Mid-Year Portfolio Review: Doing Nothing (And Traveling)

I. Mid-year portfolio performance

I published my 7 stock portfolio back February 2018, back when I expected 2018 to be a year of excitement and opportunity in the markets. Instead, what happened subsequently was either:

Not worth writing about (i.e., noise)

Wouldn’t make me look good (i.e., poor investment decisions)

But in the spirit of accountability, let’s assess the damage so far this year, shall we?

As discussed in earlier articles, I run a core-satellite portfolio of passive and active funds. Total portfolio return to date was -2.20% (versus +7.7% for the S&P). If the rest of the year goes as poorly as the first seven months, 2018 will be my third year underperforming the S&P 500 (out of seven), and my first down year since the bull market began.

II. How doing nothing cost me money in 2018

Two egregious mistakes I made in the first half of the year:

1. I missed out on a special situation with Altice Europe (OTCPK:ALVVF) because I was slow and lazy.

I had this telecom spin-off flagged for further reading as early as January. In broad strokes, I knew there was something about the sale of non-core assets, a European division priced for bankruptcy, and a founder loading up on the stock. Then I just...got lazy and forgot to follow up until June, when I stumbled on this article by SA contributor Theodore Rosenthal. By then, it was too late. When you run a concentrated portfolio, it’s a very fine line between over and underperformance. I could’ve used this one.

2. I sat on my hands and exited Polaris Infrastructure (OTCPK:RAMPF) a few weeks late

A big part of investing is remembering what your initial thesis was when you first bought the stock, then evaluating whether the risk/reward profile has changed once new info becomes available.

I bought Polaris Infrastructure back in 2015 at an average cost basis of $10 CAD. Back then, Polaris was a classic left-for-dead geothermal stock in a “risky” jurisdiction (Nicaragua). I didn’t pretend to know what risk premium to apply to Nicaragua, but I knew for sure that the company was cheap relative to the massive amount of cash flow it would generate if it did only 5% better than the nightmare scenario.

Until recently, that was exactly what happened. The stock doubled, hitting 52-week highs earlier this year, and in a February interview with Seeking Alpha, I was still touting that there was a lot of value left based on discounted cash flows (technically, this is still true).

In May 2018, disaster struck. I won’t go into the gory details, but suffice to say there was literally blood on the streets in Nicaragua. The country risk I had only a vague notion of became unpleasantly clear. It took me several more weeks to let go of those “future cash flows” before exiting my position around $14.50 CAD in late June (still lost 23% YTD). Fortunately, with dividends, annualized returns over the past three years was around 18% (praise margin of safety!), but this was much less than I was hoping for.

The more important lesson here was that I was too slow to change with the facts.

III. Passive portfolio update

My passive portfolio was up 2.5% YTD on the continued strength of U.S. equities, partially offset by weaker performance in emerging markets and short/medium duration Treasuries. Here’s my asset allocation:

Short (VFISX) & Intermediate Term (VFITX) Treasuries: 10%

Emerging Market Index fund (VEMAX): 25%

US Total Market Index Fund (VTSAX): 65%

My passive holdings represent roughly 65% of my total portfolio and has risen with the market over the past seven years. While I never sell my passive positions, the pace at which I’m adding U.S. equities has decelerated to zero, ever since the S&P 500 dividend yield dipped below 2% back in mid-2017.

My rationale: at current valuations, I believe I can do better than the 4-5% expected returns for U.S. equities over the coming decade.

IV. Active portfolio update

My active portfolio was down 11% year to date. Here were the highlights/lowlights:

1. Stake disposals of Alterra Power (OTCPK:MGMXF), Polaris Infrastructure: Cashed out of Alterra Power after the Innergex acquisition for a tidy 50% return over eight months. I wrote about Polaris earlier. This officially ends my foray into the renewables sector, where I was always a reluctant investor.

