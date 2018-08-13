CareTrust Is Up 30% Since We Upgraded To BUY In April

As CTRE acquires additional properties, it expects to further diversify by geography, asset class and tenant within the healthcare and healthcare-related sectors.

Our approach is based on the "top-down" analysis concept in which we look at the "big picture" first, and then analyze the details of the smaller components.

One of the reasons that I spend a substantial amount time analyzing small cap REITs is because they can often become opportunistic. While many of the blue-chip companies are generally the most reliable, I consider the small-cap names to be the most rewarding, especially if the investor takes ample time to conduct the necessary due diligence.

Instead, our strategy is more tactical in nature, in which we study each REIT as if we were going to own in for 5+ years. Our approach is based on the “top-down” analysis concept in which we look at the “big picture” first, and then analyze the details of the smaller components.

Today I am going to provide readers with a “top-down” analysis of CareTrust REIT (CTRE), a small-cap ($1.43 billion) healthcare REIT that was trading at a wide margin of safety when I wrote on the company just four months ago. In the article I explained,

“I consider CTRE an attractive selection today…and I am upgrading (shares) from a HOLD to BUY.”

As you can see below, CTRE has taken off, shares are up over 30% since April 2nd, validating the upgrade to BUY. As we take a deeper dive into this company, we will conclude the article with updated valuation models, in order to determine whether or not shares remain attractive from a new buyer’s perspective.

The Big Picture First

CTRE is healthcare REIT that spun from The Ensign Group (ENSG) in June 2014. When the company formed, it had 100% exposure to Ensign and as of Q2-18 it had 42.6% exposure (to Ensign). More on that later…

Ensign Group split into two publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off transaction (on June 2014) and the resulting real estate company, CareTrust, is one of the smallest REITs in the healthcare sector.

The spinoff enabled The Ensign Group to separate its healthcare business from the remainder of its real estate business and resulted in a REIT with a portfolio of 188 properties with 18 operators in 24 states.

CareTrust’s performance has been differentiated through its partnerships with well-capitalized regional operators and operationally-focused underwriting. CTRE has focused investments on skilled nursing (72.9% of ABR), multi-service campuses (12/8%), and senior housing (14.3%).

The growth of the senior population in the US continues to increase healthcare costs. In response, federal and state governments have adopted cost-containment measures that encourage the treatment of patients in more cost effective settings such as SNFs (skilled nursing facilities), for which the staffing requirements and associated costs are often significantly lower than acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities and other post-acute care settings. As a result, SNFs are generally serving a larger population of higher-acuity patients than in the past.

The number of SNFs has declined modestly over the past several years. According to the American Health Care Association, the nursing home industry was comprised of approximately 15,700 facilities as of December 2016, as compared with over 16,700 facilities as of December 2000. The supply and demand balance in the skilled nursing industry will continue to improve due to the shift of patient care to lower cost settings, and aging population and increasing life expectancies.

As life expectancy continues to increase and seniors account for a higher percentage of the total U.S. population, the overall demand for skilled nursing services will increase. At present, the primary market demographic for skilled nursing services is individuals age 75 and older.

According to the 2012 U.S. Census, there were over 41.5 million people in the US in 2012 that were over 65 years old. The 2012 U.S. Census estimates this group is one of the fastest growing segments of the United States population and is expected to more than double between 2000 and 2030.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, nursing home expenditures are projected to grow from approximately $156 billion in 2014 to approximately $274 billion in 2024, representing a compounded annual growth rate of 5.3%. These trends will support an increasing demand for skilled nursing services, which in turn will likely support an increasing demand for properties owned by CTRE, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), Sabra Healthcare (SBRA), and others.

A Closer Look at Ensign

As noted above, CTRE is steadily reducing reliance on Ensign:

The Ensign Group’s (ENSG) independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 226 healthcare facilities, twenty hospice agencies, 18 home health agencies and 3 home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas and South Carolina.

Ensign generated strong Q2-18 result in the company’s same-store operations continued into the second quarter, skilled nursing revenue and same-store skilled mix revenue increased by 4.2% and 3.1%, respectively, over the prior year quarter.

Ensign saw a significant quarter-over-quarter improvement in adjusted earnings per share and consolidated adjusted net income, which increased by 41.9% and 47.3%, respectively, over the prior year quarter.

That news translated into Ensign reaffirming its 2018 annual earnings per share guidance of $1.80 to $1.87 per diluted share, which represents a 31.1% increase over the annual earnings for 2017.

Also, Ensign enjoys one of the cleanest balance sheets in the industry. Even after purchasing $79.8 million in new assets during the first half of the year, the company’s lease adjusted net debt-to-EBITDAR ratio went down to 4.0x as of the end of Q2-18.

(This chart is as of Q1-18).

On Ensign’s recent (Q2-18) earnings call, the company’s CEO, Christopher Christensen, explained,

“…as a quick reminder, just a few short years ago, we were often faced with questions about how to unlock the inherent value in our own real estate assets. As we evaluated our options, we met with dozens of experts on how to structure a transaction. Many suggested that we assign very aggressive lease rates and low lease coverage ratios in our operations in order to push as much value as possible into the real estate company as a way to maximize a higher multiples that real estate companies enjoy. However, we refused to take any steps that would leave a crippled operating company at the mercy of relentless escalators, all with the sole purpose of producing a onetime gain. While many encouraged us to do what others had done, we never wavered in our balanced approach. And as a result, both companies where set up to achieve long-term success.”

