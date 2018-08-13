Madison Square Garden Company Has Enormous Growth Potential - At A Price

Source: MSG

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) has recently been transitioning from a very traditional and somewhat worn out entertainment business model that caters to an East Coast demographic, to one that has the potential to be a market leader in new venues offered with its "Sphere" initiatives; one which should appeal to a younger demographic.

While the fairly recent announcement it is considering spinning off its sports segment into a separately traded public company is interesting and was interpreted by the market as a positive for the company, it in my opinion is a distraction from what I see as the future growth area of the entertainment segment of the company, which is its Sphere initiative, which will launch in Las Vegas and expand to London. It also has plans to look at numerous other locations with the idea of building smaller facilities to reflect the consumer base in specific markets.

My view is it won't matter one way or the other in regard to the future growth potential of the company, whether or not there is a spin-off or not. I see its sports unit continuing to grow because of the ongoing trend of professional sports teams consistently increasing in value. For MSG, that's especially true with the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

With its commitment to introduce the highly technological new Sphere facilities, it has the potential to enjoy growth for many years into the future, especially if it continues to strategically add new locations in smaller but potentially profitable markets. The company has even hinted at the ability to miniaturize the technology and possibly bring it into the home. That could be revolutionary if it pursues and successfully implements that at the home level.

All that said, there is the question of costs associated with the aggressive growth strategy of MSG, and that will probably push margins and earnings down for several years, depending on how long it takes to attract and get contracts signed and live performances ramped up.

Company overview

The Madison Square Garden Company competes in two segments: live sports and entertainment. Its facilities are venues for a variety of events, including professional basketball and hockey, along with numerous entertainers.

The two other important teams among its sports franchises, outside of the Knicks and Rangers, are the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack, which are development league clubs. Also in the sports genre are the popular e-sports giant: Counter Logic Gaming. Also under the corporate umbrella are original productions, with the more popular being its Christmas Spectacular, which features the widely known Radio City Rockettes, and the Boston Calling Music Festival.

Its hospitality group operates under the TAO Group, targeting the entertainment dining and nightlife lifestyles. Among the hospitality brands are Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Vandal, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and The Stanton Social.

As mentioned above, the newest category will be its Sphere initiative, which will continue to unfold as to its overall vision and strategy beyond its Las Vegas and London locations.

Latest numbers with live sports and entertainment

MSG Entertainment

In the fiscal third quarter of 2018, the MSG Entertainment segment generated revenue of $159.6 million, up 106 percent. The majority of that was the result of the acquisition of TAO Group. The remainder came from higher revenues related to its events, specifically from "The Garden, Radio City Music Hall and The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden."

That was partially offset by a decline in revenue from the Christmas Spectacular. Most of that was because of there being fewer performances than the year before.

Operating income in the segment for the quarter was $2.1 million and adjusted operating income was $9.4 million.

MSG Sports Revenue from MSG Sports finished the quarter at $300.1 million, down 3 percent year-over-year. The decline in revenue was attributed to "lower league distributions, event-related revenues from other live sporting events and professional sports teams' food, beverage and merchandise sales...."

In regard to the lower revenue from league distributions, that was from the one-off loss of $15.5 million in revenue that came from the NHL expansion in 2017.

Operating income in the quarter was $53 million with adjusted operating income coming in at $58.6 million. Both metrics were down 11 percent over the same reporting period last year.

The drop in operating income and adjusted operating income was primarily from lower revenues. Not including the one-off impact of the $15.5 million NHL expansion fee the company received the year before, MSG Sports revenue would have been up 2 percent and adjusted operating income would have jumped 16 percent. This gives an idea of the separate performances of these two segments and what it may mean if the company does spin-off MSG Sports into a separate, publicly traded company.

Spinning off MSG Sports

Near the end of June 2018, the Board of Directors of The Madison Square Garden Company announced it had unanimously agreed to approve a plan to explore the possibility of spinning off the sports unit from the entertainment unit.

The crown jewels of MSG Sports is the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, which according to data from Statistica, shows the value of the Knicks at $3.6 billion and the Rangers at $1.5 billion.