2. Stake decrease in Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY):

I mentioned back in February that I’d be a net seller of Tencent in 2018. Since that post, I’ve cut my position by 50%, mainly to rebalance my holdings. Tencent is my longest held stock (circa 2013). And while I usually let my winners run, there is a limit to how much single stock exposure I want to have in my portfolio. Earlier this year, Tencent was trading at 40x forward earnings and a $500B+ market cap. Now, I like Tencent a lot long term - but I don’t like it that much. That said, I’m still bullish on the company and think that the recent 30% decline will be largely irrelevant. I’m a net buyer again as soon as I see how this US-China trade war shakes out.

Speaking of Tencent, here’s my two cents on China:

The Chinese economy is a lot weaker than people think. Also, China would lose badly in a trade war (not stating a preference, just looking at facts). Western investors are putting a lot of faith in the Chinese consumer. I have a different view. Savings (not consumption) is the name of the game in Asia (where I grew up), and it takes one blip for consumers to batten down the hatches for a very long time. Inverted demographics (plus one child policy, plus three generations under one roof, plus lack of social security) means Chinese households will never come close to the 95% household spending rate we see in the States. In my part of the world, real estate is the one irrational purchase - and I think that’s played out. Just ask any middle class housewife how many apartments they’ve “invested” in.

3. Stake increases in Wells Fargo (WFC), Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCPK:TRMLF):

Buying Wells Fargo stock this year was like shooting fish in a barrel. At this point, the more fines and wrongdoing discovered the better. Let’s get those liabilities out of the way before the inevitable circus of 2020. Long term, what this bank has is an unbreakable oligopoly in California and the West Coast markets, riding secular trends of millennial household formation and the growing (and soon-to-be dominant, despite recent irrelevant blips) Latino/Hispanic population. IMHO, no major US bank has made more inroads with the latter. And don’t forget the non-toxic corporate finance book they stole from General Electric (GE) before it imploded. If you believe Jack Bogle’s 4-5% return prediction for U.S. equities, then should you be owning a bank paying 3% dividends, with 12-15% return on tangible common equity, buying back billions of dollars in stock, with long-term yields rising and spreads widening? You decide.

Finally, I added truckloads of Tourmaline Oil Corp., my newest (and only) addition so far in 2018 through the volatility this year. You can read my thesis here.

4. Linamar (OTCPK:LIMAF): This one was just plain annoying. When I published my long thesis a year and a half ago, I said the stock was priced for the worst-case scenario. And here we are, 18 months later, with NAFTA in jeopardy and the worst-case scenario seemingly imminent. Consequently, the stock has made a round-trip back to my cost basis of $56 CAD.

Makes sense, right?

Not exactly. New developments have taken place since my last writing. Namely, the Macdon acquisition for 8x EBITDA and the expansion of Linamar’s industrials business (including market leader Skyjack) - now 50% of operating profits. As the North American automotive segment has tailed off, the industrials business has more than made up for it, resulting in double-digit earnings growth year over year.

And can someone explain to me how Deere & Company (DE) can hit all-time highs, while its main supplier of specialty farm equipment Macdon appears to add zero value to its parent company? Seriously, I’m looking for the bearish argument here. I’ll wait.

V. Doing nothing but traveling

In 2018, when I find pockets of “relative value” in this market (particularly in telco and consumer staples) I don’t feel compelled to do anything. That’s because the cost of holding cash today is not nearly as painful as it was a few years ago. In my opinion, relative value is as much of a crapshoot in a nine-year bull market as momentum (with lower upside to boot). This is my thesis for why value is underperforming: value investors are buying “relatively cheap” stocks (i.e. relative to insanity) when they should be buying nothing.

What I continue to look for is absolute value, plus a margin of safety, plus underpriced growth over the next decade, with management that knows how to allocate capital. In the absence of any one of the above, I’ll try as much as I can to do nothing and hug the index.

In my personal life on the other hand, I plan on being very active. Next month, my wife and I will be traveling the world for 12-15 months - maybe longer. I’m using this trip as an opportunity to visit some emerging economies and talk to entrepreneurs and investors on the ground. As an introvert, this is something I need to do more of.

SA followers and readers will be hearing more about my findings over the next 12-15 months. I’ll try to include photos (when relevant) along with my research. To quote Ben Graham’s parting words from The Intelligent Investor: “excitement is guaranteed.”

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, TRMLF, LIMAF, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.