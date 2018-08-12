Amazon Analysts Are About To Be Wrong Again

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a massive company and thinking that a company that is so well followed could pull off a surprise seems ludicrous. However, Amazon did exactly that by beating estimates by more than 100% last quarter. Analysts had to play catch up, and estimates have been significantly increased over the last few weeks. That being said, if we dig through the numbers, it seems Amazon may have another surprise in store. For a stock with a forward P/E ratio north of 70, it’s never too early to start looking ahead.

A proven theory

Amazon bulls have been saying that the company was choosing revenue growth over profits, to dominate the retail business and grow its brand. The theory was, Amazon at any point could slow down spending to generate significant earnings and cash flow. I must admit I was a doubter, but the current quarter proved the theory.

Amazon curtailed SG&A expenses, made sure technology and content expenses didn’t run ahead of revenue, and net income skyrocketed. A key measure that shows how much progress Amazon made is the company’s overall operating margin, which came in at 5.7% compared to 1.7% last year. Just to put that into context, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) grew sales by roughly 4% (or about one-tenth of Amazon’s growth), yet the company’s operating margin was 4.2%.

It seems like Amazon is suggesting it has turned the corner on huge revenue growth on small earnings. Next quarter, the company is projecting revenue and operating income that implies an operating margin of between 2.4% and 4.4%. Investors should be very happy with these numbers, as last year’s 3rd quarter operating margin came in at less than 1%.

What can we learn from the past?

Casual observers think of Amazon as an online store. Investors tend to focus on the company’s AWS division. However, neither side is looking at the whole picture. To get a sense of how each division is performing, we need to look at some historical figures.

There are several things I notice when we look at Amazon’s different divisions. First, Online Stores revenue growth has been slowing over the last four quarters. Though most investors think of AWS as the growth engine for the company, that misses the point that Third-party seller services and Subscription services are growing very fast as well. At present, these two divisions represent over $13 billion in quarterly sales, or more than double AWS.

Speaking of AWS, the fact that this division has stepped up its revenue growth from 42% last year to 49% this year is significant. AWS represented 10.8% of total revenue last year, today this division accounts for 11.5%. AWS’ operating margin has been steadily climbing from 22% last year to nearly 27% this year. Given AWS’ margin is nearly 400% higher than Amazon’s overall operating margin, bodes well for the company’s future.

One division that investors might overlook is the “Other” segment. Most companies list “Other” as a catch all for different businesses and ventures. However, Amazon mentions this division, “primarily includes the sale of advertising services.” With $2.2 billion in sales, this division represents just 4% of Amazon’s revenue. Investors should keep in mind, advertising revenue increased by at least 129% each of the last two quarters. In short, “Other” (aka Advertising) is growing a more than double the rate of AWS, yet this division has just under 34% of AWS sales.

What’s next?

To get a sense of where Amazon might land next quarter, for each division I’ve used a projected growth rate that either steps down or up based on historical performance. The only division that is a bit of a wildcard is Whole Foods (Physical Stores). A year ago, the company wasn’t part of Amazon for a full quarter. Whole Foods has been posting sales in the mid-$4 billion range. Using a conservative assumption of 5% growth seems fair.

Segment Current Q growth % Next Q projected growth % Next Q projected revenue Online Stores 12% 11% $26.4b Physical Stores Unknown 5% $4.5b Third-party seller revenues 36% 35% $9.4b Subscription services 55% 55% $3.4b AWS 49% 50% $6.2b Other 129% 130% $2.2b

(Source: Amazon current earnings – Next Q projections on author’s assumptions)

The combination of these figures gives Amazon total revenue next quarter of just over $52 billion. This seems conservative given the massive Prime Day sale in July. I’ve seen estimates suggesting Prime Day may have added as much as $1 billion to Amazon’s sales compared to last year. In addition, the company’s revenue estimates go as low as $54 billion. Based on these numbers, it seems likely that Amazon comes in at the lower end of its revenue guidance. That being said, even at $54 billion in sales, this suggests growth of more than 23% year-over-year.

The problem with the company’s range of operating earnings, is divisions like third-party seller services, subscription services, AWS, and Other, all carry significantly higher margins than Online stores. These three divisions represent roughly 40% of Amazon’s total revenues and are each growing at a rate of 30% or more. If Amazon maintains its present growth course, we are just a few quarters from Amazon’s stores becoming less than 50% of revenue. That is a statement that almost no one could have predicted when the company first started.

Though Prime Day will have a negative effect on Amazon’s operating margin, it’s hard to imagine Amazon going from a 5.7% operating margin this quarter, to a margin of 4.4% or less next quarter. One reason to believe Amazon will beat its own estimates in operating earnings is the improvement in the company’s international operating margin.

Quarter Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Operating Margin (6.8%) (5.1%) (4.2%) (3.4%)

(Source: Amazon quarterly earnings)

Using Walmart as a comparable, Walmart International sales increased just under 12% on an operating margin of 4.3%. Though Amazon’s International division reported operating losses, sales growth was far faster at more than 20% excluding currency adjustments. Amazon’s overseas operations reminds me of the company’s domestic sales not that many years ago. The company ran the business at a loss, waiting to gain the scale and brand awareness to change the script.

Some of the Prime Day information leads me to believe the company’s margin expansion is just getting started as well. The company suggested it, “had more sign-ups for Prime on July 16 than any previous day in the company’s history.” This is important, as the average Prime member spends about $1,400 per year on the site, whereas non-members spend about $600.

Additionally, Amazon said some of its top sellers on Prime Day were the Amazon Fire TV Stick and the Echo Dot. These are gateway products, that introduce customers to higher margin revenues for the company. The Echo Dot is a perfect introduction to Amazon Prime Music. With any product inquiry, Amazon can serve up promoted products to boost third-party sales and advertising revenue at the same time.

The Kindle Fire TV stick has an interface that focuses more on Amazon Prime Video than other hardware solutions for streaming. The more customers are exposed to the value of having Prime Video, the better retention rates should be. This is a different scenario than a customer using a Roku or an Apple TV where Prime Video gets barely equal billing.

Analysts are about to get it wrong again

The bottom line is, Amazon just had an amazing quarter where earnings came in far higher than analysts expected. It seems likely this streak continues as analysts are calling for EPS of $3.11 on sales of $57 billion. This would suggest Amazon’s margin getting cut almost in half from last quarter.

Given that 40% of Amazon’s business is coming from higher margin services that are growing much faster than Amazon stores, a haircut of this magnitude doesn’t seem likely. Amazon has been playing the long-term game all along. It’s time investors realize that the company has already flipped the switch, and significant EPS is now the norm. Knowing that analysts haven’t caught up to this new reality, gives long-term investors a chance to buy before Amazon surprises everyone once again.

