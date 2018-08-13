Progenics Pharmaceuticals (Part II): Explicating The Ramifications Of The Azedra Approval

This is a sample of the Integrated BioSci Research that we wish to share with all readers.

The company's prostate cancer franchise should procure blockbuster sales; i.er., if and only if the molecules in development can deliver positive clinical outcomes.

Progenics is an intriguing bioscience approaching its “growth inflection.” As prognosticated, the company recently gained an FDA approval for its lead molecule, Azedra.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) is a highly interesting life science company that is approaching its “growth inflection,” a point in the cycle of a growth company where revenues are expected to increase significantly. The aforesaid growth usually comes from the approval of new drugs and/or a merger and acquisition. The company recently earned an FDA approval for its lead molecule Azedra that, in combination with the other approved drug (Relistor), will deliver a meaningful cash flow to fund other pipeline development. In this research, we’ll feature a fundamental analysis on the company, while elucidating the ramifications of the Azedra approval.

Figure 1: Progenics stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

First thing first, we’d like to provide a brief overview of Progenics for new investors. Please skip to the next section if you are already familiar with the firm. Progenics is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY. In specializing in the innovation and commercialization of targeted radiopharmaceuticals, the company is nourishing a robust pipeline of both approved medicine and drugs in development for the detection and management of various cancers (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Progenics investor presentation)

Relistor Provides Cash To Power Pipeline Development

The company licensed methylnaltrexone bromide (Relistor) to Salix Pharmaceuticals (an NC-based firm that was acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals (now Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)) back in 2011. Relistor is approved for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation. The deal enabled Progenics to earn 15% to 19% in royalties sales in the US. There is also the right to receive 60% of revenues of Valeant from ex-US sub-licensees. In its latest earnings report, Relistor logged in $23.5 million in quarterly sales from the marketing partner, Bausch Health Companies, which translated into $3.9 million in royalty revenues for Progenics. This represents 44% sales growth versus Q2 2017. And the strong growth should provide a meaningful revenue stream to power further innovation.

Newly Approved Molecule, Azedra

As mentioned, Progenics recently obtained FDA approval for the second molecule in its pipeline, ultratrace iobenguane I-131 (Azedra), to manage the orphan conditions malignant pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma. We elucidated in the deep-dive research that is available exclusively for IBI members:

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 70% chances that Azedra will gain the FDA approval on July 30. Of note, the percentage would have been higher if the data came from a phase 3 instead of 2.

70% chances of a positive clinical binary entails the “strongly favorable” statistics. Since our forecasting, news of the approval came to patients and shareholders on July 30, 2018, in which the agency gave Progenics the nod to commercialize Azedra (for tumors that cannot be surgically removed or have spread elsewhere). Pheochromocytomas are rare tumors of the (adrenal) glands - sitting on top of the kidneys - that secrete excessive “fight-or-flight hormones” (epinephrine/norepinephrine), which causes dangerously high blood pressure, weight loss, trembling, chest pain, etc. Commenting on the development, the FDA Director of Oncology, Dr. Richard Pazdur, noted:

Many patients with these ultra-rare cancers can be treated with surgery or local therapies, but there are no effective systemic treatments for patients who experience tumor-related symptoms such as high blood pressure. Patients will now have an approved therapy that has been shown to decrease the need for blood pressure medication and reduce tumor size in some patients

Interestingly, the standard of care for metastatic malignant pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma includes adrenergic blockade, surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. Nevertheless, these modalities primarily provide palliative (i.e., symptomatic) care, and are thus unable to deliver the cure or significant disease improvement. Hence, the Azedra approval is quite welcomed by a strong therapeutic demand for novel treatment for patients suffering from relapses and/or resistant tumors.

To benefit from Azedra, patients are first scanned with a radiopharmaceutical to determine the optimized dosage. Produced by Progenics’ proprietary (Ultratrace platform), Azedra has the radioisotope designed to target these specific tumors for eradication. The target specificity of the drug enhances the therapeutic efficacy, while limiting the potential toxicity.

Azedra Market

Per Figure 3, there are approximately two to eight persons per 1 million people in the US afflicted by pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma. To obtain the most representative sample, we utilized the median number (5) and multiplied by 325 million Americans (US population for 2017) to arrive at 1.625K people with the disease (i.e., its prevalence). Given that the drug is an orphan molecule with a strong demand, Progenics should be able to procure a premium pricing of approximately $140K per treatment. We employed $140K, which is the average pricing for an orphan drug, based on research conducted by Evaluate Pharma. In taking the product of 1.625K with $140K, we calculated that the peak sales of Azedra are approximately $227.5 million. After the proper discount for eligible patients (i.e., roughly 30%), we arrived at $146 million in estimated peak sales for this franchise.

Figure 3: Market estimates for Azedra (Source: Progenics investor presentation)

Despite the small potential Azedra market, the prostate cancer franchise is most likely to tap into a multiple blockbuster niche. To capture this lucrative market, Progenics is brewing three stellar products: (1) PyL (prostate specific membrane antigen, i.e., PSMA, PET imaging agent); (2) 1404 (PSMA targeted imaging); (3) 1095 (small molecule therapeutic). In the Part III research, we’ll evaluate the specific value of this franchise in greater details.

