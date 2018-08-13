This Is Why It's Time To Buy The Gold Miners

US dollar, the normal currency safe-haven, may not be so safe any more as the US has alienated allies and created risk in owning USD.

While speculative gold shorts are loading up on their positions, emerging market currencies are tumbling and that is gold bullish.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed gold speculators decreased their long position, while increasing their short positions for an eighth consecutive week. As we said last week, this is the second-longest short-building streak in COT history and it is only behind the record-breaking nine-week streak at the end of 2016, which saw the gold price drop from around $1280 to $1150 per ounce – with the vast majority of that coming in the first few weeks.

Unlike last week, silver speculative shorts also increased their own short positions while longs essentially held steady.

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report; we are not one of them, so we won’t claim to be the experts on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs decreased their positions by 5,411 contracts while shorts increased their own short positions by 16,784 contracts. Gold closed the COT week (Tuesday) at $1212.35, which is essentially at the current spot price so that suggests that the actual speculative position is similar to what is shown in the report.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders decrease to negative 63,000 net speculative long contracts.

The short speculative position continues to grow past the largest previous levels and has now made a new high as this is the largest negative gold speculative position in the COT report’s history (dating back to its origination in 2006), with the lowest number before this current down-streak being in early 2016 where the speculative position maxed out at negative 24,000 contracts. Interestingly enough, after that low point was hit, gold proceeded to rally $200 with a few weeks and $300 total six months later – a close to 25% gain after the low.

Whenever speculative all-time lows are reached we love taking the contrarian position as all this negativity is already built into the price, and in our view with gold production becoming lower and lower, that makes it all the more probably for a short-squeeze rally – just like we saw in 2016 after the lows.

As for silver, the week’s action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers showed the speculative position decrease by around 6,000 contracts in silver, as speculative longs essentially maintained their positions while speculative shorts added a little more than 5,000 short contracts to their own position.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

One thing that investors should note here is that the 22,000 net negative growth in speculative shorts only led to an $8 drop (0.7%) in the gold price. While that’s not unheard of, it suggests that paper speculative shorts are having less of an impact on price as they previously have – suggested demand (physical buyers?) coming from elsewhere. That’s a bullish signal.

Additionally, we want to remind investors that the emerging market currency worries that we’ve seen (Turkey’s currency plummeted big on Friday to the lowest levels on record) are actually a very bullish backdrop for gold. Emerging market currency crises lead to inflation, which leads to investment in gold and the US dollar. With the stance of the US being a bit anti-cooperative, countries that may have increased US dollar holdings during trying times will probably see it as risky (note the Russian finance minister saying exactly this over the weekend), and we think that’s a significant benefit for gold.

This all is occurring with the backdrop of the largest speculative short position in COT history. We are now Extremely Bullish on gold, and while we expect it may drop under $1200 in the short term (traders tend to hit round numbers), we believe that we will quickly see a rally then and end the year closer to $1300. In our view, we are at “Back-Up-The-Truck” levels for gold.

We think it is time for investors to add to their gold positions and silver positions through some of the ETFs (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF, etc). We also think it is time to start buying up the gold and silver miners in anticipation of the leverage they would provide with a bullish gold market – investors should start picking up liquid miners as their leverage to the gold price should be significant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL, SIVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.