New York Knicks growth in value

New York Rangers growth in value

Analyst Brandon Ross values the company's sports assets at $238 per share and its entertainment assets at $147.

Assets included in the sports unit are the Knicks, Rangers, the money-losing WNBA team the New York Liberty (now being offered for sale), esports franchise Knicks Gaming, a majority interest in Counter Logic Gaming, and a sports training center in Greenburgh, N.Y.

Mr. Dolan said this about the proposed spin-off:

We are exploring the opportunity to further create value by separating our businesses into two distinct companies. One company would be a leader in live entertainment with a growing portfolio of assets that will include state-of-the-art music and entertainment-focused venues – called MSG Sphere. The other entity would be a pure-play sports company driven by the strong financial performance of the storied Knicks and Rangers franchises. We believe this proposed transaction would provide each company with enhanced strategic flexibility, its own defined business focus and clear investment characteristics.

The most important thing to me in the announcement was the name the entertainment unit would incorporate, which is MSG Sphere. I find that valuable to note because I believe the decisions and actions taken by the company and its future growth potential center around the new growth strategy of its entertainment unit, whether MSG Sports is spun off or not.

As for the sports division itself, the above numbers show the trend for the increase in value of professional sports teams continues unabated, and I don't think that will change anytime soon. For that reason, as the unit stands now, that will continue to be the key driver of value in the unit as it now stands. My view at this time is the sports unit will struggle to grow at the level the entertainment unit will in the years ahead, so a spin-off would probably benefit entertainment more than sports because it would shed a slower-growing business, even though at this time it's larger than entertainment.

However this plays out, I see MSG being a growth story in the future, and the pace of growth will be determined by whether or not MSG Sports will slow down the pace of growth or not.

Either way, I consider this more of a distraction and urge investors to look at MSG Sphere as the most important development of the company. The spin-off, if it happens, will be a nice short-term catalyst, but sustainable and significant long-term growth is observably apparent in its Sphere initiative.

MSG Sphere

The announcement concerning the initial two MSG Spheres projects it will launch first in Las Vegas, and then London, revealed the road MSG is taking to future growth.

Before digging too deep into the overall concept, my initial thought was this was a definite play toward a younger demographic outside the confines of the East coast, where MSG does the bulk of its business. While I still think the majority of the consumers attending the events will skew to the younger side, there are secondary things to consider, such as businesses introducing new products, and other types of events outside the obvious concerts and esports gaming events.

With that in mind, it appears that the potential to cater to different demographics within the confines of its new tech-driven facilities, which empowers clients to customize what and how they want to present entertainment, competitive events and product releases to their core audiences.

The point of highlighting that is to underscore the strong probability the unique composition of the Spheres should allow for the company to target any demographic without compromising its core venue business. This is a unique selling proposition (USP) and competitive edge that will be hard for competitors to match in the years ahead.

Both locations should have a capacity of about 18,000. The facility in Las Vegas is scheduled to open in 2020, and the one in London a year later.

Sphere Technology

There are three things to take into account with how the Spheres will be built. There is the exterior, interior, and localized, by which I mean the immediate space where individuals are located in the facility.

Both the Las Vegas and London Spheres, as related to how they're designed and the technology included, will be basically the same. So when talking about one it's the same as talking about the other. The only difference I've been able to find is the London venue will include a "holographic concierge that will guide guests throughout the arena using advanced speech and facial recognition and holographic technology."

Outside the Sphere

Technology outside the dome will include 190,000 linear feet of LED lighting, which if laid end to end, would be approximately 36 miles long. What's attractive about these besides the initial "wow" factor is they can be customized (it's programmable) for each show or presentation using the facility.

Inside the dome there will be a camera system installed that will allow for what is happening inside to be broadcast on the outer shell of the Sphere. That will allow anyone outside to be able to see what is taking place at the performance or other type of event.

Another unique camera system being used is one that will be set up in various places around Las Vegas, which will allow the Sphere to essentially cloak the dome with images and video in real time that give the impression the building has disappeared. I'm not sure if the intent is to allow those paying for the venue to market in a way that the Sphere isn't the star of the show to the detriment of those performing, engaging in gaming or presenting in it or not, but it does provide the cool factor that could be used as a marketing tool by MSG to draw attention to the business.

