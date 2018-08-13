ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV) CEO Andrew Rooke on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Andrew Rooke - Chairman & CEO

Melissa How - CFO

Analysts

Matthew Koranda - ROTH Capital Partners

Michael Shlisky - Seaport Global Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the ASV Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Andrew Rooke. Please go ahead.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Justin. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your interest in ASV, and welcome to our second quarter 2018 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is Missi How, our Chief Financial Officer, who will take us through the financial results for the quarter; after the overview, market and strategy update from me.

Today's call is supplemented by the press release issued earlier this afternoon and is also accompanied by a slide presentation, both of which are available on our website. Also available on the website and in the release are replay instructions for a recording of the call, which will be available until August 16. Please refer to the first slide regarding today's discussion that will include forward-looking statements and references to non-GAAP measures. We ask that you review these statements and refer to our Form 10-K for 2017 filed with the SEC for further guidance on the many risks associated with our company.

So I'll begin with Slide number 3 and an overview of the business. Today, we reported $31.9 million in sales, $2.2 million of adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share of $0.03, results that were below our plan and which Missi will discuss in detail later. Overall, the quarter reflects a strong comparative prior year quarter for our undercarriage sales from a year-over-year difference in the timing of customer purchases together with the impact of several market headwinds but also includes positive progress on our strategic actions required to deliver on our long-term strategy, such as adding new dealer rental locations, growing our rental business and operational savings from our aftermarket parts center.

In the second quarter of 2018, we added another 17 dealer rental locations in North America, taking the total at the end of the quarter to 265. This increase in distribution helped us record our fourth consecutive quarter of increased sales of machines and year-over-year quarterly machine growth of 9% in North America and 4.8% overall. We are also making progress with our stated goal of expanding into the rental channel with 15% of our machine sales in the quarter, which is an important segment, up from a very low level in the comparative quarter a year ago. The second quarter was also our first full quarter of operating our aftermarket parts distribution center out of our facility in Grand Rapids. The results confirmed that our expected savings compared to last year are annualizing on track at approximately $1 million, which will be reflected in our SG&A cost going forward.

As I mentioned earlier, there were industry-wide challenges that impacted our second quarter performance, and we see these continuing for the balance of the year. The market price of our materials, especially steel, has risen sharply from the start of the year. This demanded a concerted effort to identify offsetting actions, although the scale of the increases, despite our efforts, has resulted in a negative impact of approximately $0.4 million or 130 basis points of gross margin to the second quarter results.

The current run rate of material cost increases annualizes to approximately $2.5 million of additional cost, which will be impacting us in the second half of the year, with partial offsets from the surge charge pricing and cost reduction actions. We implemented steel surcharge pricing on all those received after May 1 and, in the quarter, offset approximately $0.1 million in material cost increases as we work through our backlog of pre-surcharge orders. Recently, we have seen more competitors raising prices and believe that industry-wide market pricing will in turn move upwards in recognition of the new cost base for steel.

During this past quarter, we accelerated our supply chain and product cost reduction initiatives to implement resourcing or reengineering actions and identify further opportunities to eliminate cost. Progress has been made that we believe will have a material effect on offsetting cost increases, but these steps take a period of time to become effective as we work through the required validation and testing and introduce into production. If, as we expect, industry-wide pricing adjust to compensate the material price increase, our work on permanent cost reduction will then flow through as lower cost to improve our underlying margin.

An additional challenge arises with the underlying strength in overall market demand for compact equipment, from which we've been faced with increasing component supply delays because of the capacity constraints of our component suppliers. So far this year, we have been successful in managing these issues, but as we look forward to the balance of the year, we are seeing the lengthening of lead times, particularly for engines, starting to impact our own production schedule and our delivery lead times. Our activities to minimize this impact and secure new component sources and engineer new solutions are making impressive progress, but a risk remains that our machine sales growth this year could be limited by the result in longer production lead time to supply our customers.

So now please move to Slide 4 where I'll comment on the market conditions for our products. The key indicators for our compact track loaders, such as housing starts, general construction and the rental channel, have been largely favorable for the year so for. And industry forecast indicate that this demand will continue. However, the preliminary June 2018 housing starts were weak and, in fact, at 1.1 million starts, it was the lowest rate we have seen since September 2017. It is too soon to speculate that this will not trend in terms of starts or if it is an outlier particularly since another key indicator for housing, household formation, is trending favorably and was up 39.2% in June. But obviously, we will be watching closely. The trend is still good in U.S. construction as spending continues, and the rental market also remains robust. Australia, a large market force, remains in a positive trend with GDP growth of almost 3% predicted for this year.

