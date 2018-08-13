Mesa Air Group: Not Flying High

Given that far better run airlines trade at lower earnings multiples, I am not tempted to buy the "discount."

Mesa Air Group (MESA) has gone public in an offering which did not attract investors given that the company remains heavily indebted, relies largely on two customers, has gone bankrupt in the past, and earnings power (even at a good point in time) remains modest.

Despite the discount being offered, I see no reasons to differ, as I am not appealed to the lower pricing.

Regional Airline Play

Mesa Air is a regional air carrier which is in essence a contract carrier for both American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Continental (NYSE:UAL), servicing operations between 110 cities in 38 states. This makes that the company has significant operations in key hubs of its main partners, that is: Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Washington.

The company operates a fleet of 145 aircraft which serve approximately 610 departures each day, often short-haul flights. Under the long-term guarantee contracts with both major airline firms, Mesa obtains a guaranteed amount of monthly revenues as the risks of fluctuations in fuel prices, passenger numbers and prices remain with its partners.

These agreements with its two major partners have been in place for a long time, both having started in the early 1990s. Despite the long-term agreements, it was flight cancellations by these major airlines in 2010 which caused the company to go bankrupt in 2011, from which it has successfully emerged.

Regional flights allow passengers to move from smaller cities to greater hubs, where passengers can step on board larger domestic flights or even on international routes. In fact, more than 40% of all flights are executed by regional players, as Mesa has a >8% market share of this market, making it the fifth player in this segment.

The IPO and Valuation Talks

Mesa Air aimed to sell 10.7 million shares in a range of $14-16 per share, but tepid demand made that it cut the size of the offering to 9.6 million shares which were sold at $12 million, thereby reducing offering proceeds to $115 million.

The company can really use the proceeds as it operates with just $53 million in cash as of March of this year, with debt totalling $929 million. Net debt of $876 million will drop by about $100 million following the IPO. With 35.2 million shares outstanding following the offering, the equity valuation of Mesa Air comes in at $422 million, indicating that the company remains heavily indebted. This is confirmed by the fact that despite very strong earnings in 2017, the company reported EBITDAR of just $233 million last year, for a 3.3 times leverage ratio.

For the year ending in September of 2017, the company reported a 9.5% increase in sales to $643.6 million, as it reported a 4.1% increase in the number of passengers to more than 13 million passengers being transported last year. Like the rest of the sector, the company enjoyed very favourable operating conditions as operating earnings rose by 77% to little over $100 million as margins jumped towards 15.6% of sales. The problem is that net earnings were limited by high interest rates and taxes.

For the six months leading up to March 31, 2018, the company grew sales by 4.1% to $332.3 million. Operating expenses rose by double that percentage at 8.2%, with operating expenses hitting $301 million. This made that operating earnings fell by $10 million to $31.4 million in the first half of the year.

Worrying is the guidance for the third quarter. Revenues are seen at $171.5 million as the company expects to post a break-even result at best, or else a small loss. This is in part driven by a $15.1 million non-cash lease termination expense taken following the acquisition of 9 aircraft being purchased, which were previously being leased. Even if we adjust for this charge, earnings would still be down significantly year-on-year.

Final Thoughts

Ahead of the IPO the company is reporting interest costs at a rate of $55 million per annum, with an effective cost of debt at 6-7%. Taking into account deleveraging efforts following the IPO and refinancing possibilities, I can see interest costs fall to $45 million per annum.

Based on the reduced profitability this year, I see adjusted operating earnings fall from $100 million to roughly $75 million. With interest costs seen at $45 million, I see pre-tax earnings at $30 million, for after-tax earnings of $20-25 million, for earnings of $0.55-0.70 per share. In that light, shares look reasonably priced at $12 per share. In comparison, if record earnings of $100 million reported in 2017 could be achieved, I see earnings power at $41-44 million per year, at around $1.20 per share. The resulting 10 times multiple looks low, but more airlines trade at very low multiples.

The big risk in my eyes is the very elevated debt load (certainly a risk given that the company went bankrupt about 7 years ago) as the company has another real risk as well including the reliance on its two major customers.

Other risks include the fact that the company is posting only modest earnings despite very rosy conditions for the airline sector at large, although 2018 is becoming a bit more difficult after a great 2017.

Hence I have plenty of reasons to pass on the offering, as investors were not attracted to the "lower" IPO prices as well, as shares lost 2% on their opening day. Note that with all signs on green the company remains leveraged and has modest earnings power, as even a modest downturn could cause serious troubles, not to mention potential disagreements with one of its major customers.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.