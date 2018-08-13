Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (8/10/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, August 10.

The earnings season is nearing its end and this means investors will be focusing on macro factors again. "There's plenty of time to study and critique and calibrate and make considered judgments because, at last, the number of earnings reports that happen each day slow to a trickle," said Cramer. With that, he discussed the game plan for the week.

Monday

Earnings: Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Cramer doesn't see the company as an investment, but as a barometer for how the restaurant business is doing. "That is, until Nelson Peltz, the famous insurgent activist investor, took a 7% stake in the company three years ago and got himself a board seat. Now, this stock's been an incredible long-term performer since then. I like Sysco very much," he said.

Tuesday

Earnings: Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Investors are nervous about Home Depot's earnings as the spring was late and the big spring planting season was a bust for many as the weather was terrible. "Now, that's not enough to derail this great company on its own, but we are also getting some weaker numbers from many of its suppliers," added Cramer. He advised staying on the sidelines and buying if the stock gets hit after earnings.

Cramer expects good results from Tapestry (formerly Coach). "We know from the department stores that handbags are hot. I recommend buying some before the quarter and some after," he said.

Canopy Growth's position is interesting as they have the first mover's advantage in the group. "I wouldn't be surprised if the stock is charging up to another run at the highs later this year."

Wednesday

Earnings: Macy's (NYSE:M), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

"All I know is this: every major supplier into Macy's has told us that they're having a bang-up quarter," said Cramer. He would be a buyer of the stock if it goes down after earnings.

Cisco, on the other hand, is pushing itself to transform into a security-focused software subscription enterprise. "Maybe it won't be the monster grower that some want, but I believe the re-positioning of Cisco into high-growth mode will take a little time. Be patient. You have to stay in it for the inflection point, which could be right around the corner. Call me a buyer," he said.

Thursday

Earnings: Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Walmart's earnings will prove if technician Tim Collins' technical call on the company is correct. Cramer believes this quarter will not be as weak as the last one. The stock has remained weak compared to peers but Cramer thinks it's cheap as the company is spending to compete against Amazon.

Nordstrom, on the other hand, has been inconsistent. Cramer recommended avoiding the stock. Applied Materials also had a bad last quarter but Cramer expects things to get better. "I think the company has gotten their inventories in line. I'm betting that, like with its competitor Lam Research, this stock is trying to bottom. We await the conference call for validation," he added.

Nvidia's earnings could be mixed due to demand for cryptocurrency being tepid. Cramer likes the fact that expectations from the company have reduced.

Friday

Earnings: Deere (NYSE:DE)

Deere is caught in the crosshairs of the trade war and Cramer expects weaker than expected numbers from the company. "The farmers of this country are starting to squawk that they aren't doing well because of the retaliatory tariffs from our trading partners, and that means Deere's quarter may not be up to snuff."

Keep an eye out for opportunities in the coming week.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Should investors pick individual tech stocks or go for ETFs? Cramer thinks the ETFs should be used as a hedge against single stocks.

Editor's note: The remaining part of the show was a repeat of an earlier program.