Turning to Slide 5; I'd now like to make some comments regarding our strategic initiatives. So far this year, we've added 43 dealer rental locations as we target expanding our network in North America and expanding our presence in the rental channel. We expect to continue this progress and remain highly focused to continue the expansion of the network, which are increasingly working towards driving overall net worth performance. This revolves around expanding overall brand awareness, digital media improvements, aftermarket support and dealer support and management. These focused initiatives target finding retail opportunities and directing them to our dealers and then ensuring we secure the sale and involve a targeted and first methodology developed by marketing team and partners. We are excited to be hosting our first dealer meeting at our headquarters here in Grand Rapids during the third quarter, which will provide a terrific opportunity for engagement with our network leaders and a chance to showcase a preview of two new machines slated for launch in the second half of the year.

Our commitment to promoting brand awareness is among our corporate objectives as we attempt to create more demand from end users and from equipment dealers constantly looking to expand and improve our dealership network. As we announced yesterday, we hosted 1,000 people at our manufacturing facility just this past weekend in conjunction with our 35th anniversary as a provider specialized industrial equipment and also participated in a local festival here in Grand Rapids. We're going to continue to promote locally, nationally and internationally.

And now I'd like to turn it over to Missi, who will discuss the financial results.

Melissa How

Thank you, Andrew.

Please refer to Slide 6 as I walk through key figures for the second quarter with compare to the second quarter of 2017. For a portion of the second quarter of 2017, we were operating as a joint venture, and therefore, a pro forma adjustment has been made to adjust 2017 numbers for public company cost so that we can better compare on a like-for-like basis. These are shown in detail on the appendix to the press release and slide pack. Net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2018, decreased $2.3 million or 6.7% year-over-year to $31.9 million. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, machine sales increased $1 million to $23 million. OEM undercarriage sales decreased by $2.7 million, and aftermarket parts and other sales decreased by $0.7 million.

Increased machine volume and a favorable machine mix of larger, higher revenue models resulted in an increase in machine revenues of 4.8%. The increase in volume was primarily due to increased sales into rental channels and initial stocking orders into new North American distribution dealer rental location, offset in part by fewer units shipped into our existing North American distribution. For sales from orders placed after May 1, steel surcharge pricing was implemented, which accounted for $0.1 million of machine revenue in the period. A decrease in OEM undercarriage shipments was due to the phasing of overall allocation of demand for the year and comparatively, shipments in the second quarter of 2017 accounted for over 40% of those 2017 full year shipments. Our current expectations remain unchanged on these sales, and we expect to see a modest year-over-year reduction in undercarriage sales. Parts sales, as a percentage of total sales for the period, was 23.3% compared to 23.5% in the same period in 2017.

We reported a GAAP net income of $0.3 million or $0.03 per share compared to a GAAP net income of $1.8 million or $0.20 per share in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.3 million or $0.03 per share compared to an adjusted net income of $0.8 million or $0.08 per share in the second quarter of 2017. The 2017 adjustment reflects the actual public company cost incurred in the second quarter of 2018 as if the company had been a corporation for the full quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $2.2 million or 6.9% of sales compared to $3.2 million or 9.4% of sales in the second quarter of 2017.

Slide 7 has a bridge movement on sales and adjusted net income for the second quarter 2018 compared with the second quarter of 2017. On the sales reconciliation, the principal item was decreased sales of $2.4 million from volume and product mix offset by $0.1 million in steel surcharge pricing. On the adjusted net income reconciliation, this translates to a net gross margin decrease of $0.6 million. Input cost inflation accounted for a decrease in gross margin of $0.4 million. The income reconciliation also reflects decreased operating expenses of $0.1 million. We saw a $0.3 million benefit from reduced interest expense resulting from improved interest rates as a result of our refinancing activities at the end of 2017 and a tax decrease of $0.2 million from lower pretax income and a tax rate now projected at 18% for the year.

