Windstream: Is It Challenger, Titanic Or Halifax?

Management is actively trying to steer this company to success - but does it have enough time?

Investment Thesis

Three possible scenarios for Windstream Holdings' (NASDAQ:WIN) future are in play. These scenarios I've compared to three historical events: the Challenger Shuttle explosion, the sinking of the Titanic or the Halifax explosion. Each of these unique scenarios has various levels of possibility - with Halifax fast becoming the most likely.

The Challenger Shuttle Explosion

The Challenger shuttle looked fantastic. Mechanically, it was a sound unit that should've succeeded in takeoff and into orbit. Upon liftoff, those first 72 seconds looked phenomenal. No one expected that on the 73rd second, everything would change.

(Source)

On that 73rd second, an O-ring gave way, causing the entire shuttle, booster rockets et al, to break apart and be destroyed. This O-ring failure caused the death of the 7 passengers aboard the shuttle.

How does this compare to WIN? The last few years have been a bumpy ride for WIN shareholders, but things are starting to look up. The company is posting positive operating margins and seeing growth in new products, while shedding high-cost legacy customers. However, what management feels is a small sideshow could bring the whole story to an explosive end.

By now, SA readers are not ignorant to the ongoing legal battle between Aurelius and WIN. The trial is wrapped up, and management is focused on the future. However, the outcome is yet to be determined - we're all waiting on the judges' ruling. Do I think WIN will be found in fault? No. Am I a lawyer? No. But however unlikely it is that WIN will receive a deathblow from the ruling, it is possible that it could spell an end to the WIN we know now and cause it to enter bankruptcy or force major selling of assets.

Let me reiterate, this is the least likely outcome; however, it is also the most shocking one, simply because it is unexpected. WIN investors need to be prepared that this risk exists and cannot be ignored.

The Sinking of the Titanic

The RMS Titanic was a marvel of engineering in its time. Filled with passengers and modern safety equipment, the ship sailed on its maiden voyage. Sadly, it was a low-cost, low-tech safety equipment that was missing - lifeboats. The Titanic was not equipped with a sufficient number of lifeboats, since it was believed to be unsinkable.

(Source)

The Titanic was 4 days into its maiden voyage when it struck an iceberg and started to sink. Prior to this, it was a massive success, and its passengers enjoyed the height of luxury during the voyage.

How does WIN compare to this? If the company clears the hurdle of its legal woes and wins its lawsuit, it has earned breathing room. However, it still faces another iceberg on the horizon: debt. WIN has proactively rolled its debt back multiple times.

(Source: WIN earnings slides)

WIN has successfully shifted its largest debt profile further into the future, and management has expressed confidence it will be able refinance the company's revolver debt. Regardless of refinancing debt, unless WIN sees improvement in its financial strength, creditors are only going to be willing to roll debt back so many times. Every refinancing that the company has completed recently has coincided with a rate increase on its debt - paying higher interest.

WIN needs the room to breathe and grow, but its debt looms on the horizon like an iceberg ready to hit this Titanic. I believe that the company can successfully prepare for its coming debt wall, but it takes not only high technological marvels to sell to customers but also plain old-school common sense within management to be ready for it.

The Halifax Explosion

The year is 1917. The scene set in the harbor of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Two boats collide in the harbor. This wouldn't be a huge crisis normally, but in this instance, it is devastating. One vessel was a Belgium relief boat carrying supplies bound for Belgium to being relief to civilians. The other vessel was heavily laden with explosives, bound for France to support the ongoing war. Due to this collision, a fire started on the French vessel, setting off the largest explosion in history prior to the nuclear bomb.

All buildings within a half mile of the explosion were completed destroyed. The explosion caused a tsunami within the harbor that destroyed an entire native village on the other side. The real story is the success that Halifax has been since the explosion, due to the reconstruction efforts that took place afterward. To this day Halifax is the capital of Nova Scotia, but if it had been abandoned, the story would've been different.

WIN has seen its share price devastated by the market, with 92.6% of the price vanishing.

WIN data by YCharts

But WIN has not rolled over and died. The future picture is getting brighter again. Should the company succeed in its lawsuit and survive, it has room to grow and continue to see its reconstruction through. This quarter, WIN was able to announce a net positive increase in broadband customers.

WIN is also seeing rapid growth in its new products, while its legacy products continue to decline. What this is causing is top line decreases and bottom line growth.

(Source: WIN Presentation)

The company simultaneously saw its total revenue decrease but Operating income before depreciation, amortization and rent, or OIBDAR, increase. The new products offered by WIN produce higher profits due to lower costs to the company for operating them. Thus, legacy customers on higher prices but higher-cost products leave or convert to new options.

WIN is focusing on getting its customer base to higher-efficiency options, lowering their expenses while increasing their profits - it's an excellent game plan. This is seen from its emphasis on getting customers onto broadband internet and business customers signed up for online solutions and software.

For the company's enterprise division, 50% of new sales in the second quarter was focused on this type of high-profit products. WIN is focused on this, and it is starting to show. Eventually, the majority of legacy customers will have departed or been converted. This will be when WIN's revenues should cease to decrease and begin to increase, if the company is performing properly.

WIN, pending the outcome of its litigation, has room to continue to work its turnaround plan. The real question is how long it will take the company to effectively see its plan through and become truly profitable.

Investor Takeaway

WIN investors have been on a wild ride. The stock is on the precipice of heading in one of two directions - to zero or upwards. Should the lawsuit find the company in default, WIN stock will crash under the weight. Should the company win its lawsuit, its journey to financial success must be navigated carefully to avoid unnecessary debt and achieve profitability. Personally, the Halifax explosion has the worst beginning and the best ending - I see WIN as the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.