There is no doubt in my mind the purpose of the technology is to be the first stage of differentiation from its competitors.

Inside the Sphere

If the outside dazzles entertainers, gamers and business leaders, it only gets better on the inside. The first thing almost certainly to be noticed will be the 180,000 square feet of high-resolution screen filling up almost all of the roof of the Sphere. The intent here is that it is part of an overall immersive visual experience those participating in the event partake in.

Groundbreaking beamforming audio

Another interesting part of the immersive experience is what is called beamforming audio, developed by Holoplot, a Germany-based firm.

Instead of using traditional speakers to send out sound or amplify sound in the Sphere, the technology will allow the sound to be directed to each seat in the facility. A person can hear the sound almost as clearly as if they were standing in front of a speaker.

Also inherent in the system is the ability to play different languages simultaneously. Interestingly, demonstrations revealed a person nearby could hear it in English and not have the German spoken to someone else interfere with the experience. This is all done without headphones most of us associate with the U.N. translators.

This would apparently be primarily for the purpose of presentations that may include foreign participants, but it could possibly be used in some events, such as gaming, which may have visitors that speak different languages, but could hear the commentary in their own language.

It isn't clear whether or not the technology can be used in that way in regard to more than a couple of languages, but it is probable it will be used in that way in various circumstances.

The most important part of this is every guest will be able to hear audio with the same clarity, no matter where they're located.

Floorbard bass

To further add to the experience there is an area near the front of the stage where bass will be pumped out through the floorboards (infrasound haptic floor). That will work together with the sound system to get all the senses involved. This specifically targets electronic dance music, or EDM fans.

I could also see it being used in certain circumstances in product releases and presentations to introduce or highlight or target certain key parts of it. Anything that needs a good intro or outro would be enhanced by this technology. Using it to delight some VIPs located near the front of the arena would have a lot of impact.

High-speed Internet

Piecing it all together, the immersive experience will without a doubt trigger many people to want to share it with colleagues, friends or family. To empower anyone that wants to do that, every seat in the Sphere will include high-speed Internet access.

It would also allow for entertainers or presenters to interact with people in attendance. The point of all that is a person can participate in a totally immersive experience that can get their attention and generate close to full engagement.

A few things to consider with the London Sphere

The live music market in the U.K. by itself is estimated to be over $1.5 billion.

MSG paid approximately £60 million (about $84 million) for the five-acre site in Stratford, East London. The company considers the location a good one, based upon transportation links that will allow for guests to travel directly to the location. Another important part of the location is it's near the Westfield Stratford City shopping mall which enjoys about 45 million visitors annually.

Another strength of the location is its near proximity to London’s Cultural and Education District.

While it includes competitive venues in the general area, MSG believes the live entertainment and event markets in the area are underserved. Research it initiated using Sound Diplomacy found that London didn't have as many large facilities in relationship to population than major cities such as New York, Paris, Berlin or Madrid.

Holographic concierge

As mentioned earlier, one of the unique things associated with the London Sphere will be the inclusion of a holographic concierge. It will be able to guide guests to various areas of the building as needed. It'll include "advanced speech and facial recognition and holographic technology."

At first glance this appears to be a novelty, but if it does a good job and when people get used to it, it could really be a nice addition to the experience of customers. We all know what it's like to be somewhere and try to find something. This could also be a way to cut costs instead of hiring a lot of workers as guides. It also eliminates the training process new workers would have to go through. Assuming it catches on, this is a cost advantage the company would enjoy.

It's also obvious as the company gathers data on its customers, it'll be able to improve the service of the concierge when there are repeat visits. It would of course probably have much of that in place for the first visit from the information gathered when people make reservations or buy tickets.

The remainder of the facility will be almost identical to the one being built in Las Vegas.

Shrinking the Sphere

One element of the technology that could result in positive outcomes for MSG in the future is the idea it can miniaturize the technology to the point it may have uses for it in the home. It also has future plans to develop smaller Spheres in order to serve smaller markets.

Dolan said this:

We're building very large Spheres now, but we can build ones that are half the size, a quarter. Ultimately we may be able to put one right in your home.