With a discussion on the impact of input cost increases on our reported numbers, I wanted to provide an overview of our gross profit percent, which you can see on Slide 8. As reported, gross profit was 13.5% of net sales. Increased input cost, net of price recovery, accounted for a reduction of 1.3% of sales. In addition, parts distribution center costs that were previously reported and SG&A accounted for 0.3%. Combined, these effectively adjust our gross profit as a percent of sales to 15.1%, as compared to 15.5% in the second quarter of 2017.

Slide 9 highlights key balance sheet and liquidity ratios that have remained relatively half-done. Our current ratio of 2.1 remains healthy, and our leverage ratio at 2.9x trailing adjusted EBITDA is well within our target range. Our net working capital to annualize last quarter sales was 23.5%, still below our target of 25%. Our days sales outstanding improved to 44 days from 58 days at December 31, 2017, principally from our mix of customers. Days inventory on hand has shown a moderate increase as we have been receiving long lead production components as well as maintaining a larger finished machine inventory to fulfill backlog requirements.

Slide 10 provides a breakdown of our net debt at June 30, 2018. The increase in borrowings generally supported working capital needs to support increased levels of production. During the quarter, we received long proceeds of $0.4 million from certain Minnesota state agencies, relating to the location of our parts distribution center. These 0 interest and low-interest loans include forgiveness clauses if certain criteria are met, primarily attaining and maintaining agreed-upon employment levels during the term. We are not recognizing the anticipated forgiveness of these loans but fully expect a modest employment threshold to be met, such that the forgiveness will be recognized as certain defined points in time throughout the term of the loan.

Our weighted average cost of debt was 5.8%, an improvement from 8.3% in the same period 2017.

And with that, I'd like to hand it back over to Andrew for some closing remarks.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Missi. So in summary, quarter two was our fourth consecutive quarter of increased machine sales, and we expect and plan to continue with this growth subject to the supply chain and lead time constraints we are currently facing.

With respect to our strategic growth plan, progress year-to-date and what we envisaged going forward, we can't say that 2018 is going to be a year of progress with the distribution center move, which is complete, and the North American distribution network expansion that continues to progress well. We intend to increase our leverage from these moves through an aftermarket optimization strategy and to more dealer management and development strategy, which will become evident in top line and margin growth.

We are managing market headwinds of rising material cost and lengthening lead times with surcharge pricing that the market is now also adopting and also with rigorous resourcing and reengineering. These actions place us in a strategically stronger position in the future as well as offsetting material cost challenges.

And now, I'd like to open the call up for questions please, Justin.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Matt Koranda with ROTH Capital Partners.

Matthew Koranda

I just wanted to start out on machine revenue. So assuming -- I think you guys mentioned that sell-in during the quarter was up with new dealers and rental customers added, but does that imply that the replenishment orders in North America slowed? Could you talk a little bit more about what happened there? And then is there's something going on in the competitive environment that's causing it to slow? I mean, typically, it doesn't look like the macro indicators would suggest that it should be slowing, but I just want to get your take on sort of what's causing that softness.

Andrew Rooke

Yes. Thanks, Matt. The sell-through to the new distribution was responsible for most of the growth year-over-year, which obviously indicates that the existing network was selling essentially at the same rate as last year, which is not -- it's not a decline. It's a steady state of -- going through. So that's what happens underneath the overall numbers.

Matthew Koranda

Okay, got it. And then to get that, I guess, the growth from your existing dealers and the replenishment growth kind of kick-started again, what levers do we have to pull? Are you -- I mean, do we need to bring some of the existing -- the maturation of some of the dealers kind of further up the curve before they start selling more? Or should we just expect a steady state from the existing dealer bases that you sell?

Andrew Rooke

Thank you. That's a very good point. And I tried to indicate where our focus is increasingly going. We have, as you know, been very focused on extending, increasing distribution here in North America, getting dealers to carry our product across the whole of the continent. As we're now moving much closer to our targeted level, which, if you recall, was 300 dealer rental locations, which -- as those locations start to turn their inventory at a good rate, then we start to see the growth levels coming through. As you put a new dealer into place, as you sign up a new dealer, it takes time for those dealers to start to develop their own market and to get the sell-through rates that we are expecting to see. The -- and as we have now started to get a higher level of density of locations out there, we're increasingly looking at how do we work with the dealer to improve their sell-through rates. And so that was really the focus on the dealer development, a lot of work with regard to how we identify a sell opportunity, get those channel to the dealer and for them to make the sale.

