Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (KGJI) CEO Zhihong Jia on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Katherine Yao - IR, The Equity Group

Bin Liu - CFO

Zhihong Jia - Chairman and CEO

Analysts

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Kingold Jewelry 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Katherine Yao of The Equity Group. Please go ahead.

Katherine Yao

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. A copy of the press release announcing 2018 second quarter and six months financial results are available on Kingold Jewelry's website at www.kingoldjewelry.com. As part of this conference call, the Company has a slide presentation available in PDF format on the Company's website. It is an accompaniment that you are welcome to contact our office at 212-836-9600, and we'll be happy to send you a copy.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and any accompanying information discussed herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect [Technical Difficulty]. Such risks are fully detailed in Kingold Jewelry's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Regarding the disclaimer language, I would also like to refer you to slide number two of the webcast presentation for further information.

Now, I'd like to take a moment to outline the format for today's call. [Technical Difficulty] Kingold Jewelry's CFO, Mr. Bin Liu; and Kingold Jewelry Treasurer, Mr. Xiao Hu. [Ph]

Now, I would like to take a moment to outline the format for today's call. First, I will read an opening statement prepared by the Company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Zhihong Jia. And I will then turn the conference call to Mr. Bin Liu, Kingold Jewelry's CFO, I will continue with the presentation. When the Company finishes the presentation, we will open the floor for questions.

With that, I will start to read the opening statement from Kingold Jewelry's CEO, Mr. Zhihong Jia.

Thank you for joining 2018 second quarter six months ended conference call.

We were pleased to deliver strong operating results in the second quarter of 2018 and continue to benefit from our gold investment which enabled us to further expand our production capacity and design capacities.

According to World Gold Council, China’s demand for gold and jewelry went up 5% during the second quarter of 2018. Chinese consumers responded well to industry focus on innovation and branding. On investment side, demand went up 11% on Q2 because of currency and stock market weakness.

Thus, we witnessed a strong growing demand for 24-karat gold jewelry and investment products in China during the quarter, and our management quickly adjusted the product mix in response to market demand with additional trendy design jewelry products and value preserving investment gold products.

Looking ahead, we are dedicated to building the Kingold brand as an increasingly important participant in the gold industry in China, while quickly responding to market changes and adjusting operational strategies.

Based on our existing resources and capacity along with strong demand for 24-karat gold products in China, We reiterate our expectation that gold processed will be between 100 metric tons and 110 metric tons during 2018.

On behalf of Kingold, I welcome all of you to visit our facilities in Wuhan, China. Thank you.

With that, I would now like to turn the call to Mr. Bin Liu, Kingold’s Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Liu. Mr. Liu?

Bin Liu

Thank you, Katherine. And welcome everybody again. Today, I'd like to discuss Kingold 2018 second quarter and first half operations and financial results. Kingold's sales are primarily, as you know, composed of the sales of branded products and customized products. Kingold sales its products to customers at a price that reflects the market price of base material plus a markup of design and processing fees.

In branded production, we purchase gold directly from Shanghai Gold Exchange, once a customer has placed an order. And we recognize revenue on sales of branded products when the goods are delivered. Thus, the cost of gold is recorded as part of our revenue.

In customized production, our customer supply us the raw materials, and we create products per the customer's instructions. The cost of gold is not recorded as part of our revenue.

During the second quarter of 2018, we processed approximately 27.6 metric tons of 24-karat gold products, an increase of 6% compared to 26 metric tons for the same period last year. Among the 27.6 metric tons, we processed during the second quarter of 2018, of which branded production accounted for 16.9 metric tons or 61.1% of the total volume, and customized production accounted for 10.7 metric tons or 38.9% of the total volume.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, we processed approximately 50.9 metric tons of 24-karat gold products, an increase of 21% compared to 42.1 metric tons for the same period last year. Among the 50.9 metric tons we processed during the first half of 2018 of which branded production accounted for 29.8 metric tons or 58.6% of the total volume, and the customized production accounted for 21.1 metric tons or 41.4% of the total volume.

In the three months ended June 30, 2018, the company recorded net sales or $678.8 million, an increase of 42.6% from the same period in the prior year. The increase in net sales was primarily due to results of the higher sales volume for branded production sales. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company’s net sales were $1,218.3 million, increased 58.6% from $768.1 million in the first half of 2017. The increase in net sales was primarily the result of the higher sales volume for branded production sales.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, gross profit was $63.8 million, an increase of 33.4% from $47.8 million in the prior year period. Gross Margin was a 9.4%, compared to 10% for the same period in 2017. The slight decrease in gross margin was primarily due to decreased average selling price of branded production, compensated by decreased unit cost of branded production during the three months ended June 30, 2018. The average selling price of branded production was RMB 252.3 per gram for the three months ended June 30, 2018, decreased by RMB 11.7 or 4.4%, from RMB 264 per gram for the same period in 2017. Meanwhile, the unit cost of branded production sales was RMB 232.4 per gram for the three months ended June 30, 2018, decreased by RMB 11.6, or 4.8%, from RMB 244 per gram for the same period in 2017. The decreases of both the average selling price and unit cost of branded production were mainly due to the weak gold price in the three months ended June 30, 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, our gross profit was $128 million increased from $64.9 million in the first half of 2017.

Our gross margin was 10.5%, compared to 8.4% in the first half of 2017. The increase in gross margin was because the decrease in unit cost of branded production sales exceeded the decrease in the average selling price of branded production during the six months ended June 30, 2018. The unit cost of branded production sales was RMB 232.30 per gram for the six months ended June 30, 2018, decreased by RMB 8.1 or 3.4% from RMB 240.4 per gram for the same period in 2017. However, the average selling price of branded production was RMB 254.9 per gram for the six months ended June 30, 2018, decreased by RMB 1.7 or 0.7% from RMB 256.7 per gram for the same period in 2017.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, net income was $13.6 million or $0.20 per diluted share compared to net income of $8 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the prior year period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, our net income was $26.8 million, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $13.3 million, or losing $0.20 per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2017.

Moving to the balance sheet. At June 30, 2018, Kingold's cash and cash equivalents was 20 -- is [indiscernible]. Inventories, which is in gold in our case was $150 million, stockholders' equity was $337 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $5 million, inventories of $135 million and stockholders’ equity of $390.2 million at December 31, 2017.

With that, operator. Let's go and open up for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Bin Liu

Thanks again to all of you. And we look forward to speaking with you again in November and after our third quarter financial results. As always, we will come investors and visitors to our facilities in Wuhan, China. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.