Financials Assessment

For Q2 2018 (ended on June 30), Progenics reported $3.9 million in revenue, compared to $2.8 million for the same period a year prior. The improved revenue reflects the $3.5 million Relistor royalties earned from the $23.5 million net sales of Relistor by its partner, Bausch. Our yearly sales estimate of the drug is approximately $16.0 million (4X the rounded figure of the latest quarterly sales). Moreover, the research & development (R&D) spending logged in at $9.3 million, thus representing a $1.9 million decrease due to the lower clinical trial expenses for Azedra and 1404.

That aside, the general and administrative expenses came in $1.2 million higher at $7.5 million (relating to the higher costs associated with the building of commercial infrastructure in preparation for the Azedra launch). Furthermore, the net losses registered at $15.2 million ($0.20 per share), versus the $16.6 million ($0.24 per share) declines for the same comparison.

Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Progenics to incur significant losses for years (as shown in Figure 4) prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Morningstar. Adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

The balance sheet had $87.5 million, a 3.5% decrease from $90.6 million for the same period last year. Based on the $18.2 million quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q1 2019, prior to the need for additional financing. Valuation-wise, this is a highly speculative exercise. Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company and come up with distinct figures. Our expectation is in line with the Wall Street consensus price target of $14.5 on the company.

Catalyst Summary

For your research convenience, we presented various key catalysts powering the company in Table 1. Commenting on the recent developments, the CEO, Mark Baker, enthused:

We’re extremely proud of our recent accomplishments, most notably the FDA approval of Azedra, which is a critical breakthrough for patients suffering from pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma, and completes our transition to a commercial organization focused on oncology. As we commence the commercial launch of Azedra, we continue to advance our portfolio of PSMA-targeted radiopharmaceuticals and artificial intelligence imaging analysis technologies. We expect top line results from the Phase 3 trial evaluating 1404, our PSMA-targeted SPECT/CT imaging agent, and the Phase 2/3 trial for PyL, our PSMA-targeted PET/CT imaging agent, in Q3 and Q4 of this year, respectively.

Latest corporate developments PSMA-Targeted Prostate Cancer Pipeline Data from the Phase 3 (ProSPECT-AS) Study of 1404 (expected in Q3 2018): A PSMA-targeted small molecule SPECT/CT imaging agent. Enrollment completed in January 2018. Dosed 471 patients with newly diagnosed or low-grade prostate cancer (biopsy indicates a Gleason grade of ≤ 3+4 severity) and/or are candidates for active surveillance. Phase 2/3 (OSPREY) Study of Pyl (data expected in Q4 this year): Evaluating the diagnostic accuracy of its PSMA-targeted PET/CT imaging agent, PyL (18F-DCFPyL), in prostate cancer. Enrollment completed on June 2018 (383 patients with localized high-risk prostate cancer in the US and Canada enrolled). Phase 1 Study of 1095: Small molecule radiotherapeutic that selectively binds to PSMA. Currently in a Phase 1 open-label, dose-escalation study in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have demonstrated tumor avidity to 1095. Initiation of Phase 1 Study for PSMA-TTC by partner Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (expected in 2018): Bayer to start a Phase 1 study of PSMA-Targeted Thorium Conjugate (PSMA-TTC) in patients with mCRPC by year end. Bayer was previously granted exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize products using Progenics’ PSMA antibody technology in combo with Bayer’s alpha-emitting radionuclides. Azedra franchise Azedra FDA approved (July 2018): Treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma. First and only approved therapy in the US for adults and pediatrics 12 years and older with iobenguane scan positive for said condition. Other Q2 2018 Relistor net sales total $23.5 million. Outlook Data from the Phase 3 trial for PSMA-Targeted SPECT/CT imaging agent, 1404, expected in Q3 2018. Outcomes of the Phase 2/3 Trial for PSMA-Targeted PET/CT imaging agent, PyL, anticipated in Q4 2018.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50%. Conversely, if the report is positive, investors can expect the stock to catapult to new highs by similar (or greater) magnitudes. Given that Progenics already has two approvals, the investment risks are now substantially deleveraged. Nevertheless, the upcoming clinical binaries for the prostate cancer franchise can cause a share price change in the magnitude of 50%, depending on their outcomes. Despite that Azedra is approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our Buy recommendation on Progenics Pharmaceuticals; however, we raised the rating from the three to four out of five stars. Already powered by two approved therapeutics (Relistor and Azedra), the investment risks are now significantly lower. Despite the fact that we don’t expect sales from Azedra and Relistor to reach the blockbuster status, they still provide meaningful revenue streams to power further pipeline innovation. Altogether, the annual sales of Relistor and Azedra should come in at $16.0 million and $227.5 million, respectively. This should provide $243.5 million in total revenues to support other pipeline innovation. Last but not least, the molecules in development to service the prostate cancer market can potentially deliver blockbuster sales, which is our main interest that will be covered in the subsequent research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.