So they start to turn their inventory to the rates that we see our mature dealers are actually achieving. When you look at the number of our mature dealers that we've had, whether they're here or in Australia and New Zealand, for example, the rate of sale through those locations is higher than we have here today. And that's because they have got their market well understood. They are very familiar with the product. They are able to sell that product through at the rate that we fully expect to achieve here. And through those type of initiatives that I just talked about, that's what we expect to see. So a key point in that is the awareness of the brand. We've done a lot of work on that. You will see, if you looked recently at the website and a number of things that we've changed there and those at just the start, we have a dealer meeting coming up in September where all of our dealers are invited to attend. And there, they will see the full breadth of the product range, new product that we're introducing, and we will be working with them on a number of initiatives to help them on what we're terming as sort of dealer management to help them understand the product, to understand the brand and to get the sell-through rates.

So I would fully expect to see, as we go forward, the maturity, as you'd referenced it, of our dealers becoming greater and the sale of their product through their locations increasing towards what we see in the more mature dealer locations.

Matthew Koranda

And then just to be clear, I wasn't 100% clear on it from the comments, but you referenced entire supply chain impacting sales. Did you see any impact during Q2? Or are you referencing on a go-forward basis?

Andrew Rooke

Yes, I think everybody in the industry is being -- -- seeing certain component challenges as they've gone through the first half of the year, and we've been no exception to that. But it has not had a significant impact on us. We've been able to manage that through a number of mechanisms. I was really referring to the second half of the year. We've seen a number of components, particularly engines, becoming in shorter supply, longer lead time, a lot of that being driven by not only what's happening here in the North American industry but by a number of the engine manufacturers trying to supply the new emission standards into Europe, which is taking up some of their capacity. And so everybody is fighting for the additional capacity. Particularly in the second half of the year, they introduced some of these new engines to their facilities.

We've been -- I think, very aggressive and successful in managing a number of these issues so that -- although we do see some lengthening lead times, it's nowhere near what it could have been. And the team here have done a great job in managing that. And we're also going to come out stronger from that as we do a number of reengineering and additional sources, additional engine configurations into our equipment, which will place us -- or move us away from more of a single source to certain models but also provide a commercial advantage as well in terms of what we're able to offer out into the marketplace. So absent some challenging times, we'll be coming some good things from that perspective.

Matthew Koranda

And then maybe just one more from me and then I'll jump back in queue. But on the undercarriage sales, obviously, like a big driver of the miss versus my model, I guess -- and I know it's lumpy, but any commentary just on sort of what we should anticipate through the year in undercarriage? And should we just be thinking about a lower number than '17 like sort of on a permanent basis? How should we think about that -- there?

Andrew Rooke

Okay. Thank you. So yes, I think Missi mentioned in her remarks that we, I think, have indicated all along that we thought that 2018 undercarriage sales would be down modestly from 2017. And our position on that remains very, very similar. The phasing, as you rightly indicated, was very significantly lumpy during the year. Last year, 42% of their total volume was taken in the second quarter. We see that being much smoother this year. So we should see, comparatively, some better comparisons in the back half of the year, ironically, with those undercarriages from last year. I think the fourth quarter, they took very few last year, for example. So we still see some lumpiness, it's difficult for us to predict, we don't -- we just -- we're supplying them, as you know, to their co-ops. But overall, again, I think we mentioned before, we do see a modest decline year-over-year against those undercarriages.

Operator

And next will be Mike Shlisky with Seaport Global.

Michael Shlisky

First question I wanted to ask was on your outlook. I noticed in the press release you put out some verbiage saying that you expect a high single-digit growth for the year in sales. First, thanks for the outlook. I appreciate that. You don't always give that due to a somewhat short lead time business that you have. So I guess, first of all, what's the change that kind of gives you a little bit more visibility than you've had in the past? And then secondly, I mean, just trying to get the math down here. That does suggest that you expect, like, 15%, 20% growth in the back half of the year, and I just want to make sure that's the right way I think about things.

Andrew Rooke

So yes, you're right. We don't normally give outlook in that sense. And what we wanted really to be able to call out to people was that this was the fourth consecutive quarter of increased machine sales and again some 9% growth, I think, of machine sales in North America. And so the revenue decline year-over-year, we've driven essentially by that undercarriage movement rather than what was going on with our primary objective, which is to get the ASV sales out there. And yes, we did put out that we anticipated that type of growth. The forecast on -- or the visibility, I should say, I apologize, on machine sales remains very much the same, very short. But we have good market conditions, I believe.

