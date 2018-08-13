Danish Jeweler Pandora Loses Nearly Half Its Value After Dismal Earnings And Profit Warning

The Copenhagen-headquartered company has been struggling to grow its sales in the U.S. and China despite an uptick in consumer spending in the two markets.

The company on Thursday announced that its CEO Anders Colding Friis was stepping down effective at the end of August and will conduct a search for a successor.

Pandora’s stock has fallen more than 49% since April 18, amid worries about both its financial and operational performance.

Pandora (OTCPK:PNDZY)(OTCPK:PNDZF) saw the value of its shares nearly halve after a bout of downbeat financials, as well as a future profit warning, C-level shake-up and planned staff reductions.

In its latest Q2 2018 earnings results, the company said its below-expectation figures were partly due to its new charms “not fueling the reignition of charms revenue as anticipated.”

Compounding the downbeat Q2 financials, Pandora said a reduction of inventories in its wholesale channel is also challenging its revenue outlook for the full year 2018. “This combined with weaker than anticipated total like-for-like sales-out growth in July and increasing manufacturing costs” led the company to issue its recent profit warning – after which its stock fell more than 20.5% intraday.

The Danish jeweler announced Tuesday a 3% cut in its financial expectations, downwardly revising its revenue expectations in 2018 to an increase of 4-7% from its previous range of 7-10%.

Furthermore, Pandora’s EBITDA margins are expected to contract to 32% from the firm’s previous guidance of 35%, while capital spending should remain constant at 5% of revenue.

Trouble ahead, trouble behind and top management changes

Against this backdrop, Pandora said group revenue for the latest quarter dipped below the same year-ago period to DKK4.819bn from DKK4.825bn, and its EBITDA margin shrunk to 31.1% from 33.4%.

The firm also expects to incur a full year impact on revenue of around DKK1.4bn – up from a previously expected DKK1bn, from acquisitions it made during 2017 and 2018.

The adjusted guidance comes after Pandora’s Q1’18 earnings also spurred a plunge in the company’s stock, amid a series of C-level management changes and staff cuts.

Meanwhile, the company brought former Body Shop CEO Jeremy Schwartz on board as its new COO starting at the beginning of September, when he and recently named CFO Anders Boyer will jointly lead the firm until a successor to Friis is found.

Pandora also hired the former CEO of Texas-based grocer Fiesta Mart, Sid Keswani, as president of Pandora Americas. Keswani, who has spent 20 years in the retail industry – mostly at Target (TGT) – replaces Scott Burger, who elected to step down in February after 10 years with the company.

Slow growth

In the U.S., advance retail sales figures for jewelry stores in May have climbed 4.6% since the start of 2018, and in China, June’s numbers have improved by roughly 34% since April, according to Bloomberg figures.

According to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the entrance of “so many foreign brands” into China’s consumer marker “has inevitability seen them competing for market share with the local brands.”

HKTDC noted that jewelry business giants such as London-based De Beers and French icon Cartier have entered the mainland market, competing with domestic brands such as Chow Tai Fook, Chow Sang Sang, Luk Fook, Laofengxiang, Lao Miao, Ming Jewelry, TSL and Chow Tai Seng.

While De Beers’ revenue remained roughly flat in the first half of 2018 year-over-year at US$3.2bn, the company touted “slight improvement in global consumer demand” for diamond jewelry, in U.S. dollar terms, compared with the first six months of 2017. “This was driven by growth in the U.S. and China, and was further amplified by positive exchange rate movements in China and Japan against the dollar,” the company said.

Also, among other activities, the firm opened new stores at Xi’an in China and at Kowloon in Hong Kong.

However, in response to its slowing growth in China, Pandora in mid-July cut its prices across most of its product offerings, which amounted to an overall reduction of around 15%. The company attributed the move to an attempt to limit grey market trading of its products.

Strategy

Strategically, the company has been focusing on its product line, manufacturing and marketing, including the launch of its Shine collection in March.

To these ends, the firm said 397 of its 27,000-strong workforce will leave the company, more than half of which come from Thailand.

Pandora CEO Anders Colding Friis said the adjustments “will reduce complexity and free up resources that we can add to our strategic priorities. The adjustments are also – together with our procurement program – necessary to protect our profitability.”

The firm expects the organizational changes to reduce annual costs with around DKK150m from 2019.

Despite the cutbacks, Pandora also said it plans to add around 250 concept stores during 2018, upwardly revised from an estimated 200, of which about half are expected to open in EMEA, 25% in Americas and 25% in the Asia Pacific region.

