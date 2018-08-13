Back To School Check-Up For DOC

Mr. Market has no clue how valuable the income is, and I will maintain a STRONG BUY because that’s just what the doctor ordered.

Maybe Mr. Market needs a little knee-jerk of his own, can anyone say, “what’s up DOC?”.

I’m no doctor, so can someone please tell me how you should act when you get whacked on the knee?

In a few weeks, the kids will be heading back to school and one of the things my kids are excited about the most is the annual check-up.

Not.

Let’s face it, nobody really likes going to the doctor’s office, but as I tell my younger kids, it’s a necessary evil. My kids are now too old to get hoodwinked into suckers and lollipops, but I still tease them about the whack on the knee when the doctor tests for reflexes.

Seriously, I’m no doctor, so can someone please tell me how you should act when you get whacked on the knee? I always kick, and oftentimes I fake it, because that seems like the natural response. Am I wrong?

O.K. Now on to serious business…

Earnings are now over and what better time for a back to school check up for one of my favorite healthcare REITs, Physicians Realty (DOC). The timing could not be better, because Mr. Market has been less than enthusiastic for DOC shares year to date. Maybe Mr. Market needs a little knee-jerk of his own, can anyone say, “what’s up DOC?”

Photo Credit

A STRONG BUY

DOC is one of my STRONG BUYs in the “New Money” portfolio, and as you may recall, I upgraded the REIT from a BUY to a STRONG BUY on March 5th.

So far, so good…

As a public company, DOC exploded out of the gate, having completed its IPO (in Q2-13) and last year closing on the $700 million Catholic Health Initiatives portfolio acquisition, and new investments in 2016 ($1.3 billion) and 2017 (nearly $1.4 billion).

As of Q2-18, DOC had 249 properties (around 14 million square feet of high quality medical office space) with approximately 50% of all of that space leased to investment grade health systems and their affiliates.

2017 was a landmark year for DOC with $1.4 billion in total investments, demonstrating the power of DOC’s hospital relationships through the acquisition of some of the highest quality medical office facilities in the country. During the year, DOC integrated over 3.3 million square feet and 260 new tenants to its ownership.

The most important factor in accessing the quality of a medical office building is the health system affiliation, credit quality to tenant, age of the building, occupancy, market share as a tenant, average remaining lease term, size of the building, and the client services and mix of services in the facility. Around 88% of DOC’s growth space is on campus and/or affiliated with a healthcare system.

DOC’s success is the result of its relationships with the finest healthcare providers in the US, execution, disciplined strategy, an experienced team and superior insight into the future of healthcare delivery in the United States. This is how DOC defines quality:

DOC’s disciplined approach to investments continues to improve portfolio metrics, narrowing the gap with competitors at an aggressive pace. For example, DOC has just 4.4% of leases expiring through 2022 (peer average is 11.8%).

Also, DOC’s average building size has increased substantially since the IPO; the company’s average building size is just over 51,000 square feet.

Eight of DOC’s top ten tenants have an annual base revenue and an investment grade rating and the other two have very strong balance sheets without a credit agency report.

DOC has the best overall portfolio of medical office facilities in the US, approaching 97% occupancy (the highest in the peer group):

This unparalleled occupancy ratio illustrates DOC’s ability to attract and lease space to additional physicians within its facilities. In turn, this contributes to a robust referral ecosystem that helps healthcare partners reach their clinical and business goals. Here’s a snapshot of DOC’s top 10 tenants:

Note that Catholic Health is ~19.7% of DOC’s revenue, but they are standalone profit centers with a parent (BBB+) investment grade guarantor.

As illustrated below, DOC’s top 10 tenants are 70% Investment Grade (% Top 10 ABR) and these tenants are all investment grade rated (49.1% of portfolio):

DOC has continued to reduce exposure to one tenant as evidenced by the top 10 tenant concentration (% Portfolio ABR):

Balance Sheet Getting Stronger

DOC’s balance sheet metrics remain strong, with debt to firm value of 34% and net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.5x. DOC is extremely well-positioned in the rising rate environment. 99% of debt is at a fixed interest rate or is completely hedged with no significant maturities until 2023.

Year to date, DOC has completed $236.4 million of dispositions at favorable valuations, while reinvesting $170.1 million of those proceeds to expand existing relationships in newer, higher-quality facilities leased to strong credit tenants, while also reducing debt with the balance of the proceeds.

Since the start of DOC’s disposition program in December of 2017, the company has sold a total of 35 assets for proceeds of $223 million, resulting in a combined gain on sale of nearly $13 million. The blended cap rate on the combined sales is 7.0%.

DOC said, “there remains a potential for a few additional asset sales this year as the company still has six assets slated for disposition as well as LTACHs, which it would always consider selling at the right price.” However, the company said it “currently doesn’t expect to continue dispositions at the same pace.”

If the current capital market environment remains static, DOC expects any proceeds for investments to come from recycled capital or additional debt as opposed to equity proceeds.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18, DOC generated funds from operations (or FFO) of $51.9 million or $0.28 per share. Normalized FFO was also $51.9 million and $0.28 per share. DOC’s normalized funds available for distribution (or FAD) was $43.4 million or $0.23 per share.