General, overall construction spend, notwithstanding what we saw on the housing starts in June, are still, I think, trending in a positive way. And so we're certainly planning to continue to increase the machine sales by those sort of levels.

Michael Shlisky

Also, I wanted to ask about your engine -- the engine constraints. How easy is it to change engine suppliers? I'm not sure how commoditized the engines are that are in your products. And also very important, I mean, are the engine brands that are in your products important selling point to the customers and helps to drive sales in your marketing efforts? Or are the engines fairly anonymous and somewhat interchangeable in your products?

Andrew Rooke

So the engines can be important to the customer. It does depend a little bit. Some of them do like certain brands of engines. And as you may be aware, we focus particularly on a couple of engine brands as we move forward into the Tier 4 model and also the sort of the more recent history of ASV, so Cummins engines in a greater than 75 horsepower are moving towards Kubota in the lower horsepower, less than 75 horsepower arena. There are a number of good, alternative competitive brands out there. But I would say that everybody, of course, is facing many of the challenges with regard to capacity constraints. They're all being faced. They're all supplying on an international basis, global basis. And the demand for these Tier 5 engines that they've got to put into place for Europe, they only have limited capacity in their facilities overall, and so they're having to sort of allocate some of that Tier 5 into that capacity.

With regard to how easy it is to engineer a new engine into a machine such as ours, it's not easy. Our engineering guys will tell you that. They probably think that I think it's far too easy to do. And that's really one of the reasons I did call out what a great job I think our team has done with regard to being able to put some alternative sources into our engines. Now what has helped there is that we've had a couple launches planned this year. So by being able to change engineering -- I won't necessarily say midstream but during the process makes it easier for us to do that. Otherwise, it would become a much longer engineering exercise. So we've been able to leverage those changes that we put into place to accommodate the availability of some very attractive alternative sources that we're looking at.

One other comment I would make is one of the things about some of the manufacturing that we have done is that we have got some platform structure as well, by which I mean an engine can go into a number or different of our product ranges. And so that helps that you can swap one particular engine brand into maybe two or three machines that we have. Does that answer the question?

Michael Shlisky

Yes, of course, absolutely. Then I want to, ask about some of the cost headwinds in the back half. So you did kind of call out $2.5 million on an annualized basis. So I mean, is it there to stay in the back half? It's going to be half that, so $1.25 million. And then just kind of as a follow-on to that, in the quarter, you had about $0.1 million of offset from pricing. It sounds like as you worked with some backlog out of those substantially higher in the back half and then some of the other cost initiatives as well.

Can you give us any sense as to what the net impact to your EBITDA might be in the back half? I guess [indiscernible] gross and then also the net thanks to your efforts on pricing and cost reduction.

Andrew Rooke

Yes, you're right. The $2.5 million is -- at the current rate of steel, which, as you know, have gone up dramatically since the start of the year, current rate, that $2.5 million is about right. And therefore, if you think about half of the year, then yes, $1.25 million would be the gross impact, if you like. From a recovery, yes, we recovered $0.1 million in the second quarter. A lot of the machines we're pre-surcharge increasing -- increases during that period. So we would expect a material recovery on our surcharge pricing to accelerate as well. The cost reduction programs that we have in place, I see those accelerating as well. My expectation is that as we exit the year -- it still does not move dramatically from where it is today, but as we exit the year, we should be offsetting the increases in steel from where it is today and the cost reductions in place. And what that essentially means -- we haven't discussed this on the call but we did call it out in the commentary. We have seen a number of competitors now start to increase prices in the market as well.

And as the market tries -- a couple of our equipment starts to accommodate the increased steel price, what should happen is the permanent cost increases -- cost decreases that we're achieving will -- instead of having to offset increased cost, will go through to improve the margin, which, of course, is where we were targeting a number of these things to occur in the first place anyway.

Michael Shlisky

One last thing about the aftermarket. I think, Missi, you mentioned it was down in Q2 versus the prior year. And I recall there was an issue last quarter as well. Results were down. Are you still -- were you still in the second quarter in the process of kind of transitioning and ramping in this new facility? And could that be a little bit better in the back half of the year?