Ensign’s CEO went on to say,

“Just over four years later, we now have two healthy public companies that are both doing. More specifically, on a combined basis, Ensign and CareTrust adjusting for dividends and stock splits have returned 3.1x for every invested shareholder dollar since May 2014. And our original shareholders have received 7.1x for every invested shareholder dollar since November of 2007… But the structure of the spin-off transaction was a critical element in allowing their greatness to shine through. Looking forward, you can expect that we will take a very similar long-term strategic approach to any transactions involved -- involving our new business centers. Just as with our real estate transactions in 2014, one of our many goals has been and will be to ensure that these businesses will benefit our shareholders over the long run.”

CareTrust’s Other Operators

Trillium operates 38 skilled nursing and seniors housing facilities and on the recent earnings call CTRE’s management said that the Trillium “seems to have worked through most of the normal transition challenges, such as obtaining medicated certifications and receiving Medicare tiny notices that allow them to take those patients and build those programs, contracting with managed care payers, negotiating more favorable vendor contracts and myriad of other things that an operator must do in transitioning a facility.”

CTRE expects steady improvement through the end of the year from Trillium. On the latest earnings call, CTRE management said,

“We continue to enhance our asset management systems so that we can see early and help our tenants stay ahead of challenges that might erode their lease coverages as well as opportunities that might enhance those coverages. In addition, we've continued to refine our underwriting processes to be sure that we are only partnering with the current and future best-in-class regional operators. As our overall lease coverages demonstrate, this focus is producing promising results.”

A Stronger Balance Sheet

On April 16, 2018, S&P Global Ratings raised its corporate credit rating on CTRE. to BB- from B+, with a “stable” outlook. At the same time, the rating agency raised its issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to BB from BB-. Among other contributing factors, S&P cited CTRE’s operating performance and rent coverage levels, noting that they have held up well relative to peers, and the company’s effective response to issues with two of its 18 operators. CTRE’s CEO, Greg Stapley, explained,

“This ratings upgrade marks another milestone in our continuing progress, and we expect it to further enhance our already-solid access to the capital markets,”

He highlighted S&P’s focus on the company's conservative financial policy, which targets debt-to-EBITDA of 4.0x to 5.0x, noting that it currently stands at approximately the mid-point of that range.

As of Q2-18 CTRE’s credit stats calculated on a run-rate basis were as follows: net debt to EBITDA is approximately 3.9x, leverage is about 28% of enterprise value and fixed charge coverage ratio is approximately 5.2x. CTRE also had $14 million of cash on hand,

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18 CTRE’s normalized FFO grew by 19% over the prior year quarter to $24.5 million, and normalized FAD grew by 18% to $25.6 million. Normalized FFO per share grew by 14% over the prior year quarter to $0.32, and normalized FAD per share grew by 10% to $0.33.

Given CTRE’s most recent dividend of $0.205 per share, this equates to a payout ratio of 64% on FFO and 62% on FAD, which represents one of the best covered dividends in the health care REIT sector.

CTRE updated its 2018 annual guidance range for normalized FFO per share of $1.26 to $1.28 and for normalized FAD per share of $1.32 to $1.34. This guidance includes all investments made to date, a diluted weighted average share count of 78.4 million shares and also relies on the following assumptions: (1) no additional investments nor any further debt or equity issuances this year, (2) CPI rent escalations of 2%.

Get Down To Business

Now let’s look at the forecasted growth for CTRE and the other healthcare REITs:

As you can see, CTRE is forecasted to grow FFO per share by 5.4% in 2018 and 8.1% in 2019, ranking the company as the top-growing healthcare REIT overall. Now let’s examine the dividend forecast:

Again, CTRE is #1 in terms of forecasted dividend growth and the ultra0low payout ratio certainly helps me sleep well at night. Now, let’s examine CTRE’s dividend yield (keep in mind, the payout ratio is the lowest):

It would be easy for CTRE to engineer a higher yield, but I like this cautious approach (and so does S&P). Now let’s take a look at the P/FFO multiple:

Note that CTRE is trading at a P/FFO multiple of 14.0x and OHI trades at 10.0x and SBRA trades at 8.9x. Recognizing that OHI has an elevated payout ratio today, that make sense.

CTRE still has elevated exposure to Ensign, however the REIT continues to diversify through the acquisition of new and existing facilities from third parties and the expansion and upgrade of current facilities and strategically investing in new developments with options to acquire the developments at stabilization. As CTRE acquires additional properties, it expects to further diversify by geography, asset class and tenant within the healthcare and healthcare-related sectors.

In conclusion, we are maintaining a BUY in CTRE shares. The management team has done an excellent job navigating the choppy skilled nursing sector and as CTRE continues to grow its portfolio, we believe that it will continue to improve its cost of capital and scale advantages. I’m glad we jumped on the BUY train in April.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and CTRE Investor Presentation.