DOC’s portfolio is an industry-leading 96.6% leased and delivered strong 3.3% same-store NOI growth in Q2-18. The company’s substantial same-store growth is propelled by a 3% increase in rental revenues, resulting from contractual rent increases and a 30 basis point improvement in the same-store occupancy from 95.6% to 95.9%.

During Q2-18, DOC saw a strong leasing momentum; the company completed over 290,000 square feet of leasing activity, including 58,000 of new leases and 233,000 square feet of lease renewals. These numbers include several early lease renewals initially scheduled for 2019.

The average lease term for new deals executed in Q2-18 was 9.1 years, and the average lease term for lease renewals signed was 8.8 years. Notably, net absorption for the quarter was essentially flat, with tenant retention being approximately 80%. New leases for the quarter contained an average rent escalator of 2.7%, while renewed leases contained an average annual rent escalator of 2.9%.

In total, DOC invested $6.2 million in capital expenditure or approximately 8% of the portfolio's cash NOI. When compared to the peers, DOC’s relative low capital expenditure investments are driven by tenant relationships and the desirability of the company’s MOB facilities, ultimately delivering significant cash flow directly to FAD.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2018, DOC has 42 leases totaling 148,000 square feet scheduled to renew, representing approximately 1.1% of the portfolio. The average rent per square foot for those leases scheduled to renew is $20.83, in line with national averages for MOB rental rates.

Now the Bigger Picture

The annual U.S. health care spend was $3.2 trillion, 26% of that spend or $840 billion was spent on outpatient services, with commercial insurance being the largest payer for these services. For at least the 10th year in a row, outpatient business for Medicare beneficiary increased while inpatient business declined, and those trends continue to grow in opposite directions.

As a comparison, nursing facilities was only about 5% of the annual spend, with government payers, particularly Medicaid, being the largest payer. Patients will certainly need inpatient facilities and nursing facilities in the future, but more significant growth in care and demand is outpatient services, especially specialized care like ambulatory surgery.

Medicare recently proposed enhancements to the payment rates for outpatient surgery as part of their policy to continue to encourage more outpatient services in lieu of more expensive inpatient care and surgery. Health systems continue to shift here to the outpatient setting and off-campus. Off-campus project starts are expected to be 73% of the total 2018 MOB construction, above the four-year average of 15% off-campus.

The U.S. population is projected to age considerably in the coming decades. Per-capita healthcare spending by individuals aged 65 and over is nearly 3x that of other groups on an annual basis.

Outpatient MOBs offer convenience to consumers, while allowing providers to efficiently integrate care in a single, efficient location. The highest revenue generating services can be executed off-campus – reducing cost and increasing provider profit.

Ignore the Knee Jerk Reaction, DOC is a Strong Buy

Now, let’s take a look at DOC’s forecasted FFO/share growth (as per FAST Graphs):

As you can see, DOC is forecasted to grow FFO per share by 3.8% in 2018, without executing on transformational acquisitions. The company is essentially taking a breather, waiting patiently on the right deals. Now let’s take a closer look at the dividend yield:

As you can see, DOC’s dividend yield is 5.6%, compared to Healthcare Trust of America’s (HTA) yield of 4.4%. Now take a look at the P/FFO multiple, compared with the peers:

As you can see, DOC trades at 15.4x P/FFO, and 15% below the company’s 4-year trailing (P/FFO) average. I find this to be interesting considering that this highly durable REIT appears to be one of the overall cheapest healthcare REITs based on historical trading averages. What’s more, DOC has continued to improve its payout ratio:

Keep in mind, DOC’s payout ratio was over 125% when the company went public and over the years it has worked its payout ratio down, and should be under 80% a year from now. Also, keep in mind that DOC has around 50% of revenue generated from investment grade rated tenants, like Baylor Hospital System:

I toured the Baylor Hospital in Dallas over a year ago and I was very impressed with this state of art 467,000 square-foot facility (that supports more than 90,000 cancer visits annually). And when you consider the diversified source of revenue that DOC generates from operators like Baylor, it’s plain to see why I am maintaining a STRONG BUY recommendation.

So, as I tell my kids, there’s no reason to fear the doctor, because when you feel the rubber reflex device tapping on your knee, it’s just a sign that the doctor is doing his job, and you can ignore the knee jerk reaction. That also applies to shares on Physicians Realty; Mr. Market has no clue how valuable the income is, and I will maintain a STRONG BUY because that’s just what the doctor ordered.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and DOC Investor Presentation.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Other REITs mentioned: (CTRE), (SNR), (MRT), (HTA), (ARE), (VTR), (SNH), (LTC), (WELL), (HCP), (NHI), (CTRE), (MPW), (GMRE), and (CHCT).

Each week Brad provides Marketplace subscribers with actionable REIT news, including (1) Friday afternoon subscriber calls, (2) Weekender updates, (3) Google portfolios, (4) Real-time alerts, (5) Early AM REIT news, (6) chat rooms, (7) the monthly newsletter, and (8) earnings results in Google Sheets. Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers, and we also provide a “weekender” report and a “motivational Monday” report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed. All of our portfolios are updated daily, and subscribers have access to all of the tools via Google Sheets. REITs should be part of your daily diet, and we would like to help you construct an Intelligent REIT portfolio, utilizing our portfolio modeling strategies. Brad reminds all subscribers and prospective subscribers that "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised."

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.