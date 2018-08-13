Why I See The Swiss Franc Remaining Strong

However, this has also been the case for the Swiss franc.

The U.S. dollar as been rising as a result of significant depreciation of the Turkish lira.

The U.S. dollar has seen a rebound in recent days, after speculation that the currency was overbought.

Last month, I made the argument that the Swiss franc would stand to rise in the second half of the year, citing both Trump’s comments regarding a difference of opinion on rate hikes in the U.S. as well as trade war tensions potentially lifting demand for the franc.

There was an interesting reaction to my last article, with one reader in particular stating:

However, with the U.S. dollar having seen a recent surge in the past few days, it is interesting that the CHF/USD has gained slightly, while the EUR/USD has seen a significant drop:

The decline in the EUR in recent days has largely been a result of loan exposure by European financial institutions to Turkey, with a falling Turkish lira increasing the value of loans in lira terms, which increases the probability of default from the Turkish side.

However, should upward momentum in the dollar prove to largely be a result of this event, then it is likely that upward momentum in the greenback could prove to be unsustainable.

Coming back to the Swiss franc, the currency has seen a surge as a result of the depreciation in the lira, as investors seek to avoid emerging market currencies at the present time.

With regards to the previous comment on the franc – it is certainly possible that the Swiss National Bank could step in and drive the franc lower should the need arise for competitive reasons. That being said, it would prove hard for the SNB to do so should we see a significant decline in the dollar.

During the financial crisis from 2008-2010, we see that the franc rose significantly against the dollar during a time of weakness for the greenback. Moreover, the Swiss franc was not pegged to the euro until 2011 (until it was unpegged again in January 2015), so the currency was rising of its own accord in this instance.

It will be interesting to see where the franc goes from here. Right now, the franc is maintaining ground against the dollar, as investors also see it as a popular “flight to safety” option in light of the Turkish lira devaluation. However, should we see the dollar resume depreciation against major currencies, then I see the franc continuing to remain strong.