Concerning the smaller markets, that isn't going to happen in the next couple of years, as the company said it will complete the one in London before considering any more expansion.

With numerous mid-size markets in the U.S. and around the world, strategic locations that don't cannibalize its major Spheres could be major revenue and earnings engines for the company.

As for the home, there is enormous potential there as well. It would obviously target high-income individuals in the early stages as most new tech-related products historically have done, but over time scaling out allows for cost-cutting to the point the general market can afford it.

With augmented reality, improved screens, and voice assistants like Alexa, among other things, it's easy to see how MSG could integrate smaller versions of the Spheres or domes within a home.

If that is pursued, it would take a number of years to develop and deploy, but it does show the future long-term potential represented in the underlying business model and technology.

The challenging side of things

In the last earnings report analysts pushed for the company to reveal the costs that would be associated with building the Spheres in Las Vegas and London. The company wasn't willing to divulge any information on that, which suggests to me it's going to cost a lot.

The company said, "...we're continuing to work through our plans for both venues, and we'll expect to share more at the appropriate time."

When asked about how the projects would be financed, specifically with the "build-outs above and beyond your cash and existing revolvers," and if it was "considering construction loans or borrowing against future contractual income streams," the company referred to its balance sheet.

Donna M. Coleman responded, saying, "...we currently have a very strong balance sheet with $1.2 billion of cash. We have not drawn down on our $365 million in revolver capacity against the Knicks and Rangers, and we generate a significant amount of operating cash flow."

One important part of her response was when she talked about waiting for the company to land some contractual revenue streams before making financing decisions beyond its existing financing options; that was especially true concerning construction or project financing.

That implies to me that these projects are going to be costly, and until there are some contracts landed that can generate revenue streams for the company, I think it doesn't want to release what the costs are.

My thought there is it will take some time to turn these in earnings streams. They will of course push up revenue, but I think it will take time to generate a profit. That said, it appears the company believes the superior technology and experience given to its guests will be the basis for premium pricing. Under that scenario, the company may turn a profit quicker than I think at this time.

We simply won't know until it lands some contracts and reveals the building costs and sources and terms of the financing.

Conclusion

As the company stands at this time, its recent performance is being driven by the possibility of spinning off its sports unit. While that would be a good move, when taking into account its long-term performance, I see MSG Sphere being by far the major growth catalyst for the company, and it should provide strong revenue and earnings results in the future whether or not the spin-off occurs.

It'll probably take a couple of years to get a clear picture because of the time it takes to complete and ramp up the Las Vegas Sphere, and then of course get the London Sphere completed and doing business.

By then the company will have a heavier debt load, and that could be a headwind if it takes longer than expected to attract numerous entertainers, gaming leagues, and corporations to the venue. There is also the question of whether or not the company will be able to command the premium prices it has suggested it should be able to.

From the technology described and assuming it operates as explained, I do see this being a long-term revenue stream for MSG that will drive growth for many years to come, especially when considering it can scale it down for smaller markets and potentially, into the home. That would of course take years, but it is a compelling and possible outcome.

For now, the entertainment segment of the company will be the key revenue driver going forward, although it may take a year or so before it starts to take over the performance of MSG.

Probably the major factor in having an impact on the short term will be when the company reveals it has won contractual commitments from different sources, and guides to how it'll have an impact on the top and bottom lines in light of a heavier and more costly debt load.

As for competition, the company has definitely differentiated itself in the type of experience it'll provide for its customers, and being able to customize the exterior of the building to align with the individual wants and needs of entertainers and businesses could be very attractive when considering the performances and events because of the ability to immediately share it anywhere in the world in real time. That should drive a lot of interest and engagement.

I think the market is missing the potential of MSG Sphere at this time because of the spin-off narrative dominating that news. If it is able to execute on this initiative, it has turned what has been a very challenging growth scenario into an exciting one that will surprise shareholders to the upside. It also provides a visible path to long-term, sustainable growth.

Again, this assumes it is able to execute on the plan and the promised experience is at minimum, fulfilled in regard to expectations, and hopefully, surpasses them.

