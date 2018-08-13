Pattern Energy Group Shores Up Confidence In Its Distribution

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) reported strong CAFD growth during Q2 and laid out a clear plan for growing its way to greater distribution coverage within the next few years without having to rely on excessive debt and equity issuance. While the distribution yield remains attractive and looks safe, the growth outlook remains highly speculative as management has minimal margin for error given rising interest rates and the company's weak credit rating.

Safety

The biggest take away from the Q2 earnings report was the strengthened distribution coverage thanks to strong CAFD growth and management's reaffirmation of no intention to sell additional common equity for the foreseeable future. Additionally, management reiterated that none of the recent policy changes by Ontario's government will impact any of PEGI's assets in the region. Given that these were the major concerns behind a recent analyst downgrade and corresponding market sell-off, PEGI shares should now have a major roadblock removed from advancing higher.

Moving forward, management outlined three major growth initiatives which it believes it can achieve without selling additional equity shares and thereby drive down the CAFD payout ratio to the target of 80% and then resume distribution growth.

Growth

PEGI announced solid progress on all three of its growth initiatives during Q2, as CAFD increased 19% year-over-year and proportional GWh increased 7% year-over-year:

1. Accretive recycling capital:

First, it closed on an agreement to sell the company's interests in Chile, which it plans to reinvest in accretive projects and/or share buybacks. Management is currently assessing additional asset sales in order to raise funds for accretive reinvestment, including partial interest sales in its Japanese business in the coming years. In the meantime, it has ~$180 million of capital that it is currently assessing multiple projects to put it in to.

Furthermore, it restored the Santa Isabel project in Puerto Rico to full generating capacity. Though it was a production headwind in Q2, it should no longer pose as a headwind moving forward. Additionally, Q2 was the first full quarter of operations in the newly acquired Japanese assets and left management "very pleased" with production levels above their long-term expectations. The CAFD boost from these acquisitions was a primary driver behind the strong year-over-year growth, enabling management to reaffirm guidance for 14% full-year CAFD growth. Moving forward, management expects to continue achieving CAFD growth from capital recycling initiatives to the tune of ~2% annually.

2. Achieve strong returns from Pattern 2.0 investments

In their earnings call, management repeatedly emphasized how excited they were about the progress and prospects in Pattern Development 2.0. From the beginning of Q2 up until management's earnings call, PEGI had invested an additional $50.9 million in the development project, boosting the ownership stake to 29%, which was management's stated target ownership level.

Despite the current capital squeeze PEGI is working through (with tight distribution coverage, elevated leverage, and poor equity prices relative to underlying asset values), management doubled down in their earnings call on the importance of investing in long-term returns rather than seeking investments that would cash flow immediately by citing the superior long-term returns that these investments would yield. At a target IRR of 15%+ and progress on major positions in Japan, the U.S., and Mexico that management states they are "extremely pleased" with, the expectation is that Pattern Development 2.0 will grow CAFD by 5-10% beginning in 2020.

3. Cost Savings

By revamping their auditing structure, PEGI forecasts saving $4 million in audit costs alone by the end of 2018. Management referred to additional cost savings through internal systems improvement that will be detailed once this savings have been achieved. The expectation is that these will provide CAFD growth of 2%-3% over the next 2-3 years.

Valuation

The case that PEGI is undervalued rests on management's ability to deliver on the promises of strong growth from Pattern Development 2.0 as well as its cost savings program. In the meantime, it is clear that shares are undervalued relative to the cap rates on their underlying assets, a disconnect that Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) has mentioned as well.

By selling existing, non-core assets and recycling the proceeds into equity repurchases and further development projects, PEGI plans to capitalize on this disconnect to unlock shareholder value and CAFD growth. Given that, it seems fair to expect 2-3% annualized CAFD growth over the next two years until Pattern Development 2.0 begins coming online in a meaningful manner. Unfortunately, the payout ratio is currently too elevated to allow that to be passed on to shareholders in dividend increases and will instead be used to deleverage and invest in longer term growth. As such, the ~9% yield will likely be the major provider of returns over the next few years until dividend growth resumes. While a declining payout ratio should cheer the market somewhat, rising interest rates may offset some of the market's desire to drive down the yield.

Investor Takeaway

PEGI is clearly undervalued relative to its underlying assets. Furthermore, its dividend appears to be safe for the next few years before potentially resuming growth in 2020 and beyond on the back of Pattern Development 2.0 proceeds. However, the short term capital squeeze and rising interest rates will likely keep growth minimal and risk factors high in the short term, as the company's BB- credit rating implies. As a result, I view PEGI as a hold for the dividend and I believe BEP is currently a better buying option in this space due to its combination of attractive dividend yield with a much stronger liquidity and growth profile with a less speculative cash flow outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long PEGI via cash-secured puts.