Melissa How

Yes. So we didn't see any effect of the distribution move in the second quarter. Part of the aftermarket part decrease year-over-year was again with Caterpillar. They take OEM undercarriages but also parts. And so it's just customer mix difference and timing, really.

Andrew Rooke

One thing I would add to that, Mike, as well, operationally, very pleased with where we are with the DC center now, operating at very, very comparable basis and, in some cases, better than under the previous structure that we had. But of course, we're doing it now at a much lower cost base. And we can see it came through in the second quarter, cost reductions at the level that we'd anticipated and called out, so again, an annualized savings somewhere in the region of $1 million through operating that facility now here.

And as we go forward, the opportunity is to start to do the commercialization for that as well.

Operator

And next will be Chris Howe [ph] with Barrington Research.

Unidentified Analyst

I had a few questions remaining. As far as the existing dealers, you had commented before just about the inventory turnover. How would you characterize the percentage of existing dealers that perhaps are approaching or around your expectations for inventory turnover or perhaps are turning at like...

Andrew Rooke

In North America, with the very sort of relatively new set of dealers -- and you can see that the dealers that we've added over the period of time, with a fairly low level, it's probably in the region at 10% of our retail dealers at the levels -- exceeding the level of returns that we want.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just following up on that in regard to the sales force and increasing your brand awareness, how is that progression in the quarter? And how do you see it playing out for the year as far as the effectiveness of your team?

Andrew Rooke

Thank you. The overall -- as you know, the brand -- and ASV has been through a lot of change in recent time and considering a lot of that was -- that disruption was taking place in the second half of 2016, early 2017, we're still relatively young into this process. The steps that we're starting to do now in terms of brand awareness, explaining who we are, what the product is, why it is better than the competition -- and we believe it clearly is and offer some benefit in terms of return on investment, performance characteristics, serviceability, etcetera. We have to get that message out. During the quarter, what we have actually started to do is incur some of the costs associated with doing that. So we have engaged a brand agency to help us with that regard. That work -- the initial work on the branding is now largely complete. We're going to take the opportunity with the dealer meeting that's coming up in the third quarter to really launch that. And so it's -- we're in the very early stages of the impact of that in the way that we want it to happen.

We've obviously been talking about it, but I think now we've got a very, very good methodology and approach to getting the brand awareness, the product awareness, the product capabilities out there. And then secondly, with regard to the dealer development side, which is, how do we get dealer mind share, how do we get our dealers retailing out there with our team, we've just been through a week session with them all here, going through a number of the steps that we're going to take, how we launch this and how we're dealing with the dealer network here in North America. So I think we have started to get into place the right tools for the team to work with, and so I'm very excited about the opportunity that, that brings to us to start to see the growth in what is still a good vibrant market as far as we can see.

Unidentified Analyst

And then my last question is just in regard to the surcharge. And you had mentioned that some of your competitors are starting to adopt the surcharge as well. How many of your competitors are remaining to adopt the surcharge? So in other words, full adoption of the surcharge amongst your competitors should occur.

Andrew Rooke

Yes, I don't know the answer to that. Some have been less public about it, etcetera. Obviously, Caterpillar, who -- a key competitor of ours, they announced on their earnings call, etcetera, that they were seeing the cost increases and they were offsetting that with price increases. So we know that they have, and we know that a couple of others have as well. So I certainly know of those big ones, but Caterpillar were right up there.

Operator

And next will be Scott Billeadeau with Walrus Partners [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for taking my questions, most of them have been answered. Andrew, I just got a question on -- as you talk about your dealer, you went from 222 to 265. Would it be fair to say that the goal of the sales force has been to get dealers and kind of now is the change to go milk the dealers or to start to optimize or -- and is there anything from a compensation perspective that you can do or have done to alter that at all? Just wondering how they're comped to get a dealer versus -- to make sure a dealer sells the inventory and comes back for more.

