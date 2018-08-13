Continue To Avoid Redfin

Those who’ve been unfortunate enough to see me dance know that my timing can be terrible. This isn’t an affliction limited to my time on the dance floor. Sometimes I will be working on a bullish or bearish article and the market will move in the direction that I “call” before I finish, thus robbing me of the ego gratification that I find so comforting. I’ll soldier on, though, and complete my bearish article on Redfin (RDFN), in spite of the fact that shares are down significantly today. Not all heroes wear uniforms.

Anyway, I’ll go through my reasoning to continue to avoid the shares by looking at the financial history, and by looking at the stock itself. Although there have been some bright spots in there, I think the future will be gloomier than the past. I’ll conclude by offering a much less risky alternative to outright share ownership. My regular readers know that, as the market climbs higher, I prefer the risk of call options to outright stock ownership, especially for companies like Redfin that pay no dividend. Before getting to the analysis proper, though, I’ll do my best to honestly engage in the bull case.

The Bull Case For Redfin

A recent bullish article on the company offered some of the most compelling bullish arguments I’ve heard. I’ll respond to each of these in turn, in, what I hope, as honest a fashion as possible. Ideally, I want to “steelman” the arguments of those whom I disagree with, as strawmanning for ego points serves nothing, and may lead to loss of capital or lost opportunity. As far as I can tell, the author in question makes three main points that can be summarized as:

A company need not invent a new product or service to be a great company or stock. Think of the fact that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) didn't invent book selling or that Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) didn't invent coffee. The company has multiple revenue streams, including data analytics. Compared to at least one of its peers, Redfin is inexpensive.

I'll go through each of these arguments in turn and respond to each.

You Don't Need to Invent to Be Great

A great company doesn’t need to invent a new product, but simply eliminate the “pain points” of a current system. The author offered reasonable similes to Amazon and book selling and Starbucks and coffee. This is all true. The problem is that not all innovators are going to go on to investment greatness. Pets.com didn’t invent pet food and supplies. Webvan didn’t invent food delivery. So, I’d agree that it’s not necessary to invent a new product, an honest analysis would point out that for every “Amazon,” there’s at least one “Pets.com.”

Multiple Revenue Sources

The company has many revenue streams available to it, including an “800 pound gorilla” of data analytics. In fairness to the author, he had little way of seeing that revenue would decline in coming quarters. Also, it could be said that many if not most publicly traded companies have multiple revenue streams. The interesting thing about Redfin is the fact that at some future date, it may become a data analytics powerhouse like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Like the valuation analysis I mention below, the author is comparing Redfin to another company, assuming that the valuation or the current business model of those companies is reasonable, or will stay intact. There’s no reason to assume this will continue.

Valuation

Although the author's bullish piece doesn’t speak about valuation in his most recent article, in a previous article he compared Redfin to peers. In my view, this is a strange way to frame a discussion about valuation. In order to assume that Redfin is objectively inexpensive relative to its peers, we’d have to assume that its peers are reasonably priced. There’s no reason to suspect that’s so. As an example, the author compares Redfin to Zillow (NASDAQ:Z)(NASDAQ:ZG), seeming to be excited by the fact that the former was valued at about 1/10 of the latter. This can either mean that Redfin represents great value, or it means that Redfin is the “least smelly dog” or it means that the companies are sufficiently different as to make comparisons almost meaningless. Additionally, retail investors can access the entire universe of traded securities in North America, so to suggest that we must benchmark against a particular industry is needlessly limiting in my view. Thus, we should use an objective benchmark to value companies. As I suggest below, the company is morbidly overvalued.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the short financial history here reveals that the company has experienced a growth spurt over the past few years. In particular, revenue is up at a CAGR of about 31% since 2014. In addition, it seems that the growth story remains intact, with revenue up 35% over the same period a year ago. Operating profits have shown similar growth. With apologies to L.P. Hartley, the (financial) past for Redfin may be a foreign country, though. The company itself suggests that revenue will start to slow. It seems that after years of relatively robust growth, a host of American real estate markets are starting to slow. As I’ve stated many times, though investors aren’t rewarded by sales, they’re rewarded by positive free cash flow and/or net income. There’s no evidence of either of these, though the company has reduced the loss at a rate of 13% since 2013.

Also, although this is a “just past IPO stage” company, I’m still bothered by the dilution that has gone on. The share count has increased roughly 48 million or 112% in 2018 alone.

Source: Company filings, Free cash flow figures from Morningstar, free cash flow per share figures calculated by author.

The Stock

I suggested above that the stock is still morbidly overvalued. Here’s why. As I’ve said repeatedly, a great company can be a terrible investment if an investor pays too much for a dollar of future earnings. At the moment, investors are paying ~1,200 times the value of future cash flows, making this by far the most expensive stock I’ve covered on this forum.

Source: Gurufocus

It seems that even now this stock is valued as a “growth” company in spite of the mounting evidence that growth is going to slow dramatically.

Calls As An Alternative

I don’t think investors should own this company for a host of reasons, chief among them is the toxic combination of slowing growth and nosebleed valuations. That said, the market tolerated massive valuations for this company for some time, and I don’t believe the crowd will catch mass sanity anytime soon. With that in mind, for people who insist on maintaining exposure to this name in spite of my arguments, I would recommend call options as a proxy for share ownership. The benefit of these is that they give investors access to much of the flavor of upside at far fewer calories of risk.

With the share price down dramatically today, it’s possible to buy the February calls with a strike price of $18 for $2.55 (the bid is $2.40). Thus, for about 14% of the capital required to buy 100 shares, an investor will participate in most of the upside that will happen between now and early next year. By definition this reduces the risk of exposure here, by taking 86% of the capital “off the table.”

Conclusion

I think Redfin is a slowing company that continues to be priced as a growth company and I think it’s a bad idea to remain invested. Revenue growth has been robust, but that seems to be slowing. The fact that revenue, the brightest spot in an otherwise dreary set of financials, is going to slow doesn’t fill me with confidence. Worse still, the stock continues to trade at a multiple as if growth is on track and will be robust. This is a very dangerous combination for longs in my view. As an alternative to simply investing in the stock itself, I think people who want to participate in this name would be wise to buy the calls instead. By doing this, a call investor takes on far less risk and would benefit from any new mania that drives this company higher. Over the long term, though, I think price and value inevitably collide and long-term investors would be wise to avoid this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.