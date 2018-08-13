Crown Holdings Is Simply Too Cheap To Ignore

The company those three statements are describing is Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK). CCK makes metal cans for food and beverages, it is a middle man, simply taking a metal commodity and processing it. It’s really not a sexy business, but there are two things that we really like. First, it only has one major competitor, Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) (with a 30% market share). Second, it’s a localized business in that the metal inputs are easy to move around but once they’ve been processed into cans, you need your factory to be close to the end market. Once those factories are built, it leads to a substantial capex moat.

CCK’s core business in Beverage & Food is an old business with tepid growth in line with global GDP, a few percent. We don’t think it has substantial pricing power as Ball Corp. is a serious competitor. But we do think the company grows faster than GDP as there is a trend for beverage cans to take market share away from glass; think about what is happening in your local beer store. Second to that, there are some higher growth regions that CCK has been active in, primarily in Latin America and SE Asia.

Actually, it is also interested in expanding in Turkey, and given recent headlines it may have to second guess that region.

What about that price decline?

Source: Morningstar

Yeah, year-to-date returns have been abysmal. The stock has tracked back to where it was trading five years ago, despite being a bigger business.

So why did CCK collapse since the start of the year?

CCK made a large acquisition of Signode which is in the transit packaging business; with no obvious synergies available between the two, it was a tough sell to investors. The subsequent quarters to the close of the merger have shown tepid results and the market has sold it off hard as a result. We weren’t big fans of the merger either, as it implied there wasn’t room to grow in the existing business. We would have preferred to see capital allocation rather than M&A for the sake growth; in fact, we think it’s ridiculous that this isn’t paying a dividend. Over time, we think this stock could pay a long-term sustainable dividend, potentially even joining the ranks of some of our favorite stocks, the Dividend Aristocrats, with their 25+ year history of consecutive dividend increases. Anyway, the price decline has made the stock look cheaper and we’re getting interested.

There are many items that have kept investors on the sidelines as of late, but this is exactly why the stock is looking more interesting.

Net Debt/EBITDA is high following the Signode acquisition, it’s around 5x which is very high, but the company is focusing cash flows on deleveraging and should be able to hit ~3x by 2020

There is a European Commission investigation over uncompetitive pricing which is very likely to lead to fines in Germany, possible in other countries. While we can’t know for sure, people we have discussed the issue with and based on similar investigations, we don’t expect fines to be more than $100M, which isn’t a huge deal for CCK.

There is concern about the trade war dialogue between China/U.S. and the impact it will have on input pricing (i.e. aluminum prices), but this is basically a pass through cost for CCK, we don’t expect substantial demand destruction as a result.

And since the stock has fallen so precipitously, it is now beginning to look very attractive on a forward basis. Given the merger has fundamentally changed the prospects, it makes sense to us to use forward rather than historical multiples for valuation. Which means we are going to rely on the analysts.

Source: MarketWatch

Specifically, analysts see this thing generating at least $6/sh of EPS next year, on a forward basis this is only trading at 7.7x, which is extremely cheap. On a trailing basis, it’s 19x which is one of the reasons some think the stock is expensive, but it’s not. Look, Ball Corp. is only expected to earn about $3/sh and it’s the same price; in other words, you can buy Crown Holdings for half the price of its closest competitor.

How is the liquidity looking?

Source: Morningstar

We don’t see any balance sheet red flags as the current ratio is at 1.2x, indicative of a solid near-term balance sheet, while the quick ratio of 0.6x being very conservative. Both of these metrics are basically in line with historical levels showing some stability in the business.

There’s no question the company is highly leveraged and that has increased execution risk. But, it’s nice to see a debt maturity profile that should give it sufficient time to build up cash before it needs to pay it down. Besides that management has stated that it will be aggressively targeting a 3x to 3.5x leverage over the next couple of years.

Potential refinancing risks:

Source: Image created by author with data from company reports.

Conclusion

Crown Holdings has a solid GDP+ core business, which should generate significant amounts of cash over the coming years. A series of negative events including the acquisition of lower margin Signode has pushed the share price down towards the bargain bin. On a forward basis the stock looks very cheap, and the leverage is high but manageable. This one should go on your watch list to do some more digging.

Note: Analyst projections and valuation multiples are sourced from MarketWatch, Money.CNN, Yahoo Finance, and Morningstar.

Idea generation is the best part of Seeking Alpha. By following us you will get exposure to attractive new dividend stocks. You can follow us as well as read our other articles here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.