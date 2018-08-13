Asian Invasion: Tianqi And Ganfeng Seek To Expand China's Global Supply Of Lithium

China seeks to increase its supply of lithium by buying into large, established producers with considerable lithium reserves.

China Seeks More Lithium

Tianqi Lithium Corporation and Ganfeng Lithium Corporation are the major lithium players in China. The Bloomberg 2018 forecast below shows the sum of their combined lithium compound capacities is 29%. As government-controlled entities, they are in the process of increasing supplies of lithium to meet the future growing demand in China.

For example, China has a goal of producing millions of electric vehicles in the near future. Lacking lithium resources, China is urgently pursuing deals wherever possible to increase their supply and tighten their grip on the global supply chain. So much so that they are willing to pay premium prices to get it.

Chile's Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM), a huge producer controlling prime brine fields in the Atacama de Salar region, is a current target of Tianqi.

Atacama Salar de Chile

Tianqi Lithium Corporation

Tianqi Lithium Corporation seeks a 23.8% stake in SQM. The deal is structured to purchase all of Nutrien Ltd.’s (NYSE:NTR) voting shares in SQM for $4.1 billion. This would provide Tianqi entry into the vast lithium brine fields of Chile's Atacama de Salar. The company intends to triple production by 2020 as part of an aggressive plan to control sources of metals and chemicals to meet a growing demand for rechargeable batteries and electric vehicles.

This transaction has not been concluded because of the following concerns:

The Chilean regulatory agency, CORFO, seeks to block the deal claiming giving control to an SQM competitor would lead to further concentration of the global lithium market and wouldn’t be in the public interest. Tianqi and SQM combined would control 70% of global lithium resources.



China responds saying blocking the deal could be harmful to the commercial relations of both nations.



Moody's Investors Service initiated a review of bonds issued by Tianqi Finko Company Ltd and guaranteed by Tianqi Lithium for the purchase. The transaction with SQM is pending.

Negotiations with CORFO received extensive press coverage that clearly spooked many investors by creating a disincentive that may have cooled investor demand for SQM shares. The Asian Invasion has placed a question mark upon SQM for the moment, as noted by recent valuations in the chart below.

Ganfeng Lithium Corporation

Ganfeng is in the process of obtaining a Hong Kong stock listing, which is part of raising an estimated $1 billion for global acquisitions of lithium. It will be interesting to monitor what it will do with the funding. One thing is clear: as this market tightens, lithium prices will increase, as noted in the graphic below.

Takeaway

IMO, China's future vested interest in lithium will heighten the demand balance in favor of higher pricing. They are ready and willing to pay premium prices to get in.

Gyrations in the lithium markets will, I think, be resolved, and price increases will equate to a growing demand for lithium battery power. Electric-powered vehicles are expected to increase demand for lithium-ion batteries at the fastest rate.

The Asian Invasion clearly signals that the price of lithium may increase as the ramp up for lithium-ion battery production grows and world demand for electric cars, energy storage systems and high-drain portable electronics grow in tandem. Growing demand is good news for lithium investment.

This begs some forward-looking hypothetical questions for your continued consideration:

If the Chinese buy into the big boys, will there be a consolidation among the big players? How might that effect the price of lithium and its stock valuations?

At what point in the demand supply equation will junior and mini-junior lithium producers partner up, or sell out to interests that have the capital to ramp up production?

Is SQM a bargain at current price levels considering the vast amount of lithium it controls?

Please stay tuned as this paradigm shift plays out.

Additional disclosure: Author Disclosure: The information and data that comprise this article came from external sources that I consider reliable, but they were not independently verified for accuracy. Points of view are my considered opinions, not investment advice. I bear no responsibility for investment decisions you decide to make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.