailing period is $1,248m. Based on cash flow calculation real EBITDA is $847m.

Debt and debt like items

We have calculated the Debt and debt like items using the balance sheet and footnotes in Q2’18 report on pg. 58.

Significant leverage based on debt and debt like items and cash EBITDA

This results in totally different leverage numbers compared to what is presented on pg. 17 of Q2’18 report.

Even under Bombardier's assumption, the company is significantly levered at 7.7x. However, using cash EBITDA and account for all debt and debt like items, leverage increases to 19x. Even if we assume that reported EBITDA and cash EBITDA will converge in next few years, leverage is at 13x.

Please also note, that company is not reporting net debt, a common industry practice, rather showing only gross debt. We think that Bombardier would like to avoid a discussion about the levels of restricted cash, happy for analysts to assume that all cash is available for debt service. We suspect this is most unlikely given Transportation's minorities and separate credit agreements and covenants. Please see pg. 175 “Other details of the transaction” .

Transportation minority holding

CDPQ bought 30% of the Transportation unit for $1.5bn in Feb 2016. As part of the deal, Bombardier guaranteed a minimum three-year 15% compound annual return to CDPQ. Thanks to this, Bombardier now owns 27.5% of the business. We calculate that to earn/buy the rest back it will cost Bombardier $2.1bn.

See footnote 10 on pg. 173

The parent only has access to Transportation's dividends, NOT the full EBITDA

Based on disclosure from the annual report, it looks like that Transportation unit has provided dividend to HoldCo and minorities of $282m for the full year 2017.

See footnote 10 on pg. 173 (“(1) Includes $282m (€250m) of dividends paid for fiscal year 2017”)

C Series disclosure

As of Q1’18, Bombardier has disclosed that total C Series commitment increased from $700m in FY17 disclosure, to $925m in Q1’18 disclosure.

See footnote 19 in Q1’18

See footnote 28 in FY17

In addition, on 2Q 2018 results call, it was not clear as to whether the future loans to CSALP are included in capex guidance of $1.4bn or will be in addition. If C Series payments are in addition to originally guided FY2020 numbers, then Bombardier effectively profit warned on Q2 call.

Fix charges for a year to exceed $2.5bn

Based on Bombardier disclosure of fix charges (interest, tax, capex, pension payment), we would expect total committed cash outflow to be over $2.5bn this year:

Gross cash interest of $644.8m (see footnote 27 of FY17 report)

Letters of credit facility of $83.6m (see footnote 32 of FY17 report, we assume cost of LC is 2%)

Preferred dividends of $18m (see footnote 29 of FY17 report)

Capex of $1,400m (as per Q2’18 call guidance)

Tax of $100m (in line with FY17 cash tax, see cash flow statement)

In addition to these fixed charges, Bombardier will need to fund the $350m C Series commitment and pay rent on the Downsview site. Assuming a modest industrial yield of 5%, this would imply extra rental costs of $30m.

Putting all of this together leads to a committed cash outflow of $2,6bn per year. With cash EBITDA of $850m, and leverage of 19x, the company needs to be able to extract cash from any possible source. It is not a surprise that they sold Downsview and raised equity in Q1.

The real question is: What will be the sources of cash for FY19?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.