Andrew Rooke

Yes, thank you. Yes, you're right. We -- the focus of the team has been to build out, and that 222 to 265 is down to the efforts that they put in. And as part of their compensation, yes, they are comped on signing up new dealers in new dealer locations. So they -- as we move into this new phase, which you are very accurately describing there, which is how do we develop and work with the dealer to improve their sell-through and sell their product into retail, then we will certainly be looking at what the appropriate compensation methodology needs to be for the team to achieve our stated goals. They -- certainly, the team, the whole organization knows what our strategic goals are down to the level of granularity of the 300 dealer locations, etcetera. And so they're aware of the targets. We're giving them an increasingly -- an increasing number of tools to go out and do that job better, Scott, as well. And a number of our dealers are starting to see the benefits to similar things that we can provide to them now as we go forward.

Unidentified Analyst

As you go through that, are there certain sales guys that are great at getting new guys? And are there -- and are those the same sales guys that can optimize? Or is there guys that should do the harvesting versus the hunting? I mean, is that what you mean at all?

Andrew Rooke

A very good question. I think we would all expect that everybody has a particular strength and weaknesses. We brought in a very experienced vice president of sales and marketing in March, at the end of March. And Justin's job is to take those skills, manage that skill set of the team. And I'm confident that he is looking at those type of issues on a regular basis, Scott; along with our national account manager who, again, is another very experienced sales guy -- he's been with us for a couple of years, who runs the account management team.

So they are constantly reviewing the allocation of resources to achieve those objectives.

Operator

And next will be Mark Robins [ph] with Catalyst Research Management.

Unidentified Analyst

Most of my questions have been answered, but you know I'm new with this story. So help me with a few of the basics if you would, please. Just quickly, your equipment is hydraulic driver rather than mechanical, correct?

Andrew Rooke

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So there is some ease of design work when it comes to moving an engine around versus the hydraulic pump and so forth. Secondly, regarding your track supply, would that ever be a problem? Does that come from overseas? Or is it mostly made here in the States?

Andrew Rooke

Our track is actually made on our presses at a supplier that is in North America.

Unidentified Analyst

So other than potentially rubber -- input of rubber being a problem, there shouldn't be hang-ups with that. Thirdly, help me understand, is there a very much -- is there much of a range of buckets, forks and tools that your trucks can carry and be fitted for and used? Or are you mostly just a bucket company, one or two kind? Where I'm going is, is there some exchangeable kind of equipment that we -- could be attached to your trucks? And/or is there an opportunity for further growth in sales as we go forward with the design of an equipment?

Andrew Rooke

Yes. So there's probably 300 or 400 different attachment types that can be mounted to our equipment. It -- we have quick-attach capability on the machines. So people can buy from the attachment supplier that they prefer and attach them to our equipment very, very easily. We -- from a manufacturing perspective, we do manufacture some attachments but not very many. We also do source some, but from our revenue stream, there's not a significant amount of attachments. I have about sort of 300 to 400 I just mentioned. But there are many, many suppliers of that type of attachment. They may range from very sophisticated pieces of equipment, like mulching head, road milling machine down to a set of forks or a bucket. So it's the full variety that you can put on there.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that something that eventually ASV would be more interested in getting into? Or are you going to just stick with the trucks themselves?

Andrew Rooke

It's always something that we look at as an opportunity. Our focus today is getting the machine out there, getting our brand out there and getting that growth from there, but alternative profitable revenue streams are always attractive to us.

Unidentified Analyst

I just think of Cascade Corp here locally that was bought up by, I believe, it was Toyota. And who would have ever thought that fancy forks could go for such a price.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question come from Matt Koranda with Roth Capital Partners.

Matthew Koranda

Just one final thing. After hearing some of the discussion on some of your competitors following suit on the surcharges, I mean, I wanted to get a sense, are you sort of indicating that maybe that puts some pressure? The fact that you guys may have led the charge on surcharges in Q2, does that put pressure on existing or replenishment sales in any way?

Andrew Rooke

I would imagine that it quite possibly did, yes. I don't know that for a fact, but it would seem that an increase in price of the machine is always something that the customer and the salesperson is talking about.

Matthew Koranda

But now we're essentially -- I guess, a number of other competitors have followed suit or back to sort of parity at this point in time.

Andrew Rooke

I think we're starting to see that, correct, yes.

Operator

And that does conclude the question-and-answer session. I'll now turn the conference back over to you for any additional remarks.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Justin. Thank you, everybody, for your support and interest in ASV. And we'll be talking to you again soon. Thank you. Bye, bye.

Operator

Well, thank you. That does conclude today's conference call. We do thank you for your participation. Have a wonderful day.