Philip Morris Can't Catch A Break

Last month, cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM) cut its EPS forecast as I figured it would, thanks to a stronger dollar. However, as you can see in the chart below, the market took the report in stride, focusing on a name that wasn't as bad off as perhaps some thought when shares plunged a quarter ago. Unfortunately, as quickly as shares rallied, they've come mostly back down thanks to a mounting currency crisis around the globe. It appears likely that this will negatively impact the company's results, meaning shares could re-test their lows thanks to another dollar rally.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Philip Morris' shares took a small hit last week when the dollar really started to rally, which is continuing so far Sunday night. There has been a bit of drama between the US and Turkey, with the US instituting a number of sanctions on the smaller country. On Friday, markets around the globe took a hit after President Trump decided to double steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, sending the Turkish lira plunging against the dollar. As a result, we saw a huge decline in the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) while the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) was also dinged as seen in the charts below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha quote pages for TUR and RSX, linked above)

As I mentioned in my earnings wrap-up article, management was forced to cut its 2018 EPS guidance based on currency impacts. As you can see in the table below, in just two months movement in the dollar went from a 6 cent EPS tailwind to a 7 cent headwind. This would mean more of the currency pain seen in recent years that has pressured revenues, currencies, and cash flow.

(Source: Philip Morris Q2 2018 earnings slides, seen here)

The guidance cut wasn't a surprise given the dollar's strength, as it was something I had discussed heavily in my Philip Morris earnings preview article. In that article, I provided a table that showed some key currency movements between May 9 and July 9, showing which currencies had moved the most. I've updated that table below, now going from the day before earnings (July 18) until late Sunday night.

(Source: cnbc.com currencies page, seen here)

If you remember above, the Turkish lira cost a penny in EPS at the guidance update. It's likely going to cost a lot more the next time around unless the company was able to hedge at all. The other significant move seen in that table is the one from Russia. These two countries are key markets for Philip Morris, as you can see in the table below they were second and fourth in terms of cigarette shipment volume in Q2. As a point of reference, total shipments in Q2 were 190.7 billion units, meaning these two names alone were 16.26% of shipments. Don't ignore weakness in the euro, Argentine peso, and Mexican peso either.

(Source: Philip Morris Q2 2018 earnings release, seen here)

Management has done a decent job in recent years, mitigating some currency issues through price raises and select hedges. However, these types of actions generally work best over longer stretches of time, and here we have currencies that are moving 10% in a day! At this point, I would have to guess that the EPS forecast would be cut by another 5-10 cents at least, primarily thanks to Turkey and Russia. We might even get a press release this week if the situation continues like this.

Unfortunately, this probably means shares of Philip Morris will be heading lower again, potentially testing $80 this week and perhaps the yearly lows if the dollar strengthens much further. It's hard to remain positive when the dollar rallies 45% against a country that represents 7% of your cigarette shipments in less than a month, and another 8.5% against a market that's nearly 10% of your shipments. In the near term, the stock is likely to move opposite of the dollar, and right now, that's a problem.

